BitMine Exempts Shareholder Approval for NYSE American Share Issuance

The post BitMine Exempts Shareholder Approval for NYSE American Share Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BitMine Immersion Technologies listed on NYSE American on September 5, 2025. The listing allows share issuance without shareholder approval, unlike Nasdaq. BitMine focuses on aggressive cryptocurrency strategies. BitMine Immersion Technologies confirmed its listing on NYSE American on September 5, allowing share issuance without shareholder consent, contrasting Nasdaq’s stricter crypto-related share regulations. This regulatory independence facilitates agile capital raising, potentially increasing BitMine’s crypto operations, amid tighter Nasdaq scrutiny deterring similar actions. BitMine Gains Treasury Flexibility with NYSE American Listing BitMine Immersion Technologies, recently listed on NYSE American, has announced its ability to issue shares under existing shelf registration and ATM financing plans without shareholder approval. This differs from the Nasdaq requirement of shareholder consent for crypto-based share issuances. This regulatory status strengthens BitMine’s position in long-term crypto accumulation and asset management, allowing more liquidity in treasury assets. The company focuses on Bitcoin and Ethereum accumulation via mining and advisory services. There have been no official statements from major figures like Arthur Hayes or Vitalik Buterin about BitMine’s regulatory approach. However, industry observers note the potential for increased regulatory scrutiny. BitMine Immersion Technologies stated, “BitMine is able to issue shares via its existing shelf registration without shareholder approval. The existing ATM program remains a registered bona fide public deal and does not require shareholder approval to continue.” NYSE American’s Regulatory Advantage Fuels Aggressive Crypto Strategies Did you know? NYSE American’s flexible share issuance contrasts with Nasdaq’s 20% rule, influencing more agile treasury strategies for companies like BitMine. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,406.81, with a 24-hour volume of $34.83 billion, decreasing by 7.52% according to CoinMarketCap. Its market cap stands at $531.92 billion, holding 13.73% market dominance with a 76.82% price increase over the last 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:09 UTC on September 5, 2025.…
2025/09/05 16:16
Best Crypto to Invest In, A 2025 Shortlist: XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Pepeto

XRP looks cleaner after recent legal updates and stays focused on payments. Shiba Inu still mobilizes a massive community and […] The post Best Crypto to Invest In, A 2025 Shortlist: XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Pepeto appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/05 16:15
S&P 500 Potential: Strategy Could See $16 Billion Inflows With Index Inclusion–Bloomberg

The post S&P 500 Potential: Strategy Could See $16 Billion Inflows With Index Inclusion–Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P 500 Potential: Strategy Could See $16 Billion Inflows With Index Inclusion–Bloomberg | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sp-500-potential-strategy-could-16-billion-inflows/
2025/09/05 16:15
The whale address starting with 0x82f received 10,039 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth $44.04 million.

PANews reported on September 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale address "0x82f" received 10,039 ETH transferred from Galaxy Digital, with a total value of approximately US$44.04 million.
2025/09/05 16:11
Analysts Predict Ozak AI Could Flip Chainlink in Market Cap

The post Analysts Predict Ozak AI Could Flip Chainlink in Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are no stranger to disruption, with new projects frequently challenging long-established leaders. One of the most compelling narratives gaining momentum today is Ozak AI, a predictive AI platform in its presale stage that analysts suggest could eventually surpass Chainlink (LINK) in market capitalization.  While LINK continues to dominate the decentralized oracle space and trades at around $23, Ozak AI is drawing investor attention with its rapid presale growth and the potential to deliver 100x returns, positioning itself as one of the most exciting up-and-coming projects in the industry. Chainlink’s Current Position Chainlink has long been regarded as the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi), providing critical off-chain data to blockchain ecosystems. Its technology has enabled smart contracts to interact with real-world information, securing billions in value across multiple networks. However, with LINK’s price relatively stable and growth tied largely to the expansion of DeFi protocols, some analysts believe its upside is becoming limited compared to newer, high-utility projects. Ozak AI: The Next Evolution in Crypto Ozak AI is being placed as the next evolution in blockchain-based intelligence. Unlike Chainlink, which focuses ordinarily on statistics delivery, Ozak AI takes a similar step by reading and predicting market conduct in real time. Leveraging machine learning to know models consisting of neural networks and ARIMA, Ozak AI provides traders, institutions, and agencies with fairly correct economic forecasts, fashion evaluations, and risk tests. The platform is powered by the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a real-time records pipeline included with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) to ensure stable, tamper-proof information processing. Its customizable Prediction Agents (PAs) allow customers to tailor analytics for unique needs—ranging from crypto volatility forecasting to fairness marketplace insights—making it a flexible tool far beyond traditional statistics feeds. OZ Presale Strength and Market Buzz Currently in its 5th OZ presale stage…
2025/09/05 16:10
Pundit Writes Open Letter to XRP Holders: ‘Vanguard of a New Age’

Pumpius framed XRP holders as pioneers who endured years of ridicule, volatility, and legal battles. He suggested XRP’s long underperformance could soon flip into a transformative moment. The message underscores growing anticipation that XRP’s ultimate role in financial infrastructure will outweigh its current price struggles. Crypto commentator Pumpius (@pumpius) issued a powerful message to long-time XRP holders, framing their perseverance as a defining force in what he calls “one of the hardest battles in financial history.” His post, written as an open letter, addressed the challenges and resilience of those who have held the digital asset through years of volatility, legal disputes, and skepticism from the broader market. Enduring Through Years of Doubt In the message, Pumpius acknowledged the emotional toll of holding XRP, citing “waiting, ridicule, and endless manipulation on the charts.” He noted that investors in the token have often been mocked or dismissed as dreamers chasing false hopes. Despite this, he emphasized that the XRP community has remained steadfast, holding through waves of market manipulation, whale movements, and government scrutiny. Also Read: SWIFT’s Top Executive Slams Ripple’s Future: Is XRP Really Ready for Big Banks? To the Holders of XRP, I know what it feels like to carry this asset. The waiting. The ridicule. The endless manipulation on the charts. While others chase quick pumps and hollow gains, you’ve stood in the trenches of one of the hardest battles in financial history. You’ve been… — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 4, 2025 Pumpius went further, arguing that XRP holders should not see themselves as mere traders, but as early participants in building a new financial framework. He described Ripple’s lengthy legal battles with regulators not as setbacks, but as necessary steps toward legitimacy and eventual adoption. Each corridor opened for settlement and each institutional partnership, he suggested, adds to the foundation of a system designed to handle global value transfer at scale. From Burden to Breakthrough The post concluded with a note of imminent transformation. “The weight you carried will turn to wings,” Pumpius wrote, suggesting that XRP’s years of underperformance may soon give way to a breakthrough moment when global payment flows move through networks tied to the token. His closing remarks positioned holders as pioneers: “You are not peasants chasing scraps. You are the vanguard of a new age of money. History will not remember those who laughed. It will remember those who endured.” Outlook The letter reflects a growing sense of anticipation in the XRP community, which continues to closely monitor developments related to regulatory approvals, institutional adoption, and technical price setups. While timelines remain uncertain, voices like Pumpius highlight the conviction among long-term holders that XRP’s ultimate role in financial infrastructure is far greater than its current market price suggests. Also Read: John Deaton Highlights XRP Army’s Key Role in Ripple’s SEC Win The post Pundit Writes Open Letter to XRP Holders: ‘Vanguard of a New Age’ appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/09/05 16:10
Crypto’s $25B RWA Boom Faces Liquidity Paradox, Tristero Warns of Flash Crash Risk

TLDR: Tristero Research warns that tokenized real-world assets like loans and real estate create a hidden liquidity paradox. Illiquid assets wrapped in liquid tokens may fuel sudden sell-offs, risking contagion across crypto markets in minutes. The report compares tokenized credit risks to the 2008 subprime collapse but with blockchain speed amplifying volatility. Structured “RWA-squared” products [...] The post Crypto’s $25B RWA Boom Faces Liquidity Paradox, Tristero Warns of Flash Crash Risk appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/05 16:09
Peru Completes First Bank-Originated Crypto Payment in Pilot

The post Peru Completes First Bank-Originated Crypto Payment in Pilot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The local press reported that the Peruvian Credit Bank (BCP) had completed the first bank-originated crypto-based payment in Peru. An employee used a bank-issued token to purchase a coffee in an internal coffee shop as part of a pilot for these technologies. Peru Debuts Cryptocurrency Payments in Banks More countries are dipping their toes into […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/peru-completes-first-bank-originated-crypto-payment-in-pilot/
2025/09/05 16:09
BitMine: Not subject to Nasdaq's requirements for crypto treasury companies raising funds through rights offerings

PANews reported on September 5 that according to PRNewswire, Ethereum treasury company BitMine immersion Technologies issued a statement on NYSE American's listing and entry into the capital market, stating that the company has been listed on NYSE American, a subsidiary of the New York Stock Exchange, and can issue shares through the existing shelf registration without shareholder approval. The current ATM financing plan is still a registered legal public transaction and does not require shareholder approval to continue. Therefore, it is not subject to Nasdaq's requirement that listed companies must obtain shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies. Earlier news, people familiar with the matter revealed that Nasdaq is strengthening its scrutiny of listed companies that often raise funds to purchase and hoard cryptocurrencies to push up stock prices.
2025/09/05 16:09
$4.3 Billion Ethereum ICO Whale Awakens, Stakes 150,000 ETH: Details

Mammoth ETH ICO whale returns after eight years of dormancy
2025/09/05 16:07
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director