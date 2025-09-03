2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs see strong inflows as Ethereum funds see outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Data from SoSoValue showed Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $332.7 million. In contrast, spot Ethereum ETFs posted $135.3 million in daily net outflows. Alongside ETF flows, Bitcoin’s spot price continued its rebound this week. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded significant inflows on Tuesday, surpassing their Ethereum counterparts in terms of investor interest. Data from SoSoValue showed Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $332.7 million. Fidelity’s FBTC led with $132.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT, which attracted $72.8 million. Other issuers, including Grayscale, Ark & 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco, also reported net inflows during the day, according to the same data. Ethereum ETFs report $135.3 million in outflows In contrast, spot Ethereum ETFs posted $135.3 million in daily net outflows. Fidelity’s FETH accounted for $99.2 million of the withdrawals, while Bitwise’s ETHW registered $24.2 million in negative flows. The reversal comes after Ethereum products outperformed Bitcoin ETFs through August. Analysts attributed the earlier strength to what they described as a rotational shift toward Ethereum, pointing to its yield-generating features, improved regulatory outlook, and adoption by corporate treasuries. For August overall, Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $751 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw $3.87 billion in inflows, according to SoSoValue. Bitcoin price extends recovery Alongside ETF flows, Bitcoin’s spot price continued its rebound this week. At the time of writing on Wednesday, Bitcoin traded at around $111,200, after closing Tuesday above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average at $110,720. The move follows a nearly 5% correction the previous week, but the recovery suggests momentum may be stabilising. Technical indicators showed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45, approaching the neutral 50 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines moved closer together with a fading red histogram. Both signals indicate waning bearish momentum. If the…
Astrid Intelligence, a company specializing in the development of autonomous AI agents, has announced the purchase of its first stake in Ethereum.
The post Ripple–Thunes Deal Targets Faster Payments Across 7B Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple–Thunes Deal Targets Faster Payments Across 7B Accounts Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-thunes-deal-payments-7-billion-accounts/
Ripple (XRP) has been front and center in 2025 thanks to its legal clarity and the push for a U.S.-listed spot ETF.
The post OSL HK Becomes First Hong Kong Exchange to Offer BNB Trading appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News OSL HK has launched BNB trading services for professional investors, becoming the first Hong Kong exchange to support BNB. The platform now offers three trading pairs: BNB/USD, BNB/USDT, and BNB/USDC. This launch aims to meet institutional demand for quality digital assets and reflects OSL HK’s strategic diversification. The move positions OSL as a leader in …
Messari has announced the launch of updated and upgraded fundraising platform, improving the existing features and also adding three more powerful features.
One of the most common questions among retail and institutional investors alike is simple: Where can I actually use cryptocurrency?
The post Toyota Picks Avalanche to Power Blockchain Mobility and Robotaxi Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: Avalanche and Toyota Blockchain Lab plan a blockchain mobility system to manage robotaxi fleets with on-chain payments and services. The Mobility Orchestration Network will handle vehicle leasing, financing, carbon tracking, and insurance entirely on Avalanche’s infrastructure. Roi Hirata of Ava Labs said investors could raise funds on-chain to launch and track robotaxi fleets from the ground up. Regulators and manufacturers must align blockchain recordkeeping standards before large-scale rollout of autonomous blockchain robotaxi networks. Self-driving taxis may soon run on blockchain rails. Avalanche and Toyota Blockchain Lab are laying the foundations for an on-chain mobility network.  Their joint initiative could eventually power autonomous fleets where every service, from financing to payments, runs through blockchain protocols.  The project highlights blockchain’s entry into real-world transportation, connecting vehicle data, financing, and usage into a single system. Early tests suggest a future where robotaxi operations could be managed entirely without intermediaries. Avalanche Crypto Infrastructure Powers Mobility Orchestration Network Avalanche announced through social media posts that it is working with Toyota Blockchain Lab on a proof-of-concept network called the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON).  Avalanche and Toyota Blockchain Lab are planning the infrastructure for onchain mobility and maybe even robotaxi fleets.https://t.co/BDt6U0k4ZE pic.twitter.com/Y7t3c96D3P — Avalanche (@avax) September 2, 2025 Built on Avalanche’s multichain infrastructure and Interchain Messaging, MON will serve as a blockchain-based layer for future transportation systems. The network will enable financing, leasing, and insurance processes to move fully on-chain. It will also handle carbon credit tracking, ownership transfers, and ride-sharing logistics.  Toyota, which has already tested blockchain in supply chain and vehicle data, aims to streamline decision-making across mobility services. Head of Japan at Ava Labs, Roi Hirata, explained during live discussion that investors could raise funds directly on-chain. He described how robotaxi services might launch through tokenized fundraising while blockchain records track usage and…
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek expects a strong fourth quarter for digital assets if the Federal Reserve (Fed) cuts interest rates at its September 17 meeting, citing improved market conditions and increased liquidity for risk assets. The prediction comes as CME futures markets price a 90% probability of rate cuts following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish speech at Jackson Hole, while crypto markets position for extended rallies amid anticipated monetary easing. In an interview with Bloomberg, Marszalek revealed that Crypto.com generated $1.5 billion in revenue last year, with $1 billion in gross profit, predicting better performance in 2025 driven by lower borrowing costs and increased institutional adoption. According to him, top investment banks have approached the exchange regarding a potential IPO, but it remains privately held, enjoying operational flexibility while maintaining a solid balance sheet. Private Exchange Teases IPO Amid Trump Media Partnership Marszalek confirmed Crypto.com “has the numbers” for a public listing after multiple approaches from leading investment banks, but emphasized no decisions have been made. The company reported $300 million in profitability last year after reinvesting $700 million, undoubtedly making it one of the most profitable crypto exchanges, considering public markets. The exchange announced a partnership with Trump Media and Technology Group on August 26, establishing a treasury strategy for its native Cronos token. The collaboration extends beyond treasury management to include ETF development, payments infrastructure, and subscription services as part of broader Trump administration crypto initiatives. Marszalek described the partnership as supporting the administration’s ambitious crypto agenda. He emphasized Crypto.com’s role in executing multibillion-dollar Bitcoin strategies and providing infrastructure for various crypto initiatives. The CEO addressed potential conflict of interest concerns by noting that Trump’s assets are held in blind trusts, while Crypto.com operates as an independent, publicly traded company. He stressed that the private company structure enables rapid decision-making and strategic partnerships supporting industry advancement. Crypto.com plans aggressive expansion into prediction markets, targeting sports betting and political events through CFTC-regulated infrastructure. Fed Rate Cut Optimism Drives Q4 Crypto Rally Expectations Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks triggered widespread forecast revisions, with Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank now expecting September rate cuts. The Fed Chair acknowledged labor market weakening, citing July’s disappointing 73,000 payroll additions and downward revisions to previous months. Earlier last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for 50 basis point cuts following “incredible” inflation data, which is a shift from the Fed’s hawkish stance. July consumer price index rose 0.2% monthly and 2.7% annually, below expectations, while core CPI reached 3.1% yearly. However, market optimism faces potential headwinds from excessive social sentiment around rate cuts. Santiment has recently warned that discussion of “Fed,” “rate,” and “cut” across social platforms reached 11-month peaks, historically indicating euphoric levels that often precede local market tops. Bitcoin exchange supply accumulation presents concerning signals, with holdings rising approximately 70,000 coins since early June. The trend reverses sustained patterns of assets being moved into cold storage, potentially indicating increased preparation by holders for liquidation. The blockchain analytics firm cited that Ethereum’s technical indicators suggest caution, despite its strong price performance, with short-term MVRV nearing 15% and long-term readings at 58.5%. These levels historically correspond with profit-taking activity and potential retracements before further advances. Amid all these, the looming replacement of the Fed Chair has sparked some debates. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that Trump’s undermining of Fed independence would create “very serious danger” for the global economy. She emphasized that political control over monetary policy would have “very worrying” implications for global economic stability. Trump intensified criticism of Powell, demanding immediate rate cuts while threatening “major lawsuits” and accusing the Fed Chair of costing America “trillions in interest costs.” The president maintains tariffs haven’t caused inflation while implementing 40% duties on Brazil and 50% on copper imports. Notably, manufacturing PMI data could influence rate cut timing, with forecasts expecting ISM Manufacturing PMI at 48.9 versus the previous 48.0.Source: Trading Economics Analysts tie the direction of the crypto market to industrial strength, noting that levels below 49.5 could extend correction periods, while improvements support recovery narratives
TLDR: Ray Dalio warned U.S. debt growth could cause an economic “heart attack,” pushing investors toward gold and crypto. Dalio said rising debt service costs, now near $1 trillion yearly, weaken the dollar’s role as a store of value. He explained that crypto’s limited supply makes it an appealing alternative when fiat money expands faster [...] The post Debt Woes Push Dollar Down: Ray Dalio Points to Crypto as Rising Alternative appeared first on Blockonomi.
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director