2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Poseidon, the AI voice input project led by a16z, is a great way to practice speaking and get free airdrops.

Poseidon, the AI voice input project led by a16z, is a great way to practice speaking and get free airdrops.

Author: Umbrella, Deep Tide TechFlow In recent days, there has been a trend of practicing spoken English in the crypto community. An AI voice input project called Poseidon has officially launched. At the current stage, users can obtain their points through voice input every day and obtain future airdrop shares. As a star project incubated by Story Protocol and led by a16z, Poseidon targets the currently scarce high-quality and clear AI voice data, and is committed to helping train AI to understand speech in different languages, dialects and environments. After the experience, the author summarized the background of the Poseidon project and how to participate. Perhaps there is the next opportunity to "make a lot of money for free" hidden in it. Project Background According to its official website, the project's chief scientist, Sandeep Chinchali, holds a Ph.D. from Stanford and is currently an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in edge computing, artificial intelligence, and generative AI. Poseidon product manager Sarick Shah was a software engineer at LotusFlare and Roadz. He has a background in Johns Hopkins University and was responsible for Story's AI engineering before joining the Poseidon team. LJW, the head of operations for the Poseidon project, was formerly the co-director of Harvard University's Crypto Lab and a senior researcher at Harvard Business School. He has extensive experience in operating AI and Web3 business models. SY Lee, head of the Poseidon project, is also the founder and CEO of Story Protocol. His first entrepreneurial project, Radish, is a mobile serial novel application with millions of downloads. It was sold to South Korean technology giant Kakao for US$440 million in 2021. He then served as the global strategy officer of Kakao Entertainment and is also a venture partner of Hashed Ventures, South Korea's largest blockchain fund. Poseidon's significant attention is also due to the incubation and support of Story Protocol. As an ecosystem focused on on-chain IP, Story Protocol has provided significant support for Poseidon's future development. The connection between the two extends beyond incubation. Story Protocol founder SY Lee's personal involvement as Poseidon project leader underscores its significant role within the Story ecosystem. The financing information announced by Poseidon a few days ago also brought market attention and confidence to this project. On July 23, the Poseidon team announced that its seed round was led by the well-known crypto investment institution a16z, with an amount of US$15 million. Why did a16z take a fancy to such a voice data collection project? The answer to this question begins with one of the core challenges facing the AI industry today: available data. In a research report on Poseidon, a16z partner Chris Dixon pointed out that the AI industry is facing a bottleneck of "data exhaustion," which is precisely the core problem Poseidon aims to solve. Specifically, current AI training faces three major data dilemmas: Slowing Data Growth: The current rate of internet content data production is far slower than the rate at which AI can learn and digest it. The dilemma of AI running out of data to learn from may loom in the near future. In 2024, former OpenAI scientist Sutskever noted that the growth rate of internet content data is slowing, and this "fossil fuel" that has fueled AI's rapid growth is gradually running out. High-quality data is scarce: Compared to text data, clear multilingual language data is an even more scarce resource. Higher-quality voice content data can enable AI to understand what we express more quickly in voice conversations, thereby improving efficiency. Lack of diversity: Most of the existing voice data materials on the Internet are "Mandarin versions", and language data in different dialects, accents and environments are seriously lacking in this field. Poseidon's solution addresses this data demand pain point by encouraging users to contribute multilingual voice data from real scenarios, providing AI models with richer and higher-quality training materials. This model of "everyone contributes data and everyone gets rewards" not only solves the data needs of AI companies, but also creates opportunities for ordinary users to participate in the dividends of AI development. Participate in the tutorial In addition to the web version, Poseidon has also launched a mini-App store within the mobile World Coin App. Users can add applications to log in within the World Coin App. However, this method is more complicated than the official website participation process. This article will use the web version interaction process as an example. Poseidon official website link After entering the project's official website, you can complete the registration via email. Currently, there is no need to bind an encrypted wallet, which is very user-friendly for new users. The first login requires you to enable microphone permission and read a few English words. After passing, you can enter the main interface of the project and select the language you want to input in the "Home" column in the left navigation bar. Currently, Poseidon supports 16 languages including English, Chinese, German, Japanese, etc. The English language, which has the largest number of participants, has more than 24,000 users. After selecting the language you want to input, you can enter the material reading interface. Click "Start Recording" to start reading. After recording for at least 10 seconds, you can click "Submitting" to submit and get 10 points. After submitting the recording, AI will conduct a voice review. If the voice review is passed, you can get an additional 50-250 points. Points acquisition strategy According to the current language reward information on the Poseidon website, English, which has the most participants, receives the lowest points: 10 (for submission) + 50 (for review). Other languages, including Chinese, receive 10 + 250 points. Therefore, for users in the Chinese-speaking region, choosing Chinese voice input is both simpler and more rewarding. It should be noted that the daily recording submission limit is 5 times. Through active interaction (such as submitting high-quality recording content), users can obtain up to 20 recording submissions per day. At the same time, after the author's testing, if the recording is not clear or a blank recording is submitted, the full points reward cannot be obtained, and the daily submission times will also be consumed. Through the "Profile" interface on the left side of the official website, users can view their points acquisition details and exclusive invitation links. The leaderboard interface on the left navigation bar allows you to view the points rankings. It can be seen that there are not many participants at present. The author obtained a total of 3985 points in two days of interaction and ranked 435th on the leaderboard. As the number of participating users increases in the future, the competition may become more and more competitive. Airdrop Expectations Although Poseidon has not yet announced the token issuance time, its official website shows that points for participating in interactions will be converted into rewards or token airdrops after the token economy is determined. With the rapid development of AI in recent years, related encryption projects have emerged in an endless stream, and the basic data for AI development is being continuously consumed. AI urgently needs high-quality voice data in real scenarios. This demand has given birth to the Poseidon project. From the user's perspective, this may be an early opportunity with low risk and high potential. Currently, you only need to invest time and voice to obtain future airdrop expectations.
NEAR
NEAR$2.396-0.37%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03128+0.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06019+0.92%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/05 14:00
शेयर करें
Trump Jr-linked media company projects $100M Dogecoin mining haul

Trump Jr-linked media company projects $100M Dogecoin mining haul

Thumzup has executed agreements to acquire DogeHash’s 3,500 Dogecoin miners, projecting up to $103 million in annual revenue if DOGE hits $1. Trump family-linked media corporation Thumzup plans to acquire 3,500 Dogecoin mining rigs and expects to bring in as much as $103 million in annual revenue, depending on whether Dogecoin hits a dollar. In a shareholder letter released on Thursday, Thumzup Media Corporation revealed that it has executed definitive agreements, pending shareholder approval, to acquire a Dogecoin (DOGE) mining operation with an initial 2,500 rigs and 1,000 more ordered.In August, the company said it is pivoting from an adtech platform to cryptocurrency mining through the pending acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, which operates the Dogecoin miners. Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.303-0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09476-3.74%
DOGE
DOGE$0.214-0.45%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/05 13:58
शेयर करें
Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze

Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze

The post Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On-chain data reveals that World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) controlling address blacklisted a wallet linked to Justin Sun, effectively freezing his tokens. Shortly after, Sun publicly criticized the move, calling it “unreasonable” and against blockchain values. He stressed that as one of WLFI’s early major investors, he contributed both capital and trust, expecting equal treatment alongside other participants. Sun urged the team to unlock his tokens, warning that unilateral actions undermine fairness, transparency, and investor confidence. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/justin-sun-battles-trumps-world-liberty-financial-after-token-freeze/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.303-0.02%
SUN
SUN$0.021347-2.43%
WLFI
WLFI$0.183+9.31%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:57
शेयर करें
Why Is XRP Price Consolidating And What Are Its Key Catalysts?

Why Is XRP Price Consolidating And What Are Its Key Catalysts?

The post Why Is XRP Price Consolidating And What Are Its Key Catalysts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Is XRP Price Consolidating And What Are Its Key Catalysts? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Crypto News Why is XRP price consolidating and what are its key catalysts? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/why-is-xrp-price-consolidating-and-what-are-its-key-catalysts/
XRP
XRP$2.8187-0.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016146-5.66%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639+1.50%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:52
शेयर करें
FOMO Ends In Pain: WLFI Whales Suffer Millions In Loses On Price Collapse

FOMO Ends In Pain: WLFI Whales Suffer Millions In Loses On Price Collapse

The post FOMO Ends In Pain: WLFI Whales Suffer Millions In Loses On Price Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FOMO Ends In Pain: WLFI Whales Suffer Millions In Loses On Price Collapse | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fomo-ends-in-pain-wlfi-whales-suffer-millions-in-loses-on-price-collapse/
WLFI
WLFI$0.183+9.31%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001628-0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016146-5.66%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:45
शेयर करें
CodexField and Zypher Network Unite to Build Trustless AI and Web3 Content Economy

CodexField and Zypher Network Unite to Build Trustless AI and Web3 Content Economy

CodexField and Zypher Network unite to merge ZK security, AI agents, and Web3 to build a trustless, secure decentralized content economy at the global level.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203+0.83%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05588+0.61%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004661-13.15%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 13:45
शेयर करें
Wiselink, Taiwan's first publicly listed company to invest in Bitcoin, hits record high

Wiselink, Taiwan's first publicly listed company to invest in Bitcoin, hits record high

PANews reported on September 5 that Wiselink (8932.TWO)'s stock price surged 7.57% today, closing at NT$241.5, a record high. Previously, Wiselink led a $10 million financing round in Top Win (NASDAQ: SORA) , becoming the first Taiwanese listed company to invest in a Bitcoin treasury company.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003174+0.98%
WINK
WIN$0.00005221-0.15%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/05 13:44
शेयर करें
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts $10,000 Target Based on Three Key Catalysts

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts $10,000 Target Based on Three Key Catalysts

TLDR Hashdex analyst predicts Ethereum could reach $10,000 driven by stablecoin payment solutions Nearly 36 million ETH now staked, representing one-third of total supply with 2.9% annual rewards Real-world asset tokenization on Ethereum reached $24 billion by mid-2025, up from $5 billion in 2022 ETHzilla allocates $100 million in ETH to Etherfi for restaking yields [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts $10,000 Target Based on Three Key Catalysts appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06019+0.92%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.15-1.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722-1.50%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/05 13:43
शेयर करें
Amanda Anisimova Storms Into US Open Final, Looks To Extend American Success At Majors

Amanda Anisimova Storms Into US Open Final, Looks To Extend American Success At Majors

The post Amanda Anisimova Storms Into US Open Final, Looks To Extend American Success At Majors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates a point against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Two months after getting embarrassed 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final, Amanda Anisimova is back in a second straight Grand Slam final. The 23-year-old American No. 8 seed continued her dream run at the US Open with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium over four-time major champion and No. 23 Naomi Osaka. The epic clash of concussive tennis lasted 2 hours, 56 minutes and ended at 12:54 a.m. Friday. The once-full stadium had dwindled to less than half by the end. Anisimova, who was born in Freehold, N.J., will face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final (4 p.m., ESPN) after Sabalenka took out No. 4 Jessica Pegula in three sets in a rematch of the 2024 final. Saturday’s final will be a rematch of the Wimbledon semifinal won by Anisimova in three sets. Anisimova holds a 6-3 advantage on Sabalenka. Anisimova can become the third different American woman to win a major title this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open. “When she plays like this, she’s unbeatable,” 18-time Grand Slam champion Chrissie Evert said on the ESPN broadcast. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4,…
MemeCore
M$1.68918+21.03%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0254-0.93%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014248-0.11%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:41
शेयर करें
Aleo And Request Finance Unleash A Game-Changer For Secure Payments

Aleo And Request Finance Unleash A Game-Changer For Secure Payments

The post Aleo And Request Finance Unleash A Game-Changer For Secure Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo And Request Finance Unleash A Game-Changer For Secure Payments Skip to content Home Crypto News Private Crypto Payroll Service: Aleo and Request Finance Unleash a Game-Changer for Secure Payments Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aleo-private-payroll-service/
Aleo
ALEO$0.2481+0.28%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.01-2.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016146-5.66%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 13:40
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"