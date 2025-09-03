2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Cardano (ADA) Isn’t the Only One: 3 Other Coins Predicted to Rally 1500% Before Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak in 2026

Cardano (ADA) has long been a favourite among investors who believe in strong fundamentals and long-term scalability.
Cardano
ADA$0.8226+1.10%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 16:45
Real-World Asset Tokenization Firm Figure Seeks $526 Million in IPO

Figure Technology Solutions Inc. and certain backers are seeking to raise $526 million in an initial public offering (IPO), planning to offer 21.5 million shares and sell 4.9 million more at a proposed range of $18 to $20 per share, the company said in an SEC filing. At the top of the range the offering […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/09/03 16:45
Cross-Border Crypto Push: Ripple and Thunes Scale Partnership for Faster Payouts

TLDR: Ripple and Thunes have expanded their partnership to improve cross-border payments and reach new global payout markets. The collaboration combines Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure with Thunes’s global network for faster and more secure payments. Ripple Payments now processes over $70 billion in volume across 90+ payout markets covering daily FX flows. Thunes enables local currency [...] The post Cross-Border Crypto Push: Ripple and Thunes Scale Partnership for Faster Payouts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/03 16:44
Dogecoin Holder Who Made $200M From a Joke Investment in 2021 Is Now Betting on a Serious New Project

The crypto market is full of wild stories, but few are as unbelievable as the Dogecoin legend, which turned a joke investment into $200 million during the 2021 bull run.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 16:42
Ethereum Foundation To Sell 10,000 ETH Worth $43M to Support Ecosystem Growth

The Ethereum Foundation is selling 10,000 ETH to fund research, development, and grants while other major players increase their Ether holdings. In a Tuesday X post, the Ethereum Foundation (EF), the non-profit group supporting the ETH network, revealed that it plans to convert 10,000 Ether tokens into fiat currency. The sale, worth roughly $43 million, will not be executed as a single trade. Instead, EF will split it into smaller orders spread over several weeks using centralized exchanges. According to EF, this strategy is to avoid sharp price disruptions while ensuring steady funding for its ecosystem-related commitments. Overhaul of Grant Program and Funding Strategy The planned ETH sale comes during a period of internal adjustments within the Foundation. Only days before the announcement, EF temporarily paused open applications for its Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). This program provides funding for initiatives across the Ethereum community. This suspension is part of a broader effort to revamp the grant allocation process. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, EF had distributed over $32 million in grants, with a strong focus on community projects, education, and research efforts. By selling Ether, the Foundation secures the fiat reserves to sustain its funding commitments. Treasury Policy Shapes Spending and Sales In June 2025, EF introduced a treasury policy that formalized its approach to managing holdings and expenses. This framework caps annual operational expenditures (opex) at 15%, sets aside a multi-year reserve buffer, and promotes more efficient use of funds over time. The policy also allows for periodic ETH sales when fiat reserves fall outside target ranges. Since the policy was introduced, EF has conducted several sales. One involved a $25 million transaction with SharpLink Gaming. Another included the sale of 2,795 ETH, worth $12.7 million, across two transactions. The Foundation also has a history of large-scale ETH sales. In December 2020, it sold 100,000 ETH, one of its most notable transactions to date. That sale was followed by a surge in the token’s price to a then all-time high in the subsequent months. ETH Market Activity Heats Up At the time of the announcement, ETH was trading at $4,326, representing a 23% increase over the past 30 days. EF’s sale is unfolding alongside a broader wave of activity in the Ether market. Yunfeng Financial Group, a Hong Kong-listed firm, revealed this week that it had purchased 10,000 ETH directly from the open market. Meanwhile, Ether Machine, a crypto-focused company preparing for a Nasdaq listing, confirmed that it had secured an additional 150,000 ETH. Notably, its total holding is 495,000 ETH, worth nearly $2.13 billion. Could Ethereum Challenge Bitcoin’s Dominance? The growing interest in ETH has also reignited debates over its long-term market potential. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin recently speculated that Wall Street adoption could allow Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as a “monetary base.” His comments came against the backdrop of Ethereum’s strong performance, with the token hitting an all-time high of more than $4,950 in August. That peak coincided with remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about potential adjustments to U.S. monetary policy. Market observers note that while EF’s periodic sales may introduce short-term volatility, institutional buying pressure appears to be balancing the effect.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 16:39
Glassnode: The average holdings of whales holding 100 to 10,000 BTC have dropped to 488, returning to the level of December 2018.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Glassnode monitoring, the average holdings of Bitcoin whales (entities holding 100 to 10,000 Bitcoins) have continued to decline since November 2024 and are currently around 488 Bitcoins. This figure has fallen back to the level of December 2018.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,833.45+0.58%
PANews2025/09/03 16:39
Xandeum Announces Upcoming pNode Dutch Auction

The post Xandeum Announces Upcoming pNode Dutch Auction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xandeum, the innovative storage scaling solution for the Solana blockchain, is set to launch its highly anticipated pNode Dutch Auction on September 6, 2025. This event will offer participants the opportunity to acquire limited-edition Deep South Era pNodes, complete with exclusive NFT multipliers designed to enhance staking rewards and contribute to the growth of decentralized storage infrastructure. Revolutionizing Blockchain Storage with pNodes Xandeum addresses the blockchain storage trilemma by providing scalable, smart contract-native storage capable of handling exabytes of data with seamless random access. As part of this ecosystem, pNodes (Provider Nodes) play a crucial role in powering the decentralized storage layer. The Dutch Auction will feature 49—50 Deep South Era pNodes, each tied to unique 3D—rendered NFTs that offer multipliers up to 11x on STOINC (Storage Income) rewards. These multipliers gamify participation, allowing node operators to boost their passive income through liquid staking and storage fee capture. The auction follows Xandeum’s recent milestones, including the Munich Release, which introduced a prototype for .txt file hosting on Solana’s devnet, and the upcoming Herrenberg Release, which will add advanced search capabilities. With the pNode Store now unveiled, users can preview the sleek interface and stunning NFT designs, including fire—breathing dragons and other thematic elements that tie into the project’s narrative of exploration and innovation. Dutch Auction Mechanics and Participation In a Dutch Auction format, bidding starts at a high price and decreases over time until all items are sold or a minimum price is reached. Specific starting prices, decrement intervals, and end conditions will be detailed closer to the launch, but participants are encouraged to use the DutchDecider app to vote on a fair global start time by September 5, 2025. This community—driven approach ensures accessibility for a worldwide audience. To participate: Acquire $XAND tokens via platforms like Jupiter DEX. Upgrade…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 16:39
Top Bitcoin Cloud Mining Sites of 2025 to Help Beginners Quickly Master Cryptocurrency Mining

Bitcoin mining was once a playground for tech enthusiasts and large institutions, requiring tens of thousands of dollars in mining rigs and massive electricity bills.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 16:38
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$35.843 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$7.1455 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$7.6696 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$7.3817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$7.6415 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$5.3133 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$691,600. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
PANews2025/09/03 16:36
Data Shows 592,818 XRPL Wallets Hold Exactly 10 XRP

On-chain data indicates that multiple XRPL wallets have remained dormant, holding on to what appears to be their reserve XRP despite recent changes. Notably, Dr. Artur Kirjakulov, co-founder and CEO of XRPL resource XPMarket, called attention to this stat in a recent disclosure, triggering questions among market participants.  592,818 XRPL Wallets Hold 10 XRP Data from XRPL Stats, an XRPL-native analytics platform, confirms the disclosure. According to XRPL Stats, there are about 6,991,542 XRPL wallets at press time. Interestingly, this shows an impressive increase in the number of wallets on the network, which stood at 5,815,583 as of Dec. 31, 2024. XRPL Wallets XRPLStatsXRPL Wallets | XRPL Stats The current figure indicates that the XRP Ledger has welcomed over 1.175 million wallets so far this year, marking a growth rate that has outpaced previous periods. Notably, the mainstream adoption of XRP this year, involving multiple ETF filings, rising company treasuries, and inclusion in the U.S. crypto stockpile, has contributed to this wallet growth. Meanwhile, of the current 6.991 million figure, data shows that exactly 592,818 XRPL wallets, representing 8.47% of the total, hold 10 XRP each as their balance. This represents the mode balance, which translates to the most common balance occurring on the network. According to Kirjakulov, this unusual shared balance across nearly 600,000 wallets indicates that most of these wallets have remained dormant over the years. Specifically, this could suggest that network participants activated these XRPL wallets with the previous reserve fee and abandoned or kept them aside. XRPL Reserve Fee For context, the XRPL demands a minimum reserve balance for activating accounts, a measure for curbing spam. Originally, this figure was 20 XRP, but it dropped to 10 XRP in September 2021. However, amid the rise in XRP's price from November 2024, validators voted to reduce the fee to 1 XRP by December 2024. Nonetheless, most of the nearly 600,000 XRPL wallets holding 10 XRP likely sprang up before December 2024, when the reserve fee stood at 10 XRP. If the owners of these wallets revisit them, they could withdraw 9 XRP, currently worth $25.47, leaving the new 1 XRP reserve fee. Meanwhile, Kirjakulov revealed that the next mode balance sits at 20 XRP, representing the original reserve fee. Specifically, around 560,000 XRPL wallets hold 20 XRP, which may have been activated before September 2021, when the account reserve demanded a minimum of 20 XRP tokens. Besides this, the XRPL also features other interesting stats. Notably, the 6.991 million wallets hold a total of 64.72 billion XRP, with the highest single balance standing at 1.69 billion XRP. Further, of this figure, 33,311, representing about 0.48%, are large holders. Meanwhile, the mean balance stands at 9,263 XRP.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 16:35
