2025-09-05 Friday

First-Ever Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) Set to Launch Next Week?

First-Ever Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) Set to Launch Next Week?

The post First-Ever Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) Set to Launch Next Week? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The first-ever Dogecoin ETF may be hitting the market soon. REX-Osprey has filed for the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF ($DOJE), which would give investors direct exposure to the performance of Dogecoin ($DOGE), the original memecoin. The same firm recently launched $SSK, the first Solana + staking ETF, and is now expanding into meme assets. Bloomberg analyst …
CoinPedia2025/09/05 14:46
Fib Analysis Shows XRP at $31 and Ethereum at $8,000 on Same Level

Fib Analysis Shows XRP at $31 and Ethereum at $8,000 on Same Level

A notable market technician has shown that XRP and Ethereum could eye lofty targets at the same Fibonacci extension level. The crypto market is still trying to bounce back after the latest downturn. XRP, which currently trades for $2.81, is working to push back above $3. Meanwhile, Ethereum is also showing signs of recovery as it fights for $4,500, with its price sitting close to $4,339.  As market participants focus on these short-term struggles, analyst EGRAG Crypto has pointed out that both XRP and Ethereum may share the same long-term destination. In his latest analysis, EGRAG's charts trace both tokens back to their 2018 highs and 2020 lows. He applied Fibonacci extensions to the cycle and highlighted how both assets point to the same target level: the 1.618 extension. Data shows this zone sets Ethereum's next major target around $8,000 and XRP's near $31. Ethereum Price Action Specifically, Ethereum's weekly chart starts with its January 2018 peak, where the coin topped out at $1,420 before sliding all the way to its March 2020 low of $88.2. Notably, this cycle bottom created the base for the current multi-year push.  From this range, Fibonacci extensions line up major levels: $623 at the 0.702 ratio, $1,413 at the 1.0 ratio, $4,405 at the 1.414 ratio, and $7,700 to $8,000 at the 1.618 extension. EGRAG calls this extension the critical long-term target. He also pointed out an inverse head-and-shoulders structure that has formed since 2021. The left shoulder formed between May and November 2021, the head formed from November 2021 to March 2024, and the right shoulder has taken shape since March 2024. A breakout targets the Fib. 1.618 level of around $8,000. XRP Price Action Interestingly, XRP's chart follows the same timeline. Specifically, XRP reached its peak of $3.31 in January 2018, dropped to a low of $0.1140 in March 2020, and spent years consolidating until the breakout in November 2024.  From this high-to-low move, Fibonacci extensions set up $3.52 at the 1.0 ratio, $15.23 at the 1.414 ratio, and $31.34 at the 1.618 extension. EGRAG places XRP's target between $27 and $31, in line with this projection. Meanwhile, instead of a head-and-shoulders setup, XRP's chart shows a massive contracting triangle stretching from 2018 into 2025. Its price action squeezed inside the triangle for years until breaking out recently.  EGRAG measured the height of that triangle and used it to project the next move. Remarkably, the projection aligns with the same $31 zone marked by the Fibonacci extension. Both Assets Target the Same Fib. 1.618 Level Essentially, data from the ETH and XRP charts shows interesting similarities. Notably, Ethereum and XRP topped out in early 2018, bottomed in March 2020, and are now climbing toward Fibonacci extensions drawn from those exact points. The method gives Ethereum a target of around $8,000 and XRP a target near $31. XRP and Ethereum Fib Targets | EGRAG Crypto Highlighting this, EGRAG questioned why many traders believe Ethereum will hit its extension target while dismissing XRP's chances. He noted that some analysts even expect Ethereum to reach as high as $15,000 to $20,000 in just a few months, yet show no confidence in XRP following the same math. The market analyst also confirmed that he is not dismissing the possibility of a longer cycle. In his outlook, the market could stretch into 2028, with a major top forming in late 2025 before a downturn begins in 2026.  Meanwhile, EGRAG suggests Ethereum may first reach its Fibonacci target, but XRP could still outpace it later on. Notably, at a price of $8,000, ETH will have a market cap of $965.6 billion. However, at the $31 price, XRP's valuation would sit at $1.84 trillion.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 14:45
Stablecoin Startup 1Money Gains 34 US Licenses

Stablecoin Startup 1Money Gains 34 US Licenses

The post Stablecoin Startup 1Money Gains 34 US Licenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1Money, a company building a layer-1 blockchain for stablecoin payments, has secured 34 US money transmitter licenses and a Class F digital asset business license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority. According to a Thursday announcement, the company plans to launch global “stablecoin orchestration services” through its regulated entities. It aims to provide stablecoin infrastructure, including a dedicated layer-1 protocol, orchestration services and a full suite of compliant fiat solutions. 1Money says its regulated footprint enables it to support both stablecoin and real-world asset (RWA) issuers. Its customers would be allowed to mint stablecoins and RWA tokens and connect them with the traditional banking system. 1Money co-founder and CEO Brian Shroder explained that the licenses enable the company to “orchestrate stablecoin flows across both traditional rails and emerging blockchain infrastructure.” Related: PayPal just enabled crypto for 650M users: Here’s what that actually means Stablecoin payments are on the rise This summer, a slew of news indicated that stablecoins are garnering increasing interest. Late May data shows that stablecoins are gaining ground as a reliable tool for digital payments, with $94.2 billion in settled in stablecoin transactions between January 2023 and February 2025. A mid-May survey of 295 executives across traditional banks, financial institutions, fintech companies and payment gateways showed that 90% of institutional players are either already using stablecoins or actively exploring them. In August, global grocery giant Spar announced support for stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments in its stores across Switzerland. Related: ECB president calls to address risks from non-EU stablecoins Traditional payment processors join in In June, e-commerce giant Shopify rolled out early access to stablecoin payments in Circle’s USDC in collaboration with Coinbase. Two months ago, Visa expanded its stablecoin offerings on its settlement platform by adding support for the Global dollar (USDG), PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Euro Coin (EURC) stablecoins. Mastercard was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:42
Crucial Non-Farm Payrolls Test Fuels Dollar Retreat

Crucial Non-Farm Payrolls Test Fuels Dollar Retreat

The post Crucial Non-Farm Payrolls Test Fuels Dollar Retreat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Surge: Crucial Non-Farm Payrolls Test Fuels Dollar Retreat Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Surge: Crucial Non-Farm Payrolls Test Fuels Dollar Retreat Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-dollar-retreat/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:40
PEPENODE vs. The Meme Coin Giants: What Makes It Different?

PEPENODE vs. The Meme Coin Giants: What Makes It Different?

The post PEPENODE vs. The Meme Coin Giants: What Makes It Different? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The meme coin market is dominated by speculation-driven tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE that offer little beyond price volatility and social media hype. PEPENODE breaks this mold by combining meme culture with functional virtual mining gameplay, node ownership, and immediate utility. Major Meme Coins Rely Purely on Speculation and Hype Cycles Dogecoin relies …
CoinPedia2025/09/05 14:35
Linea token launch and airdrop to take place on Sept. 10

Linea token launch and airdrop to take place on Sept. 10

The post Linea token launch and airdrop to take place on Sept. 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum layer 2 Linea has announced the launch of its long-awaited token with a community-first model that rejects venture capital allocations. Summary Linea token launch will take place on Sept. 10, with 85% allocated to ecosystem growth and no VC or team share. 9% of supply goes to early users through fully unlocked airdrops; 75% enters a 10-year ecosystem fund. ETH remains the sole gas token, while both ETH and LINEA will be burned under the dual-burn model. Linea is preparing to launch its native token on Sept. 10, in what it calls the most significant issuance since Ethereum’s (ETH) own debut. The rollout echoes Ethereum’s genesis allocation, with 85% of the 72 billion LINEA tokens earmarked for ecosystem growth and no allocation to the founding team or venture capital firms. Linea token model and airdrop Linea’s distribution centers on community ownership. Around 9% of the supply, or 6.48 billion tokens, will go to more than 780,000 eligible users via airdrop, fully unlocked at launch. Another 1% will be allocated to strategic builders, such as decentralized applications and infrastructure partners. The remaining 75% is placed in an ecosystem fund managed by the Linea Consortium, which includes ConsenSys, Eigen Labs, ENS Labs, SharpLink, and Status. This fund will be deployed over 10 years to support liquidity, builders, and public goods. Five weeks ago, Ethereum celebrated 10 years of zero downtime. Next week, LINEA becomes the most significant token to enter the ecosystem since ETH itself. The eligibility checker is now live ahead of the September 10 TGE. Check yours at https://t.co/GDV3kRe0Kf pic.twitter.com/emB8WlqCNF — Linea.eth (@LineaBuild) September 3, 2025 The airdrop eligibility checker opened in early September and will remain live until Dec. 9. Linea says eligibility is based on authentic usage, measured through Linea Experience Points and the LXP-L campaigns, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:34
SOL, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Analyst Picks with 75x Buzz

SOL, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Analyst Picks with 75x Buzz

The post SOL, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Analyst Picks with 75x Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade, Pepe’s breakout setup, and MAGACOIN FINANCE’s 75x presale buzz are dominating analyst picks for 2025 altcoin opportunities. The altcoin market is heating up once again, and traders are closely watching where the next big wave of gains could emerge. Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a historic network upgrade, Pepe (PEPE) is on a knife-edge of a potential breakout, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is generating solid presale buzz with whispers of 75x returns. Collectively, these three coins are leading the analyst picks as investors seek out the best opportunities in 2025. Solana (SOL): Alpenglow Vote Enhances Confidence Solana recently ran a major test with its community. The Alpenglow proposal was a governance upgrade that nearly 98% of stakers voted for, which has the potential to transform how transactions are processed on the network. The new system will replace the old Proof-of-History and TowerBFT system with Votor and Rotor, which are built to reduce transaction latency from 12 seconds to just 150 milliseconds. That sort of speed would put Solana closer to real internet-level performance, making it one of the fastest blockchains available. At the same time, institutional money is flowing in. Over $1.7 billion in SOL is held by corporate treasuries as proof that it’s not only retail traders betting on the project. According to Shawn Young, the technical upgrade will set up a scenario where supply constraints due to staking can push Solana’s price to $215 in September and possibly $250 by the end of the year. For now, Solana is holding steady above $200, and the coming few months will determine if the upgrade can help guide it into a new phase of growth. Pepe (PEPE): Tightening Before Big Leap As traders anticipate Pepe’s next big move, the cryptocurrency remains at the forefront of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:32
Best Crypto Presale + 75x ROI Buzz — SOL, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Analyst Picks

Best Crypto Presale + 75x ROI Buzz — SOL, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Analyst Picks

The altcoin market is heating up once again, and traders are closely watching where the next big wave of gains […] The post Best Crypto Presale + 75x ROI Buzz — SOL, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Analyst Picks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 14:30
Ripple ETF Approval Odds Surge to Ninety-One Percent as XRP Charts Signal Breakout

Ripple ETF Approval Odds Surge to Ninety-One Percent as XRP Charts Signal Breakout

Ripple has secured a stronger regulatory position after the conclusion of its high-profile battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The case, which started in 2020, reached a key turning point in 2023 when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP sold on exchanges was not a security. In August 2025, both Ripple and […] The post Ripple ETF Approval Odds Surge to Ninety-One Percent as XRP Charts Signal Breakout appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/05 14:29
A Monumental Bold Move Into Mining

A Monumental Bold Move Into Mining

The post A Monumental Bold Move Into Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold Investment: A Monumental Bold Move Into Mining Skip to content Home Crypto News Tether Gold Investment: A Monumental Bold Move into Mining Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tether-gold-investment-mining/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 14:28
