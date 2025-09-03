2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Bitcoin Eyes $111,000, But Last Leg Up Could Be Weeks Away

The post Bitcoin Eyes $111,000, But Last Leg Up Could Be Weeks Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:32
UAE legal firm Al Naimi Advocates becomes first to accept crypto payments

The post UAE legal firm Al Naimi Advocates becomes first to accept crypto payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After the agreement between Al Maryah Community Bank (MBank) and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to enable AE Coin payments for judicial services, the first legal firm in UAE, Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations is now accepting legal fees via AE Coin, the nation’s first Central Bank-regulated AED stablecoin. Users through the AEC Wallet will be able to make secure, efficient, and compliant payments for legal services. “As a forward-thinking legal firm, we are proud to align with national efforts to digitalize services across sectors,” said Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Founder of Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations. “Accepting AE Coin enables us to offer our clients a seamless, transparent, and locally compliant payment option, setting a new standard for legal practice in the region.” As the UAE’s first fully digital bank and banking partner for AE Coin, MBank provides the secure infrastructure and regulatory framework that powers AE Coin transactions via blockchain technology. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of MBank, commented, that they are working to embed blockchain powered financial solutions into every day services. He explained, “This partnership is a powerful example of how the banking and legal sectors can work together to drive innovation while upholding trust and compliance.” Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED stablecoin, noted that this was a landmark use case and sets the stage for wider acceptance of digital payments in the legal industry within the UAE. يفخر بنك المارية المحلي بالشراكة مع مكتب محمد سلطان النعيمي للمحاماة، مما يجعله أول مكتب محاماة في دولة الإمارات يعتمد العملة الرقمية المستقرة AE Coin المرخّصة من مصرف الإمارات العربية المتحدة المركزي لسداد الرسوم القانونية.وبفضل محفظة أي إي سي التي تم تطويرها ودعمها من قبل بنك… pic.twitter.com/SLm0jscOa8 — Al Maryah Community Bank (@almaryahbank) September 3, 2025 UAE’s ADJD was the first government…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:31
Dogecoin price stalls as $175M treasury launch fails to spark momentum

CleanCore and House of Doge have launched a $175M Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury. ZONE stock has plunged nearly 60% as investors doubt the Dogeocin treasury move. DOGE price is stuck near $0.21 with weak flows and muted whale activity. Dogecoin (DOGE) is in the spotlight after CleanCore Solutions, a Nebraska-based manufacturer of aqueous ozone cleaning systems, […] The post Dogecoin price stalls as $175M treasury launch fails to spark momentum appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/03 17:31
WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is currently trading at $0.2258, representing an 8.85% decrease over the past 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 61.03% and is currently standing at $1.78 billion. This move marks a sharp reduction of investor activity in the short term. Source: CoinMarketCap Despite the recent pressure, WLFI has exhibited resilience over […]
Tronweekly2025/09/03 17:30
Latest Ripple (XRP) News and the Crypto Analysts Call the Next XRP

Ripple (XRP) market is coming to life with fresh momentum as new developments and analyst predictions set the stage for crypto enthusiasts and investors alike. Amidst the recent flurry of headlines, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as a notable player, captivating attention with its forward-thinking approach to decentralized liquidity and lending protocols, poised to redefine […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:30
Kommunitas IDO Report Shows Propbase and Vameon Outperforming Rivals

The most recent Kommunitas report 2025, shows the top 10 IDOs by the All Time High Return on Investment, with Propbase securing the number one spot.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 17:30
DOGE Breaks Triangle Pattern, Analyst Warns of Next Leg Down

Dogecoin breaks triangle pattern with a $0.17 target, while another analysis projects $1.40 as whales stay inactive.
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 17:29
How High Can Bitcoin Price Go as Gold Hits $3.5K Record High?

The post How High Can Bitcoin Price Go as Gold Hits $3.5K Record High? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: BTC has rallied between 145% and 304% within a year of past gold peaks. The top crypto can rally to as high as $400,000 if the gold fractal repeats. Gold price (XAU) just printed a fresh record above $3,500 (per ounce), driven by bets on upcoming Fed rate cuts. XAU/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView Its “safe-haven” rival, Bitcoin (BTC), may follow with a stronger, higher-beta move within a year if history is a guide. BTC price rallies a minimum 145% after gold peaks Previous gold all-time highs show BTC usually lags at first, then outperforms on a six- to 12-month horizon. In August 2011, when gold hit $1,921, Bitcoin rose by 145% a year later. After the precious metal’s August 2020 peak of around $2,070, BTC gained 68% in three months, 286% in six and 315% in 12. XAU/USD vs. BTC/USD two-week price chart. Source: TradingView More recently, when gold hit a record high of $3,500 in April, BTC rose by around 35% over the next three months. Across the two completed cycles (2011 and 2020), BTC’s median post-gold-ATH return is about 30% at three months and 225% at 12 months, showing that gold sets the tone, but Bitcoin usually takes the lead. This happens because gold is the traditional first choice when investors get nervous. However, once gold is up and people start looking for bigger gains, money often moves into Bitcoin, which many traders consider a higher-risk, higher-reward “digital gold.” How high can Bitcoin price go next? A repeat of the historical 30% median gain over three months after gold’s record highs would put Bitcoin in the $135,000–$145,000 range by early December, when measured from its current level near $110,000. BTC/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView But BTC’s price could go as high as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:29
Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Major Inflows Following Ethereum Outflows

The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Major Inflows Following Ethereum Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum Institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market is showing a notable shift, with a recent trend indicating a rotation of capital from Ethereum-based investment products back into Bitcoin. Data reveals that spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a significant surge in inflows, amounting to over $330 million in a single day. This marks a clear turnaround from the previous month, where Bitcoin funds faced substantial outflows while Ethereum ETFs enjoyed a record-breaking influx of capital. Specifically, major players in the asset management space saw strong demand for their Bitcoin products. Fidelity’s FBTC was a top performer, leading the pack with over $130 million in new investments, followed closely by BlackRock’s IBIT, which attracted more than $70 million. Other funds from Grayscale, Ark 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco also recorded positive flows, highlighting a broad-based institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure. In contrast, Ethereum ETFs posted a considerable day of net outflows, with investors pulling more than $135 million from these products. Fidelity’s FETH was hit the hardest, accounting for the majority of the withdrawals, while Bitwise’s ETHW also saw significant losses. This recent reversal is particularly noteworthy given that August was a banner month for Ethereum funds, which accumulated nearly $4 billion in net inflows, dwarfing the $751 million in outflows from Bitcoin ETFs during the same period. Analysts are attributing this renewed focus on Bitcoin to the resurgence of its “digital gold” narrative. As global economic uncertainty persists, investors are increasingly seeking assets with a perceived safe-haven appeal. According to Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research, Bitcoin is once again attracting institutional flows because its role as a digital alternative to gold is gaining traction. The recent record-high price of gold further underscores a growing demand for hard assets, making Bitcoin an attractive option for portfolio diversification. Liu suggests that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:28
Earn $100,000 Per Month in 2025: Cloud Mining Platform Uses Automated Tools to Mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC)

[Sydney, 2025] Earning $100,000 per month through automated cloud mining tools is no longer science fiction — it is now a reality.
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 17:27
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director