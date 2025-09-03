2025-09-05 Friday

Ethereum Bulls Target $6K if Key $3,850 Support Holds Firm

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-bulls-target-6k-if-key-3850/
2025/09/03 16:12
Solana en Bitcoin Cash knallen, Ethereum onder druk

De cryptomarkt laat vandaag een gemengd beeld zien. Terwijl sommige altcoins flink in de lift zitten, blijven andere juist achter. Ook de liquidaties blijven relatief laag met $240 miljoen in totaal, wat duidt op een vrij rustige handelsdag. Bitcoin klimt licht omhoog en Ethereum zakt iets weg. Het sentiment in... Het bericht Solana en Bitcoin Cash knallen, Ethereum onder druk verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/03 16:11
New Coin Under $0.003 Touted as Best Crypto to Buy, Drawing Comparisons to 2017 Ethereum and Dogecoin

New cryptocurrency projects aim to change the narrative of decentralized finance and community-driven enterprises.  The 2017 Ethereum surge made early investors extremely wealthy, and Dogecoin became an online craze that made small investors millions. Now, we have a similar wave of excitement with Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new meme coin that is gaining popularity with [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/03 16:10
XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk

The post XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The digital asset world is watching a new wave of institutional interest unfold as a record number of 15 XRP-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications are now pending with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This surge of filings positions XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a cryptocurrency attracting serious attention from major financial firms. The final decisions on many of these proposals are slated for late 2025, with a critical cluster of deadlines expected in October. A Diverse Field of Issuers The applicants for these XRP ETFs represent a wide mix of established financial powerhouses and innovative crypto-native firms. Companies like Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, Canary Capital, and CoinShares have all filed for spot XRP products. Spot ETFs would directly hold and track the price of XRP. In addition, other firms, including ProShares, Rex & Osprey, Teucrium, and Tuttle Capital, have submitted proposals for more complex, leveraged, inverse, and derivative-based XRP ETFs. This variety of offerings suggests issuers see strong demand from investors who want both straightforward and more sophisticated exposure to the asset. Key Filings and Review Deadlines While the SEC has a number of filings to review, several are drawing significant attention from the market. The 21Shares Core XRP Trust and the Bitwise XRP ETF are among the most closely watched. The final wave of SEC decisions is anticipated in October-December 2025, with several key rulings for firms like Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, and WisdomTree all clustered within the same week in October. The high concentration of deadlines has fueled market speculation and heightened expectations for a potential approval. Price Speculation: A Catalyst for a New Market Cycle? The potential approval of a spot XRP ETF could serve as a powerful catalyst for the token’s price, potentially triggering a new market cycle for the broader…
XRP
XRP$2.8145-1.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:10
Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: Why Europe Demands Robust Regulations

BitcoinWorld Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: Why Europe Demands Robust Regulations The digital currency landscape is evolving rapidly, and with it, the need for clear boundaries. A crucial development is the European Central Bank’s (ECB) persistent call for robust stablecoin legislation. ECB President Christine Lagarde has once again emphasized the imperative for strong legislative measures, aiming to prevent the uncontrolled circulation of stablecoins within the European Union (EU). This isn’t just about financial oversight; it’s about safeguarding the EU’s monetary policy and ensuring consumer protection in an increasingly digital world. What’s Driving the Call for Strong Stablecoin Legislation? The urgency behind Lagarde’s statements stems from a clear understanding of the potential risks that stablecoins, if left unchecked, could pose to the financial system. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value relative to a fiat currency or other assets, are often seen as a bridge between traditional finance and the volatile cryptocurrency market. However, their stability doesn’t equate to inherent safety without proper oversight. Financial Stability: Unregulated stablecoins could grow to a size where their failure or instability could ripple through the broader financial system, potentially affecting banks and markets. Monetary Policy: A widespread adoption of private stablecoins could undermine the ECB’s ability to manage interest rates and control the money supply, impacting its core mandate. Consumer Protection: Without strong rules, consumers using stablecoins could face risks like fraud, loss of funds, or inadequate dispute resolution mechanisms. Lagarde has consistently highlighted these concerns, reiterating that stablecoins must operate under strict regulations, especially when they cross national borders. This isn’t a new stance; it’s a reinforced warning based on ongoing observations of the crypto market’s development. Understanding the Risks: Why Stablecoins Need Controls The potential for stablecoins to operate globally and quickly scale up presents unique challenges that traditional financial regulations were not designed to address. The ECB’s concerns extend beyond just financial stability to include broader societal impacts. For instance, Lagarde previously noted that stablecoins offered by major technology companies could introduce significant privacy risks. Imagine a scenario where a large tech firm controls not only your data but also your primary means of digital payment. This convergence could lead to unprecedented levels of surveillance and control over personal financial activities. Therefore, the call for comprehensive stablecoin legislation isn’t just about preventing a financial crisis; it’s also about preserving individual liberties and maintaining a competitive, fair financial landscape. The EU’s approach seeks to balance innovation with necessary safeguards, ensuring that new financial technologies benefit society without introducing systemic vulnerabilities. The Path Forward: Crafting Effective Stablecoin Legislation So, what does robust stablecoin legislation look like? According to Lagarde, stablecoins should only be permitted in Europe if they are subject to robust regulations from other jurisdictions, or if the EU implements its own adequate safeguards. This dual approach suggests a preference for strong, harmonized international standards, but a readiness to act independently if necessary. Key aspects of effective regulation would likely include: Licensing Requirements: Stablecoin issuers would need to obtain licenses, proving their operational and financial soundness. Reserve Backing: Clear rules on how stablecoins are backed, ensuring transparency and liquidity of reserves, potentially requiring 1:1 backing with highly liquid assets. Consumer Safeguards: Mechanisms for dispute resolution, clear disclosure of risks, and protection against illicit activities. Operational Resilience: Requirements for cybersecurity, data protection, and robust IT systems to prevent outages and breaches. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF): Strict adherence to existing financial crime prevention frameworks. The EU’s proposed Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation is a significant step in this direction, aiming to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-assets, including stablecoins, across all member states. This initiative underscores the EU’s proactive stance in managing the digital finance revolution. What Does This Mean for You? For consumers and businesses operating within the EU, stronger stablecoin legislation means greater clarity and potentially enhanced safety. While some might view regulation as stifling innovation, proponents argue it fosters a more secure environment, which in turn can build trust and encourage broader adoption of digital assets. For stablecoin issuers, it means navigating a more structured, but potentially more credible, market. The debate around stablecoins highlights a broader global challenge: how to integrate new digital technologies into existing financial systems without compromising stability or consumer rights. The ECB’s firm stance is a clear signal that the EU intends to be at the forefront of this regulatory evolution, ensuring that the benefits of digital innovation are realized responsibly. In conclusion, Christine Lagarde’s persistent call for strong stablecoin legislation is a pivotal moment for the future of digital finance in Europe. It underscores a commitment to financial stability, consumer protection, and the integrity of monetary policy. As the EU moves forward with frameworks like MiCA, the goal remains to create a secure, regulated environment where stablecoins can potentially thrive, but only under the watchful eye of robust oversight. This ensures that the promise of digital currencies is realized responsibly, safeguarding everyone involved. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin? A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a “stable” asset, such as a fiat currency (like the Euro or US Dollar), or a commodity (like gold). This stability aims to reduce the volatility typically associated with other cryptocurrencies. Q2: Why is the ECB concerned about stablecoins? The ECB is concerned that if stablecoins become widely adopted without proper regulation, they could pose risks to financial stability, undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, and expose consumers to privacy risks and potential losses. Q3: What kind of legislation is the ECB advocating for? The ECB is advocating for robust legislative measures that ensure stablecoins are subject to strong regulatory oversight. This includes requirements for licensing, transparent reserve backing, consumer protection, operational resilience, and adherence to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) standards. Q4: How does MiCA relate to stablecoin legislation? MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) is a comprehensive regulatory framework proposed by the EU that aims to provide legal clarity and a harmonized approach to crypto-assets, including stablecoins, across all EU member states. It is the EU’s primary legislative tool to address the concerns raised by the ECB. Q5: Will strong stablecoin legislation stifle innovation? While some argue that regulation can hinder innovation, proponents, including the ECB, believe that a clear and robust regulatory framework can actually foster innovation by building trust and providing a secure environment for new technologies to develop responsibly. It provides certainty for businesses and protection for users. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring important discussions about the future of finance to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest stablecoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: Why Europe Demands Robust Regulations first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/03 16:10
XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk – October is the Key

This surge of filings positions XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a cryptocurrency attracting serious attention from major financial firms. […] The post XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk – October is the Key appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/03 16:09
Michael Novogratz: AI will dominate stablecoin use

Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz believes AI agents will be the biggest users of stablecoins, as AI and crypto become much more interconnected overtime. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Michael Novogratz predicted what the stablecoin market would be like…
Crypto.news2025/09/03 16:08
AI and NVIDIA GPUs Enhance Weather Forecasting Through Humidity Mapping

The post AI and NVIDIA GPUs Enhance Weather Forecasting Through Humidity Mapping appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 02, 2025 13:45 Researchers at Wrocław University utilize AI and NVIDIA GPUs to improve weather forecasts by creating detailed 3D humidity maps, reducing errors significantly. In a significant advancement for meteorology, researchers at Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences (UPWr) have leveraged deep learning and NVIDIA GPUs to enhance weather forecasting accuracy. By focusing on humidity, a crucial yet elusive factor, the team aims to transform global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based atmospheric data into precise 3D humidity maps, according to NVIDIA’s blog. Revolutionizing Humidity Capture Humidity plays a pivotal role in weather phenomena like thunderstorms, flash floods, and hurricanes, yet it has remained difficult to quantify accurately. Traditional methods often produce blurry maps that fail to predict sudden weather changes. The Polish research team, however, has developed a super-resolution generative adversarial network (SRGAN) trained on global weather data to upscale low-resolution satellite images into high-resolution humidity maps. Significant Error Reduction Utilizing NVIDIA GPUs, the new AI-driven method significantly reduces errors in humidity mapping—by 62% in Poland and 52% in California, even under challenging conditions. This method provides sharper, more reliable data that aligns with ground-based instrument readings, offering a more accurate reflection of atmospheric conditions. Explainable AI for Trust and Transparency Recognizing the importance of trust in meteorology, the researchers incorporated explainable AI techniques, such as Grad-CAM and SHAP, to visualize the decision-making process of the model. These tools reveal that the AI focuses on critical storm-prone areas, bolstering confidence in its predictions and offering transparency in its operations. Implications for Future Forecasts The potential impact of this breakthrough is substantial. By integrating these refined humidity maps into both physics-based and AI-driven weather models, forecasters can better anticipate severe weather events, granting communities more time to prepare for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:08
Ethereum Thrives in Market Turbulence

Ethereum has witnessed a decline of 15% since its peak on August 24, hovering around $4,300. Attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions affecting the wider cryptocurrency market, this retracement hasn’t deterred optimistic forecasts for Ethereum’s future.Continue Reading:Ethereum Thrives in Market Turbulence
2025/09/03 16:08
Ethereum Restaking Is New Trend: ETHZilla’s $100M Ether.fi Move

The post Ethereum Restaking Is New Trend: ETHZilla’s $100M Ether.fi Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes ETHZilla is deploying $100 million into EtherFi to boost yield and strengthen Ethereum security. ETHZilla holds over 102,000 ETH, recently adding 20,000 ETH at an average price of $3,949. EtherFi leads liquid restaking protocols with TVL above $30 billion, outpacing Eigenpie. On Sept. 2, ETHZilla Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum ETH $4 312 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $520.27 B Vol. 24h: $32.20 B digital asset treasury backed by Peter Thiel, announced it will deploy $100 million into EtherFi, the leading liquid restaking protocol by total value locked. Another major allocator chooses ETH restaking. $100M from @ETHZilla_ETHZ into @ether_fi, a huge signal for the EigenCloud ecosystem. 🌐 ☁️ More details ↓ https://t.co/YnZAVEmHNk — EigenCloud (@eigenlayer) September 3, 2025 ETHZilla’s Strategic Pivot Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill called the deployment a milestone in the company’s treasury management evolution. The allocation represents part of ETHZilla’s 102,246 ETH reserve, valued at approximately $456 million. 🚨 Breaking ETHZilla news 🚨 Today, we are excited to announce that we will deploy ~$100 million worth of our ETH holdings into the @ether_fi restaking protocol. This marks our first engagement with DeFi protocols but it certainly won’t be our last! pic.twitter.com/PrVleYWWr3 — ETHZilla (@ETHZilla_ETHZ) September 2, 2025 The firm also holds $221 million in cash equivalents, bolstered by a recent $425 million private placement with more than 60 institutional investors, including Electric Capital and Polychain Capital. ETHZilla further expanded its Ethereum position in August, purchasing over 20,000 ETH at an average of $3,949 per coin. EtherFi Leads Restaking Boom EtherFi, which allows users to access restaking yields via EigenLayer, has emerged as the sector leader, surpassing competitors such as Eigenpie. According to CEO Mike Silagadze, ETHZilla’s entry signals a new phase of institutional adoption for liquid restaking protocols. Meanwhile, across the sector, restaking has surged with total…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:06
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director