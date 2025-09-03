2025-09-05 Friday

Pepe and Dogecoin Holders Surprised by Layer Brett’s Virality as Analysts Hint at 12,000% Upside

The meme coin market is shifting fast—and not in the direction most expected. While Pepe Coin and Dogecoin prices continue to stall or drop, a new Ethereum Layer 2 project called Layer Brett is rapidly gaining traction. Analysts are starting to whisper what retail traders are beginning to believe: this might be the next 100x [...] The post Pepe and Dogecoin Holders Surprised by Layer Brett’s Virality as Analysts Hint at 12,000% Upside appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/03 18:15
Top 6 Must-Watch Meme Coins: MoonBull Sets the Stage for Huge Gains as the Early Access Crypto Project

What if a single decision this year could be the turning point between missing out and building wealth beyond imagination? In today’s crypto environment, meme coins are no longer just digital jokes – they are evolving into serious opportunities for growth. Investors are left asking a critical question: which meme coin presales carry the potential […]
Coinstats2025/09/03 18:15
Bitmine Now Holds 1.86M ETH, About 1.5% of All Ether

The post Bitmine Now Holds 1.86M ETH, About 1.5% of All Ether appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update (Sept. 3, 2025, at 6:30 AM UTC): This article has been updated to add commentary by a BitMine representative. BitMine Immersion Technologies, a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company and Ether treasury, said it holds almost 1.9 million ETH — well over 1.5% of all circulating Ether. According to a Tuesday announcement, BitMine holds 1,866,974 Ether (ETH) or nearly 1.55% of the entire ETH supply, 192 Bitcoin (BTC) and unencumbered cash of $635 million. This results in a combined total capital of $8.98 billion. According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, Bitmine is currently the world’s largest corporate Ether treasury, with its ETH holdings valued at over $8.1 billion. The second-largest treasury is SharpLink Gaming, with 797,700 ETH, worth approximately $3.43 billion. A company representative told Cointelegraph that the firm leveraged no debt and no encumbered holdings, adding: “All ETH is spot purchases with cash.“ BitMine Immersion Technologies Ether holdings chart. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve The market has seemingly responded well to the announcement, with the stock trading at $44.13 at the time of writing, after a 1.12% increase on the trading day, according to Google Finance data. The stock is also up nearly 41% over the last month, from its Aug. 4 price of $31.13. BitMine Immersion Technologies’ stock price chart. Source: Google Finance Related: Who owns the most Ether in 2025? The ETH rich list, revealed BitMine on a buying spree The news follows a period of high activity for BitMine. Last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased an additional $15.6 million of shares in Bitmine Immersion Technologies, bringing its total investment in the company to more than $300 million. This follows Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner and BitMine chairman Tom Lee saying that Ether’s price was about to bottom out on Aug. 26. Still, Ether is about 2.5%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:14
World Liberty Financial Burns 47M WLFI Tokens to Boost Price

The post World Liberty Financial Burns 47M WLFI Tokens to Boost Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes World Liberty Financial has burned 47 million WLFI tokens. Burn represents 0.19% of circulating tokens, cutting supply to 99.95 billion. WLFI still slipped 9% despite the move. The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial has begun burning its native token WLFI to stabilize its price after a rocky launch. The platform burned 47 million WLFI tokens in the late hours of Tuesday, permanently removing them from circulation. According to CoinMarketCap, around 24.66 billion WLFI, just over a quarter of its 100 billion total supply, has been unlocked. The recent burn accounts for 0.19% of the circulating supply, reducing the overall total to around 99.95 billion tokens. WLFI(@worldlibertyfi) burned 47M $WLFI($11.34M) 8 hours ago.https://t.co/6RFU5aD933 pic.twitter.com/Jd0M3qgvY0 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 3, 2025 Token burns are a common tactic in crypto markets designed to reduce supply and theoretically support token value. Despite this event, WLFI posted a 9% daily loss on Sept. 3. At the time of writing, WLFI is trading just above $0.22 with a market cap of $5.58 billion, sitting at the 27th spot among the largest cryptocurrencies by market value. Crypto expert Elja commented on X that it is “only a matter of time” before the new crypto secures a position within the top ten. Huge 🔥🔥 $WLFI by @worldlibertyfi has just burned 47M tokens worth $10.7 million. They already have one governance proposal live to buyback and burn 100% of WLFI treasury liquidity fees.🦅 $WLFI in the top 10 is just a matter of when not if. pic.twitter.com/nONhwV9PBL — Elja 🌋 🦍 (@Eljaboom) September 3, 2025 WLFI Buyback and Burn Proposal Gains Support Notably, WLFI was launched for public trading on Sept. 1 after early investors were allowed to sell their holdings. WLFI briefly peaked at $$0.46 before retreating sharply. It has since fallen more than 50% from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:12
Tron Inc. adds $110M in TRX to treasury, total holdings now top $220M

Tron Inc. added $110 million in TRX to its treasury after a fresh investment from Bravemorning, boosting total holdings to over $220 million. Nasdaq-listed Tron Inc., which launched in June following a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, doubled its TRX accumulation, adding $110 million in tokens to increase its treasury holdings to over $220 million.The new investment came after Bravemorning Limited, Tron’s biggest shareholder, exercised warrants to invest an additional $110 million, adding 312.5 million Tron (TRX) tokens to the company’s treasury, according to a Tuesday news release. “With this additional $110 million investment from our largest shareholder, Tron Inc. has strengthened its position as the largest public holder of TRX tokens,” said Tron Inc. CEO Rich Miller.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/03 18:12
U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

The post U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Certain crypto assets can change hands with a stamp of approval from both of the U.S. markets regulators, according to a joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which said that today’s registered trading platforms can do that business with the agencies’ blessing. In a stark shift from the hesitant, risk-averse stance of the previous administration, the regulators appointed by President Donald Trump — an avowed advocate of the industry and a growing crypto magnate though his family’s business operations — have quickly cleared a wide path for digital assets to get into the existing financial regulator system. The SEC, until last year run by crypto skeptic Gary Gensler, and the CFTC “are coordinating efforts to facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges,” according to the Tuesday statement. Under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s orders to set up the U.S. as the world’s leading crypto hub. The agencies argue their view that CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs), foreign board of trade (FBOTs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs) “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.” The SEC and CFTC are inviting such entities to contact staff to figure out how to move forward. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, in a statement. His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, called the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.” The Tuesday statement didn’t detail specific cryptocurrencies beyond citing “certain spot crypto asset products.” The markets watchdogs said they “are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:11
Hyperliquid Price Holds $44, as Revenue Hits Record $106 Million

The post Hyperliquid Price Holds $44, as Revenue Hits Record $106 Million appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Hyperliquid price is showing signs of short-term consolidation after a week of selling streak. The HYPE token is now trading at $44.59, with a negligible 0.2% daily gain but a while bearing a 10.65% weekly loss. Market cap now sits at $14.91 billion, while 24-hour trading volume has dropped nearly 18% to $204.66 million, hinting …
CoinPedia2025/09/03 18:08
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 3)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 3, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 18:08
Ripple Shows How It Can Improve Institutional Tokenized Asset Self-Custody

The post Ripple Shows How It Can Improve Institutional Tokenized Asset Self-Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao has shared Ripple’s recent blog post about the future of tokenized assets and Ripple’s role in making it real. Now that the world is moving deeper into digital assets and blockchain tech, Ripple has stated that institutions are seeking “a digital asset custody solution that delivers the same robust services and protections they’ve long relied on for traditional assets: impenetrable security, seamless trading access.” The company believes that over the next five years, at least 10% of all the world’s assets will be tokenized and stored/traded on-chain. Ripple has shared that all that financial institutions are looking for now is provided by its solution called Ripple Custody. You Might Also Like Ripple Custody can give institutions what they seek Ripple Custody offers three crucial use cases to enable financial institutions “to transform high-level digital asset potential into operational reality”: core safekeeping, stablecoin issuance and governance. Core safekeeping of assets is vital since the lack of it will result in the permanent loss of assets or in unauthorized access to billions of dollars worth of digital assets through the loss of private keys. To solve this issue, Ripple Custody offers bank-grade infrastructure, robust compliance frameworks, high reliability and flexible deployment options. By 2030, the worth of crypto assets under custody is projected to reach a whopping $16 trillion. Another use case Ripple offers to financial institutions as they expand their active presence in the digital asset sphere is stablecoin issuance. Stablecoins are becoming increasingly popular as tools for payments, remittances and operations with collateral. Using Ripple Custody, institutional clients can mint, burn and manage their stablecoins in all other accessible ways using XRP Ledger or any blockchain compatible with Ethereum’s EVM. Ripple has its own stablecoin, RLUSD, which is a ready-made solution for institutions already if they…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:08
Sol Price Eyes $220 Whilst DeSoc Set For 2,000% Gains

The post Sol Price Eyes $220 Whilst DeSoc Set For 2,000% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Solana Stumbles as DeSoc Captures Investor Buzz The new month hasn’t started kindly for Solana. Market watchers caution that SOL could soon slide beneath $180, with fading momentum and shaky support adding to the pressure. As Solana wrestles with downside risks, DeSoc, a rising SocialFi project is stepping into the spotlight with a model that’s drawing serious attention. Solana’s Rocky Road Ahead After pulling back from recent highs, Solana is struggling to regain its footing. Trading activity is cooling, profit-taking is increasing, and historical trend signals suggest further weakness could be on the horizon. If the token breaks below the critical $174 support zone, analysts warn the selloff could accelerate quickly. DeSoc: A New Kind of Altcoin In contrast, DeSoc is riding a wave of momentum. Unlike typical tokens, DeSoc blends social media with decentralized finance, allowing everyday users to earn income from their activity while ensuring creators keep the revenue they generate. This approach targets mass adoption by appealing not only to crypto investors but also to a broader online community eager for fairer platforms. With exchange listings in the pipeline, strong fundraising progress, and a clear roadmap focused on long-term growth, DeSoc is positioning itself as more than just another speculative play. It’s shaping up to be a platform with real-world use cases at a time when Solana appears vulnerable. Key Drivers Behind DeSoc’s Surge Revenue model that empowers creators instead of intermediaries. SocialFi integration bridging social media and decentralized finance. Mainstream friendly design to attract audiences beyond crypto circles. Structured growth roadmap focused on adoption and sustainability. Rising momentum with exchange traction and community support. Final Take With Solana struggling to hold critical levels, attention is quickly shifting to alternatives. DeSoc’s unique model and early progress are making it one of the most talked about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:07
