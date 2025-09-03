2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Solana Price Prediction: Sol Price Eyes $220 Whilst DeSoc Set For 2,000% Gains

Solana Price Prediction: Sol Price Eyes $220 Whilst DeSoc Set For 2,000% Gains

Solana Stumbles as DeSoc Captures Investor Buzz The new month hasn’t started kindly for Solana. Market watchers caution that SOL […] The post Solana Price Prediction: Sol Price Eyes $220 Whilst DeSoc Set For 2,000% Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0,01582-%0,06
Solana
SOL$203,49-%1,53
GAINS
GAINS$0,02669-%0,59
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/03 18:05
शेयर करें
Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience: SWIFT CIO on Ripple and Institutional Trust

Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience: SWIFT CIO on Ripple and Institutional Trust

SWIFT CIO Tom Zschach says resilience isn’t about surviving lawsuits. Banks prioritize trust, compliance, and governance over legal wins. L’article Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience: SWIFT CIO on Ripple and Institutional Trust est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Threshold
T$0,01582-%0,06
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004838-%2,81
TOMCoin
TOM$0,00025-%10,07
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/03 18:05
शेयर करें
HIVE Digital Technologies Completes Phase 2 of Its Yguazú Project in Paraguay Reaching 18 EH/s, Producing 8 Bitcoin per Day from Hydroelectric Power

HIVE Digital Technologies Completes Phase 2 of Its Yguazú Project in Paraguay Reaching 18 EH/s, Producing 8 Bitcoin per Day from Hydroelectric Power

HIVE today announced it has completed Phase 2 in Yguazú ahead of schedule, and last week exceeded 18 Exahash per second of global Bitcoin mining capacity.
HIVE
HIVE$0,1988+%0,30
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000073-%14,11
शेयर करें
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/03 18:04
शेयर करें
Institutional Ethereum reserves surge, Derive says Q4 has explosive potential

Institutional Ethereum reserves surge, Derive says Q4 has explosive potential

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to The Block, Derive founder Nick Forster stated that publicly traded companies increased their holdings by approximately 330,000 ETH last week, exceeding the 250,000 held by US spot Ethereum ETFs. Strategic reserve companies currently hold approximately 4% of the total ETH supply, while ETFs hold 5.5%. Derive estimates that institutions may hold a cumulative 6-10% of the supply by the end of the year. The short-term implied volatility of ETH options has fallen to 63%. BRN analysts note that some corporate increases in holdings may help hedge against ETF outflows. ETH is currently trading around $4,320, down approximately 6% this week.
BRN Metaverse
BRN$0,14578+%2,00
MAY
MAY$0,04222-%2,44
Ethereum
ETH$4.295,38-%1,50
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/03 18:03
शेयर करें
Linea airdrop checker goes live in latest step toward upcoming token generation event

Linea airdrop checker goes live in latest step toward upcoming token generation event

Ethereum Layer 2 Linea has launched an airdrop checker tool ahead of its upcoming token launch on Sept. 10.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01251+%2,37
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01755-%17,02
Solayer
LAYER$0,4999-%0,57
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/03 18:02
शेयर करें
Solana Greenlights Alpenglow, Its Most Explosive Upgrade Yet

Solana Greenlights Alpenglow, Its Most Explosive Upgrade Yet

Solana validators have overwhelmingly approved SIMD-0326 “Alpenglow,” a sweeping consensus rewrite that aims to cut transaction finality from roughly 12.8 seconds to about 150 milliseconds—a 100x reduction that developers and observers are already calling the most consequential upgrade in the network’s history. According to the official tally shared via Solana Status, 98.27% of stake voted […]
Octavia
VIA$0,0145+%2,11
शेयर करें
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 18:00
शेयर करें
Winklevoss twins-backed Bitcoin treasury firm to list in Amsterdam

Winklevoss twins-backed Bitcoin treasury firm to list in Amsterdam

The post Winklevoss twins-backed Bitcoin treasury firm to list in Amsterdam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Winklevoss twins-backed Bitcoin treasury firm Treasury is set to go public on Euronext Amsterdam via a reverse merger with MKB Nedsense, pending shareholder approval. Summary The reverse merger will see MKB Nedsense renamed Treasury N.V., trading under the ticker TRSR, pending shareholder approval The company currently holds over 1,000 BTC and has raised €126 million in private funding. Winklevoss-backed Treasury aims to attract Bitcoin investors in Europe, where direct exposure to Bitcoin through regulated public markets remains limited. Winklevoss-backed Treasury to list on Euronext Amsterdam Treasury, a Bitcoin-focused investment firm backed by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, plans to list on Euronext Amsterdam via a reverse merger with Dutch investment firm MKB Nedsense (NEDSE.AS), as initially reported by Reuters. According to official filings, the deal will see MKB Nedsense adopt the name Treasury N.V., with the new entity trading under the ticker symbol TRSR. Shareholders of MKB Nedsense will vote on the proposal in the coming weeks. If approved, trading could begin as soon as Q4 this year. As of its latest disclosure, the company holds more than 1,000 BTC, making it one of the few entities in Europe structured solely around a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury. The firm has raised €126 million (approximately $147 million) in private funding and intends to use its public listing to further expand its BTC holdings. The reverse merger values Treasury at a 72% premium over MKB Nedsense’s recent market price, with shares expected to trade around €2.10 post-merger. The rise of Bitcoin treasuries in Europe According to the company, Treasury aims to attract Bitcoin investors in a region where investment options remain limited. In much of Europe, direct exposure to Bitcoin through public markets is still relatively rare, with few regulated vehicles available. In a parallel development, Amdax, another Dutch firm, also recently announced…
Bitcoin
BTC$110.833,82+%0,63
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012101-%4,78
Moonveil
MORE$0,09462-%3,71
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:00
शेयर करें
Ethereum price Crash To $4,081: Why The Bears Are In Charge

Ethereum price Crash To $4,081: Why The Bears Are In Charge

Ethereum price has seen a lot of decline after hitting an all-time high above $4,900. This move saw the bears push the price back, resisting the campaign to hit $5,000. So far, the bears have remained in control, and it seems that this will be the case for a while, with technicals pointing toward a possible 10% crash that would send the price toward $4,000 again. Why Ethereum Price Is At Risk In an update to a previous analysis, Klejdi Cuni has forecasted a further decline for the Ethereum price, with bearish indicators being more prominent. The previous prediction, shared over the weekend, pointed out that the Ethereum price had been breaking down from a bearish triangle pattern. This had suggested a further move toward the $4,300 territory. Related Reading: Is XRP A Meme Coin? Analyst Reveals How Whales Are Playing The Game True to the forecast, the Ethereum price did indeed fall back, breaking below $4,300 briefly before bouncing again. This comes after the price broke down below the support at $4,490, putting the bears in charge of the Ethereum price once again. With the first part of the forecast fulfilled, then ETH could play out the full prediction from here. The crypto analyst had previously revealed that he expected the Ethereum price to suffer further drops; first to $4,335, then to $4,215, before finally landing at $4,081. This prediction was reiterated in the updated analysis, showing where the price could be headed next. Next on the list for the cryptocurrency is to test the resistance zone around $4,500. This has previously been a level at which the price was beaten back down, suggesting that a similar trend could play out. If the price does get rejected here, then it could signal a continuation of the bearish trend. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Active Addresses Crash Over 50% In 3 Months, What About SHIB Price? The analysis also ties in the performance of the Bitcoin price, which has continued to drive the entire market. So far, the Ethereum price has performed better during the recent market crash. However, if the Bitcoin price were to continue its decline, then the Ethereum price is likely to follow in the same direction. Add in the fact that the situation around the US dollar remains unclear, and the analyst sees a lot of risk during this time. There is also the possibility of the Ethereum price turning toward the positive once again. This has to do with the resistance at $4,650, serving as a make-or-break level. If the price is rejected from here, then it could mean more declines. However, if ETH bulls are able to reclaim it with strength, then it could serve as a bounce-off point for the next rally. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001217+%0,16
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03989+%9,55
GET
GET$0,008575--%
शेयर करें
NewsBTC2025/09/03 18:00
शेयर करें
TechnoRevenant, the mysterious whale, is a market manipulation controversy.

TechnoRevenant, the mysterious whale, is a market manipulation controversy.

The two most discussed topics on the blockchain lately are the XPL "arbitrage incident" on the leading perp DEX Hyperliquid and the launch of the WLFI project, led by the Trump family. The name "TechnoRevenant" has repeatedly appeared in both topics. There's no photo of him online, no real name, and no clear background, but this mysterious figure, who uses a bionic figure and enjoys techno music, raked in nearly $300 million from the on-chain market in just one week. Who is TechnoRevenant, the man who earned $38 million in 20 minutes while Hyperliquid users lost hundreds of millions, and who invested $15 million earlier this year to become a major investor in WLFI? How did he do it? WLFI Big Investors’ “Fat Fingers” On the evening of September 1st, as many pre-sale addresses rushed to claim WLFI tokens in an effort to sell at the opening high, causing Ethereum gas fees to surpass 100 Gwei for the first time in a long time. However, moonmanifest.eth, an address holding 1 billion WLFI tokens, calmly claimed its tokens. Community verification later revealed that this address was TechnoRevenant, known for its $38 million profit on Hyperliquid last week. TechnoRevenant began planning its World Liberty Financial project as early as January 2025, before Trump officially took office as President of the United States. The official website's "Gold Paper" also stated that WLFI was non-transferable. However, TechnoRevenant invested 13 million USDC and 2.01 million USDT through the moonmanifest.eth wallet, totaling approximately $15 million, in WLFI's first public offering, purchasing approximately 1.5% of the total supply. On September 1, 2025, when WLFI officially began trading, TechnoRevenant received 200 million WLFI as a 20% unlocked share, valued at approximately $49 million. The remaining 800 million WLFI remain locked. Based on the current price of $0.245, the total value of its 1 billion WLFI reaches $245 million, achieving a paper return of 8-16 times. In addition to being a major investor in the Trump family project WLFI (worldlibertyfi), what really surprised the market was the generous returns he "accidentally" obtained by going long on XPL on Hyperliuquid as a "contract novice." What happened in the early morning of August 27, 2025, was a bitter lesson for those who hedged or shorted the Plasma project token XPL on Hyperliquid. Starting at 5:36 AM on August 27th and continuing for over two hours, approximately $159 million in holdings on Hyperliquid were liquidated, affecting over 1,000 traders. Several addresses were found to be buying large amounts of tokens in an attempt to manipulate the already illiquid XPL pre-market on Hyperliquid. However, TechnoRevenant, a "newbie" who was only operating the contract for the fifth time, later admitted that the incident was caused by an accidental "fat finger." TechnoRevenant said that because he was optimistic about XPL but did not participate in the pre-sale, he began to build exposure when Hyperliquid launched its pre-market perpetual contract trading. Before that, he used three wallets to purchase XPL at a scale of US$44,000 each. In two days, he accumulated 54.4 million XPL, which was worth between US$31 million and US$33 million based on the market value at the time. However, in just 15 seconds, between 05:36:05 and 05:36:20, he accidentally typed an extra "4" in his purchase amount 10 times, claiming he was "drowsy." This caused his single purchase amount to increase from $44,000 to $444,000, resulting in a massive investment of approximately $4.44 million for 7,288,505 XPL tokens, representing 77.37% of the total long position at the time. This move also pushed the XPL price up from $0.587 to $0.65 within a minute, a 10.8% increase. By the time he realized the problem, the market had begun to decline slightly. He even nervously borrowed $3 million as a precaution. He tried to close his long position, but he didn't realize that the large amount of his position made it safe. Hyperliquid activated the automatic position reduction mechanism during this period. For the next 15 minutes, he continued to buy in large amounts of $45,000 each, and then began to gradually close his long position. He ultimately profited $38 million from this trade, and to this day, he still holds over $30 million in long XPL positions, representing 87% of the total open interest on Hyperliquid, with an additional $26 million in his account to continue buying. This has also kept the price of XPL on Hyperliquid at a 20-30% premium compared to other trading platforms. Radical opportunist or market manipulator? TechnoRevenant's actions sparked heated discussion in the crypto community. Supporters hailed him as a "god-level market interpreter," citing his consistent winning streak as commendable. The community even memed the "fat finger" incident, calling it "the best typo ever." Despite causing significant losses for many traders, the community debated his manipulation of the market using large sums of money. However, some opinion leaders, including Zhu Su, stated that this was not an exploitation of a contract loophole, but rather a normal trading activity. Furthermore, unlike other recent DEGEN contract traders, his trading was more rational and less extreme, leading many traders to follow his lead and go long on WLFI (FDV has now jumped to $24.6 billion). On-chain data shows eight USDC transfers between moonmanifest.eth and Jump Trading, totaling $27 million. The platform also frequently interacts with top market makers like Wintermute and Amber. Furthermore, the platform invested $15 million in WLFI during its early stages, when token unlocking and transferability were uncertain. These signs suggest that TechnoRevenant may not be an ordinary retail investor, but rather a professional trader with institutional background. This has further fueled concerns within the community about the recently popular on-chain equity (pre-IPO) model. KOL banterlytics stated on X, "Having seen how TechnoRevenant has already had such a significant impact on the token pre-market, imagine what would happen if the same thing happened to a pre-IPO with even more insider information." TechnoRevenant's frenzied on-chain "printing money" continues, and this mysterious trader once again demonstrates how easily whales can manipulate illiquid markets. With the advent of the blockchain era, the impact of on-chain transactions may extend beyond the physical chain itself, potentially affecting housing prices in a region or the valuation of a startup. Before we usher in this "new era," we must confront the question of whether blockchain's liquidity and mechanisms can support this transformation.
Threshold
T$0,01582-%0,06
RealLink
REAL$0,06027+%1,09
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,29-%0,21
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/03 18:00
शेयर करें
XRP Saw 819 Transactions Worth At Least $280,000 a Day Despite Recent Ghost Chain Claims

XRP Saw 819 Transactions Worth At Least $280,000 a Day Despite Recent Ghost Chain Claims

Despite recent claims from Litecoin proponents that the XRPL barely sees any significant XRP transactions, data shows massive daily volume. XRP has always been at the center of criticism from various corners of the crypto community. The earliest pushback came from the Bitcoin camp, while more recent attacks have emerged from Chainlink advocates, who claim their project enjoys stronger real-world adoption and could eventually surpass XRP in market rankings. Interestingly, the Litecoin community appears to have also taken a recent interest in this trend. Specifically, the official Litecoin X account, managed by an intern, recently took a straightforward jab at XRP. Notably, it claimed that the hype surrounding XRP is "cosmic delusion," and referred to Ripple CEO as "Brad Garlicmouse." Expectedly, the XRP Army responded to the criticism, leading to a broader clash between both communities. Meanwhile, in what appears to have been a miscalculated attack, one Litecoin proponent suggested that while Litecoin boasts real-world utility, he has never seen a real-life transaction on the XRP Ledger. This claim received massive pushback from the XRP camp, who highlighted on-chain analytics to debunk it. In response, the Litecoin advocate argued that while the XRP might be seeing multiple daily transactions, most of them are worth fractions of a penny. XRPL Seeing Multiple Large-Value Transactions However, XRPScan, an XRPL explorer, replied to this with data indicating that the network saw up to 3,356 transactions worth at least $28,000 on Sept. 1 alone, with some transactions worth over $560,000. This translates to at least $94 million from these transactions alone. https://twitter.com/xrpscan/status/1962930790427463799 Meanwhile, an independent analysis carried out by The Crypto Basic through XRPScan's Console resource shows even more impressive metrics. Specifically, on-chain data shows that the XRPL saw 4,723 transactions worth at least 5,000 XRP ($14,000) yesterday, Sept. 2, alone.  XRPL Transactions Worth At Least 5000 XRPXRPL Transactions Worth At Least 5000 XRP | XRPScan Console Moreover, there were 2,145 transactions worth 20,000 XRP ($56,000) and above on the same day. These transactions alone accounted for at least $120 million worth of value moved on the XRPL yesterday.  However, a more interesting feat involved 819 transactions worth 100,000 XRP ($280,000) on the same day. For context, the cumulative worth of these transactions was at least $229.3 million. Notably, this was not a one-off milestone, as similar transactions worth $280,000 and above hit 734 on Sept. 1 and 832 on Aug. 27, a week ago. XRPL Transactions Worth At Least 100000 XRPXRPL Transactions Worth At Least 100000 XRP | XRPScan Console XRP Also Beats Litecoin in Transaction and Trade Volumes These metrics confirm that the XRP Ledger boasts multiple large-value transactions, as opposed to recent claims. Further data from XRPScan also reveals that payment transactions on the XRPL range from 700,000 to 1.1 million each day, with values ranging from $300 million to over $1 billion. XRPL Transaction VolumeXRPL Transaction Volume | XRPScan In contrast, the Litecoin network typically sees between 175,000 and 200,000 transactions each day, much lower than what the XRPL records within the same timeframe.  Litecoin Transaction VolumeLitecoin Transaction Volume However, it is important to note that these metrics refer to on-chain payment transactions carried out on the networks themselves, and not trading activity on centralized and decentralized exchanges. When it comes to trading volume, there is a much larger gap. Specifically, XRP currently boasts a 24-hour volume of $6.8 billion, according to CoinMarketCap, the seventh-largest in the market. Meanwhile, Litecoin only has a volume of $568.8 million, ranking 31st.
RealLink
REAL$0,06027+%1,09
Camp Network
CAMP$0,0716-%4,77
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,59+%2,55
शेयर करें
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 17:58
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director