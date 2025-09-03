2025-09-05 Friday

Paradigm Addresses Ethereum Node Flaw in Reth Client

The post Paradigm Addresses Ethereum Node Flaw in Reth Client appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Paradigm’s Reth client affected 5.4% of Ethereum nodes. Issue occurred at block height 2327426 on versions 1.6.0 and 1.4.8. Paradigm issued recovery procedures with no major ETH price impact. Georgios Konstantopoulos, CTO of Paradigm, identified a critical bug in Reth, Paradigm’s Ethereum execution client, causing node stalls at block 2327426 on Ethereum’s mainnet. Despite affecting only 5.4% of nodes, this highlights security challenges in execution clients and underscores the importance of robust multi-client ecosystems for Ethereum. Paradigm’s Reth Client Flaw Affects 5.4% of Ethereum Nodes Georgios Konstantopoulos, CTO of Paradigm, confirmed the issue affecting versions 1.6.0 and 1.4.8 of the Reth client at block height 2327426. As noted on Paradigm’s GitHub repository, “A critical bug was triggered in Reth at block 2327426, impacting mainnet nodes running versions 1.6.0 and 1.4.8. We’ve issued recovery procedures and continue root cause investigation.” The client, using the Rust programming language, encountered stalled nodes. With approximately 5.4% of Ethereum nodes affected, the immediate network impact is contained. Paradigm’s rapid intervention efforts focus on recovery, although broader network functionality remained unaffected due to the limited adoption rate of Reth as an execution client. No major disruptions in ETH pricing were directly linked to this incident. Community response centered around Paradigm’s swift action and the transparency of communication via GitHub and public channels. While major figures like Vitalik Buterin haven’t commented, developer circles commend ongoing fixes, highlighting open-source community benefits, reflecting effective cooperative incident management. Ethereum’s Resilience and Future Client Security Did you know? In past events like the Geth client issue (2021), network resilience showcased similar robustness, keeping systemic risk minimal even when facing client-specific bugs. As of September 3, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) traded at $4,317.11, with a market cap of 521,098,110,464 billion. Its market dominance stood at 13.63%, according to CoinMarketCap. A 7.66%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:24
BTC, ETH, XRP Rally as AI Quant Trading Platforms Open Doors to Retail Investors

The post BTC, ETH, XRP Rally as AI Quant Trading Platforms Open Doors to Retail Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Kingdom — In the past week, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) have all experienced a sharp rally, reigniting global investor enthusiasm. Yet while Wall Street institutions continue to profit consistently, ordinary investors are left wondering: Is there finally a smarter way to participate in the market? For decades, Wall Street has relied on quantitative trading—a method that uses algorithms, statistical models, and AI to execute trades in milliseconds. This approach ensures consistent profits, regardless of whether markets rise or fall. But retail investors often lack access to such tools. Traditional trading requires expertise in charts, technical indicators, and risk management. Without these skills, ordinary traders frequently lose money while institutions win. Want to learn more?  Read: ”Introduction to Quantitative Investing“ This is where AB Quantitative Trading (ABQuant) comes in. The platform is bringing AI-driven quant strategies—once exclusive to Wall Street—into the hands of ordinary investors worldwide. New users receive a trial bonus to experience AI quant trading with zero risk. With AI one-click strategies, no trading experience is required. Choose short-term contracts (1, 3, or 7 days) for quick profits, or long-term strategies (15, 31, 42 days) for steady compounding returns. Earnings are credited daily, and withdrawals are instant once your balance reaches 100 USDT. How does AI make money?  Read [“The Secret Behind It”] ABQuant is lowering the barrier of entry for quantitative trading. By combining AI algorithms with blockchain transparency, the platform is creating a new era where everyone can benefit from automated income generation. In today’s market, where BTC, ETH, and XRP are surging, the real question is no longer “Can you make money?”but Are you ready to let AI make money for you?  Sign up today at https://abquant.vip/#/claim your 100 USDT trial bonus, and start your AI-powered quant journey now. Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/btc-eth-xrp-rally-as-ai-quant-trading-platforms-open-doors-to-retail-investors/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:22
World Gold Council will launch ‘digital gold’ pilot in 2026

The post World Gold Council will launch ‘digital gold’ pilot in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London’s bullion market is seeking to launch a new form of ‘digital gold’ that could change the way people trade, settle and use bullion for collateral. Summary World Gold Council plans to digitalize gold through “Pooled Gold Interest,” which will be trialed in the first quarter of 2026. The crypto community is no stranger to digital gold, with most of them being stablecoins backed by gold reserves or Bitcoin itself which has been dubbed the same name. Chief executive of the World Gold Council, David Tait, said the miners’ group wants to transform London’s $900 billion physical market of precious metals into a form of digital gold that would allow the traders to “pass gold digitally around the gold ecosystem, as collateral, for the first time.” “We are trying to standardize that digital layer of gold, such that the various financial products used in other markets can be used in the gold market going forward,” said Tait in an interview with Financial Times. The goal behind digital gold, according to Tait, is to change how asset managers view gold as a static asset. Although gold is largely valued for its physical nature and its status as a “safe haven asset,” Tait is also aware that it is competing with much more modernized digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. Although gold has exhibited major gains in the past three years, doubling in value and even reaching a record-high this week, most investors still see it as a static unyielding asset that stays the same on the balance sheet. Tait hopes that by digitalizing gold, it could be used for margins and collateral, generating profit for investors. “For the banks, from a collateral perspective, they will make a lot of money, as they get an opportunity to use the gold on their balance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:21
Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 ETH to Back Web3 and RWA Strategy

The post Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 ETH to Back Web3 and RWA Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yunfeng Financial Group, a Hong Kong-listed company with ties to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, acquired 10,000 ETH (worth about $44 million) in a move to deepen its Web3 expansion. The purchase, disclosed in a voluntary announcement on Tuesday, was funded through internal cash reserves. The move follows a recent announcement by Yunfeng outlining its push into Web3, real world assets (RWA), digital currency and artificial intelligence. According to the company, Ether (ETH) was chosen as a reserve asset to support RWA tokenization, technological innovation and the broader integration of finance with Web3 infrastructure. “The Board believes that the ETH’s inclusion as the Company’s strategic reserve assets is consistent with the Group’s layout of expansion into frontier areas, including Web3, and provides key infrastructure support for Real World Assets (RWA) tokenization activities,” the company said. Top 15 Ether treasury companies. Source: StrategicETHReserve Related: Ethereum L2 Starknet suffers 2nd mainnet outage in 2 months Yunfeng to classify ETH as investment asset ETH will be reflected as an investment asset on Yunfeng’s balance sheet. “The ETH are accounted for as investments in the financial statements of the Group,” per the announcement.   The company also noted that ETH holdings would help diversify its asset base and reduce reliance on traditional fiat currencies. Yunfeng also plans to explore Ethereum’s potential application in insurance operations and new business scenarios tailored to decentralized finance. Yunfeng Financial is a Hong Kong-listed financial technology group that provides investment and financing services, including brokerage, asset management, insurance, and financial technology solutions. Jack Ma is a key associate of Yunfeng Financial. Related: Ethereum to shut down its biggest testnet Holesky after Fusaka fork Ether Machine raises $654 million in ETH On Tuesday, The Ether Machine revealed that it has raised $654 million in private financing, securing 150,000 ETH from longtime Ethereum advocate Jeffrey Berns,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:20
Sterling Plunge: ING Reveals Exaggerated Gilt Selloff Impact

BitcoinWorld Sterling Plunge: ING Reveals Exaggerated Gilt Selloff Impact The world of finance is rarely static, but recent movements in the UK pound have sent ripples across global markets, leaving many investors wondering about the true state of the British economy. For those accustomed to the rapid shifts in cryptocurrency markets, the volatility of traditional currencies might seem familiar. However, the underlying drivers are often complex, rooted in macroeconomic fundamentals. Recently, a sharp selloff in UK government bonds, known as gilts, triggered a significant depreciation of sterling. But what if this reaction was overblown? This is precisely the argument put forth by financial giant ING, whose latest ING analysis suggests that the market’s response to the gilt selloff appears to be exaggerated. Understanding the Recent UK Pound Volatility The UK pound, or sterling, has been on a rollercoaster ride. Its value against major currencies like the US Dollar and the Euro has experienced notable swings, reflecting a blend of domestic and international pressures. This period of heightened sterling volatility is not new, but its intensity has certainly captured attention. Factors contributing to this include persistent inflation, the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions, and the broader global economic slowdown. Investors are keenly watching for any signs of stability or further disruption, as the currency’s strength directly impacts everything from import costs to the competitiveness of British exports. The Gilt Selloff Explained: What Triggered It? At the heart of the recent market drama lies the gilt selloff. Gilts are essentially bonds issued by the UK government to borrow money. When there’s a ‘selloff,’ it means investors are selling these bonds, pushing down their prices and, consequently, driving up their yields (the return an investor gets). Several factors converged to trigger this recent event: Inflation Concerns: Persistently high inflation in the UK has led to expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Bank of England. Higher rates can make existing, lower-yielding bonds less attractive. Increased Government Borrowing: Plans for significant government spending or tax cuts often necessitate increased borrowing, leading to a larger supply of gilts. If demand doesn’t keep pace, prices fall. Global Risk Aversion: In times of global economic uncertainty, investors often flock to safer assets, sometimes at the expense of less liquid or perceived riskier sovereign bonds. Market Sentiment: Negative headlines and a general sense of unease can quickly turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy, accelerating selling pressure. This surge in gilt yields directly impacts the cost of borrowing for the government and, by extension, for businesses and consumers, creating a ripple effect across the economy. ING’s Perspective: Is the Reaction Really Exaggerated? Amidst the market frenzy, ING has offered a compelling counter-narrative, asserting that the UK pound‘s sharp decline in response to the gilt selloff is disproportionate to the underlying economic realities. Their ING analysis points to several key reasons why the market might be overreacting: Temporary Factors: ING suggests that some of the drivers behind the gilt selloff, such as specific government announcements or short-term liquidity issues, might be transient rather than indicative of a fundamental, long-term deterioration. Technical Overshoots: Financial markets are prone to ‘overshooting’ – reacting too strongly in one direction before correcting. This is particularly common in highly liquid markets like foreign exchange. Stronger Fundamentals Than Perceived: While challenges exist, ING may argue that the UK’s economic fundamentals, such as its robust labor market or certain sectors of its economy, are more resilient than the market’s knee-jerk reaction implies. Central Bank Intervention Potential: The Bank of England has tools at its disposal to stabilize markets, and the mere potential of intervention can limit extreme movements. This perspective provides a crucial counterpoint, suggesting that investors should look beyond the immediate headlines and consider the broader economic landscape. Navigating the Forex Market: Implications for Investors The heightened sterling volatility, driven by events like the gilt selloff and subsequent reassessments, presents both challenges and opportunities within the broader forex market. For currency traders, understanding these dynamics is paramount. Challenges: Increased Risk: Rapid price swings mean higher potential for losses if positions are not managed carefully. Uncertainty: Predicting short-term movements becomes exceptionally difficult when market sentiment is highly reactive and prone to sudden shifts. Wider Spreads: During periods of high volatility, liquidity can sometimes thin out, leading to wider bid-ask spreads, increasing transaction costs. Opportunities and Actionable Insights: Careful Risk Management: Employing strict stop-loss orders and appropriate position sizing is crucial. Diversification: Not putting all eggs in one basket. Diversifying across different currency pairs or asset classes can mitigate risk. Long-Term Perspective: For investors with a longer horizon, temporary market overreactions can sometimes present buying opportunities if the underlying fundamentals are deemed sound. Stay Informed: Regularly consulting expert analysis, like that from ING, and keeping abreast of economic data is vital. The forex market is a complex ecosystem where various factors intersect. Understanding the interplay between bond markets, central bank policies, and currency valuations is key to making informed decisions. Future Outlook for Sterling Volatility: What’s Next? While ING’s assessment offers a glimmer of hope for the UK pound, the path ahead is likely to remain dynamic. Several factors will continue to shape sterling volatility in the coming months: Bank of England Policy: The BoE’s stance on interest rates, particularly in response to inflation data, will be a primary driver. Any deviation from market expectations could trigger significant movements. Inflation Trajectory: Whether inflation peaks and begins to recede will be critical. A sustained fall in inflation could ease pressure on the BoE and support sterling. Fiscal Policy: The UK government’s future fiscal plans, including any further spending or tax adjustments, will be closely scrutinized for their impact on borrowing and the overall economic outlook. Global Economic Health: Broader global economic conditions, including energy prices and geopolitical events, will also play a role, influencing risk appetite and capital flows. Table: Key Factors Influencing UK Pound (GBP) Factor Impact on GBP (Generally) Current Trend/Outlook Interest Rates (BoE) Higher rates typically strengthen GBP Rising, but pace is debated Inflation High inflation can weaken GBP (if unaddressed by BoE) Elevated, but signs of potential peak Government Debt/Borrowing Higher debt/borrowing can weaken GBP Increased due to fiscal policies Economic Growth Strong growth strengthens GBP Slowing, recession risks present The resilience of the UK pound will depend on a delicate balance of these forces, and whether policymakers can effectively navigate the current economic headwinds. ING’s view offers a valuable lens through which to assess these complexities, urging a more measured interpretation of market movements. In conclusion, while the recent gilt selloff undeniably rattled financial markets and sent the UK pound tumbling, ING’s insightful ING analysis provides a crucial perspective: the market’s reaction may have been significantly exaggerated. This period of heightened sterling volatility serves as a potent reminder of the intricate connections within the global forex market and the importance of looking beyond immediate price action. For investors, whether in traditional currencies or the crypto space, understanding the nuances of macroeconomic factors and expert opinions is not just beneficial, but essential for making informed decisions and navigating an increasingly unpredictable financial landscape. As the UK economy continues to evolve, market participants will be watching closely to see if sterling finds its footing, validating ING’s more optimistic assessment. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global currencies and economic policies. This post Sterling Plunge: ING Reveals Exaggerated Gilt Selloff Impact first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/03 16:15
6 Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now, Featuring BullZilla’s 42,000% ROI Potential

BullZilla’s $BZIL presale touts a 42,000% ROI with its Mutation Mechanism, staking rewards, and burns, making it a top pick among the best crypto presales now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 16:15
Analysis Firm Reveals the Most Critical Level Following Recent Movements in Bitcoin: “This Level is Decisive”

The post Analysis Firm Reveals the Most Critical Level Following Recent Movements in Bitcoin: “This Level is Decisive” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis company MakroVision made important assessments regarding price movements in its latest report for Bitcoin (BTC). According to the report, Bitcoin maintains its short-term downtrend and is making its first attempt at stability in the Golden Pocket (0.618–0.665 Fibonacci) region after testing the level. Analysts pointed out that a short-term recovery could begin at any time, and that the real question is how sustainable this movement will be. If the recovery is impulsive (strong and accelerating), it is stated that BTC’s next target may be lower peaks. However, if the recovery remains a correction, the price may decline back towards lower support levels. The critical point highlighted by MakroVision is the $115,800 level. The report warned that a break above this resistance level could herald a strong and sustained rally, but a weak recovery would still pose a risk of a new sell-off in the market. At the time of writing, it is trading at $110,770. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-reveals-the-most-critical-level-following-recent-movements-in-bitcoin-this-level-is-decisive/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:14
ECB President calls for closing EU stablecoin regulatory loopholes

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Jinshi Data, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated at a regulatory meeting on September 3rd that EU lawmakers should require foreign stablecoin issuers to adopt "safeguards" and "strong equivalent regulatory systems" to prevent the risk of reserve runs. She emphasized that such programs can only operate within the EU if they are supported by equivalent systems in other jurisdictions and relevant asset transfer safeguards. Lagarde noted that this highlighted the importance of international cooperation and warned that without a fair global regulatory environment, risks would shift to the weakest links.
PANews2025/09/03 16:12
Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz: AI will dominate stablecoins

The post Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz: AI will dominate stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz believes AI agents will be the biggest users of stablecoins, as AI and crypto become much more interconnected overtime. Summary Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz predicts AI Agents will be the biggest users of stablecoins. China is bound to play catch-up with the United States in terms of stablecoin dominance. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Michael Novogratz predicted what the stablecoin market would be like in the near future. The founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital believes that the adoption of stablecoins is “just getting started” and the crypto market will soon see a major acceleration in the sector. “So sometime in the distant future, I don’t know if it’s one year or five years, you’re gonna see an explosion of stablecoin transactions,” said Michael Novogratz at the Goldman Sachs Asia Leaders Conference in Hong Kong on September 3. The big kicker that will catapult stablecoin usage from $280 billion today to $2 trillion, as predicted by firms like McKinsey and Standard Chartered, will be the role of AI agents in executing everyday transactions facilitated by stablecoins. The stablecoin market cap has climbed above $280 billion in the past few weeks | Source: CoinGecko “In the not so distance future, the biggest user of stablecoins is going to be AI. You’re going to pick up your phone and say buy my groceries and your grocery agent who knows what you like to eat knows if you’re on a diet, it’s gonna know which groceries to buy and from where,” said Michael Novogratz. “And they’re not gonna send a wire instruction or a Venmo, they’re gonna send a digital currency over a crypto rail,” he added. Even today, stablecoins have already seen a major wave in global adoption following the GENIUS Act passing in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:12
World Gold Council’s pilot for ‘digital gold’ set in 2026

Crypto.news2025/09/03 16:12
