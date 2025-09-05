2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Tether Considers Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining Sector

Tether Considers Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining Sector

TLDR Tether is considering investing its crypto profits into the gold mining sector to diversify its portfolio. The company has already invested in $8.7 billion worth of gold bars stored in Zurich. Tether’s CTO, Paolo Ardoino, believes gold complements Bitcoin as a safer asset. Tether recently acquired a minority stake in the gold royalty firm [...] The post Tether Considers Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining Sector appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:24
JPY unmoved by stronger July wage data – BBH

JPY unmoved by stronger July wage data – BBH

The post JPY unmoved by stronger July wage data – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The yen showed little reaction to Japan’s July cash earnings jump, driven largely by bonuses. With scheduled pay growth subdued and productivity gains keeping inflation pressures in check, the BOJ is unlikely to tighten policy beyond current market pricing, leaving USD/JPY range-bound, BBH FX analysts report. USD/JPY likely to hold broad 142–150 range “JPY ignored Japan’s July cash earnings data. Nominal cash earnings rose more than expected in July to a seven-month high at 4.1% y/y (consensus: 3.0%) vs. 3.1% in June, reflecting a jump in bonus payments. The less volatile scheduled pay growth for full-time workers was more subdued at 2.4% y/y (consensus: 2.5%) vs. 2.3% in June. Overall, Japan wage growth is not a source of significant inflation pressures given annual total factor productivity growth of about 0.7%.” “The Bank of Japan is unlikely to raise the policy rate by more than is currently priced-in, limiting JPY upside. The swaps market implies 50% odds of a 25bps rate hike by year-end and a total of roughly 75bps of rate increases to 1.25% over the next three years. We expect USD/JPY to remain within a wide 142.00-150.00 range over the next few months.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-unmoved-by-stronger-july-wage-data-bbh-202509051136
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:24
Web3 metaphysics project SUPERFORTUNE launches a merit box module, supporting cyber incense burning, breaking Tai Sui, burning bad luck, etc.

Web3 metaphysics project SUPERFORTUNE launches a merit box module, supporting cyber incense burning, breaking Tai Sui, burning bad luck, etc.

PANews reported on September 5th that SUPERFORTUNE, the first Web3 metaphysics project, officially launched version 2, adding a merit box module that allows users to accumulate merit through three methods: burning incense, praying for protection, and burning bad luck. Users can burn incense, purchase lucky crystals, Tai Sui charms, and lucky beasts through the "Pray for Protection" section, and burn bad luck by burning their own MEMEs. Furthermore, Fortune Points will be converted to QIAN at a proportional rate, which can be used to upgrade and accelerate Fortune Points. SUPERFORTUNE is the first metaphysical project in Web3 incubated by Manta Network. It combines traditional Chinese metaphysical theories with crypto assets through AI and integrates with Wello's PayFi to provide functions such as personal fortune testing, token fortune testing, past and present life testing, and fighting villains.
PANews2025/09/05 21:23
XDC Network Lands Big Deals and Charts a 69% Rally Ahead

XDC Network Lands Big Deals and Charts a 69% Rally Ahead

The XDC Network is strengthening its role in cross-border payments and trade finance. The blockchain’s hybrid model, designed for institutional use, continues to attract interest from banks and asset managers. Recent developments highlight XDC’s alignment with regulatory frameworks such as Europe’s MiCA rules and its integration with LayerZero’s Omnichain Transfer Standard. These moves position the […] The post XDC Network Lands Big Deals and Charts a 69% Rally Ahead appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/05 21:21
How cryptocurrency investors can earn 1 BTC daily with DEAL Mining

How cryptocurrency investors can earn 1 BTC daily with DEAL Mining

The post How cryptocurrency investors can earn 1 BTC daily with DEAL Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For most cryptocurrency investors, the idea of earning 1 full Bitcoin every day sounds impossible. Yet with DEAL Mining’s high-yield cloud mining contracts, it becomes a clear, structured path. By leveraging AI-driven optimization and large-scale green mining farms, DEAL Mining allows investors to scale their returns — from small starter plans to professional contracts capable of generating 1 BTC in daily payouts. Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive hardware, high energy costs, and specialized technical knowledge, cloud mining allows anyone to earn a daily cryptocurrency income with a simple click. Leading this trend is DEAL Mining, a global platform trusted by millions of users. About DEAL Mining Founded in 2016, DEAL Mining has grown into one of the world’s most recognized names in the cloud mining industry. With over 6.8 million registered users worldwide, the company combines advanced AI-driven mining allocation, renewable energy infrastructure, and bank-level security — ensuring investors enjoy transparency, stability, and consistent profits. A spokesperson for DEAL Mining explained: “Our mission is to make cryptocurrency investing simple and rewarding. Cloud mining removes all barriers, allowing anyone to join the digital economy and easily earn daily profits.” Why Choose DEAL Mining AI-Optimized Mining – Smart algorithms shift resources to maximize profitability in real time. Multi-Coin Options – BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, LTC, USDT, and more. Daily Passive Income – Earnings are credited automatically every 24 hours. Eco-Friendly Operations – Powered by renewable energy to ensure sustainable mining. Global Access – Available on desktop, iOS, and Android. Example Contracts To show just how accessible it is, DEAL Mining offers flexible plans for every type of investor: Contract Plan Investment ($) Daily Profit ($) Duration Total Profit ($) M30s++ (BTC) 100 4.0 2 Days 8 A1326-109T (DOGE) 500 6.0 5 Days 30 M60 (BTC) 1,000 12.6 10 Days 126 S21…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:21
U.S. Jobs Report Misses Expectations: Crypto Markets React

U.S. Jobs Report Misses Expectations: Crypto Markets React

The post U.S. Jobs Report Misses Expectations: Crypto Markets React appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. jobs growth falls short, sparking economic concerns. Potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts looms. Crypto markets react with increased investments in BTC and ETH. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 22,000 increase in non-farm payrolls for August 2025, with unemployment at 4.3%, aligning with predictions. Falling job growth may push the Federal Reserve towards rate cuts, influencing markets and boosting crypto assets like BTC and ETH. Bitcoin and DeFi See Potential Gains Amid Economic Indicators Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market cap of formatNumber(2242340394451.51, 2) ($2.24 trillion), dominating 57.73% of the market, according to CoinMarketCap. It trades at $112,586.99, rising 1.69% over the past 24 hours. The circulating supply sits at 19,916,515, with a maximum supply of 21 million BTC. CoinMarketCap’s update as of 12:39 UTC on September 5, 2025, notes a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $50 billion. For investors, such statistics may indicate market sentiment trends. Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential upticks in investments towards DeFi protocols and associated governance tokens, especially during anticipated rate drops. Bitcoin’s price movements highlight the ongoing correlation with macroeconomic signals like U.S. jobs data, reinforcing its role within risk asset portfolios, especially amid dynamic regulatory environments. For example, recent high trading volumes have been noted, such as a surge in Hyperliquid trading volumes. William W. Beach, Commissioner, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, – “The labor market added only 22,000 jobs in August, marking a slowdown that we will closely monitor moving forward.” Market Data and Trends Did you know? In August 2023, a higher-than-expected unemployment increase led to a surge in BTC and ETH, illustrating the asset class’s sensitivity to labor market data. Bitcoin’s price movements highlight the ongoing correlation with macroeconomic signals like U.S. jobs data, reinforcing its role within risk asset portfolios, especially amid…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:20
Cardano Price Stagnates As Meme Communities Rally Around A New Viral Ethereum Layer 2 Memecoin

Cardano Price Stagnates As Meme Communities Rally Around A New Viral Ethereum Layer 2 Memecoin

Cardano stalls near $0.82 with weak momentum, while Layer Brett’s $2.5M presale and Ethereum Layer 2 utility fuel hype as investors eye its 300x potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 21:20
Businesses allocate 22% of profits to Bitcoin amid rising inflation

Businesses allocate 22% of profits to Bitcoin amid rising inflation

A new report by business-facing Bitcoin firm, River, has shown that businesses are allocating 22% of their profits to BTC. The report created by Sam Baker and Vincent Lee attributes this to Bitcoin’s resilience compared to other assets. According to the report, businesses have turned to Bitcoin because they see it as a way to retain […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 21:19
Qualcomm, BMW Launch Hands-Free Driving Amid Tesla, BYD Rivalry

Qualcomm, BMW Launch Hands-Free Driving Amid Tesla, BYD Rivalry

TLDRs: Qualcomm and BMW introduce Snapdragon Ride Pilot, enabling hands-free highway driving in the BMW iX3. The system is validated in 60 countries, with plans to expand coverage to over 100 by 2026. Snapdragon Ride Pilot competes with Tesla and BYD in the growing automated driving market. Qualcomm aims for $8B in automotive chip revenue [...] The post Qualcomm, BMW Launch Hands-Free Driving Amid Tesla, BYD Rivalry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:19
US Job Market Weakens, Fed Faces Pressure

US Job Market Weakens, Fed Faces Pressure

In a recent economic downturn, the United States experienced a significant drop in non-agricultural employment this August, reaching levels unseen since late 2021. Despite earlier advisories from the former President Trump on interest rate reductions, hidden data and extensive revisions by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) had previously deterred such fiscal policies.Continue Reading:US Job Market Weakens, Fed Faces Pressure
Coinstats2025/09/05 21:18
