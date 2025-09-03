2025-09-05 Friday

One Major Reason Bitcoin Hasn’t Reached $150,000, According To Trump’s Crypto Advisor

One Major Reason Bitcoin Hasn’t Reached $150,000, According To Trump’s Crypto Advisor

One Major Reason Bitcoin Hasn't Reached $150,000, According To Trump's Crypto Advisor

Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo's journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo's defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo's commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo's writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 16:56
How Many ADA Would It Take to Hit $1 Million?

How Many ADA Would It Take to Hit $1 Million?

How Many ADA Would It Take to Hit $1 Million?

Cardano faces strong resistance around $1.20, and large holders recently sold nearly 30 million ADA. The new Cardano–Chainlink integration could unlock real-world data for smart contracts. At today's price of $0.82, it would take about 1.22 million ADA to hit $1 million. Cardano has long carried the reputation of being one of crypto's most methodical projects. Built on peer-reviewed research and heavy academic rigor, but it has also been criticized for moving too slowly compared to faster, more experimental rivals.  At its peak, ADA delivered more than a 1,200x return and the all-time high came in September 2021, when ADA hit $3.10. Since then, it has been a long, uneven ride.  As of early September 2025, ADA trades near $0.82, more than 70% below that record. However, one analyst is exploring how once the token breaks past its current ATH, it could enter discovery mode. In that case how many ADAs would be required to become a millionaire? How Many ADA for $1 Million The big question is how much Cardano an investor would need to hold to potentially reach the million-dollar mark if the next bull cycle plays out strongly. At today's price of $0.82: around 1.22 million ADA If ADA trades at $1.20: about 833,000 ADA At the previous all-time high of $39: roughly 323,000 ADA If ADA reaches $10: an even 100,000 ADA At $15: close to 66,666 ADA, worth less than $55,000 at current prices, could equal one million dollars. Quick Reality Check: What's Holding ADA's Price Back? Recent blockchain data shows large holders sold close to 30 million ADA in the past week. The analyst said that moves of this size can influence the market quickly.  In addition, resistance near $1.20 continues to hold, meaning that Cardano needs stronger momentum before any sustained push higher.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 16:54
Gaia Labs enters crypto hardware race with AI-powered Web3 phone

Gaia Labs enters crypto hardware race with AI-powered Web3 phone

Gaia Labs enters crypto hardware race with AI-powered Web3 phone

Web3 companies are exploring ways to move beyond apps and tokens, experimenting with hardware devices like phones and consoles that merge crypto functions with everyday tech. Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI and Web3 infrastructure company, on Tuesday announced its upcoming AI smartphone for users in South Korea and Hong Kong. Built on Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge hardware, the device runs AI models directly on the phone, letting users interact with agents without relying on cloud services. According to the company, Web3 functions include onchain identity support, a pre-loaded Gaia domain, and tools for deploying custom AI agents. Gaia joins a small group of blockchain ventures experimenting with physical devices. Over the past few years, several projects have tried fusing blockchain with mobile devices. Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Solana Labs, released in August its second-generation device, the Solana Seeker, claiming over 150,000 pre-orders and shipping to more than 50 countries. The company's first mobile device, the Saga phone, was launched in 2023, featuring a built-in Seed Vault and Solana DApp store tied to the BONK tokens memecoin airdrop. Web3 entrants aren't necessarily trying to replace big tech giants in the smartphone industry, such as Apple and Samsung. In a blog post tracing the evolution from the Saga to the Seeker, Emmett Hollyer, general manager of Solana Mobile, said their goal is to create "something entirely new: a mobile ecosystem that puts crypto users and developers first." Pioneers in the space include Taiwanese electronics maker HTC. In October 2018, it announced the pre-sale the Exodus 1, a blockchain-powered Android device featuring a built-in hardware wallet ("Zion Vault") and support for multiple blockchains, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. In 2022, luxury brand Vertu launched the Metavertu, a smartphone with a dual Web2/Web3 platform, crypto wallet features, and NFT support. "The success metric isn't market…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 16:53
SharpLink CEO Chalom Warns Companies Against Risky ETH Yield Chasing

SharpLink CEO Chalom Warns Companies Against Risky ETH Yield Chasing

SharpLink CEO Chalom Warns Companies Against Risky ETH Yield Chasing

The ETH treasury space is expanding rapidly as more companies add Ether to their balance sheets. For some, this is a bet on the future of blockchain. But for others, it is a chance to chase quick profits. Sharplink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom has issued a warning that companies treating Ether as a quick-yield machine are taking on big risks. Let's find out why he thinks this strategy could backfire. Chalom Warns Against Risky ETH Yield Chasing In a recent interview with Bankless, Chalom touched upon the risks in the ETH treasury space.  "I think the biggest risk is that people who are far behind are going to take risks that I don't think are prudent," he said.  Just as in traditional finance, some Ethereum treasury players are pushing for higher returns while convincing themselves those extra gains are safe. Chalom disagrees.  He pointed out that high returns are never free of risk and highlighted the dangers companies often overlook like credit risk, counterparty risk, duration risk, smart contract vulnerabilities. At SharpLink, we believe $ETH is the superior treasury asset — the world's first true trust commodity.It's productive, yield-bearing, programmable, and rapidly emerging as the core institutional digital asset.I sat down with @RyanSAdams on @BanklessHQ to share why we see… https://t.co/8Dyn1EVDK6— Joseph Chalom (@joechalom) September 2, 2025 "The beautiful thing about ETH treasury companies is they're almost infinitely scalable," he said adding that ETH treasury companies can grow efficiently without large teams, but overbuilding during high prices could create problems if the market dips. SharpLink's ETH Treasury Crosses $3.6B Despite these risks, SharpLink itself has committed heavily to Ethereum but with a more measured strategy. The company now holds 837,230 ETH, worth over $3.6 billion. Since launching its treasury strategy, it has earned 2,318 ETH in staking rewards. Chalom welcomed the growing interest in the Ethereum treasury space, calling it "coopetition", healthy competition that validates Ethereum's long-term potential. SharpLink aims to stand out by building an institutional-grade treasury and company, backed by top talent and strategic partners like Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin.  Ethereum treasuries are becoming a major theme in crypto as billions in ETH now sit on corporate balance sheets. But as Joseph Chalom warns, the hunger for higher yields can quickly turn into trouble when risks are ignored. For now, SharpLink is showing what disciplined growth in this space can look like.
Coinstats 2025/09/03 16:52
Avalanche Jumps 5% Daily as Bitcoin Price Rises to $111K: Market Watch

Avalanche Jumps 5% Daily as Bitcoin Price Rises to $111K: Market Watch

M is once again the top performer today.
CryptoPotato 2025/09/03 16:52
Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump’s WLFI Venture as ‘Corruption’

Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump’s WLFI Venture as ‘Corruption’

Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump's WLFI Venture as 'Corruption'

Senator Elizabeth Warren has continued her ongoing criticism of Donald Trump, expressing her disdain over the family's crypto activities. Summary Elizabeth Warren calls Trump's WLFI venture "corruption" in response to his family's crypto fortune of $5 billion. WLFI's price has continued to fluctuate, with the market cap currently at $5.61 billion. Warren recently criticized the current crypto regulations, calling them ineffective and accusing them of benefiting Trump's business interests. Democrat member and representative of the state of Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren, has criticized the Trump family's involvement in the newly launched World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token. In a September 2 X post, Warren slammed the venture, describing it as "corruption, plain and simple." The latest comment from Warren follows the recent trading debut of WLFI, a Trump-backed cryptocurrency, which briefly pushed the family's stake including more than 22 billion tokens held through DT Marks DEFI LLC to a paper value of over $5 billion. This marked the biggest single-day jump in the family's fortune and at its peak, made WLFI the family's most valuable asset, surpassing even their long-standing real estate portfolio. However, the multi-billion-dollar valuation is not entirely real money, as it is based on WLFI's price surge from at launch to $0.46. The figure has also since dropped due to the token's volatile price movement. Despite an initial surge on Monday, WLFI has been struggling in the past two days, as buying pressure faded and the market showed increasing signs of sell-offs, pushing its value to a low of $0.20. While it briefly climbed to $0.24 on Tuesday, the token could not hold the upward trend, and the price soon dipped again. At the time of writing, WLFI trades at $0.22, a 5% drop on the day, with its market cap hovering around $5.61 billion. Elizabeth Warren's continued criticism…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 16:51
Big News? Alibaba’s Jack Ma Steps Into Crypto as Yunfeng Acquires 10,000 ETH

Big News? Alibaba’s Jack Ma Steps Into Crypto as Yunfeng Acquires 10,000 ETH

Big News? Alibaba's Jack Ma Steps Into Crypto as Yunfeng Acquires 10,000 ETH

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited, a Hong Kong-listed company co-founded by Alibaba's Jack Ma, has confirmed its Ethereum acquisition. The purchase of 10,000 ETH, valued at least $44 million, is a part of the company's broader strategy to expand its Web3 technology.  Yunfeng To Diversify Assets With $44 Million in ETH  The purchase was carried out …
CoinPedia 2025/09/03 16:50
Apple, Nvidia, Amazon Among Mag 7 Exposure Coming to Coinbase

Apple, Nvidia, Amazon Among Mag 7 Exposure Coming to Coinbase

Apple, Nvidia, Amazon Among Mag 7 Exposure Coming to Coinbase

Coinbase Derivatives said it will introduce a new type of equity index futures contract later this month, offering investors exposure to both leading U.S. technology stocks and cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a single product. Launching Sept. 22, the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures will be the first U.S.-listed derivatives contracts to combine traditional equities with digital assets, according to a blog post. The move, said the company, marks expansion beyond single-asset derivatives into multi-asset offerings designed to give investors thematic exposure to innovation and growth sectors. The new index includes ten components weighted equally at 10% each. It consists of the so-called "Magnificent 7" stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla — along with Coinbase's own stock and two crypto ETFs: BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). MarketVector, known for its crypto and thematic indexes, will serve as the official index provider. Contracts will be monthly and cash-settled, with each representing $1 multiplied by the index level. At an index value of $3,000, for example, the notional value of one contract would be $3,000. The index will be rebalanced quarterly to restore equal weighting across all components. Coinbase framed the product as a way for investors to manage multi-asset risk more efficiently while gaining exposure to both sides of the innovation economy — Silicon Valley tech leaders and blockchain-native assets. "Equity index futures mark the next evolution of our product suite and pave the way for a new era of multi-asset derivatives," the company said in its announcement. The launch comes amid growing investor appetite for crossover products that bridge traditional finance and crypto markets. Coinbase said it plans to expand availability of the contracts to retail users in the months ahead, though they will initially trade on partner platforms.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 16:50
Gold at ATH, BTC Reclaims $111K, ETH Sees ETF Outflows But Corporate Bids Persist

Gold at ATH, BTC Reclaims $111K, ETH Sees ETF Outflows But Corporate Bids Persist

Your daily access to the back room.
Blockhead 2025/09/03 16:48
Linea airdrop query page is now online

Linea airdrop query page is now online

Linea airdrop query page is now online

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to
PANews2025/09/03 16:46
