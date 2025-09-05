MEXC Exchange
/
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Trump vows tariffs on semiconductor imports
The post Trump vows tariffs on semiconductor imports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump stated that semiconductor imports will soon face tariffs, with possible carve-outs for firms like Apple that have pledged significant investment in the U.S. economy. On Thursday, he noted Tim Cook’s company should be largely protected from import duties, given their promises to boost its U.S. operations, saying, “Tim Cook would be in pretty good shape.” Trump says companies entering the U.S. or making further investments would be exempt During a White House dinner with a select group of top technology company leaders, including Cook, the president addressed reporters. He commented, referring to chips and semiconductors, “We’ll be putting a tariff very shortly. You probably are hearing we’ll be putting a fairly substantial tariff, or not that high, but a fairly substantial tariff.” However, he clarified that businesses entering the U.S. market or expanding their presence would be exempt from import duties. Earlier last month, the American President announced they would implement a 100% tariff on semiconductor imports and even then still made promises to exempt Apple, considering its additional $100 billion investment pledge. Overall, the tech giant intends to channel $600 billion into domestic manufacturing over the next four years. Moreover, it asserted it would bring a greater share of its supply chain and high-tech manufacturing to the United States under its American Manufacturing Program (AMP), partnering with firms like Corning, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments. It also announced that Corning will commit a full factory in Kentucky to Apple glass production and increase headcount at the site by 50%. Nevertheless, Trump claimed that firms making comparable investment pledges to Apple would avoid chip tariffs, though a separate levy will still target electronics products that rely on semiconductors. He had also previously floated the idea of setting tariffs at more than 100%, with potential levels as high…
U
$0.01083
+8.51%
WHITE
$0.0004518
+0.31%
TRUMP
$8.287
-0.21%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:59
शेयर करें
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Diverts Crypto Profits to Gold
The post USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Diverts Crypto Profits to Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Tether’s pivot to gold comes amid strong market performance, with gold gaining 37% year-to-date in 2025 compared to Bitcoin’s 22%. Company CTO Paolo Ardoino’s view of gold as a “natural Bitcoin” and a complementary asset. Tether already holds $8.7 billion in gold bars and has acquired a $105 million minority stake in Toronto-listed Elemental Altus. USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $168.35 B Vol. 24h: $76.67 B stablecoin issuer Tether is currently exploring fresh investments in gold mining companies, with plans to divert its massive crypto profits into the yellow metal. Sources familiar with the matter stated that the company had discussions about investing in the entire supply chain of gold. This pivot comes as gold has far outperformed Bitcoin BTC $112 844 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $41.00 B , with 37% year-to-date gains since the beginning of 2025. On the other hand, BTC has gained only 22% during the same period. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino Calls Gold ‘Natural Bitcoin’ Tether ranks among the most profitable crypto companies, operating the largest stablecoin USDT, with a market cap of $168 billion. The company generated $5.7 billion in profits during the first half of this year. Besides, the stablecoin firm is also a major holder of US Treasuries, as a backing to its native stablecoin. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino is a strong advocate for gold, previously stating that the metal is a safer asset than any sovereign currency. He also believes that the yellow metal serves as a complementary investment to Bitcoin. Previously, Ardoino also referred to gold as a “natural Bitcoin.” This is not the first time that the stablecoin firm is exploring gold investment. According to the company’s financial statement, Tether already holds a massive $8.7 billion worth of Gold bars…
B
$0.6021
-2.32%
T
$0.0158
-0.18%
BTC
$110,809.47
+0.58%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:58
शेयर करें
HBAR Slumps 4% as Technical Breakdown Triggers Heavy Selling
The post HBAR Slumps 4% as Technical Breakdown Triggers Heavy Selling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR suffered a sharp downturn over the past 24 hours, sliding 4.32% from $0.22 to $0.21 between September 3 at 15:00 and September 4 at 14:00. Selling pressure intensified as resistance at $0.222 capped attempts at recovery, leading to a breakdown below the $0.212–$0.214 support zone. The move was accompanied by heightened volatility, with a $0.011 trading range reflecting a 4.93% swing. Volume peaked dramatically at 179.34 million during the 13:00 hour, a sign of capitulation as sellers overwhelmed buyers. Trading turned particularly volatile between 13:30 and 14:29 on September 4, when HBAR briefly spiked from $0.213 to $0.216 on a 42.37 million volume surge. The uptick was short-lived, however, as profit-taking quickly erased gains, sending the token back to $0.213. A new trading range formed between $0.212 and $0.214, with elevated activity sustaining 3–8 million volume per minute until 14:10. Stabilization emerged into the session close, with HBAR settling near $0.213 as volumes tapered off. The combination of technical breakdowns and macro-driven selling has underscored market fragility, even in the face of regulatory progress for Hedera. Traders now watch for signs of stabilization before considering long positions, with the $0.212–$0.214 zone a critical area for price action in the near term. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Charts Flash Red as Bears Seize Control Resistance holds firm at $0.222 during early trading session. Downtrend intensifies with accelerating selling pressure into close. Support emerges at $0.212-$0.214 before critical breakdown. Support failure signals deeper correction ahead for bulls. Volume spikes to 179.34 million at 13:00 marking capitulation phase. Single-minute volume explosion hits 42.37 million at 13:50 intraday peak. Range-bound action develops between $0.212-$0.214 after profit-taking wave. Sustained volume averages 3-8 million per minute through 14:10 session. Price stabilizes near $0.213 as volume contracts toward period end. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the…
NEAR
$2.39
-0.74%
MOVE
$0.115
-0.86%
TOKEN
$0.01246
+2.13%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:57
शेयर करें
South Korea Imposes Tough Crypto Lending Rules
The post South Korea Imposes Tough Crypto Lending Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea is instituting stringent regulations for cryptocurrency lending, aimed at addressing financial risks in the digital currency market. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) unveiled guidelines to manage credit services by centralized crypto exchanges, imposing a 20% cap on interest rates and banning leverage beyond collateral value. Continue Reading:South Korea Imposes Tough Crypto Lending Rules Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/south-korea-imposes-tough-crypto-lending-rules
CAP
$0.12076
+74.96%
COM
$0.016171
-5.42%
NET
$0.0000954
-0.52%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:54
शेयर करें
DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) Stock: Dips 7.6% Amid $427M Solana Treasury Boost Pushing Total SOL Holding to 2M+ Tokens
TLDR DFDV stock dips, rebounds as Solana holdings surpass 2M tokens worth $427M. DeFi Dev boosts SOL treasury, per-share metrics climb despite stock volatility. DFDV bets big on Solana with $427M stash, SPS hits $16.70 per share. After stock drop, DFDV surges on Solana stake expansion and UK crypto push. Treasury-first strategy: DFDV grows SOL [...] The post DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) Stock: Dips 7.6% Amid $427M Solana Treasury Boost Pushing Total SOL Holding to 2M+ Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOL
$202.78
-1.87%
SPS
$0.008096
-0.94%
DEFI
$0.001603
+1.64%
शेयर करें
Coincentral
2025/09/05 15:54
शेयर करें
Gold Over Bitcoin? USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Diverts Crypto Profits to Yellow Metal
USDT issuer Tether is exploring investments across the gold supply chain, including gold mining firms and royalty companies. The post Gold Over Bitcoin? USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Diverts Crypto Profits to Yellow Metal appeared first on Coinspeaker.
METAL
$0.33983
-0.10%
शेयर करें
Coinspeaker
2025/09/05 15:53
शेयर करें
Aleo Network, the programmable privacy network, has officially integrated with Request Finance.
PANews reported on September 5th that the programmable privacy network Aleo Network has officially integrated with Request Finance. Request Finance is a financial platform designed to manage cryptocurrency and fiat currency financial operations for enterprises and has currently processed over $1 billion in payments . By combining Aleo’s cryptographic security with its innovative public/private state mechanism, the two parties say they can enable private on-chain payroll, supplier payments, and inter-company transfers while maintaining auditability. It is reported that after a pilot with Aleo Network, Request Finance claimed that Aleo jumped to the "Top 2" in the payment field on its platform in just two months, and once surpassed large networks such as Tron, Solana and Polygon; this result led to the integration officially announced by the two parties today.
ALEO
$0.2482
+0.36%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
INTER
$0.5279
-0.26%
शेयर करें
PANews
2025/09/05 15:53
शेयर करें
Analysts Revealed: “Community Is Very Pessimistic About This Altcoin, But the Price Moves Contrary to the Community’s Expectations”
The post Analysts Revealed: “Community Is Very Pessimistic About This Altcoin, But the Price Moves Contrary to the Community’s Expectations” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Santiment has published a remarkable report on Cardano (ADA). According to the company, the generally optimistic Cardano community has been showing a more pessimistic outlook lately. According to Santiment data, ADA saw its lowest sentiment in five months, while the cryptocurrency’s price increased by 5% during the same period. The analysis included the following statements: The Cardano community has become increasingly pessimistic after three weeks of decline. For patient investors and those who bought on dips, a continuation of this trend could be a positive sign, as prices often move against the prevailing market expectations. When smaller investors sell out of impatience and frustration, the larger investors accumulate, pushing prices higher. At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at $0.8101, up 3.64% on the day and 73.86% below its peak price of $3.10 reached on September 2, 2021. ADA founder Charles Hoskinson recently said in a statement that he wants to see Cardano in a better position than Ethereum. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysts-revealed-community-is-very-pessimistic-about-this-altcoin-but-the-price-moves-contrary-to-the-communitys-expectations/
MORE
$0.09451
-3.64%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005631
+0.67%
MOVE
$0.115
-0.86%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:51
शेयर करें
When Will It Be Released?
The post When Will It Be Released? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Bieber for ‘SWAG’ Renell Medrano After Justin Bieber sent the internet into a frenzy over yet another new album with the announcement of SWAG II, his second surprise drop of 2025, the promised midnight EDT release came and went, leaving fans wondering: “Where is the new music?” The initial SWAG album was both a massive critical and commercial success. With its surprise release, giving fans less than 24 hours to prepare for the new music, the LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart to earn 163,000 units in its first week, including 198.77 million on-demand streams for the biggest streaming week of his career. Music listeners continued to dig deep into the 21-track record with SWAG topping the Spotify and Apple Music Albums charts. The breakout hit single “Daisies” owned the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Songs chart for a week while also topping the Apple Music Top 100 Global chart. The song is also a Top 10 hit on the U.S. Top 40 radio charts. Plus, “All I Have” managed to top both the U.S. and Global Apple singles charts, proving SWAG wasn’t leaning on just one hit single. With SWAG II’s release imminent, here’s what we know so far before we can share streaming links for the new music. When Will SWAG II Be Released? While Justin Bieber initially announced the midnight EDT release date for SWAG II on September 5, 2025, he also shared that he was running very close to the deadline. In the morning of September 4, Justin posted on his Instagram Story that he was “still making edits.” He added “Turning on album tho afternoon,” with “on” likely being a typo for “in,” meaning he was sending the finished product to his record label to finalize…
T
$0.0158
-0.18%
U
$0.01083
+8.51%
DEEP
$0.130338
+0.78%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 15:50
शेयर करें
Stripe Bets on Stablecoins With Tempo Blockchain, Partners Include Visa and Shopify
TLDR: Stripe and Paradigm launched Tempo, a payments-first blockchain now in testing, with partners including Visa and Deutsche Bank. Tempo is designed for stablecoins, offering low fees, fast settlement, and 100K+ transactions per second performance. Early partners include Visa, Shopify, Deutsche Bank, Nubank, and OpenAI to shape Tempo’s payment infrastructure. Tempo enables real-world flows like [...] The post Stripe Bets on Stablecoins With Tempo Blockchain, Partners Include Visa and Shopify appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.06016
+0.90%
LIKE
$0.011148
+1.91%
SECOND
$0.0000073
-14.11%
शेयर करें
Blockonomi
2025/09/05 15:50
शेयर करें
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director