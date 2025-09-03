2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Paradigm Reth client vulnerability causes some Ethereum nodes to be interrupted

Paradigm Reth client vulnerability causes some Ethereum nodes to be interrupted

PANews reported on September 3rd that Paradigm CTO Georgios Konstantopoulos revealed that a vulnerability in Ethereum's execution layer client, Reth, occurred at block 2327426, causing outages for nodes that relied on the client. Affected versions include Reth 1.6.0 and 1.4.8. Paradigm has published instructions for restoring nodes on its GitHub page, but the root cause of the vulnerability remains under investigation. Reth is an Ethereum execution-layer client developed by Paradigm, written in Rust and designed for performance and modularity. Current data indicates that Reth only accounts for 5.4% of all Ethereum execution-layer clients, limiting the scope of this vulnerability. Execution-layer clients are responsible for processing transactions and state updates, and calculating the state root to ensure the integrity of the blockchain's global state. This vulnerability could potentially cause some nodes to be unable to validate blocks and synchronize with the network.
The Root Network
ROOT$0.002784+0.21%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4997-0.65%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06607+16.95%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/03 15:56
शेयर करें
Despite Community Criticism, Ethereum Foundation Says It Will Convert 10,000 ETH via Centralized Exchanges

Despite Community Criticism, Ethereum Foundation Says It Will Convert 10,000 ETH via Centralized Exchanges

The post Despite Community Criticism, Ethereum Foundation Says It Will Convert 10,000 ETH via Centralized Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced it will convert 10,000 ETH through centralized exchanges over several weeks this month to fund research and development, grants, and donations, saying the sales will be executed as multiple smaller orders rather than a single large transaction to reduce market impact. The transparency notice frames the conversions as part of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/despite-community-criticism-ethereum-foundation-says-it-will-convert-10000-eth-via-centralized-exchanges/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016181-5.35%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Particl
PART$0.1838+1.21%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 15:56
शेयर करें
Time for a makeover: Crypto needs a rebrand

Time for a makeover: Crypto needs a rebrand

The post Time for a makeover: Crypto needs a rebrand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Crypto has an image problem. Like any image problem, it can’t be patched with code, fixed by price action, or buried under more industry buzzwords. The answer lies in developing a clear and refined identity, more credible language, and a different way of presenting ourselves to the outside world. Summary “Crypto” is broken branding. Outside insiders, the word signals scams, memes, and collapses, not innovation or trust. Rebrand as “digital assets.” The term matches regulators, banks, and institutions, while separating serious ventures from speculative noise. Leadership is the problem. Too many projects still market like Telegram groups — flippant, jargon-heavy, unserious. The industry needs founder-grade branding, messaging, and professionalism. Maturity is non-negotiable. Institutions, policymakers, and mainstream users will only engage with credible, clearly communicated projects. The path forward: Stop chasing bull cycles, build long-term narratives, and position the industry as modern financial infrastructure, not chaos. Public and mainstream media perception remains negative towards the industry, and Bitcoin Obituaries continue to pile up. It is telling that to many people outside of crypt, the most commonly associated phrases of late seem to be ‘memecoin’ and ‘rug-pull.’ To fix this, the industry must let go of the persona it forged in its earliest years. It should reposition itself as what it is rapidly becoming: the digital assets industry. This is not wordplay. It is a necessary shift for a sector that wants mainstream trust. Why “crypto” no longer works Inside the industry, the word still evokes innovation, decentralization, and a mission to rebuild finance. Outside the industry, it mostly evokes feelings of suspicion and unseriousness. The sad truth is that many people do not separate Bitcoin (BTC) from rug…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16193+4.02%
Threshold
T$0.0158-0.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,776.22+0.52%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 15:54
शेयर करें
Time for a makeover: Crypto needs a rebrand | Opinion

Time for a makeover: Crypto needs a rebrand | Opinion

The word crypto will not disappear, but it should stop framing our public conversation. We are building an industry. It is time to act like one.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16193+4.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.011152+2.00%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06555-1.14%
शेयर करें
Crypto.news2025/09/03 15:53
शेयर करें
4 Cheap Cryptos That Could Be the New Ripple (XRP) With 6x Upside by 2026

4 Cheap Cryptos That Could Be the New Ripple (XRP) With 6x Upside by 2026

The post 4 Cheap Cryptos That Could Be the New Ripple (XRP) With 6x Upside by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) has long been viewed as one of the most successful altcoins of the last decade, combining strong real world utility with mainstream recognition. Yet with its market cap already in the tens of billions, the days of 10x or 20x gains are likely behind it. For investors seeking asymmetric opportunities, the focus is shifting to lower priced cryptocurrencies with the potential to follow a similar growth path. Four tokens in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui (SUI), SEI, and Cronos (CRO), stand out as projects with the potential to deliver 6x gains or more by 2026, supported by strong narratives and growing adoption. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could be the breakout meme token with utility Among the newer entrants, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has captured attention by fusing meme culture with blockchain infrastructure. Built on Ethereum, the project is creating a dedicated Layer 2 chain for meme tokens, complete with low fees, sniper bot protection, and a Meme Launchpad to encourage community driven projects. This sets it apart from meme coins that rely only on hype. Currently in stage 12 of its presale at $0.0021, LILPEPE has raised over $23.2 million and sold over 14.7 billion tokens. The project’s legitimacy is further supported by a CertiK audit, a CoinMarketCap listing, and confirmed top tier exchange launches after the presale. Its viral $777,000 giveaway has kept the community growing rapidly. If LILPEPE achieves a modest market cap of $300 million, the price could rise to $0.50, representing more than 25x upside from today. This makes it one of the most asymmetric opportunities in the market, with potential to follow SHIB and PEPE’s path toward multi-billion-dollar valuations by 2026. Sui (SUI) is building momentum as the “next Solana” Sui (SUI) has become a rising star in the Layer 1 space, often compared to…
SEI
SEI$0.2886+1.47%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.0567+8.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06013+0.80%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 15:51
शेयर करें
Pi Network Expands Beyond Crypto – Major Breakout Incoming

Pi Network Expands Beyond Crypto – Major Breakout Incoming

Instead of limiting access to its community of over 75 million members, PiNet lets anyone with Chrome, Safari, or Brave […] The post Pi Network Expands Beyond Crypto – Major Breakout Incoming appeared first on Coindoo.
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5864-1.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.15817+0.38%
Pi Network
PI$0.34266-0.09%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/03 15:50
शेयर करें
How To Tell If Your Workplace Embraces A Culture Of Curiosity

How To Tell If Your Workplace Embraces A Culture Of Curiosity

The post How To Tell If Your Workplace Embraces A Culture Of Curiosity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How To Tell If Your Workplace Embraces A Culture Of Curiosity getty Curiosity is one of the strongest predictors of innovation, engagement, and resilience, yet most companies never stop to measure it. Many leaders assume employees will naturally speak up with questions or share bold ideas, but the reality often looks very different. According to SAS’s Curiosity@Work Report, 67 percent of U.S. managers say curiosity is a very valuable trait, yet nearly a quarter admit their organizations do not do enough to encourage it. Leaders may believe they are promoting curiosity, while employees experience something entirely different. You see it in meetings where ideas are limited or in talented employees who avoid new projects because they are worried about failing. Curiosity will only grow when leaders take an honest look at whether their culture truly supports it. Do People Feel Safe Showing Curiosity At Work? getty Do People Feel Safe Showing Curiosity At Work? The quickest way to gauge a workplace is to pay attention to how questions are received. If employees believe asking a question could make them look unprepared or invite pushback, curiosity is already gone. But when they know their curiosity will be taken seriously, they are more willing to share ideas and challenge how things have always been done. Leaders should ask: Do employees believe their curiosity will be respected, or do they see it as something that could work against them? Are Employees Willing To Experiment With Curiosity? getty Are Employees Willing To Experiment With Curiosity? Curiosity depends on having the chance to try things without needing a guaranteed result. If success is the only acceptable outcome, most employees will avoid taking chances. That limits learning and slows growth. When mistakes are treated as a normal part of progress, people are more open to experimenting.…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16193+4.02%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014269+0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09467-3.71%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 15:43
शेयर करें
Ethereum (ETH) Price: Massive Whale Buying Spree Coincides with Historic Staking Queue Surge

Ethereum (ETH) Price: Massive Whale Buying Spree Coincides with Historic Staking Queue Surge

TLDR Ethereum’s staking entry queue reached a two-year high with 860,369 ETH ($3.7 billion) waiting to be staked, driven by institutional demand and network confidence Whale purchases of 260,000 ETH in 24 hours show strong institutional accumulation despite recent price decline Technical analysts project potential price targets of $8,500 to $22,000 based on ascending triangle [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: Massive Whale Buying Spree Coincides with Historic Staking Queue Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.64-1.68%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/03 15:42
शेयर करें
Best Crypto to Buy for 45x Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Best Crypto to Buy for 45x Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

The post Best Crypto to Buy for 45x Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market gears up for its next wave of high-returns, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a disruptive coin capturing the attention of investors seeking exponential gains. The Mutuum Finance presale is now live at stage 6, offering tokens at a price of $0.035, which could generate substantial returns for investors, with estimates of up to 45x growth in the near future. The project has already sold more than $15.3 million and attracted more than 16,000 token holders.  With its cutting-edge approach to decentralized finance and ambitious roadmap, analysts are already speculating about whether MUTM could deliver the kind of breakout performance that defines the next bull cycle. Meanwhile, established memecoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to maintain their presence in the meme-coin sector, but the focus is now shifting towards projects that offer both utility and growth potential. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Limited Upside Medium-Term, Ecosystem Activity Persists Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is currently trading at $0.00001215 with a slight volatility as the overall meme coin hype sobers down. Projections for 2025 are relatively flat, with year end averages between $0.0000129 and $0.0000172, which translates to a 5%-70% upside potential should market conditions improve. While Shiba Inu will likely continue to expand its ecosystem with projects like Shibarium, the most critical pathway for SHIB to decouple from its uninspiring price cycle and stand out among emerging stories in the modern market is for the fundamental to take flight.  Stage 6 Presale Live with Mutuum Finance (MUTM), $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty There are substantial profits to be made in the early stages of an investment before the price is raised in subsequent phases. Mutuum Finance has already made a name in the DeFi market by securing more than 16,000 investors and raising more than $15.3 million in its presale.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.39-0.74%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001216-0.08%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.55+2.35%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 15:40
शेयर करें
Ethereum Foundation sells $43M ETH to fund research and community projects

Ethereum Foundation sells $43M ETH to fund research and community projects

Ethereum Foundation will sell 10,000 ETH, worth about $43M, over the next few weeks
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.64-1.68%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 15:39
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director