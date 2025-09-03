MEXC Exchange
/
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Etherex price gains 40% amid Linea rewards program launch
The post Etherex price gains 40% amid Linea rewards program launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Etherex price surged after Linea launched a major rewards program designed to pump liquidity across its ecosystem. Summary Etherex price rose 41% to $0.585 after a new Linea rewards program launch. Daily trading volume climbed 82% to $3.89M; TVL topped $200M. Risks include October LINEA unlocks and yield dilution from rising TVL. In the past day, Etherex has increased 41% to $0.5794, briefly reaching an all-time high of $0.585. The rally came after Linea’s new liquidity rewards program went live on Sep. 2, 2025. Linea Ignition boosts Etherex The initiative, called Linea Ignition, will run for two months and distribute 1 billion LINEA tokens to liquidity providers across leading decentralized finance protocols. Among them, Etherex, a MetaDEX built directly on Linea’s zkEVM Layer 2, has emerged as the biggest winner. Developed in collaboration with Linea, ConsenSys, and Nile Exchange, Etherex functions as the network’s main liquidity hub. It powers major trading pools such as USDC/ETH, WBTC/ETH, and REX/ETH. Market activity spiked in response. Etherex’s daily trading volume rose 82% to $3.89 million, while its market cap grew to $57.7 million with a fully diluted valuation of $206.8 million. The protocol now secures more than $200 million in total value locked, making it the largest on Linea. The program’s design has been a key driver. Ignition has created a feedback loop by linking rewards to market volatility and layering REX bonuses. Increased liquidity lowers slippage, which attracts more trading volume and raises incentives for token holders. Investor confidence and REX price risks With ConsenSys-linked wallets consistently increasing their REX holdings, trust in the project’s alignment with Linea’s long-term goals has grown. Social media traders referred to Etherex as a “whale magnet,” pointing to its fee decay mechanism, x(3,3) token dynamics, and fair emissions model. But there are still some risks. While…
TRUST
$0.0004845
-2.67%
MORE
$0.09462
-3.71%
CAP
$0.12076
+75.39%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:27
शेयर करें
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Price: Drops as Project Burns 47 Million Tokens Following Launch
TLDR World Liberty Financial burned 47 million WLFI tokens on Wednesday to reduce supply and support price WLFI price dropped 36% from launch high of $0.331 to around $0.23, down over 31% overall Project proposed buyback and burn program using protocol fees after sharp post-launch decline Traders raised concerns about possible insider activity and price [...] The post World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Price: Drops as Project Burns 47 Million Tokens Following Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
$0.1825
+8.63%
LIBERTY
$0.09001
-1.30%
शेयर करें
Coincentral
2025/09/03 17:26
शेयर करें
25x Gains Before December? Our Analysis of Cardano, XRP, Chainlink, and XYZ’s Potential
The post 25x Gains Before December? Our Analysis of Cardano, XRP, Chainlink, and XYZ’s Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive gains in a matter of months are the dream of many traders. Four cryptos—Cardano, XRP, Chainlink, and XYZ—are catching attention with their recent moves. Could one of these tokens leap ahead and surprise everyone? This analysis looks closer at their current trends and what may push one to soar beyond expectations before the year ends. Cardano (ADA) Source: TradingView ADA trades between $0.77 and $0.89 after a shaky week that shaved 3.92% off the tag. Zoom out and the scene looks brighter: the coin is still up 14.72% on the month, yet it sits 8.05% lower than 6 months ago. Buyers jumped in near $0.80 but now face a tight ceiling just under $0.90. The 10-day price average rests at $0.83, almost equal to the 100-day line at $0.82. That tie shows the trend is undecided. A mid-range RSI of 57.67 hints at room to climb, though a lofty stochastic reading of 83.33 warns that momentum may cool. The MACD is barely above zero, signaling a weak but positive push. A close above $0.89 could spark a run to the first barrier at $0.97, a gain of about 9%. If buyers clear that, $1.10 comes into view, adding roughly 24% from today. Failure to hold $0.77 opens a slide toward the safety net at $0.73, a 5% drop, and then $0.60, which would lop off 26% from the current ceiling. Short term, ADA likely moves sideways while traders watch those lines. XRP (XRP) Source: TradingView XRP trades between $2.67 and $2.98 after a choppy week that shaved off 5.92%. The month is softer by 3.96%, yet the half-year chart still shows a 9.09% gain. The coin sits a few cents above the 100-day average, hinting that longer holders are still in the green despite the recent fade. Short-term gauges…
NEAR
$2.396
-0.41%
LOOKS
$0.014267
+0.15%
TAG
$0.0007106
-3.12%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:25
शेयर करें
The OpenAI ChatGPT service responded abnormally
According to OpenAI Status on September 3rd, ChatGPT is currently experiencing issues displaying replies. Officials have identified the root cause and are working on a fix. The outage lasted approximately one hour and impacted ChatGPT services. Other components, including the API and Sora , are functioning normally, and Playground remains 100% available. Officials have not disclosed a specific timeline for recovery.
ROOT
$0.002784
+0.21%
SORA
$0.0003163
+0.63%
NOT
$0.001886
+3.22%
शेयर करें
PANews
2025/09/03 17:24
शेयर करें
Trump-linked crypto project WLFI burns $11M in tokens
The post Trump-linked crypto project WLFI burns $11M in tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto project linked to President Donald Trump, has permanently removed 47 million WLFI tokens worth over $11 million from circulation. In a Sept. 2 post on X, the project explained that the burn represents the first major step in implementing its proposed buyback-and-burn governance strategy, which is designed to strengthen token economics. According to the statement, the project extracted these tokens directly from its unlocked Treasury reserves and sent them to burn addresses, effectively removing them from the total supply forever. WLFI explained that this action aims to concentrate tokens among committed long-term holders while reducing overall market circulation. “We’re building for decades, not days,” WLFI stated in its official announcement, acknowledging that short-term price performance has disappointed some investors. However, the platform emphasized that early supporters who purchased tokens at $0.015 to $0.05 have already witnessed market recognition of the governance token’s value proposition. Security measures against phishing attacks Alongside the token burn, WLFI has implemented comprehensive security measures by blacklisting multiple wallet addresses suspected of private key compromises. This action responds to cybersecurity experts’ warnings about hackers exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 standard to target WLFI token claimers. The mass blacklisting prevented attempted thefts from the project’s Lockbox system, and on-chain records confirmed that compromised addresses were blocked. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. WLFI is now assisting affected legitimate holders who need help regaining access to their tokens. WLFI praises token launch WLFI and its executives have hailed the token launch as one of the most successful in the crypto industry. In an X post, Eric Trump, son of the US President, declared the token launch a success by highlighting…
TRUMP
$8.296
-0.14%
WLFI
$0.1825
+8.63%
LIBERTY
$0.09001
-1.30%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:24
शेयर करें
Bitcoin continues its recent fall. Market awaits US jobs report on Friday
Bitcoin extended its recent losses last week, falling 4% to as low as $107,300 before recovering slightly to trade around $111,000 at the time of writing.
TRADE
$0.11656
-0.63%
शेयर करें
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/03 17:23
शेयर करें
Coinbase CEO Drops Major Solana News as Key Integration Goes Live
The post Coinbase CEO Drops Major Solana News as Key Integration Goes Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a new X post, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed a feature that could be called a “killer” one, if it actually works. Thus, the company’s x402 protocol now communicates with Solana, enabling users to pay with USDC without navigating the typical crypto processes. The interesting part, though, is that AI agents can now shop online using USDC on Solana through this feature. You Might Also Like Imagine software that can spend money automatically, eliminating the need for someone to click “confirm purchase” every time. Your AI assistant could pay for cloud storage, buy API credits and handle subscription renewals while you sleep. The feature launched this week, and Armstrong is confident in seeing it as a real seamless payment integration. Interestingly, Solana’s co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, also spotted the news and reacted by thanking Armstrong with a reply post. It’s quite a development though as Coinbase has a blockchain it already backs, Base, an EVM-based one, but still shows support for external chains like Solana. This may be due to the fact that Solana is the “hottest” blockchain this cycle, and its total value locked measured by billions of dollars is an argument one can’t risk to ignore. Solana + Coinbase = win-win? For businesses, it’s crypto payments without the crypto headaches. No special infrastructure or blockchain expertise is required; just plug it into whatever payment system is already in place. Everyone is developing AI agents that need to interact with the real world, and the real world runs on payments. Solana could be the missing piece that allows AI to perform useful tasks online instead of just discussing them. You Might Also Like Whether or not it will be used remains to be seen, but the technical barriers just got a lot smaller. Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-drops-major-solana-news-as-key-integration-goes-live
T
$0.01581
-0.12%
REAL
$0.06026
+1.07%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.02%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:23
शेयर करें
XRP or Avalon X? What Utility-Driven Investors Are Choosing for 2025
The post XRP or Avalon X? What Utility-Driven Investors Are Choosing for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) as a utility token has been one of the most discussed cryptocurrencies in recent years based on its role in assisting cross-border payments and remittance options. With a current price of $2.75, XRP price is lower by 1.86% within the last 24 hours with a market capitalization of $163.62 billion. This cooling trend poses a broader question: how will XRP price hold its position with new players like Avalon X (AVLX) on trend in 2025? XRP Price Current Outlook XRP continues to be known as a quick, low-cost settlement token that banks and payment providers rely upon. It is one of the only cryptocurrencies to have real institutional adoption. However, its growth story has lagged compared to newer trends that are shaping the market — specifically, the tokenization of utility tokens. Source: TradingView In 2025, the majority of investors are moving towards opportunities that not only facilitate money transfer but also introduce them to previously unavailable global asset classes. This is where Avalon X is starting to gain legitimate traction. The Emergence of Avalon X and RWA Tokenization Avalon X (AVLX) has positioned itself at the convergence of high-end property and blockchain. Tokenizing property in the Dominican Republic, the initiative allows international investors to buy fractionized interests in previously institutional-held projects. Grupo Avalon, the driving force behind the project already has nearly $1 billion in developed, active, and planned projects on hand, giving Avalon X scale and credibility. This world anchor ensures AVLX is not just another speculative bet but a bridge between crypto finance and the $379 trillion real estate market. Why Investors Are Paying Attention Avalon X as a utility token offers more utility than XRP: Real-world backing – Backed by Grupo Avalon’s extensive portfolio of real assets. Security – backed by a CertiK smart contract…
REAL
$0.06026
+1.07%
MORE
$0.09462
-3.71%
CROSS
$0.20939
-0.33%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:22
शेयर करें
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments
Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
REAL
$0.06026
+1.07%
AL
$0.0781
+0.38%
NOW
$0.00722
-1.36%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/03 17:19
शेयर करें
Linea: The airdrop claim window is from September 10 to December 9, and all airdrop tokens are fully unlocked
PANews reported on September 3rd that the Layer 2 project Linea announced that its airdrop eligibility inquiry is now open , with the airdrop claim window running from September 10th to December 9th. 85% of LINEA's total supply will be allocated to the ecosystem, with 10% going to early users and developers and 75% going to the ecosystem fund. No team or VC allocations will be made, and all airdropped tokens will be fully unlocked.
LAYER
$0.4997
-0.61%
VC
$0.00342
-1.44%
FUND
$0.021
--%
शेयर करें
PANews
2025/09/03 17:18
शेयर करें
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director