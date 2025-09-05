2025-09-05 Friday

Trump-Linked American Bitcoin (ABTC) Stock Falls Below IPO Price After 15% Plunge

The post Trump-Linked American Bitcoin (ABTC) Stock Falls Below IPO Price After 15% Plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of bitcoin miner American Bitcoin (ABTC) have dropped below its initial IPO price after falling 15% on Thursday, the day after its debut on the Nasdaq. ABTC was trading at $6.83 a share, down from its IPO price of $6.90. The company, which is 80% owned by Hut 8 and 20% by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, opened for trading on Wednesday after completing its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP). On the same day, the company filed for an at-the-market equity raise of up to $2.1 billion, with which it plans to continue building its bitcoin holdings. Shares rose to a high of $14.65 during U.S. morning hours before falling sharply in the afternoon. Other miners, including Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT), are also trading lower on the day. Similarly, Bitcoin BTC$108,783.53 slipped 2% in the past 24 hours, moving in step with the broader crypto market, while U.S. stock indexes like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are trading higher. American Bitcoin, which holds about 2,443 bitcoin worth around $269 million at its current price of $110,128, pairs bitcoin mining with a treasury strategy focused on holding the asset. Bitcoin mining has become a brutally competitive industry where survival depends on razor-thin margins and constant adaptation. Power costs eat up half or more of the revenue from each coin mined, while relentless expansion of the network’s computing power drives up difficulty and squeezes profitability further. Hardware makers like Bitmain continue to flood the market with new rigs, adding pressure even when demand slows. As a result, miners must secure ultra-cheap energy, maintain efficient operations, and increasingly diversify into areas like AI computing or data centers just to stay ahead. By stockpiling BTC in the open market, companies can benefit when prices rise, creating a financial…
2025/09/05
Ethereum ICO participant moves $646 million in ETH to staking address after three-year dormancy

An Ethereum ICO participant moved 150,000 ETH through three addresses to a staking address on Thursday, according to onchain data.
2025/09/05
4 Meme Coins to Keep on Your Radar as Whale Investors De-Risk from Dogecoin (DOGE)

One of the most unpredictable yet rewarding sectors of the crypto market has always been […]
2025/09/05
Could Bitcoin Enter A Bear Market This October ?

Is bitcoin approaching a decisive turning point? As signs of fatigue accumulate, a new analysis rekindles the specter of an imminent bearish cycle. According to a fractal modeling aligned with historical four-year cycles, October could mark the beginning of a deep correction. After the euphoria of the highs, the market enters a phase of uncertainty where every technical signal is scrutinized. This scenario, increasingly discussed among analysts, calls into question the strength of the current upward trend. L’article Could Bitcoin Enter A Bear Market This October ? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/05
Bitwise lists 5 crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX stock exchange

The post Bitwise lists 5 crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX stock exchange  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise is expanding its footprint in Europe by listing five flagship crypto exchange-traded products on Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange. Summary Bitwise lists five crypto ETPs on Switzerland’s SIX exchange, including Bitcoin, Ethereum staking, Solana, XRP, and an MSCI index. The firm manages $15B in assets, with crypto ETPs fully backed by underlying tokens in cold storage. The listings align with a shift in Europe as the UK and France ease retail access to crypto products. Announced on Sept. 4, the move signals the growing appetite for regulated digital asset investments in Europe. The new products give investors access to a range of crypto strategies, from core tokens to staking and diversified indexes.  Bitwise’s wider suite of crypto exposure The listings include a cost-efficient Bitcoin (BTC) ETP, an Ethereum (ETH) staking ETP, a Solana (SOL) staking ETP, a diversified index tracking the MSCI Global Digital Assets Top 20, and a physically backed XRP (XRP) product. Each vehicle is made to blend in perfectly with traditional investment portfolios, is fully collateralized, and has assets held in institutional-grade cold storage. The expansion is part of Bitwise’s strategy to bridge the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrency. Bitwise currently manages over $15 billion in assets across 40 products. For more than five years, the company has operated in Europe, providing BaFin-supervised products with a German domicile. Meanwhile, Switzerland continues to be a major hub for digital assets because of its strong investor demand and clear regulatory framework. Regulatory momentum across Europe The timing of the listings coincides with Europe’s shifting regulatory climate. The UK is expected to allow retail investors access to crypto ETPs starting Oct. 8, 2025, after years of restrictions, while France is reviewing rules that could broaden distribution. These changes are fueling optimism that regulated digital assets will gain a larger…
2025/09/05
Fireblocks Expands Payment Network with Transak’s Fiat-to-Stablecoin Rails

The post Fireblocks Expands Payment Network with Transak’s Fiat-to-Stablecoin Rails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The global payments landscape is moving rapidly toward blockchain-based solutions, and two major players are now joining forces to accelerate the trend. Transak has become a launch partner for the new Fireblocks Network for Payments, offering institutions worldwide a direct route into stablecoin-based money transfers, according to a press release shared with Coindoo. The partnership promises faster settlement, lower costs, and built-in compliance, aiming to remove the bottlenecks that have historically slowed stablecoin adoption among large financial players. Fireblocks, already a cornerstone of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, has processed more than $10 trillion in transactions across 120 blockchains. By extending its reach to stablecoin payments, it is positioning itself as a central hub for the next era of digital finance. Industry research underscores why this moment matters. A recent Coinbase Institutional report projects the stablecoin market could hit $1.2 trillion by 2028, up from around $270 billion today. Meanwhile, Fireblocks’ own survey found that nearly half of global institutions are already using stablecoins for payments, with another 41% in planning stages. For fintechs and banks, the direction of travel is clear: stablecoins are moving from pilot projects to core infrastructure. Transak, which has processed over $2 billion in fiat-to-crypto transactions, brings an important layer of accessibility to Fireblocks’ payments network. The company’s rails allow developers to integrate fiat-to-stablecoin conversions with localized payment methods such as cards, bank transfers, and virtual accounts, while ensuring compliance through KYC, AML, and sanctions screening. The service already powers more than 450 Web3 apps and is used by over 10 million people. For institutions, this collaboration removes a set of long-standing headaches: fragmented integrations, compliance complexity, and limited global reach. With direct access through Fireblocks’ console or APIs, businesses can now tap into Transak’s infrastructure seamlessly, spanning more than 64 countries and dozens of…
2025/09/05
Altcoin Season Has Arrived, Bloomberg Analyst Says as Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $167M ETH

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/05
Tether in talks to invest in gold miners as its gold reserves hit $8.7 billion

The post Tether in talks to invest in gold miners as its gold reserves hit $8.7 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tether is actively exploring investments in the gold mining industry to diversify its holdings. The company operates both USDT and XAUt tokens, with huge gold reserves and a growing presence in commodity markets. Tether is exploring investments across the gold industry, from mining and refining to trading and royalty companies, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The leading stablecoin issuer, which runs a gold-backed stablecoin called XAUt, is said to have engaged with mining and investment groups over investment opportunities. One of them was Terranova Resources, a BVI-based gold mining vehicle, though no agreement was reached. The discussions come after Tether spent approximately $82 million to acquire its initial controlling stake of nearly 38% in Toronto-listed gold royalty company Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. The transaction was completed in June through share purchases from existing shareholders, including La Mancha Investments. Following the acquisition, Tether gained the right to increase its ownership to over 50%. The company has held talks with multiple royalty companies and is considering additional deals, including expanding its Elemental Altus stake, according to the report. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino is a vocal gold supporter. He has publicly expressed confidence in gold’s fundamentals, describing it as a safer and more reliable asset than any national currency. At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference, Ardoino referred to gold as “natural Bitcoin,” stating that while many Bitcoiners consider Bitcoin to be “digital gold,” he personally views gold as “Bitcoin in nature.” Tether holds $8.7 billion in gold bars stored in a Zurich vault as collateral for one of its stablecoins. It also issues USDT, the largest dollar-pegged stablecoin with a market capitalization of about $168 billion, per CoinGecko. The company recently reported $4.9 billion in net profit in the second quarter of the year, as Bitcoin and gold fueled gains. Gold, which…
2025/09/05
Stripe, Paradigm Launch Payments-Focused Blockchain Tempo

New blockchain targets stablecoin infrastructure with backing from major enterprises
2025/09/05
SUI price prediction – Traders, a breakout to $5 could be next IF…

Growing institutional demand and Futures-driven buyer momentum could be key.
2025/09/05
