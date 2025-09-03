How To Tell If Your Workplace Embraces A Culture Of Curiosity

The post How To Tell If Your Workplace Embraces A Culture Of Curiosity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How To Tell If Your Workplace Embraces A Culture Of Curiosity getty Curiosity is one of the strongest predictors of innovation, engagement, and resilience, yet most companies never stop to measure it. Many leaders assume employees will naturally speak up with questions or share bold ideas, but the reality often looks very different. According to SAS’s Curiosity@Work Report, 67 percent of U.S. managers say curiosity is a very valuable trait, yet nearly a quarter admit their organizations do not do enough to encourage it. Leaders may believe they are promoting curiosity, while employees experience something entirely different. You see it in meetings where ideas are limited or in talented employees who avoid new projects because they are worried about failing. Curiosity will only grow when leaders take an honest look at whether their culture truly supports it. Do People Feel Safe Showing Curiosity At Work? getty Do People Feel Safe Showing Curiosity At Work? The quickest way to gauge a workplace is to pay attention to how questions are received. If employees believe asking a question could make them look unprepared or invite pushback, curiosity is already gone. But when they know their curiosity will be taken seriously, they are more willing to share ideas and challenge how things have always been done. Leaders should ask: Do employees believe their curiosity will be respected, or do they see it as something that could work against them? Are Employees Willing To Experiment With Curiosity? getty Are Employees Willing To Experiment With Curiosity? Curiosity depends on having the chance to try things without needing a guaranteed result. If success is the only acceptable outcome, most employees will avoid taking chances. That limits learning and slows growth. When mistakes are treated as a normal part of progress, people are more open to experimenting.…