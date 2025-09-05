2025-09-05 Friday

GKN Aerospace Shifts 3D Printing Engine Parts To The U.S. From Sweden

The post GKN Aerospace Shifts 3D Printing Engine Parts To The U.S. From Sweden appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GKN Aerospace engineering and manufacturing crew with the 3D-printed fan case mount ring component of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. GKN Aerospace GKN Aerospace is expanding its Newington, Conn., facility to shift production for its groundbreaking, 3D-printed jet engine component. At the heart of the expansion is the Fan Case Mount Ring, an intricate, high-strength part that’s the backbone to the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines found in of some of the world’s most advanced passenger jets, including the Airbus A220 and Embraer E195-E2. Currently, the parts are 3D printed in Sweden and machine finished in the U.S. The existing U.S. facility will support full serial production of the parts by the end of this year, with the expanded additive operations expected to begin in 2027, according to GKN. Shifting full production to the U.S. “will also help to strengthen global supply chains, by offering an alternative production method,” the company says. GKN received funds through the state’s $25 million Strategic Supply Chain Initiative. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaking a the groundbreaking of the GKN Aerospace facility expansion in Newington, Conn. GKN Aerospace The ring is the largest flight-critical component made with 3D printing—or additive manufacturing—to ever receive FAA certification. Instead of carving a part from a large block of metal and wasting the excess, GKN’s proprietary process builds the part layer. GKN Aerospace expects its proprietary metal 3D printing process, once in full production, to slash material consumption by 70% compared to traditional manufacturing, while reducing end-to-end lead times from nine months to as little as four weeks. “This expansion in Connecticut marks a major milestone for GKN Aerospace and our Fan Case Mount Ring program,” says Joakim Andersson, president of GKN Aerospace’s Engines division. “With the FCMR program at industrial scale, we are proving not just the technical…
PEPE GAMES launches the first batch of MEME token staking and lock-up products, including $Redbit, $JOKER and $BOSS

PANews reported on September 5th that PEPE GAMES, the Solana ecosystem's MEME-themed game aggregation platform, announced the launch of its first batch of token staking and lock-up products, starting September 3, 2025. Strategic partnerships include $Redbit, $JOKER, and $BOSS. According to the official introduction, users holding relevant MEME tokens can stake them on the official website to earn Weighted Points (WP). The platform will distribute high-value airdrops based on WP rankings. Users can also actively consume WP to redeem official token incentives. Currently, the total locked-up amount of these first batches of staking and lock-up products has exceeded 100 million tokens. PEPE GAMES stated that with the launch of its staking and lock-up products, its unique "customized games + token burn + staking and lock-up" combined empowerment model has officially formed a closed loop. With the launch of more customized games and staking products, PEPE GAMES will continue to accelerate the construction of a closed ecosystem that deeply empowers MEME tokens, bringing more application scenarios and growth opportunities to global players and investors.
When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor for Financial Stability has shared her vision for a “multi-money” system that includes stablecoins and other traditional assets in the UK ahead of the upcoming consultation on its crypto policy proposals. Related Reading: US Bancorp Resumes Bitcoin Custody Services After Three-Year Pause – Details BoE Eyes ‘Multi-Money’ System With […]
XRP, XLM & $GGs; Here’s 3 Cryptos Smart Money is Buying Ahead of the Next Wave, How to Buy $GGs with XRP

Institutional and retail investors are always searching for the next big move in cryptocurrency. With volatility high and opportunities rising, presale crypto projects are drawing serious attention. XRP continues to hold a strong presence, while XLM struggles to regain its footing. At the same time, Based Eggman $GGs is emerging as one of the best [...] The post XRP, XLM & $GGs; Here’s 3 Cryptos Smart Money is Buying Ahead of the Next Wave, How to Buy $GGs with XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
Who Pays the Taxes in a DAO?

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) operate without traditional management structures, but their legal recognition remains complex. Unregistered DAOs, as seen in the Ooki DAO case, risk being treated as unincorporated associations or general partnerships—exposing members to unlimited liability. Registered DAOs may gain benefits like limited liability through LLC or foundation structures, yet still face hurdles in tax compliance, cross-border reporting, and identifying pseudonymous members. Jurisdictions worldwide—from Wyoming to Switzerland—are experimenting with frameworks, but uncertainty persists around liability, taxation, and enforcement.
XRP Made Millionaires; Here’s The Next 1000X Crypto XRP Investors Are Buying, $GGs Becomes Crypto Favorite

XRP created millionaires, but new crypto presale projects are attracting investors. Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto token presale on Base, is ranked among the best crypto presales to buy right now.
Coinbase’s AI coding tool could be exploited through a backdoor

Cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer uncovers a “CopyPasta License Attack” that exploits Coinbase’s favored AI coding tool, Cursor.
Best 10 Crypto Casinos & Bitcoin Gambling Sites in New Zealand

The post Best 10 Crypto Casinos & Bitcoin Gambling Sites in New Zealand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this article, we will uncover the top crypto casinos and gambling sites in New Zeland and review the top-rated platforms available to users in New Zealand right now. We have tested and reviewed each site on the list, and we are now pleased to present the results of our findings. You can read our in-depth reviews below and start playing on your preferred site as soon as possible. Let’s dive into this detailed review and unwrap all the details! Recommended Crypto Casinos for Players in New Zealand 1. BETGOAT🎁100% Casino First Deposit Bonus up to USDT 1,000✅ Crypto sports betting available✅ Rich provider variety✅ Flexible banking support 2. Bitcasino 🎁Welcome Bonus of 20% Cashback up to 5000 USDT✅Big library of quality games✅Top loyalty program✅Good selection of fast payment options 3. BC.GAME 🎁Welcome Bonus of 120% Welcome Bonus & 100 Free Spins✅8,000+ games such as slots, casino, sports, and crypto betting✅More than 18 major cryptos for deposits and payouts✅Seamless and neat interface 4. BitStarz🎁Welcome Bonus of 100% Match On Your First Deposit up to 1 BTC✅Top-tier promotions✅Nice selection of games✅Exciting live dealer offer 5. Stake🎁Daily Races and Challenges✅Quick crypto payouts, under 30 mins✅3,000+ titles such as Stake Originals✅Top VIP prizes and rakeback 6. mBit 🎁Welcome Bonus of 325% Deposit Match + 325 Free Spins✅Enormous selection of games✅Excellent live dealer offering✅Crypto and fiat payments 7. Wild Casino🎁Welcome Bonus of up to 250 free spins✅Exciting sign-up bonus package.✅More than 7000 Wild.io games and 50+ sports ✅Top customer support team accessible at any time of the day. 8. 7Bit🎁Welcome Bonus of up to 325% Welcome Package + Free Spins✅More than 10,000 games from 100+ leading providers available✅Excellent welcome package and regular promotions and tournaments✅Quick, almost free crypto payments and instant withdrawals 9. Sportsbet.io🎁Up to 750 Weekly Boost✅Casino app for iOS and Android ✅There’s no max withdrawal amount✅Works with…
Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media Turns to Dogecoin Mining After $1M Bitcoin Bet

TLDR: Thumzup Media invested $1M in Bitcoin and approved holdings in DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The firm struck a deal to acquire 2,500 Dogecoin miners, with another 1,000 rigs planned for expansion. A $50M stock raise at $10 per share strengthened its balance sheet for crypto growth and acquisitions. Pending purchase of [...] The post Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media Turns to Dogecoin Mining After $1M Bitcoin Bet appeared first on Blockonomi.
