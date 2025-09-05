OpenAI and Walmart launch mega AI certification to train 10M workers

OpenAI and Walmart will train and certify 10 million workers in AI skills by 2030, helping Americans gain valuable expertise and find new job opportunities. The initiative grows OpenAI's free OpenAI Academy, which has trained over 2 million people. Walmart will add the certification to its Walmart Academy, training more than 3.5 million associates. OpenAI and Walmart give workers AI certifications OpenAI Academy is rolling out AI certifications for several skill levels to help workers use and apply AI tools in workplace areas where artificial intelligence has a big influence. The certifications start with basic courses on integrating AI into simple, everyday tasks, then upgrade to intermediate and advanced courses. Higher-learning programs prepare individuals for specialized roles like prompt engineering and AI-customized job applications. Walmart's internal training program, Walmart Academy, will provide hands-on training for the company's associates to teach them how to apply AI tools directly in retail stores, supply chain management, logistics, and office environments. The program currently serves more than 3.5 million employees countrywide and will equip even more staff to contribute meaningfully to their teams and the company. OpenAI's CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, said that workers with AI skills are more valuable and productive and usually earn better salaries than those without them. Together, OpenAI and Walmart are providing opportunities for workers to secure better jobs, boost their careers, and prove their efficiency in AI to employers. The training program uses GPT-5, which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says is "like having a team of Ph.D.-level experts in your pocket." Through features like ChatGPT's Study mode, learners can practice their skills, get quick feedback, and simulate real-world scenarios without leaving the platform. Companies can also apply these certifications to their internal learning and development programs to give their workers practical skills that will remain valuable as…