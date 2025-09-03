Coinbase’s New Index Brings Crypto Closer to You, Same as Best Wallet Token

The post Coinbase’s New Index Brings Crypto Closer to You, Same as Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase will launch a new futures contract called Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, which will track the US tech stocks and crypto ETFs simultaneously. The index is set for release on September 22 and contains 10 assets, each weighted at 10%. These include names like Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, and Nvidia. Source: Coinbase As each asset carries the same 10% weight, investors won’t be overexposed to one component over the others. However, the weights will fluctuate slightly between quarterly rebalances, which Coinbase will fix by resetting the values back to 10% every three months. The official release will likely leave a mark in the crypto sphere, with projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) set to gain a surge in attention. The First Mixed Derivative Exposing Investors to Crypto Innovation As Coinbase explains in its press release, the upcoming index exposes investors to a mixed market of equities and cryptos, which sets a precedent in the industry. The product creates a bridge between traditional and the more modern digital assets, opening the way forward for innovation and growth. This brings the performance and innovation power of transformative technologies from companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, into the blockchain ecosystem, which pushes crypto into mainstream markets. MarketVector is the official index provider, which will also handle the balancing and maintenance aspect moving forward. The index seeks to open crypto assets to a new audience, bringing in more eyes on the crypto ecosystem and increasing investors’ confidence in these more exotic digital products. This comes as crypto adoption is on the rise, including in the banking sector, effectively catapulting crypto into the mainstream. Trump’s GENIUS Act contributes to that by offering a clearer and more transparent regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers to engage in. The Act aims to create a safer…