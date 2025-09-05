2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
South Korea caps crypto lending at 20% interest, bans leveraged loans

South Korea caps crypto lending at 20% interest, bans leveraged loans

The new rules come from South Korea's new guideline on crypto lending services for local exchanges, aiming to protect investors.
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:11
Ethereum layer 2 Linea to launch token on Sept. 10

Ethereum layer 2 Linea to launch token on Sept. 10

Linea token launch has been scheduled for Sept. 10, with 85% allocated to ecosystem growth and no team or VC allocations.
Crypto.news2025/09/05 14:11
Trump Jr.-Backed Media Firm Aims for $100M Dogecoin Mining Success

Trump Jr.-Backed Media Firm Aims for $100M Dogecoin Mining Success

In a significant development within the cryptocurrency space, a company backed by Donald Trump Jr. has announced a substantial investment in Dogecoin mining operations. This move highlights the growing mainstream interest in digital assets and highlights how prominent personalities are increasingly engaging with blockchain technology. Trump Jr.-Backed Company Expands into Dogecoin Mining The company, which [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/05 14:11
Live: Crypto Market News on Our Radar on Sept. 5

Live: Crypto Market News on Our Radar on Sept. 5

The crypto and stock markets have turned bearish amid the anticipation of the US jobs report that will be released today, on Sept. 5. Here are some other market developments that traders are watching now. nextThe post Live: Crypto Market News on Our Radar on Sept. 5 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:11
The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More. SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. The Next Crypto Bull Run By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More. The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter &amp; Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/05 14:10
Stripe Takes on Visa and Mastercard with New Crypto Payment Network

Stripe Takes on Visa and Mastercard with New Crypto Payment Network

TLDR Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo, a new blockchain designed specifically for high-speed stablecoin payments with 100,000 TPS capability Fireblocks announces global stablecoin payment network connecting firms to 40+ providers across 100 countries Major companies including Visa, Deutsche Bank, OpenAI, and Shopify are participating in Tempo’s design phase Stablecoin market reaches $281.2 billion as competition [...] The post Stripe Takes on Visa and Mastercard with New Crypto Payment Network appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 14:10
$8.4 Million Lost To Flash Loan Attack

$8.4 Million Lost To Flash Loan Attack

The post $8.4 Million Lost To Flash Loan Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shocking Bunni DEX Hack: $8.4 Million Lost To Flash Loan Attack Skip to content Home Crypto News Shocking Bunni DEX Hack: $8.4 Million Lost to Flash Loan Attack Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bunni-dex-hack-exploit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:10
Shiba Inu & Pepe Coin Early Investors Now Back Remittix As The Best Crypto Investment Of 2025

Shiba Inu & Pepe Coin Early Investors Now Back Remittix As The Best Crypto Investment Of 2025

Shiba Inu and Pepe coin investors are no strangers to hype cycles, but 2025 is exposing the cracks in meme coin dominance. Both tokens are showing signs of fatigue, with Shiba Inu slipping into historical September weakness and Pepe coin struggling to hold key support. In response, smart investors are moving capital into Remittix, a
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:10
Putian Hanjiang Court ruled on a virtual currency-related criminal case involving bank accounts with a turnover exceeding 13.3 billion yuan.

Putian Hanjiang Court ruled on a virtual currency-related criminal case involving bank accounts with a turnover exceeding 13.3 billion yuan.

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Putian Net, reporters learned yesterday that the People's Procuratorate of Hanjiang District, Putian City, Fujian Province, is cracking down on emerging crimes across the entire supply chain through three key approaches: preemptive intervention to strengthen the evidentiary foundation, penetrating investigations to overcome data bottlenecks, and empowering technology to break through the "no confession" defense. In the first half of this year, the Hanjiang District People's Court adjudicated a virtual currency-related crime case brought by the court. Yan, Zheng, Lin, and others used the virtual currency USDT (Tether) to establish an underground foreign exchange trading network, recruiting clients through overseas chat apps and illegally exchanging RMB and foreign currencies using "U-coins." The bank accounts involved in the case had over 13.3 billion yuan in transactions. Investigations confirmed that the illegal foreign exchange transactions amounted to 25.62 million yuan. The gang also withdrew over 478 million yuan in cash from banks in Fujian Province, purchased "U-coins," and transferred them to wallets owned by upstream criminals, laundering funds from cross-border crimes and profiting from the price difference. In the end, the court sentenced Yan Moumou, Zheng Moumou, Lin Moumou and 15 others to fixed-term imprisonment ranging from 8 months to 3 years and imposed fines for the crimes of illegal business operations and assisting in information network criminal activities.
PANews2025/09/05 14:08
Exploring Blockchain and AI in Business

Exploring Blockchain and AI in Business

The post Exploring Blockchain and AI in Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CATCH Forum Zürich CATCH Forum 2025 Zug Location: SHED Zug, Dammstrasse 16, SwitzerlandDate: Mon, Sep 22 – Mon, Sep 22, 2025Time: 07:00 PM – 11:00 PM (UTC+02:00) Central European Summer TimeEvent Type: Blockchain ConferenceOfficial Website: https://luma.com/CATCHForumZG Event Overview Hosted at SHED Zug and co-organized by The Hashgraph Association in partnership with Trust Square, the CATCH Forum (Corporate Adoption of Tech) is a high-impact evening dedicated to exploring how blockchain and AI are transforming the corporate landscape. This exclusive gathering brings together senior executives, innovators, and decision-makers to exchange insights, strategies, and real-world applications of blockchain and other emerging technologies across enterprise sectors. Attendees can expect thought-provoking talks, expert panel discussions, and curated networking opportunities with professionals driving digital innovation within their organizations. The CATCH Forum is tailored for corporate leaders, technology strategists, and blockchain advocates seeking to understand how these technologies unlock new levels of efficiency, transparency, and trust. By blending forward-looking perspectives with practical case studies, the event highlights how blockchain and AI are redefining the way businesses operate. Why Attend? Gain insights from senior executives and decision-makers driving digital innovation. Participate in expert panel discussions and thought-provoking talks. Explore real-world applications of blockchain and AI technologies. Network with industry leaders and technology strategists. Key Highlights Speakers: Kamal Youssefi, Ralf Glabischnig, Christophe Makni, Ravi De Silva, Lina Hares, Rahul Chillar, a mix of industry leaders from The Hashgraph Association, Google DeepMind, Siemens, and others. Sessions: Keynotes, panel discussions, and networking sessions. Topics Covered: Blockchain and AI in corporate adoption, automation of compliance, AI in corporate software engineering, and strategies for large-scale tech adoption. Special Features: Curated networking opportunities and closing drinks for relationship building. FAQs What is CATCH Forum 2025 Zug?The CATCH Forum is an event focused on corporate adoption of technology, specifically blockchain and AI. When and where…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:07
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"