14 sentenced to life in prison in India for digital asset extortion

The post 14 sentenced to life in prison in India for digital asset extortion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > 14 sentenced to life in prison in India for digital asset extortion In a landmark verdict, an Indian court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has sentenced 14 individuals to life imprisonment, including a former district superintendent of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and a former member of the state legislative assembly, in relation to the 2018 kidnapping and extortion of a businessman for his digital assets. Special Judge B.B. Jadav found the 14 people guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention, and assault, according to a report by The Times of India. Of the guilty, 11 were former police officials, including former Amreli district superintendent of police Jagdish Patel. They were joined by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Nalin Kotadiya, and two others. All 14 defendants were convicted under India’s Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal misconduct by public servants and sentenced to life imprisonment, in addition to being fined. The crime was the latest domino in a sordid string of criminal activity dating back to 2016. The victim in this case, builder and digital asset trader Shailesh Bhatt, was actually the perpetrator in a previous case, in which he allegedly extorted a large sum of Bitcoin and cash from two employees of digital asset firm Bitconnect Coin. Bitconnect Coin was a purported digital currency investment platform founded in 2016 by Indian-born Satish Kumbhani. Based in India but operating globally, it reached a market capitalization of $3.4 billion at its peak. However, in reality, authorities said Bitconnect was a classic Ponzi scheme that functioned by paying earlier investors with money from later ones, while allowing Kumbhani and his co-conspirators to accrue approximately $2.4 billion from the unsuspecting investors. In 2022, Kumbhani was indicted by the United States Department…
The Verkhovna Rada Supports the Bill on Crypto Assets in the First Reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on September 3, 2025, voted for the adoption of the bill on crypto-assets in the first reading. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. The document was supported by 246 MPs, with one person voting against, and more than 30 representatives of the Verkhovna Rada abstaining from voting. Zheleznyak noted […] Сообщение The Verkhovna Rada Supports the Bill on Crypto Assets in the First Reading появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Ethereum Foundation Plans $43 Million ETH Sale to Fund Development

TLDR Ethereum Foundation plans to sell 10,000 ETH ($43 million) over several weeks through multiple smaller orders on centralized exchanges Sale will fund research and development, ecosystem grants, and donations as part of EF’s treasury policy established in June Foundation previously sold 10,000 ETH to SharpLink Gaming in July and has distributed over $32 million [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Plans $43 Million ETH Sale to Fund Development appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin Attempts $111,000 Reclaim, But Last Leg Up Could Be Weeks Away – Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a 4% bounce from the lows to retest a crucial resistance level, which could determine whether a breakout or a breakdown is next. Meanwhile, an analyst suggested that BTC’s final leg up and cycle peak could come in the coming weeks. Related Reading: No Ethereum Rally Until Q4? Analyst Eyes Choppy September Before New Highs Bitcoin Key Attempts Key Level Reclaim Following its recent drop, Bitcoin is now attempting to break out of its local range high and reclaim the $111,000 zone as support. As September started, the flagship crypto retested the $107,000 range low before bouncing 4% to the local upper boundary. Analyst Ali Martinez noted that BTC has been trading in a descending channel on the 4-hour chart for the past two weeks. The cryptocurrency retested the pattern’s upper boundary, around $110,700, breaking above this area on Tuesday morning. To the market watcher, Bitcoin needs to close above $110,700 for a meaningful rebound, as a confirmed breakout above this level could set the stage for a retest of $113,500. On the contrary, failing to reclaim this resistance will likely reinforce bearish momentum and deepen the correction, the analyst warned, adding that “the SuperTrend indicator also aligns with this zone, maintaining a bearish posture at $110,700.” Meanwhile, Sjuul from AltCryptoGems suggested that Bitcoin is attempting to replicate the same playbook of the recent significant pumps. According to the chart, the flagship crypto has entered a corrective period following a new all-time high (ATH), displaying a falling wedge pattern before breaking out again. Based on this, the $108,000 level is a key area for the bulls as it serves as a crucial bounce point. Holding this level would “confirm BTC’s strength on the higher timeframe, showcasing a formidable price action with resistance flipping and retesting.” To Sjuul, Bitcoin is at a “critical juncture to keep playing the same tune,” and failing to maintain it would increase the risks of a bigger correction to the $98,000 level, where the Weekly EMA50 sits. BTC To Peak In Coming Weeks? Rekt Capital gave a higher timeframe perspective for the flagship crypto, highlighting that BTC has shown mixed signals after failing to close the week above the $109,000 level. This level previously served as the final weekly resistance before new ATHs, which suggests it could be the first technical signal of a bearish confirmation. Nonetheless, he asserted that while the weekly timeframe is “showing early signs of weakness, the Monthly chart tells a different story.” Notably, Bitcoin has held its Macro Range of $107,200-$116,000. Additionally, monthly candles have produced long downside wicks throughout the cycle, with deep retests often occurring before trend continuation. This suggests that the broader market structure remains intact despite weekly pressure. As this week progresses, the cryptocurrency could see heightened volatility, tapping the $104,000 on a wick. He stated that “If the Weekly timeframe confirms rejection from $107k and progresses bearish confirmation, that could be the trigger for such a Monthly wick.” In this case, “then the goal for price would be to then resynchronize with the Monthly Range before the Monthly Close is in” to maintain the macro structure and set the stage for one last leg up. Related Reading: Ethereum Demand Spikes As Whales Add 260K ETH In 24 Hours The analyst also noted that the previous bull market lasted about 152 weeks, while this one is already 145 weeks into it. This could signal that there are only around seven weeks left if the current bull market were to repeat its previous performance. “If Bitcoin is going to peak in its Bull Market in mid-September/mid-October 2025 as per historical Halving cycles… That’s either two weeks away or 1.5 months away,” the analyst concluded. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
CIMG converts $55M stock proceeds into 500 Bitcoins

Nasdaq-listed firm CIMG Inc. has confirmed the sale of its 220 common stock shares at $0.25 per share, securing up to $55 million. The proceeds were used to purchase 500 BTC tokens to form the company’s Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy.  The exchange deal follows CIMG’s announcement in Beijing that it will incorporate Bitcoin into its financial portfolio. The company stated that exchanging BTC for equity shows its commitment to building a long-term reserve strategy as part of its corporate treasury.  CIMG expands into Bitcoin treasury strategies with 500 BTC Wang Jianshuang, CIMG CEO, acknowledged that the growing interest in cryptocurrency tokens and, in particular, Bitcoin created new opportunities for traditional businesses to interact with blockchain-based technology.  “The growth and recognition of Bitcoin have revealed opportunities for traditional enterprises to integrate organically with the innovative blockchain system. We aim to pioneer a new era of Bitcoin financial applications and become one of the companies engaged in Bitcoin finance.” –Wang Jianshuang, CIMG CEO Jianshuang added that the company aims to increase its crypto reserve over time and expand partnerships in the AI and cryptocurrency sectors. She highlighted Merlin Chain, a layer two infrastructure designed to improve Bitcoin’s capabilities as a potential avenue for collaboration. Common stock shares were sold as a private placement under Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1993. CIMG noted in its press statement that introducing a Bitcoin treasury forms part of its strategic step to improve its financial position. The healthcare firm added that it remains focused on maintaining growth in its primary business sectors alongside expanding into digital finance. CIMG stock jumped by 3.58% in the premarket but quickly dropped in the open market after the announcement. The stock is down 3.53% today, trading at $0.25, with a day range of $0.25 – $0.29, and 5.4 % up throughout the past week. The stock YTD is down 65.16% with a year range of $0.19 – $3.50, showing a steep decline in company revenue throughout the year.  Corporate treasuries hold around 1.5 million bitcoins The Beijing-based firm’s introduction of a Bitcoin treasury strategy aligns with the growing trend of publicly listed companies introducing BTC into their balance sheets. According to CoinGecko, corporate treasuries now hold approximately 1,493,561 BTC tokens valued at $165.3 billion.  There are 129 public treasuries, with a 7.11% stake in the token’s total supply. U.S.-based Strategy leads the chart with a total accumulation of 636.5k BTC. If listed today, CIMG would rank 64th, just below Jasmine International PCL, with 506 BTC holdings.  Cryptopolitan reported recently that more than 7,700 Bitcoin tokens were accumulated between August 18 and 24 despite BTC declining in prices from its ATH. MicroStrategy was a notable participant, accumulating 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million.  Current market conditions show heightened volatility, with Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume spiking over 7%  to $72.26 billion and the overall crypto market capitalization dropping by 0.35% to 3.77 trillion today.   KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
SEC and CFTC join forces to clear regulatory path for crypto

The SEC and CFTC's new partnership aims to clear the way for regulated crypto spot trading.
Bitcoin Whale Holdings Drop to 2018 Levels Amid Market Changes

The post Bitcoin Whale Holdings Drop to 2018 Levels Amid Market Changes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Glassnode reports Bitcoin whale holdings at 2018 levels; redistribution observed. Average whale holds approximately 488 BTC, steady decline since late 2024. Long-term holders moved 97,000 BTC, largest single-day outflow in 2025. Glassnode reports that Bitcoin whale holdings have decreased to an average of 488 BTC, levels last seen in December 2018, highlighting ongoing changes in the crypto market. This shift indicates a potential redistribution of Bitcoin ownership, impacting market liquidity and volatility, with heightened investor uncertainty and declining trading volumes. Bitcoin Whale Holdings Drop to 2018 Levels Amid Market Changes Bitcoin whale holdings have consistently declined, now averaging 488 BTC per whale for the first time since 2018. This pattern reveals potential shifts in market dynamics, considering the influence and purchasing power these entities once held. Such redistribution could influence Bitcoin’s liquidity and price stability long-term. The decline in whale holdings primarily suggests a redistribution of Bitcoin between larger and smaller participants. Smaller holders or OTC desks might be absorbing this supply, broadening the overall base of Bitcoin ownership. Yann Allemann, Co-founder of Glassnode, noted, “The decline in average whale holdings to ~488 BTC suggests a significant redistribution of Bitcoin ownership, potentially signaling a broader market shift.” Market sentiment reflects caution, with declines in both spot and derivatives trading volumes. Institutions and retail traders have yet to make high-profile statements on these movements. However, the current data suggests risk aversion, especially amidst broader macroeconomic uncertainties. Historical data shows such shifts could precede market bottoms, setting the stage for new trends. Current behavior suggests caution, yet a balanced market ecosystem could emerge over time. Historical Whale Holdings and Current Market Implications Did you know? The last time Bitcoin whale holdings fell to around 488 BTC was in December 2018, marking a period of significant market transition that preceded the…
How Crypto Assets Bootstrap Their Way to Billions

Crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana derive value not from physical backing but from scarcity, trust, and network incentives. Much like gold or tulips in history, their worth is shaped by collective belief and perceived future value. Bitcoin’s fixed supply, security through mining, and decentralization reinforce its role as a store of value, while newer assets bootstrap adoption with incentives like ICOs and airdrops. Ultimately, crypto’s value emerges from the interplay of technology, trust, and human behavior.
Analyst raises Google stock price target

The post Analyst raises Google stock price target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The end of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) long-running antitrust case has finally come, with Federal Judge Amit Mehta ruling that the company can keep both its Chrome browser and Android operating system, as well as maintain partnerships with firms like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).  Moreover, the judge also rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to force Google to sell off key products like its flagship browser, calling the proposal overly aggressive. Despite the ruling also introducing some limits on exclusive contracts and mandating greater transparency with competitors, Google stock was up 8% in after-hours trading. The market was quick to react, Oppenheimer’s Jason Helfstein raising his Google stock price target to $270 and citing the DOJ’s decision as a “best-case outcome” for the company. At the time of writing, the average GOOGL price target for the next 12 months was $217.81, implying a 3.06% upside from the current price based on a total of 36 ratings aggregated on the market analysis platform TipRanks. Google stock price target. Source: TipRanks Apple stock jumps too The antitrust case, which began in September 2023, ended with Mehta finding in August 2024 that Google had violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act. As a result, the DOJ wanted sweeping measures, including opening up access to Google’s search data, banning default search engine payments, and forcing data sharing. However, the judge agreed to some but not all proposals. “The Court has imposed limits on how we distribute Google services, and will require us to share Search data with rivals. We have concerns about how these requirements will impact our users and their privacy, and we’re reviewing the decision closely,” Google’s statement reads. The company further expressed concerns about user privacy but welcomed the court’s decision to reject the breakup demand. In addition, the DOJ also…
Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Kaito AI, the AI video protocol Everlyn will publicly raise funds on Capital Launchpad at 10:00 Beijing time on September 4th, with a target fundraising of US$2 million and a valuation of US$250 million FDV. The token will be 100% unlocked during the TGE. Everlyn, developed by researchers from Meta, Google, and others, is the first Web3 AI video protocol and has raised $15 million in funding , with the latest round led by Mysten Labs. Earlier news, Kaito announced that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now online .
