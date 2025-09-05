$4.6 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expire Today: Market Impact

The crypto market is bracing for heightened volatility as more than $4.6 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today. This pivotal event could dictate short-term price action for both leading assets. Analysts caution that the September expiry carries added weight, historically associated with weaker performance and lower liquidity across digital assets. Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expiry Looms With $14.6 Billion at Stake Bitcoin (BTC) dominates this round of expiring options, with a notional value of $3.38 billion. According to Deribit, total open interest stands at 30,447 contracts. The max pain point, where the greatest number of options expire worthless, is $112,000. Meanwhile, the put-call ratio is 1.41, suggesting an edge for bearish positions and a market leaning toward caution. Bitcoin Expiring Options. Source: Deribit Ethereum faces a similarly crucial expiry with $1.29 billion in notional value. Open interest is 299,744 contracts, with the max pain level at $4,400. The put-call ratio of 0.77 indicates stronger demand for calls (purchases), though analysts observe a significant build-up above the $4,500 strike. Deribit highlighted this skew. "…flows lean more balanced, but calls build up above $4.5K, leaving upside optionality," Deribit noted. Expiring Ethereum Options. Source: Deribit Analysts at Greeks.live highlighted Ethereum's implied volatility (IV), indicating that short-term IV has surged toward 70%. This suggests heightened expectations for price swings after the Ethereum price corrected over 10% from its recent peak. "Weakness in US equities and the WLFI index has intensified market skepticism," Greeks.live analysts wrote. In the same way, IV across Bitcoin maturities has rebounded to around 40% after a month-long correction. Notably, this pullback saw the Bitcoin price drop more than 10% from its all-time high. However, analysts see a defensive stance among traders. Evidence of this is accelerating block trading in puts, which account for nearly 30% of today's options volume.