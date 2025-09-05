2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

ADA Bears Test Support, Bulls Eye $0.92 Breakout on Hoskinson Boost

ADA Bears Test Support, Bulls Eye $0.92 Breakout on Hoskinson Boost

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Bears Test Support, Bulls Eye $0.92 Breakout on Hoskinson Boost
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:24
Stripe and Paradigm Unveil Tempo Blockchain for Global Stablecoin Payments

Stripe and Paradigm Unveil Tempo Blockchain for Global Stablecoin Payments

Highlights: Tempo Blockchain aims at stablecoin payments with over 100k TPS and sub-second finality. Tempo was created by Stripe and Paradigm with design features contributed by Visa, OpenAI, and Shopify. The network allows transaction fees in any stablecoin through an integrated AMM. Stripe and Paradigm have unveiled a new blockchain network specifically for payments. The project, referred to as Tempo Blockchain, is currently under a private testnet. The network is centered around stablecoin transactions and real-world financial use cases. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison called the project a payments-oriented layer 1 and designedit  to be used at a high scale. He also disclosed that Tempo is operating as an independent firm, with its initial investors being Stripe and Paradigm. Introducing @Tempo. At Stripe, we care about high-throughput, low-latency payments use cases. As the use of stablecoins (and crypto more broadly) grows across Stripe, Bridge, and Privy, we found that existing blockchains are not optimized for them. For example, it's valuable… — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) September 4, 2025 This move comes after Stripe has increasingly grown their interest in digital payments. The company acquired the stablecoin infrastructure company Bridge last year at a price of $1.1 billion. Moreover, it bought crypto wallet company Privy earlier this year. Tempo Blockchain Designed for Speed and Stablecoins The Tempo Blockchain is being designed for high throughput and instant settlement. According to project documentation, the chain plans to achieve over 100,000 transactions per second at sub-second finality. In addition, its architecture supports fee and gas payments in any stablecoin that has a corresponding automated market maker. Other features include payment-specific lanes, support for memos, and access lists. Users also have the ability to select optional privacy settings for their transactions. Moreover, the chain uses Reth, an execution client of Ethereum, so the chain is compatible with Ethereum smart contracts and developer tools. Matt Huang, the co-founder of Paradigm, is the leader of the Tempo team. He noted that the network is specifically for stablecoins and global financial flows. According to Huang, the existing blockchain infrastructure prefers trading, but Tempo is directly dedicated to payment use cases. Design partners already include big players around the world. Companies like OpenAI, Shopify, Deutsche Bank, Visa, and Revolut are just some of the contributors. Furthermore, a number of these partners are experimenting with validator roles in the early phase. Over time, the network wants to move from curated validators to an open permissionless model. Global Applications and Market Opportunity The Tempo Blockchain is a solution with a wide range of financial applications. These include tokenized deposits, e-commerce payments, microtransactions, cross-border payouts, remittances, and payroll. Collison said the network can also be used to facilitate new ideas, such as agentic payments. Furthermore, Tempo maintains a stablecoin neutrality approach. This allows issuers to deploy their tokens without preference and therefore, allows them to participate in settlement flows more broadly. Visa's Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Jack Forestell, emphasized that the future is multi-chain and expressed the role of Visa in facilitating interoperability. Excited to be involved with @Tempo from day one, helping shape blockchain infrastructure purpose-built for payments. The future is multi-chain: stablecoins will operate across diverse blockchain networks and Visa is enabling interoperability between chains and stablecoin brands.… https://t.co/dM2wKAlvQE — Jack Forestell (@jackforestell) September 4, 2025 The network's announcement comes as stablecoins see continued rapid growth. The sector currently accounts for a $270 billion market and is projected to exceed $1 trillion. Moreover, competitors are also advancing fast. Circle recently announced Arc, another layer 1 that is focused on stablecoin transactions. The very same day as the reveal of Tempo, Fireblocks launched its own stablecoin network. The project is given credibility by the participation of Stripe. With their experience in global payments and previous acquisitions in the crypto space, the company is positioning Tempo as a solution for mainstream adoption. In addition, Paradigm has extensive experience in cryptoeconomics, which forms the basis for the technical direction of the network.
Coinstats2025/09/05 15:23
Chinese Court Convicts 17 for USDT Money Laundering

Chinese Court Convicts 17 for USDT Money Laundering

Key Points: Seventeen people convicted for USDT money laundering in China. Over 13.3 billion RMB laundered illicitly. No regulatory change or impact on crypto market noted. On September 5, 2025, Fujian's Hanjiang District People's Court convicted 18 individuals, including Yan, Zheng, and Lin, for operating an illegal foreign exchange network using USDT. The ruling highlights China's strict stance on cryptocurrency misuse and has implications for USDT's regulatory scrutiny without impacting broader crypto markets like BTC or ETH. Chinese Crackdown on Illicit USDT Operations The conviction in Fujian arises from an intricate scheme involving USDT to conduct over 13.3 billion RMB of illegal exchanges. The defendants, including Yan, Zheng, and Lin, faced allegations of using offshore networks to launder money. An elaborate investigation confirmed their actions, leading to prison sentences ranging from 8 months to 3 years. The large-scale laundering via USDT emphasizes China's efforts in clamping down on illicit financial activities. The court identified the use of "U coins" as central to facilitating exchanges, which illegally converted RMB to foreign currency. The actions resulted in substantial illicit financial flows, affecting Chinese regulatory objectives. There are no quotes available from key players, industry leaders, or experts in the cryptocurrency space related to the case described. The summary indicates that there were no official statements or reactions from notable figures or organizations regarding the convictions in Fujian, China, on September 5, 2025. Crypto Market Holds Steady Amid Laundering Case Did you know? China's latest sentencing for USDT-linked financial crimes mirrors earlier cases from as far back as 2017, underscoring persistent regulatory challenges in curbing underground exchange activities. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates Tether USDt (USDT) maintains a price stability of $1.00 with a market cap of $168.35 billion and market dominance of 4.4%. Despite the 8.25% decline in its 24-hour trading volume to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:22
10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

PANews reported on September 5th that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin is currently holding support in the $106,000–$108,000 range, but market signals suggest a potential significant breakout. Options market data shows heightened concerns about short-term downside risks, particularly related to upcoming US employment data, revised BLS data, CPI inflation, and the September 17th Federal Reserve meeting. The current options market skewness is -4.3%, reflecting strong demand for put options and increasing market expectations of a significant drop in Bitcoin prices. Furthermore, technical indicators suggest Bitcoin's trajectory may not be a one-sided decline. With falling US Treasury yields and rising expectations of rate cuts, the Federal Reserve faces its most critical policy test of the year. Market catalysts continue to accumulate, and the trajectory of Bitcoin over the next few days may determine its next phase of growth. Investors should closely monitor relevant data releases and market reactions to capitalize on potential trading opportunities.
PANews2025/09/05 15:17
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Bets Big on Ethereum With 10,000 ETH Purchase

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Bets Big on Ethereum With 10,000 ETH Purchase

Jack Ma–backed Yunfeng Financial Group, listed in Hong Kong, purchased 10,000 Ethereum worth $44 million, marking a deeper move into digital asset ventures. The company confirmed that the acquisition was funded entirely through its available cash resources. The move comes as part of Yunfeng's expansion into Web3, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. Ethereum will serve as a strategic reserve asset for the group. Ethereum to Be Treated as Investment Asset In its announcement, Yunfeng clarified that Ethereum will be reported as part of its investment portfolio in official financial reports. The company emphasized that ETH will support tokenization projects and serve as a foundation for new Web3 financial solutions. Management noted that ETH holdings would not only diversify the company's assets but also reduce reliance on traditional fiat currencies. The group further outlined potential use cases for Ethereum in insurance, decentralized finance, and new product development. The company stated that this marks the beginning of its digital asset strategy. Yunfeng plans to expand its treasury allocation by adding other leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL).  Such diversification will align Yunfeng's services, ranging from brokerage and asset management to insurance, with new opportunities in decentralized markets. The Jack Ma Factor in Yunfeng Financial Public filings show that Alibaba founder Jack Ma holds about 11.15% of Yunfeng Financial through Yunfeng Capital. While he is not directly involved in day-to-day operations, his stake connects the fintech firm to one of China's most influential entrepreneurs.  This link enhances Yunfeng's visibility as it transitions from a traditional financial services provider to a company more deeply engaged with blockchain technologies. Institutional ETH Buying Spree Beyond Yunfeng's purchase, market data reveal a wider institutional rush into Ethereum. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported that whales and institutions have bought 218,750 ETH, worth nearly $943 million, in the past two days alone. Among these purchases, BitMine Immersion Technologies emerged as the largest corporate buyer, securing 69,603 ETH worth $300 million from BitGo and Galaxy Digital. Meanwhile, five newly created wallets accumulated 102,455 ETH through FalconX, valued at $441.6 million. https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1963777271640232361 Falling Exchange Reserves Signal Supply Crunch This wave of corporate and whale buying comes at a time when Ethereum's availability on centralized exchanges is rapidly shrinking. Data from CryptoQuant shows reserves have dropped by almost 10.7 million ETH since September 2022. Current balances stand at just 17.4 million ETH, down from a peak of 28.8 million. Over the past three months, approximately 2.5 million ETH have been withdrawn from exchanges, primarily absorbed by corporate treasuries and exchange-traded funds. This supply squeeze has coincided with Ethereum reaching a record high of $4,953.73 in late August 2025. As of press time, ETH trades at $4,340, down 0.67% over the last 24 hours.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 15:15
XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says

XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says

Utility thesis vs. monetary thesis  Has XRP ever flipped Bitcoin?  Pierre Rochard, a prominent Bitcoin advocate, has predicted that popular alternative cryptocurrencies of the likes of Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are not going to surpass the crypto king.  Rochard's prediction is based on the clash of the utility thesis that underpins various altcoins with the monetary thesis behind Bitcoin.  Utility thesis vs. monetary thesis  Various alternative cryptocurrencies, including ETH and XRP, are believed to derive their value specifically from utility, which encompasses the specific use cases that the networks behind these cryptocurrencies provide. For instance, the value of XRP is believed to increase if the token gains more traction as a means of cross-border payments.  However, the price of Bitcoin, as Rochard argues, does not actually depend on the number of people who use it for transactions. Instead, its value comes from decentralization, censorship resistance, fixed supply, as well as various network effects.  Rochard argues that any prominent company will actually be perfectly capable of launching its own blockchain and capturing the use cases offered by altcoins. You Might Also Like As reported by U.Today, Swift executive Tom Zschach recently questioned whether banks would be willing to deal with the additional costs that are associated with using XRP as a bridge currency.  Has XRP ever flipped Bitcoin?  A fake CoinMarketCap screenshot from 2018 frequently gets circulated on social media to show that XRP did dethrone Bitcoin back in the day. However, it is worth noting that the $238 million figure referred to the token's fully diluted market cap (meaning that all of the 100 billion tokens were counted). Of course, it is extremely misleading given that the aforementioned figure also took into account tens of billions of tokens that were not in circulation.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:15
Which is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? BullZilla’s 1000x Potential vs. Shiba Inu’s Modest Gains at $7.4B

Which is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? BullZilla’s 1000x Potential vs. Shiba Inu’s Modest Gains at $7.4B

BullZilla presale at $0.00001908 offers 1000x upside with burns and progressive pricing, outshining Shiba Inu's $7.4B cap and modest gains in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 15:15
Small-Cap Mega Matrix Bets Big on Ethena with $2 Billion Treasury Plan

Small-Cap Mega Matrix Bets Big on Ethena with $2 Billion Treasury Plan

TLDR Mega Matrix filed a $2 billion shelf registration with the SEC to build a digital asset treasury focused on Ethena's ENA governance token The company aims to be the first publicly traded firm to anchor its treasury in stablecoin governance through ENA token accumulation Mega Matrix stock dropped 6% initially but recovered, though still [...]
Coincentral2025/09/05 15:14
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you're planning to build your own blockchain app, there's one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: "How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?" The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you're a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That's why pricing isn't one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let's break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund, Plans To Buy $1 Billion In BTC Within 6 Months

Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund, Plans To Buy $1 Billion In BTC Within 6 Months

The post Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund, Plans To Buy $1 Billion In BTC Within 6 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today, Sora Ventures announced the launch of Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, unveiled during Taipei Blockchain Week. The fund, backed by a $200 million commitment from partners and investors across the region, aims to purchase $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within the next six months, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. This new fund follows the individual Bitcoin treasury firms that have emerged across Asia in recent years — including Japan’s Metaplanet (TYO:3350), Hong Kong’s Moon Inc. (HKG:1723), Thailand’s DV8 (SET:DV8), and South Korea’s BitPlanet (KOSDAQ:049470). While those companies hold bitcoin directly on their own balance sheets, the Sora Ventures treasury fund will act as a central pool of institutional capital designed to both support these existing firms and fuel the creation of similar treasuries globally. By doubling down on Asia’s early Bitcoin treasury pioneers while expanding outward, the fund aims to create synergies between regional and international treasuries, strengthening Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset across markets. Led by Sora Ventures’ management team, the initiative will also bring in new institutional partners to broaden resources and expand the network of Bitcoin treasury companies operating in Asia. Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures, emphasized the uniqueness of the initiative, stating, “This is the first time that Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of Bitcoin treasury firms, with capital commitment towards Asia’s first $1 billion treasury fund.” Historically, the largest Bitcoin treasury funds and corporate adoption have been concentrated in the U.S. market. Now, Asia is positioning itself as a serious contender for institutional Bitcoin investment. Jason Fang, founder and Managing Partner at Sora Ventures, highlighted the shift: “Asia has been one of the most important markets for the development of blockchain technology and Bitcoin. We have seen a rise in interest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 15:12
