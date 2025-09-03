Time for a makeover: Crypto needs a rebrand
The post Time for a makeover: Crypto needs a rebrand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Crypto has an image problem. Like any image problem, it can’t be patched with code, fixed by price action, or buried under more industry buzzwords. The answer lies in developing a clear and refined identity, more credible language, and a different way of presenting ourselves to the outside world. Summary “Crypto” is broken branding. Outside insiders, the word signals scams, memes, and collapses, not innovation or trust. Rebrand as “digital assets.” The term matches regulators, banks, and institutions, while separating serious ventures from speculative noise. Leadership is the problem. Too many projects still market like Telegram groups — flippant, jargon-heavy, unserious. The industry needs founder-grade branding, messaging, and professionalism. Maturity is non-negotiable. Institutions, policymakers, and mainstream users will only engage with credible, clearly communicated projects. The path forward: Stop chasing bull cycles, build long-term narratives, and position the industry as modern financial infrastructure, not chaos. Public and mainstream media perception remains negative towards the industry, and Bitcoin Obituaries continue to pile up. It is telling that to many people outside of crypt, the most commonly associated phrases of late seem to be ‘memecoin’ and ‘rug-pull.’ To fix this, the industry must let go of the persona it forged in its earliest years. It should reposition itself as what it is rapidly becoming: the digital assets industry. This is not wordplay. It is a necessary shift for a sector that wants mainstream trust. Why “crypto” no longer works Inside the industry, the word still evokes innovation, decentralization, and a mission to rebuild finance. Outside the industry, it mostly evokes feelings of suspicion and unseriousness. The sad truth is that many people do not separate Bitcoin (BTC) from rug…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 15:54