Stripe and Paradigm launch “Tempo”: the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

Stripe and Paradigm present Tempo, a new layer-1 blockchain focused on real payments in stablecoin.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 16:42
OpenAI and Walmart launch mega AI certification to train 10M workers

The post OpenAI and Walmart launch mega AI certification to train 10M workers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI and Walmart will train and certify 10 million workers in AI skills by 2030, helping Americans gain valuable expertise and find new job opportunities. The initiative grows OpenAI’s free OpenAI Academy, which has trained over 2 million people. Walmart will add the certification to its Walmart Academy, training more than 3.5 million associates. OpenAI and Walmart give workers AI certifications OpenAI Academy is rolling out AI certifications for several skill levels to help workers use and apply AI tools in workplace areas where artificial intelligence has a big influence. The certifications start with basic courses on integrating AI into simple, everyday tasks, then upgrade to intermediate and advanced courses. Higher-learning programs prepare individuals for specialized roles like prompt engineering and AI-customized job applications. Walmart’s internal training program, Walmart Academy, will provide hands-on training for the company’s associates to teach them how to apply AI tools directly in retail stores, supply chain management, logistics, and office environments. The program currently serves more than 3.5 million employees countrywide and will equip even more staff to contribute meaningfully to their teams and the company. OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, said that workers with AI skills are more valuable and productive and usually earn better salaries than those without them. Together, OpenAI and Walmart are providing opportunities for workers to secure better jobs, boost their careers, and prove their efficiency in AI to employers.  The training program uses GPT-5, which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says is “like having a team of Ph.D.-level experts in your pocket.” Through features like ChatGPT’s Study mode, learners can practice their skills, get quick feedback, and simulate real-world scenarios without leaving the platform.  Companies can also apply these certifications to their internal learning and development programs to give their workers practical skills that will remain valuable as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 16:41
Bitcoin Dominates as Altcoins Lag Behind

The post Bitcoin Dominates as Altcoins Lag Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent discussions in the cryptocurrency sphere have highlighted Bitcoin‘s commanding position over altcoins. Pierre Rochard, a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, has emphasized that Bitcoin’s unique characteristics ensure its market dominance, posing significant challenges for other digital currencies like Ethereum and XRP to overtake it. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Dominates as Altcoins Lag Behind Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-dominates-as-altcoins-lag-behind
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 16:39
Listed company Robot Consulting plans to invest 1 billion yen in Ethereum to promote the development of legal technology

PANews reported on September 5th that publicly listed company Robot Consulting announced plans to invest up to 1 billion yen in ether (ETH) between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the spring of 2026. The company aims to promote the technological development of legal services and build a digital asset reserve by integrating blockchain technology with legal technology. Robot Consulting plans to leverage Ethereum’s blockchain ecosystem and smart contract capabilities across multiple business areas to enhance its presence in the legal technology sector.
PANews2025/09/05 16:37
Texas Instruments (TXN): Stock Drops 4% on Chip Demand Slowdown After Tariff-Driven Surge

TLDRs; Texas Instruments stock slid after CFO warned of weaker demand post-tariff surge that boosted early 2025 sales. Customers rushed to place orders ahead of Trump’s April tariffs, creating a boom-bust cycle that left TI exposed. The company secured $1.6 billion in CHIPS Act grants, avoiding Intel’s controversial government equity stake approach. Free cash flow [...] The post Texas Instruments (TXN): Stock Drops 4% on Chip Demand Slowdown After Tariff-Driven Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 16:36
How to Invest in Crypto? Use Crypto Mining Tools for Liquidity Mining to Earn Stable Passive Income

In 2025, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading digital assets have once again reached record highs, attracting both institutional and retail investors.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 16:36
AI sets date when Palantir stock will hit $300

The post AI sets date when Palantir stock will hit $300 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has rapidly emerged as one of the standout performers in the S&P 500 and the broader technology sector, thanks to its advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.  Despite ongoing valuation concerns, the stock has managed to notch record highs, with shares now targeting the $200 mark and the possibility of $300 still in play.  At press time, PLTR traded at $156, up 0.8% on the day, while year-to-date the software giant has rallied 107%. PLTR YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold On the stock’s potential to reach $300, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s artificial intelligence model ChatGPT-5, which highlighted several scenarios likely to influence the outcome. Palantir stock fundamentals  In this case, Palantir’s AI Platform is gaining traction in defense, healthcare, and enterprise, with 30% to 40% annual AI spending growth offering major upside. A $10 billion U.S. Army contract cements its role as a core defense contractor, while NATO expansion could lift recurring revenue to $10 to $15 billion by 2027–2028. At the same time, ChatGPT noted that its commercial segment is also surging, with U.S. revenue up 93% year-over-year and on track to surpass government sales by 2026. Investor enthusiasm further supports the rally, with Palantir’s AI positioning drawing Tesla-like premiums as valuations outpace fundamentals. However, challenges remain. The stock is trading at nearly 90 times sales, leaving little room for growth to slow. Stock-based compensation continues to weigh on earnings, while reliance on government contracts exposes the company to geopolitical and regulatory risks. PLTR stock timeline to $300 Against this backdrop, AI-driven modeling outlined three potential paths. In an aggressive scenario, where AI mania mirrors the Dot-com surge of the late 1990s, Palantir could hit $300 as early as 2026 or 2027. A more moderate outlook, with steady AI adoption and stabilizing valuations,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 16:35
Bitcoin Price Surge Unleashes Remarkable Momentum Past $112,000

The post Bitcoin Price Surge Unleashes Remarkable Momentum Past $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Surge Unleashes Remarkable Momentum Past $112,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Surge Unleashes Remarkable Momentum Past $112,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-momentum/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 16:34
FalconX adds support for Ethena’s USDe stablecoin

FalconX has added support for Ethena’s USDe, the third-largest stablecoin, opening the asset to its institutional client base. FalconX, a U.S.-based digital asset prime brokerage that provides institutional clients with trading, derivatives, and custody services, today announced that it added…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 16:33
Bitcoin Hyper Heats Up as Its $HYPER Token Presale Nears $14M Raised: Is It the Next Crypto to 1000x?

Bitcoin ($BTC) is the king of the hill in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, even people who don’t know anything about crypto will have likely heard of Bitcoin. It’s not at all surprising considering it is the first successful – and the world’s most valuable – crypto. In particular, interest from institutional investors has pushed […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 16:32
