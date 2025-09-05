Fib Analysis Shows XRP at $31 and Ethereum at $8,000 on Same Level

A notable market technician has shown that XRP and Ethereum could eye lofty targets at the same Fibonacci extension level. The crypto market is still trying to bounce back after the latest downturn. XRP, which currently trades for $2.81, is working to push back above $3. Meanwhile, Ethereum is also showing signs of recovery as it fights for $4,500, with its price sitting close to $4,339. As market participants focus on these short-term struggles, analyst EGRAG Crypto has pointed out that both XRP and Ethereum may share the same long-term destination. In his latest analysis, EGRAG's charts trace both tokens back to their 2018 highs and 2020 lows. He applied Fibonacci extensions to the cycle and highlighted how both assets point to the same target level: the 1.618 extension. Data shows this zone sets Ethereum's next major target around $8,000 and XRP's near $31. Ethereum Price Action Specifically, Ethereum's weekly chart starts with its January 2018 peak, where the coin topped out at $1,420 before sliding all the way to its March 2020 low of $88.2. Notably, this cycle bottom created the base for the current multi-year push. From this range, Fibonacci extensions line up major levels: $623 at the 0.702 ratio, $1,413 at the 1.0 ratio, $4,405 at the 1.414 ratio, and $7,700 to $8,000 at the 1.618 extension. EGRAG calls this extension the critical long-term target. He also pointed out an inverse head-and-shoulders structure that has formed since 2021. The left shoulder formed between May and November 2021, the head formed from November 2021 to March 2024, and the right shoulder has taken shape since March 2024. A breakout targets the Fib. 1.618 level of around $8,000. XRP Price Action Interestingly, XRP's chart follows the same timeline. Specifically, XRP reached its peak of $3.31 in January 2018, dropped to a low of $0.1140 in March 2020, and spent years consolidating until the breakout in November 2024. From this high-to-low move, Fibonacci extensions set up $3.52 at the 1.0 ratio, $15.23 at the 1.414 ratio, and $31.34 at the 1.618 extension. EGRAG places XRP's target between $27 and $31, in line with this projection. Meanwhile, instead of a head-and-shoulders setup, XRP's chart shows a massive contracting triangle stretching from 2018 into 2025. Its price action squeezed inside the triangle for years until breaking out recently. EGRAG measured the height of that triangle and used it to project the next move. Remarkably, the projection aligns with the same $31 zone marked by the Fibonacci extension. Both Assets Target the Same Fib. 1.618 Level Essentially, data from the ETH and XRP charts shows interesting similarities. Notably, Ethereum and XRP topped out in early 2018, bottomed in March 2020, and are now climbing toward Fibonacci extensions drawn from those exact points. The method gives Ethereum a target of around $8,000 and XRP a target near $31. XRP and Ethereum Fib Targets | EGRAG Crypto Highlighting this, EGRAG questioned why many traders believe Ethereum will hit its extension target while dismissing XRP's chances. He noted that some analysts even expect Ethereum to reach as high as $15,000 to $20,000 in just a few months, yet show no confidence in XRP following the same math. The market analyst also confirmed that he is not dismissing the possibility of a longer cycle. In his outlook, the market could stretch into 2028, with a major top forming in late 2025 before a downturn begins in 2026. Meanwhile, EGRAG suggests Ethereum may first reach its Fibonacci target, but XRP could still outpace it later on. Notably, at a price of $8,000, ETH will have a market cap of $965.6 billion. However, at the $31 price, XRP's valuation would sit at $1.84 trillion.