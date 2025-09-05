2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

XRP could surge into the triple-digit range by 2033 if Ripple successfully taps into the projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market. This ambitious outlook stems from Ripple’s recent collaboration with the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS), which has renewed focus on the $18.9 trillion tokenization opportunity expected by 2033. Market commentator Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives highlighted a scenario in which Ripple captures the full value of tokenization. He suggested that XRP could see extraordinary price growth over the next decade. In his forecast, Kimes predicts XRP could rise to $10.40 by 2026, reach $54.20 by 2029, and potentially soar to $189 by 2033. The $18.9 Trillion Tokenization Opportunity Ripple’s partnership with Boston Consulting Group suggests that real-world asset tokenization could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. This would span areas such as trade finance, payments, and capital markets. Custody will be pivotal in providing the infrastructure that makes this growth feasible. The report also revealed that 71% of financial institutions and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have grown more confident in crypto assets over the past six months. Specifically, more than half of these firms plan to adopt custody solutions within the next three years. Ripple’s Vision: Custody as the Foundation Ripple argues that digital asset custody will be the backbone of this multi-trillion-dollar transformation. The company emphasizes that institutional-grade custody solutions are crucial for the large-scale adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and cross-border settlement. Notably, Ripple’s recent workshop in Singapore outlined five core requirements for effective digital asset custody: Compliance-by-design: Custody must be regulatory-compliant from the start, especially in regions like Singapore, ensuring asset segregation and recovery protocols. Flexible custody models: Institutions need tailored solutions. This includes self-custody, third-party, or hybrid to balance control, scalability, and operational needs. Operational resilience: Custody systems must withstand disruptions, ensure continuity, and meet standards like the EU's DORA. Strong governance: Clear duties, audit trails, and independent oversight build institutional trust. Scaling stablecoin adoption: Custody supports stablecoin use in trade finance, liquidity, and cross-border payments, ensuring compliance and interoperability. XRP’s Role in Tokenized Finance If Ripple’s vision comes to fruition, XRP could play a central role in global tokenization flows. It will act as the bridge asset for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and cross-border payments. Ripple has already taken a regulatory-first approach with its issuance of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin governed under a New York Trust Charter, with full reserves and independent audits. As adoption continues to grow, projections like those from Brad Kimes highlight what many XRP supporters believe. They believe Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP’s utility could place the asset at the heart of one of the most dramatic value transformations in digital finance over the coming decade. https://twitter.com/DigPerspectives/status/1957774151562793418 XRP in the 2030s However, XRP still has a long road to the $189 price point by 2033. Achieving this would require an appreciation of over 6,600% from its current price of $2.82. Some analysts even predict higher valuations. For example, Dom Kwok, founder of EasyA, believes XRP could reach $1,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts from Bitwise caution that if XRP fails to fulfill its potential, its price could drop to as low as $0.13 by 2030.
SIX
SIX$0.02139-0.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06013+0.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.91%
शेयर करें
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 13:15
शेयर करें
Why Writers Earn $0.00: 3 Key Reasons

Why Writers Earn $0.00: 3 Key Reasons

This document explores the disheartening reality that many writers struggle to earn any income from their craft. It delves into three…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639+1.50%
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/05 13:14
शेयर करें
Ray Dalio Says Crypto Could Be An 'Attractive Alternative' As Fiat Money Will Struggle As 'Effective Storeholds' Of Wealth

Ray Dalio Says Crypto Could Be An 'Attractive Alternative' As Fiat Money Will Struggle As 'Effective Storeholds' Of Wealth

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio expressed optimism on Wednesday about the prospect of cryptocurrencies becoming an “attractive alternative” to struggling fiat currencies.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09485-3.65%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Raydium
RAY$3.265-1.95%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 13:12
शेयर करें
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 44,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $5.34 million.

PANews reported on September 5th that Chainlink released a reserve update on the X platform, revealing that the Chainlink Reserve increased its holdings by 43,937.57 LINK tokens on September 4th. As of September 4th, the Chainlink Reserve held a total of 237,014.07 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $5.3375 million). The Chainlink Reserve aims to accumulate LINK tokens by leveraging off-chain revenue from large enterprises adopting Chainlink, as well as on-chain revenue generated from service usage, to support the long-term development and sustainability of the Chainlink network.
Chainlink
LINK$22.32-3.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002563-7.63%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/05 13:11
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Steady as Traders Look to Friday's Upcoming Jobs Data

Bitcoin Steady as Traders Look to Friday's Upcoming Jobs Data

Bitcoin is holding steady as traders await Friday’s U.S. jobs report, seen as pivotal for the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision.
Union
U$0.01082+9.07%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 13:10
शेयर करें
A Strategic Move in Crypto Investment

A Strategic Move in Crypto Investment

The post A Strategic Move in Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Yunfeng Financial acquires 10,000 ETH with $44 million investment. The stock value increased by 9.55% following the acquisition. Potential regulatory impact due to growing corporate crypto investments. Yunfeng Financial, co-founded by Alibaba’s Jack Ma, purchased 10,000 ETH for $44 million, boosting its digital asset strategy as confirmed by official disclosures. This move signals a growing institutional interest in cryptocurrency, potentially influencing market dynamics and setting a precedent for further investments in digital assets like Bitcoin and Solana. Yunfeng Financial’s $44 Million Ethereum Acquisition Boosts Stock Yunfeng Financial recently acquired 10,000 ETH with a reported investment of $44 million. This Hong Kong-based acquisition intends to boost their strategic reserve, reflecting Yunfeng’s commitment to expanded digital asset holdings. Founders Jack Ma and Yu Feng continue leveraging market shifts. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,322.82 with a market cap of 521.79 billion, accounting for 13.66% market dominance. Recent 24-hour trading volume is $35.30 billion, reflecting a 5.92% decrease. The price saw a -1.97% change over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Yunfeng Financial Board, Official Board Members, Yunfeng Financial, “The newly purchased ETH will be listed as an investment asset in its financial statements and [Yunfeng Financial] will continue to increase its investment in digital assets. In addition to Ethereum, it plans to explore the inclusion of diversified mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) in its strategic reserve assets.” Impact on Ethereum Market and Regulatory Insight Did you know? The 9.55% stock increase following Yunfeng’s ETH investment represents a significant shift in market confidence, highlighting parallels to similar corporate strategies by giants like MicroStrategy and Tesla. Expert insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential for substantial regulatory interest due to growing corporate crypto holdings. As companies like Yunfeng diversify, this could push regulatory frameworks to…
Solana
SOL$202.95-1.68%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00188597-4.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,757.44+0.53%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:10
शेयर करें
BlockDAG vs Pepeto vs Unilabs Finance, the Best Crypto presale pick, investors search for now

BlockDAG vs Pepeto vs Unilabs Finance, the Best Crypto presale pick, investors search for now

The post BlockDAG vs Pepeto vs Unilabs Finance, the Best Crypto presale pick, investors search for now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News If you search BlockDAG today, you see a flood of presale headlines, bold promises, and new features. Now look closer. A different name keeps showing up in investor chats, Pepeto. Here is why people who arrive for BlockDAG updates stay for Pepeto, a project that ships real tools, publishes clear docs, and builds on Ethereum …
RealLink
REAL$0.06013+0.82%
SphereX
HERE$0.000269+2.28%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01829+0.99%
शेयर करें
CoinPedia2025/09/05 13:08
शेयर करें
US SEC’s Work on Generic Listing Rules Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Approval

US SEC’s Work on Generic Listing Rules Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Approval

The post US SEC’s Work on Generic Listing Rules Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF. Yet another altcoin spot ETF to face a longer waiting period as the securities regulator works with major exchanges on generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. US SEC Postpones 21Shares SUI ETF Approval According to the latest US SEC filing, the government agency has extended the time for deciding to approve or deny the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF. The move comes as the commission is instituting proceedings to determine whether the proposed rule change should be approved or disapproved. Notably, Nasdaq filed with the SEC to list and trade shares of 21Shares SUI ETF under commodity-based trust shares rule on May 23. On July 22, the US SEC designated a longer period to approve the ETF under the proposed commodity rule change. In response to this, the commission has started proceedings to determine whether to approve the SUI ETF. It said: “The Commission requests that interested persons provide written submissions of their views, data, and arguments with respect to the issues identified above, as well as any other concerns they may have with the proposal.” The final deadline for the SEC to approve the 21Shares SUI ETF is December 21. However, the commission could approve the ETF along with other altcoin ETFs in October. SEC Silently Works on Generic Listing Standards Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX exchanges continue to work with the US SEC silently on generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. The exchange filed amendments to their Commodity-Based Trust Shares ETP Generic Listing Standards today. The amendments were made to remove “excluded commodities” from the definition of “commodity” in the listing standard. Generic Listing Standard Amendments Nate Geraci, co-founder of ETF Institute, expects the generic listing rules to take effect…
Union
U$0.01082+9.07%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00188597-4.58%
SUI
SUI$3.3517+1.95%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:06
शेयर करें
Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain

Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain

The post Why Smaller Meme Coins Like Pepeto May Deliver Bigger Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which crypto meme coin has the best chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again in focus as the market heats up. In the last bull cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and showed the power of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking where the next big opportunity will come from. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is gaining momentum, bringing together meme culture and real utility. The question is simple: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now? Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shiba Inu is still one of the leading names in meme coins. It has a large community and sits firmly among the top meme tokens. Analysts predict SHIB could rise to between $0.00003 and $0.00005 during this bull run. That would bring some gains, but not the same 100x explosion it had in 2021. The reason is its size. Shiba Inu is already valued in the billions. The larger a token grows, the harder it is to deliver extreme returns. Because of this, many investors are turning to smaller, newer meme coins like Pepeto that still have room for major upside. Pepeto’s Presale Strength and Early Growth Pepeto is a new meme coin that combines hype with real products. It is still in presale, priced at just $0.000000150. This lets early buyers secure billions of tokens for a small entry. So far, the presale has raised over $6.4 million and attracted more than 100,000 community members across Telegram, Instagram, and X. What makes Pepeto stand out is its focus on delivering tools. PepetoSwap offers zero fee trading, while PepetoBridge allows safe cross chain transfers. These features give traders reasons to use Pepeto beyond hype and speculation.…
RealLink
REAL$0.06013+0.82%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000122+0.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.5+2.26%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:05
शेयर करें
ETHzilla to Deploy $100 Million in ETH to Etherfi for Restaking Yields

ETHzilla to Deploy $100 Million in ETH to Etherfi for Restaking Yields

The post ETHzilla to Deploy $100 Million in ETH to Etherfi for Restaking Yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETHzilla will allocate $100 million in ether to Etherfi, marking its first defi integration. The move aims to enhance yields on its $456 million ETH treasury through restaking. Restaking Allocation of $100 Million to Boost Returns for ETHzilla ETH Treasury ETHzilla Corporation (Nasdaq: ETHZ) is entering defi with a $100 million deployment of ETH into […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethzilla-to-deploy-100-million-in-eth-to-etherfi-for-restaking-yields/
Movement
MOVE$0.1152-0.60%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0016+1.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01615-5.63%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:03
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"