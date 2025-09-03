2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Crypto Prices Shake Up: Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum and BNB Drop! Top Gainers Revealed!

Bitcoin up, Ethereum and BNB drop – Crypto market shifts fast! XRP rises, while Solana and Dogecoin show solid gains today. Collector Crypt soars 494%, while major coins face declines. The cryptocurrency market saw a mix of highs and lows in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin remains the market leader, gaining 0.4%, with its price rising to $110,761. This upward movement keeps Bitcoin on track with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion and a trading volume surpassing $48 billion. Nonetheless, Ethereum suffered a massive blow as it declined by 2.3 percent to $4,310.05, even after recording a massive increase of 6.0 percent in the last seven days. BNB also faced a decline, dropping by 0.4% to $851.90. Likewise, Lido Staked Ether (STETH) also dropped, falling 2.4% to $4,299.75, and Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) also fell, dropping 2.4% to $5,211.02. TRON (TRX) fell by 1.0 percent to $0.3372. These declines across major coins did not mean that all the assets were performing badly. XRP has gone up by 0.5 percent, reaching $2.82, and Solana has gone up by 2.2 percent, reaching $208.49. Dogecoin and Cardano also showed positive trends, gaining 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively. Also Read: CleanCore Solutions Announces $175 Million Dogecoin Treasury Investment, Stock Takes a Hit Top Gainers in the Last 24 Hours In contrast to the declines in major coins, smaller altcoins have experienced impressive surges. Collector Crypt (CARDS) led the pack with a jaw-dropping 494.9% increase, now priced at $0.1681, boosted by a massive trading volume of $49 million. Metronome Synth ETH (MSETH): increased by 340 percent to reach $4,294.72. Other prominent gainers are TDCCP, which has gone up 75 percent, and Worthless, which has gone up 71.4 percent. Merlin Chain (MERL) and Hemi (HEMI) had good performances as well, with gains pegged at 33.6 and 32.8, respectively. As Bitcoin is experiencing an upward trend, Ethereum, BNB, Lido Staked Ether, and Truston have all taken significant declines over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, smaller altcoins like Collector Crypt and Metronome Synth ETH have experienced massive growth, keeping the crypto market as unpredictable as ever. Also Read: Bitcoin Cash on Fire: Golden Cross Signals Explosive Surge Toward $600! The post Crypto Prices Shake Up: Bitcoin Gains, Ethereum and BNB Drop! Top Gainers Revealed! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Ethereum Strengthens Its Position Despite Market Challenges

Ethereum holds strong at $4,300 despite macroeconomic challenges. Onchain data suggests potential for ETH to exceed $5,000 soon. Continue Reading:Ethereum Strengthens Its Position Despite Market Challenges The post Ethereum Strengthens Its Position Despite Market Challenges appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Why is AI so concerning on American campuses?

While American universities are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, from the University of Georgia to the University of Michigan, a national survey reveals a surprising reality. American citizens, far from embracing this revolution, show growing distrust towards the integration of AI on campuses. L’article Why is AI so concerning on American campuses? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Appeals Court Blocks Deportation Of Venezuelan Migrants Using Alien Enemies Act

The post Appeals Court Blocks Deportation Of Venezuelan Migrants Using Alien Enemies Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration cannot fast-track the deportation of Venezuelan migrants from the country using an 18th-century law that has previously only been used during wartime, dismissing the administration’s argument that the migrants were part of an “invasion.” The court ruled that the Trump administration cannot use the 18th century act to swiftly remove Venezuelan migrants from the U.S. Getty Images Key Facts In a 2-1 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 could not be applied to the case of these Venezuelan migrants—who the Trump administration alleges are gang members. In their ruling, the judges said they found “no invasion or predatory incursion” by a foreign government and therefore issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the removal of migrants under the wartime law. The President and administration officials have not yet commented on the ruling. Crucial Quote “A country’s encouraging its residents and citizens to enter this country illegally is not the modern-day equivalent of sending an armed, organized force to occupy, to disrupt, or to otherwise harm the United States,” the judges said. This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/03/trump-administration-cannot-swiftly-deport-venezuelan-migrants-using-alien-enemies-act-appeals-court-rules/
South Korea Crypto Fines: Decisive Action Against Market Manipulators Unveiled

BitcoinWorld South Korea Crypto Fines: Decisive Action Against Market Manipulators Unveiled The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with a landmark development: South Korea has officially begun issuing its first-ever South Korea crypto fines for unfair trading practices. This decisive move by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) marks a significant step towards ensuring market integrity and protecting investors in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. Unpacking the Historic South Korea Crypto Fines For the first time, South Korean regulators are taking concrete action against illicit activities in the virtual asset market. The FSC has not only filed complaints but also imposed financial penalties on individuals suspected of engaging in various forms of unfair trading. This initial crackdown involves three distinct and concerning cases: Market Manipulation by a “Whale” Investor: A large-scale investor was found creating artificial trading volume to inflate prices. Dissemination of False Information: Individuals used social media to spread misleading news, influencing market sentiment. Fraudulent Trading: Exploiting price discrepancies between exchanges for illicit gains. These actions underscore a clear message: the era of unregulated crypto wild west is coming to an end in South Korea. How Did the Crypto Whale Manipulate the Market? The details of the market manipulation case are particularly striking. Investigators uncovered a sophisticated scheme where a prominent “whale” investor purchased tens of billions of won (equivalent to tens of millions of U.S. dollars) of a specific cryptocurrency on a domestic exchange. The goal was simple: to create the illusion of high demand and active trading. As the price predictably rose due to this artificial activity, the whale then swiftly sold their entire position, netting billions of won in profit. What’s more, the individual maximized gains by acquiring the same asset on overseas exchanges at lower prices and then transferring it to a domestic platform for sale. This cross-border arbitrage, combined with manipulative tactics, highlights the complexities regulators face. Consequently, these robust South Korea crypto fines aim to deter such elaborate schemes. Why Are These South Korea Crypto Fines So Important? The imposition of these fines represents a crucial turning point for the South Korean crypto market. It signifies a clear shift from observation to active enforcement, aligning with global efforts to regulate digital assets more effectively. Here’s why this is a big deal: Enhanced Investor Protection: It safeguards ordinary investors from predatory practices that can lead to significant financial losses. Increased Market Trust: By weeding out bad actors, the market becomes more reliable and attractive for legitimate participants. Regulatory Precedent: These first-ever South Korea crypto fines set a strong precedent for future enforcement actions, signaling sustained vigilance. The FSC’s commitment to creating a fair and transparent trading environment is now undeniable. What Does This Mean for Crypto Investors and the Market? For legitimate crypto investors, these developments are largely positive. A regulated market offers greater security and predictability, potentially fostering more institutional adoption and mainstream acceptance. However, challenges remain. Regulators must continuously adapt to new manipulation tactics, and the global nature of crypto means international cooperation is vital. The enforcement of South Korea crypto fines is a strong signal that authorities are taking these challenges seriously, aiming for a healthier ecosystem. This crackdown also serves as a stark reminder to all market participants to conduct due diligence and report suspicious activities. A vigilant community, combined with robust regulatory oversight, is key to a sustainable crypto future. In conclusion, South Korea’s pioneering move to impose its first South Korea crypto fines for unfair trading is a landmark event. It sends a powerful message that market manipulation and fraudulent activities will not be tolerated. This decisive action is poised to strengthen market integrity, boost investor confidence, and pave the way for a more mature and responsible digital asset landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly constitutes “unfair crypto trading” in South Korea? Unfair crypto trading in South Korea typically includes market manipulation (like creating artificial trading volume), spreading false information to influence prices, and fraudulent trading that exploits price differences between exchanges for illicit gains. Q2: Who is the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and what is their role? The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is South Korea’s top financial regulator. Its role is to supervise financial markets, implement policies, and ensure stability and fairness across the banking, securities, and now, virtual asset sectors. Q3: Will these South Korea crypto fines deter future market manipulation? The intention behind these South Korea crypto fines is to deter future market manipulation by demonstrating that regulators are actively monitoring and punishing illicit activities. While complete eradication is challenging, it significantly raises the risk for would-be manipulators. Q4: How does this impact the broader global crypto regulatory landscape? South Korea’s actions contribute to a growing global trend of increased crypto regulation. It provides a case study for other nations on how to enforce rules against unfair trading, potentially influencing international standards and cooperation in digital asset oversight. Q5: What should individual crypto investors do in light of these regulations? Individual investors should prioritize using regulated exchanges, be wary of sudden price pumps and dumps, verify information from multiple credible sources, and report any suspicious activities to relevant authorities. Staying informed about regulatory changes is also crucial. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue providing crucial updates on the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency regulation. Follow us on social media for more breaking news and analysis! This post South Korea Crypto Fines: Decisive Action Against Market Manipulators Unveiled first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Ripple–Thunes Deal Targets Faster Payments Across 7 Billion Accounts

Ripple and Thunes announced an expansion of their partnership aimed at accelerating cross-border settlement across a network that connects to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide on Tuesday, September 2. Building on a collaboration first established in 2020, the companies said the latest agreement will improve payout speed and predictability for financial […]
Crypto Analyst Says Bittensor Will Make Millionaires, Reveals How

What if one crypto project could sit at the crossroads of two booming industries artificial intelligence and blockchain? That’s exactly where Bittensor (TAO) positions itself.  TAO price has been moving between $320 and $328 lately, with slight daily gains of around 1% to 3%. While those numbers might not sound explosive yet, the bigger story
Dogecoin Price Crash Below $0.19 May Be Imminent If This Happens

The post Dogecoin Price Crash Below $0.19 May Be Imminent If This Happens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Price Crash Below $0.19 May Be Imminent If This Happens | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-price-crash-0-19/
India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

India is reportedly preparing to enforce global crypto reporting rules by adopting the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The move enables automatic crypto transactions data sharing, tighter compliance and better regulatory transparency. India will be implementing CARF rules, effective April 2027, Business Standard reported. India’s announcement to officially join OECD’s Crypto Reporting Framework comes in parallel with South Korea’s plans to log and share crypto transactions globally. “It means your foreign exchange accounts, wallets, and offshore trades won’t stay invisible,” KoinX wrote. “They’ll be automatically reported back to India through international data-sharing agreements.” India to Sign Multilateral Agreement for Exchange of Crypto Transactions Tax Info Per a senior finance ministry official, India is expected to sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) next year. The pact will provide the legal structure for the automatic exchange of tax-related information. India entered into the MCAA in 2015 for financial account data; however, the upcoming agreement is an extension to include digital assets. “This is the same global system that already exposes hidden foreign bank accounts. Now, it’s crypto’s turn,” KoinX stated. Further, the ministry official noted that the legislative changes and system preparations are already underway to meet the 2027 deadline. India to Expose Investors’ ‘Invisible’ Crypto Assets The global crypto reporting agenda means that investors’ coins held in overseas exchanges will be flagged. Further, offshore centralized exchange (CEX) trades will be reported. “Once the system is live, the reporting will be done not just for the current year but for past years as well,” the tax firm wrote, adding that the government can issue notices under multiple sections for previously undisclosed income. As a result, KoinX has urged crypto investors to get compliant now by reporting their holdings honestly and filing accurately. “If you’ve hidden offshore trades in the past, CARF gives the govt a time machine. Your “invisible” assets will suddenly light up,” it added
Venus Protocol Recovers Stolen Funds but Raises Another Risk

The post Venus Protocol Recovers Stolen Funds but Raises Another Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Venus Protocol clawed back $13.5 million after a whale was hacked, using forced liquidation. Recovery showed funds could be saved, but also revealed that Venus can directly intervene. Debate grows: Is Venus Protocol truly decentralized if it can pause and take control? Venus Protocol, a lending platform on BNB Chain, has brought back stolen funds. A whale lost about $13.5 million on Sept 2, 2025, in a phishing attack. Services were paused right after to stop more damage. Now, Venus has stated all services are back online. The lost funds were taken back through a special process called force liquidation. This means the hacker’s loans were closed, and the tokens locked as safety measures were seized. The recovery helped save the whale, but it also raised a new question about how much control Venus has over user funds. How the Venus Protocol Recovery Worked? The crypto hack yesterday did not break Venus Protocol’s smart contracts. Instead, the hacker tricked the whale’s wallet setup. The attacker replaced one normal action with another hidden action. That gave them power over the whale’s funds. Venus Protocol used force liquidation to undo the damage. In simple words, when users borrow on Venus, they must lock tokens as security. If they fail to pay, or if something goes wrong, those tokens can be sold or seized. Venus Protocol Announces Resumption Of Services | Source: X That is what happened to the hacker. Venus closed their loan, sold the safety tokens, and got back the stolen funds. On-chain data shows the Venus Liquidator address received more than $325,000 in USDC, $901,000 in USDT, plus wrapped ETH and FUSD. These amounts came from the hacker’s locked assets. Venus Protocol Recovering Funds Via Forced Liquidations | Source: X Investigators also noted that some of the gas…
