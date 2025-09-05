2025-09-05 Friday

DAT's flywheel stalls: Regulatory scrutiny intensifies, and the crypto treasury story is no longer working.

DAT's flywheel stalls: Regulatory scrutiny intensifies, and the crypto treasury story is no longer working.

By Nancy, PANews A regulatory announcement has suddenly cooled the recent surge in cryptocurrency stocks. Recently, Nasdaq announced it would strengthen its scrutiny of publicly listed companies holding cryptocurrencies. This has put downward pressure on the share prices of DATs (crypto treasury companies), with many premiums (mNAVs) plummeting amidst the reversal in sentiment. The once-rapid treasury flywheel may be slowing down. Nasdaq is considering taking action, putting pressure on US DAT share prices and premium rates. On September 4, The Information quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that Nasdaq is strengthening its scrutiny of listed companies, focusing on those companies that raise funds to purchase and hoard cryptocurrencies to push up their stock prices. Nasdaq, the exchange where the majority of crypto-stocks are traded, believes such practices could mislead investors and has therefore decided to increase its regulatory oversight. While the specific measures have not yet been announced, they are expected to require companies to disclose their investment size, strategies, and potential risks, and to subject companies that frequently trade crypto assets to special scrutiny. Failure to comply could result in suspension of trading or delisting. In fact, US-listed companies dominate the DAT market. According to data from consulting firm Architect Partners, at least 154 US-listed companies have purchased cryptocurrencies since January of this year. Meanwhile, according to Bitcointreasuries, which tracks publicly traded Bitcoin companies, there are 61 US-listed companies, while markets like Canada, the UK, and Japan have far fewer. If Nasdaq were to intervene, the overall DAT market would face a significant impact. Market confidence is taking a hit following news of increased Nasdaq regulation. Shares of DAT companies in the US stock market are generally under pressure. For example, after opening today, MSTR fell 0.81%, SBET fell 8.26%, and BTCS fell 2.3%. Meanwhile, mNAV (market capitalization to net asset value) has also generally declined. Blockworks data shows that as of September 4th, for example, MSTR's mNAV has fallen from a peak of 3.5x to 1.3x, SBET's mNAV has fallen from 3.72x to 0.82x, and BMNR's mNAV has plummeted from 9.45x to 0.88x. Notably, only six DATs have an mNAV above 1, while the rest continue to trade at a negative premium. This suggests that the reservoir effect previously associated with crypto asset appreciation is further weakening. Tighter regulations may exacerbate market differentiation, and marginal currencies face survival pressure With the impending regulatory pressure, the DAT market landscape may usher in new changes. On the one hand, increased regulation is prompting DATs to be more transparent and cautious in their crypto asset investment strategies, helping to mitigate potential risks such as market manipulation and insider trading. According to Fortune, several publicly listed crypto asset management companies have experienced unusual stock price fluctuations. For example, SharpLink's stock price hovered below $3 in April and early May, but soared to nearly $36 after announcing plans to increase its Ethereum reserve holdings by $425 million on May 27. In the three trading days prior to the announcement, SharpLink's stock price doubled from $3 to $6, yet the company failed to file any relevant documents with the SEC or issue a press release. Similar situations have also occurred with companies such as Mill City Ventures, MEI Pharma, Kindly MD, Empery Digital, Fundamental Global, and 180 Life Sciences Corp. On the other hand, the head-to-head effect in the DAT market will become even more pronounced. Despite the growing popularity of crypto treasury strategies, encompassing a variety of assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, BNB, Chainlink, SUI, and Ethena, Blockworks data shows that as of September 4th, the total value of cryptocurrencies held by DAT companies exceeded $69.5 billion, primarily concentrated in Bitcoin and Ethereum, totaling $68.1 billion. Among these asset classes, only Bitcoin's mNAV reached 1.17, while the remaining assets were all below 1, reflecting a lack of investor recognition of other crypto assets. Furthermore, leading companies hold the vast majority of the market share. Blockworks data shows that as of September 4th, the total market capitalization of crypto treasury companies exceeded $108.48 billion, of which Strategy and BitMine, the leading Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve holders, accounted for over 91.4% of the market share. This suggests that in the future, the advantages of leading companies and mainstream assets are likely to further strengthen, while marginal assets will face survival pressure. Furthermore, tightening regulations could also slow the expansion of the DAT market. If financing costs and difficulties for DAT listed companies increase, this will directly impact the pace of investment, specifically the scale and speed of coin hoarding. Furthermore, shrinking arbitrage margins and market opportunities will reduce the appeal of the DAT model, particularly for companies with limited financial resources or those focused on a single, smaller cryptocurrency. "Unless DAT companies preparing to transition to a DAT microstrategy model have fully acquired their US shell companies (a 100% acquisition), they will need to hold a shareholder meeting for a vote before announcing their initial transition to a DAT microstrategy model. This effectively increases the operating costs and cycle time of the new DAT treasury company. Public companies that have already transitioned to a DAT treasury model must also hold a shareholder meeting for a vote before issuing additional shares. Issuing bonds or convertible bonds does not constitute issuing new shares and should not be covered by this regulation." Crypto KOL @qinbafrank analyzed that Nasdaq's official move is intended to cool down the DAT model, making it more difficult for shell companies to transition and increasing the process for issuing additional shares for already-transformed companies. This should have a chilling effect on the market in the short term, and many altcoin DAT treasury companies may face increasing challenges. Furthermore, those that have already transitioned to a DAT treasury model must no longer engage in capital manipulation tactics (such as directly exchanging tokens for shares or purchasing discounted tokens) in order to gain shareholder approval and secure a majority vote at the shareholder meeting. Liquidity innovation or financial bubble? The sustainability of DAT is controversial. The market has also shown a polarized reaction to the increasingly fierce development trend of DAT. Supporters see DATs as the optimal bridge for on-chain and off-chain transfers of crypto assets, believing this new model could reshape the liquidity landscape of the crypto financial market. For example, Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, believes DATs may be the best way to transfer crypto assets from on-chain to off-chain, and elaborates on their four core advantages over ETFs: Better liquidity. While ETF subscriptions and redemptions take time, DATs allow investors to transfer assets more conveniently and efficiently. They also offer greater price elasticity. DATs exhibit significant market volatility and offer risk isolation, providing institutions with more arbitrage tools. They also offer more rational leverage. DATs offer leveraged financing structures, potentially generating higher premiums for investors compared to the price growth of cryptocurrencies themselves. DATs also have built-in downside protection mechanisms. When the stock price falls by more than the company's net asset value, investors have the opportunity to buy Bitcoin or ETFs at a discount. Such price drops below net asset value are quickly offset by the market. In addition, several crypto VCs have increased their investment in DAT. For example, Pantera Capital disclosed for the first time that it has invested more than US$300 million in DAT companies. Andrei Grachev, executive partner of DWF Labs, also recently stated that he is willing to provide 10% to 20% of the financing amount for projects that promote the establishment of token treasuries for US-listed companies. However, many voices have questioned the sustainability of DATs. Ledn co-founder and CEO Adam Reeds believes that digital asset treasury companies, which are keen on hoarding cryptocurrency, are facing a turning point. Bitcoin treasury companies were once a revolutionary innovation in the industry, but these outsized returns are now difficult to replicate. What is truly fading is the ability to create a unique value proposition. Most DAT CEOs claim their sole goal is to increase per-share cryptocurrency holdings, but whether they possess unique management teams or exceptional capital management skills is unclear. Similarly, James Check, chief analyst at Glassnode, believes that the Bitcoin treasury strategy's lifespan is much shorter than most expect, and may already be over for many new entrants. He argues that this isn't a "measuring game"; the key lies in the sustainability of a company's products and strategies in the long-term Bitcoin market. Newly established Bitcoin treasury companies face an uphill battle, as investors favor early adopters. Further skepticism arises from the financial nature of DATs. Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, even wrote that if investors truly believe in Bitcoin and Ethereum, they can simply buy spot or ETFs directly, rather than relying on derivative instruments like DATs. He emphasized that the prosperity of these companies relies heavily on regulatory arbitrage, and as regulatory barriers are gradually broken down, market demand for them will naturally wane. Analysts at Franklin Templeton warn that if DATs' market capitalization falls below their net asset value, new share issuance will create a dilution effect and hinder capital formation. Combined with falling cryptocurrency prices, companies may be forced to sell assets to maintain stock prices, further depressing the market and confidence, creating a self-reinforcing downward spiral. Former Goldman Sachs analyst Josip Rupena compared DATs to CDOs (collateralized debt obligations) during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, pointing out that while crypto treasury companies ostensibly hold bearer assets without counterparty risk, they actually introduce multiple risks, including insufficient management, cybersecurity, and liquidity. These compounding effects could amplify systemic risks. In general, the key to DAT's development prospects lies in whether it can break away from the logic of relying solely on regulatory arbitrage and leverage amplification, and achieve sustainable development by maintaining a market value higher than net assets for a long time, continuously creating value-added transactions, and establishing an effective risk management framework.
PANews2025/09/05 15:11
7-Types of Scaffolding in Building Construction

7-Types of Scaffolding in Building Construction

scaffolding image from&nbsp;unplash The scaffolding construction is influenced by the building’s type and needs. Scaffolding must be of the greatest quality to support construction personnel and materials. When a building’s structure member exceeds 1.5 m, temporary structures are required to maintain the platform on which the worker can sit and continue construction. Scaffolding refers to a temporary structure built very close to a&nbsp;wall. What is Scaffolding? Scaffolding is a temporary structure that is placed adjacent to the main structure during building construction or renovation activities to provide a safe working platform at an appropriate height. They are provided when the operating height or level exceeds 1.5 metres above ground level. It is often built from wood or&nbsp;steel. Types of ScaffoldingTypes of Scaffolding The types of scaffolding used in building are as&nbsp;follows: Scaffolding can be single or brick-layered. Scaffolding, either double or mason. Cantilever or needle scaffolding. Suspended scaffolding. Trestle scaffolding Steel scaffolding Patented Scaffolding Scaffolding can be single or brick-layered&nbsp;: Single scaffolding, sometimes known as “supported scaffolding” or “brick layer’s scaffolding” because of its widespread use in brick masonry, is possibly the most prevalent type of scaffolding used in construction. This scaffolding is made up of a single framework of standards that are fastened to the ground and run parallel to a wall. They are joined by ledgers that are typically 1.5 metres apart. This scaffolding is attached to the wall via secure putlogs, and braces are frequently utilized for additional support. Scaffolding, either double or mason&nbsp;: This scaffolding, often known as “mason’s scaffolding,” is significantly stronger than single scaffolding because it is built with two rows of standards rather than just one. Another significant distinction is that the putlogs are not attached to the wall, but rather supported at both ends by ledgers. This implies it can essentially stand on its own legs without being anchored to a wall or drilling a hole in it. Double scaffolding can withstand larger weights than single scaffolding and is also known as “supported scaffolding” because it effectively supports&nbsp;itself. 6 Rules to follow when you are working on the Scaffold&nbsp;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; Cantilever or needle scaffolding&nbsp;: This style of scaffolding is self-supporting and built on cantilever beams (thus the name), with one end secured to a structure and the other left exposed. This type of scaffolding, also known as “needle scaffolding,” is frequently used when the upper part of a wall is being built or when the ground is either too close to the wall or incapable of supporting the standards. Suspended scaffolding&nbsp;: Scaffolding can be either single or double type. In a single kind, standards are sustained by a succession of needles that are removed through holes in the walls. In a double type, needles are pushed inside the floors via the apertures. Trestle scaffolding Suspended scaffolding is generally utilized in maintenance and repair work on existing high-rise buildings, where it is typically employed by window cleaners or other personnel who must descend from height to access a work area. A platform and guardrail are suspended from the roof by a number of ropes, wires, pulls, and counterweights, and the platform can be raised and lowered as needed to access exterior portions of a structure that would otherwise be unreachable for maintenance. Steel scaffolding&nbsp;: This less intricate and generally shorter movable scaffolding is commonly used for indoor painting or repair work, and it refers to a platform held aloft by tripods and/or a moving ladder that lacks the standards, ledgers, and putlogs found in more complex scaffolding. Trestle scaffolding is lighter than other scaffolding solutions, and wheels can be attached to the base to increase its mobility and flexibility. It is significantly more solid and comfortable than a ladder, and it is commonly employed in situations when work must be done in several locations, making a single fixed structure unfeasible. When wheels are added, it is commonly referred to as “rolling scaffolding” for obvious&nbsp;reasons. It is used for painting and repairing interior rooms. It can operate up to a height of 5 metres. The working platform is supported on top of moveable devices such as tripods, ladders, and so on, which are mounted on&nbsp;wheels. Patented Scaffolding&nbsp;: Ready-made scaffolding is built of steel, however unlike typical steel scaffolding, patented scaffolding includes specific connections and frames. 7-Types of Scaffolding in Building Construction was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/05 15:10
Boerse Stuttgart launches first pan-European blockchain settlement platform

Boerse Stuttgart launches first pan-European blockchain settlement platform

The post Boerse Stuttgart launches first pan-European blockchain settlement platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boerse Stuttgart Group has launched Seturion, a blockchain-based settlement platform designed to handle cross-border tokenized asset trades in Europe. Summary Boerse Stuttgart Group has launched Seturion, a blockchain-based settlement platform. The platform supports settlement across public and private blockchains, with cash settlement in central bank money or on-chain currencies. Senturion has been tested by major European banks. Seturion is being touted as the “first digital pan-European settlement platform,” which hopes to unify Europe’s fragmented post-trade infrastructure and eliminate cross-border barriers, Boerse Stuttgart said in a Sept. 5 announcement. The platform uses a “modular settlement solution” and therefore can be integrated across both private and public blockchains. It also supports cash settlement in either central bank money or on-chain digital currencies. According to Boerse Stuttgart, Seturion will offer faster and cheaper settlements within any asset class. “With Seturion, market participants across Europe can tap into new business opportunities around tokenized assets. Our partners benefit from significant cost savings in settlement of up to 90 percent,” Seturion CEO Dr. Lidia Kurt was quoted as saying. Seturion will be accessible to all banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms across Europe through its open architecture that can be easily integrated into a business’s existing infrastructure.  Upon integration, these platforms will be able to offer trading and settlement of tokenized assets without needing a dedicated DLT license by connecting directly to venues already linked with Seturion, Boerse Stuttgart explained. Leading European banks have already tested the platform during a 2024 trial, and it is currently leveraged by BX Digital, a FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility. Trading venues operating under the Boerse Stuttgart umbrella will become the platform’s first integrated clients, with additional partners expected to join eventually. The Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth-largest exchange group in Europe, and it became the first German firm…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:10
Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025

Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025

🌅 Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025 📈 Wall Street Rally US stocks closed&nbsp;higher: S&amp;P 500 &amp; Dow Jones +0.8% (new all-time&nbsp;highs) Nasdaq +1% Russell 2000 +1.3% Optimism was fuelled by expectations of Fed rate cuts after weaker US labour data (ADP&nbsp;report). 💵 Bonds &amp; Commodities US Treasury yields fell to 4-month lows, boosting equities. Gold stays near record levels despite slight profit-taking. Oil slipped ahead of the OPEC+&nbsp;meeting. 🇯🇵 Japan Wages rose +3% y/y, household spending +2.2% y/y — a positive surprise for the&nbsp;economy. 🏢 Corporate Highlights American Eagle soared +38% on strong sales forecast. T. Rowe Price gained +5.8% after partnering with Goldman&nbsp;Sachs. Broadcom beat Q3 estimates: revenue +22% y/y to $16B, EPS $1.69 vs $1.66 forecast. AI segment surged +63% ($5.2B) and the company secured a new $10B OpenAI contract. Guidance raised — shares jumped +3–4.6% after&nbsp;hours. 💹 Crypto Market Bitcoin ⚡ hovers around $110K. Analysts warn: a close above $112K is crucial to avoid deeper corrections. Hashrate growth shows network strength, but September volatility remains a&nbsp;risk. 🥇 Gold After record highs, a correction is underway as traders lock in profits, waiting for Fed policy&nbsp;signals. 🚀 Stay tuned with NordFX for the latest market trends and opportunities — let’s wrap up this week strong and get ready for the week&nbsp;ahead! 🌅 Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/05 15:09
Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer

Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer

The post Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A prominent Ethereum holder has suddenly moved a whopping 150,000 ETH to a staking address after three years of inactivity. This action mirrors the recent transactions by three distinct addresses from Ethereum’s 2014 Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which collectively moved ETH valued at $646 million, marking their first activity since February 2022. Continue Reading:Ethereum Whale Generates Buzz with Massive Transfer Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-whale-generates-buzz-with-massive-transfer
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:09
Bitcoin Bull Market Ending in 50 Days, Says Analyst

Bitcoin Bull Market Ending in 50 Days, Says Analyst

The crypto bull market could be in its final stages with a final flurry in the next two months, according to analysts.
CryptoPotato2025/09/05 15:08
Coinbase bets on AI to write half of its code by October

Coinbase bets on AI to write half of its code by October

Coinbase puts its engineers on a dry diet: AI already codes 40% of the in-house software. Armstrong rejoices, skeptics grumble. Rapid layoffs for latecomers. L’article Coinbase bets on AI to write half of its code by October est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/05 15:05
The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving fabricated national projects involving virtual currency, defrauding over 6 million yuan.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving fabricated national projects involving virtual currency, defrauding over 6 million yuan.

PANews reported on September 5 that the official website of the Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving the fabrication of a false national project involving virtual currency. The suspects attracted members to participate by releasing promotional information on social software and holding online meetings to explain the benefits of the project. In just half a year after the implementation, it attracted more than 1,900 participants nationwide. Members participating in the project need to convert RMB into USDT to recharge and transfer on the software. After the Huimin County Procuratorate of Shandong Province conducted a judicial accounting appraisal of the electronic data, the suspects defrauded a total of more than 6 million yuan and were prosecuted for suspected fraud. The defendant was sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of three years and six months to three years.
PANews2025/09/05 15:04
Analysis: If Bitcoin loses the $106,000-108,000 range, the market may trigger a chain reaction

Analysis: If Bitcoin loses the $106,000-108,000 range, the market may trigger a chain reaction

PANews reported on September 5th that Matrixport's latest weekly report indicated that Bitcoin prices have retreated to the $106,000-108,000 range, confirming a bearish trend model signal. A breach of this range could trigger a chain reaction in the market. Meanwhile, gold prices have broken through all-time highs, increasing pressure on European bond markets, and US debt issuance has been growing parabolicly. Technical support is significant, with historical data showing that initial pullbacks are typically not easily broken. Funding rates have fallen significantly, and implied volatility is nearing historical lows, prompting traders to adjust their positions in advance. Options market pricing suggests that investors may be underestimating the risk of subsequent volatility. While potential upside in the fourth quarter warrants attention, it is crucial to effectively manage risk exposure from a sharp decline.
PANews2025/09/05 15:04
Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank

Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank

The post Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Yen-pegged tokens in the works at Japan Post Bank Summary: Japan Post Bank to launch country’s first yen-linked digital asset in 2026. Project will use DJPYC token, which was given the regulatory greenlight in August. DCJPY will be pegged to the yen at a 1:1 rate. Japan Post Bank will launch a yen-linked digital asset by the end of FY 2026 in a push to modernize one of Japan’s most prominent financial institutions. It will use DCJPY, a token offered by the digital transformation initiative DeCurrent DCP, which will be available for deposits to individual account holders. It will link to traditional savings accounts and is intended to offer holders the convenience of digital assets, including faster settlements and reduced transaction costs. Tokens will be pegged at a 1:1 rate with the yen. “Our tokenized deposit currency under consideration will offer instant, transparent transactions using blockchain technology,” reads a joint statement issued by Japan Post Bank and DeCurrent DCP. The bank, which is majority-owned by the Japanese government, announced its plans this week. It currently holds roughly JPY190 trillion ($1.29 trillion) in deposits. As a postal bank, Japan Post Bank primarily offers basic financial services alongside postal offerings. The United States’ U.P.S. operated as a postal bank until 1967, but the model has largely disappeared in many countries. The project would be the first approved stablecoin in Japan, with the regulatory Financial Services Agency (FSA) giving the greenlight to JPYC earlier this month. At the time, JPYC CEO Okabe Noritaka told Japanese news that he believes “stablecoins could grow to a scale far surpassing the bank transfer network.” Japan has steadily warmed toward the idea of digitization, partly influenced by a prominent digital asset lobby. The country passed amendments to the Payment Services Act…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:04
