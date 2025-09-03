2025-09-05 Friday

Chainalysis Highlights Crypto Crime Surge and Sanctions Evasion in August 2025

The post Chainalysis Highlights Crypto Crime Surge and Sanctions Evasion in August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 02, 2025 14:31 Chainalysis reports a significant rise in crypto crime victimization and sanctions evasion through the A7A5 token, underlining the need for enhanced security. In August 2025, Chainalysis released data visualizations that highlight significant trends in the digital assets landscape. According to Chainalysis, there has been a dramatic year-on-year increase in personal wallet victimization across all regions, with Eastern Europe, MENA, CSAO, and North America experiencing over 200% growth in victims through July 2025. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, Russia, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea recorded the highest victim numbers, emphasizing the critical need for improved security measures and consumer education globally. Rising Crypto Crime and Victimization Chainalysis data indicates a surge in stolen fund victimization, suggesting a growing threat that requires coordinated international efforts. The data underscores the importance of cross-border collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, and technology providers to combat this issue effectively. Sanctions Evasion Through A7A5 Token Another key focus of Chainalysis’s August report is the use of the Russian ruble-backed A7A5 token for sanctions evasion. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned several entities linked to this token ecosystem, which is tied to the sanctioned Russian bank PSB. The A7A5 token has reportedly processed over $51.17 billion USD in volume, with a decentralized exchange (DEX) facilitating its conversion into USD-denominated stablecoins. This DEX alone handled $1.47 billion USD in A7A5 inflows, matched by equivalent USD stablecoin outflows, thus creating a covert bridge from sanctioned Russian banks to mainstream cryptocurrency markets. Trading patterns of the A7A5 token suggest commercial use, as the activity predominantly occurs during business hours, Monday through Friday. The report also highlights direct on-chain links from the sanctioned exchange Garantex to its successor Grinex, illustrating evolving tactics in sanctions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:56
Treasury BV Secures €126 Million for Bitcoin Asset Acquisition

The post Treasury BV Secures €126 Million for Bitcoin Asset Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Treasury BV raised €126 million to acquire over 1,000 BTC. The funding was led by Winklevoss Capital for European crypto growth. Pending public listing at Euronext Amsterdam for greater market reach. Dutch firm Treasury BV has secured €126 million in private financing led by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, acquiring over 1,000 bitcoins to enhance its Bitcoin asset management efforts. This move solidifies Treasury BV’s position as Europe’s largest public Bitcoin asset manager, reflecting growing institutional interest and potential regulatory shifts in European crypto markets. Industry Observations as Treasury BV Plans Euronext Listing In a calculated move, Treasury BV acquired more than 1,000 Bitcoin, reinforcing its ambition to become leading asset managers on the continent. This funding round was headed by Winklevoss Capital, known for fostering innovation within digital assets, alongside Nakamoto Holdings. The absence of direct statements from executives was noted but impending announcements are anticipated as regulatory processes unfold. The acquisition signals significant institutional interest and is expected to solidify Treasury BV’s standing as a key player in Europe. The firm’s strategic Bitcoin purchase aligns with rising calls for mainstream cryptocurrency integration within financial portfolios. Market experts have commented on the potential for increased institutional capital following this event. Tyler Winklevoss, Co-Founder, Winklevoss Capital, “This substantial investment is a significant step forward for institutional participation in the crypto market across Europe.” Community reactions are emerging on Twitter and crypto forums, although official remarks from key industry figures were not immediately available. Analysts predict stabilized BTC prices due to the purchase volume, while the planned Euronext listing may attract regulatory scrutiny from European bodies. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights Did you know? Europe’s push into Bitcoin mirrors earlier moves by firms like MicroStrategy, which catalyzed global institutional interest. Bitcoin’s latest metrics, as per CoinMarketCap, show…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:54
Ripple Custody Targets $16T Tokenization Market With Institutional-Grade Security

The post Ripple Custody Targets $16T Tokenization Market With Institutional-Grade Security appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple is stepping up its game in digital finance, positioning Ripple Custody as the go-to platform for banks and institutions preparing for a tokenized future.  With crypto assets under custody projected to hit $16 trillion by 2030, Ripple is making it clear that secure custody is the backbone of digital asset adoption. Custody Takes Center …
CoinPedia2025/09/03 17:53
Revenue Sharing and Yield Farming Tokens in 2025: A Deep Dive into Banana Gun ($BANANA) and goodcryptoX ($GOOD)

Looking for sustainable DeFi yield farming? This analysis compares the proven crypto revenue sharing model of Banana Gun with the high-potential tokenomics of goodcryptoX to see where the next wave of growth might be.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/03 17:50
Crypto Lender Execs Head to Prison After Fraud Conviction

The post Crypto Lender Execs Head to Prison After Fraud Conviction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Lender Execs Head to Prison After Fraud Conviction Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-lender-execs-head-to-prison-after-fraud-conviction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:44
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Institutional Investment Solutions to Germany and Liechtenstein

The post Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Institutional Investment Solutions to Germany and Liechtenstein appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sygnum has expanded its asset management offerings to institutional and wholesale investors in Germany and Liechtenstein, providing access to selected crypto investment solutions including exclusive, non‑directional, low‑volatility yield strategies. The Zurich‑based group said the move follows its successful Liechtenstein registration and leverages an EU liability‑umbrella distribution arrangement with Reuss Private Access AG to deliver institutional‑grade […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/swiss-crypto-bank-sygnum-expands-institutional-investment-solutions-to-germany-and-liechtenstein/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:41
Прогноз цен на XRP от ведущего ИИ

Недавно рынок криптовалют пережил резкий спад, и тревожные настроения быстро охватили его участников. Вокруг звучали предсказания “медвежьего” сценария. Но эксперты и искусственный интеллект Claude AI сохраняют хладнокровие и смотрят в будущее с уверенностью и оптимизмом. Есть и хорошие новости. Bitcoin уверенно взял отметку в 110 000, сейчас торгуясь около $111 000, это чуть ниже максимума […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 17:41
Coinbase’s New Index Brings Crypto Closer to You, Same as Best Wallet Token

The post Coinbase’s New Index Brings Crypto Closer to You, Same as Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase will launch a new futures contract called Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, which will track the US tech stocks and crypto ETFs simultaneously. The index is set for release on September 22 and contains 10 assets, each weighted at 10%. These include names like Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, and Nvidia. Source: Coinbase As each asset carries the same 10% weight, investors won’t be overexposed to one component over the others. However, the weights will fluctuate slightly between quarterly rebalances, which Coinbase will fix by resetting the values back to 10% every three months. The official release will likely leave a mark in the crypto sphere, with projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) set to gain a surge in attention. The First Mixed Derivative Exposing Investors to Crypto Innovation As Coinbase explains in its press release, the upcoming index exposes investors to a mixed market of equities and cryptos, which sets a precedent in the industry. The product creates a bridge between traditional and the more modern digital assets, opening the way forward for innovation and growth. This brings the performance and innovation power of transformative technologies from companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, into the blockchain ecosystem, which pushes crypto into mainstream markets. MarketVector is the official index provider, which will also handle the balancing and maintenance aspect moving forward. The index seeks to open crypto assets to a new audience, bringing in more eyes on the crypto ecosystem and increasing investors’ confidence in these more exotic digital products. This comes as crypto adoption is on the rise, including in the banking sector, effectively catapulting crypto into the mainstream. Trump’s GENIUS Act contributes to that by offering a clearer and more transparent regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers to engage in. The Act aims to create a safer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 17:38
Ethereum (ETH) Price: Technical Patterns Point to $8,500-$22,000 Range After Recent Pullback

TLDR Ethereum’s staking entry queue reached its highest level since September 2023, with 860,369 ETH ($3.7 billion) waiting to be staked Whale activity shows purchases of approximately 260,000 ETH in a 24-hour period ETH is trading at around $4,321-$4,381 after retreating 12.4% from its August 24 all-time high Institutional interest in staking has increased, showing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: Technical Patterns Point to $8,500-$22,000 Range After Recent Pullback appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/03 17:38
Winklevoss Brothers Support Treasury BV to Complete $147 Million Funding and Promote European Bitcoin Listing

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, Treasury BV announced the completion of a $147 million funding round led by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, which will be used to acquire over 1,000 bitcoins and the European Bitcoin Conference, Bitcoin Amsterdam. The company has also reached an agreement with MKB Nedsense to list on Euronext Amsterdam through a reverse merger. Upon completion of the transaction, the company is expected to trade under the ticker symbol TRSR. MKBN's stock price rose over 30% after opening.
PANews2025/09/03 17:36
