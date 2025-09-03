Bitmine Now Holds 1.86M ETH, About 1.5% of All Ether
The post Bitmine Now Holds 1.86M ETH, About 1.5% of All Ether appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update (Sept. 3, 2025, at 6:30 AM UTC): This article has been updated to add commentary by a BitMine representative. BitMine Immersion Technologies, a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company and Ether treasury, said it holds almost 1.9 million ETH — well over 1.5% of all circulating Ether. According to a Tuesday announcement, BitMine holds 1,866,974 Ether (ETH) or nearly 1.55% of the entire ETH supply, 192 Bitcoin (BTC) and unencumbered cash of $635 million. This results in a combined total capital of $8.98 billion. According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, Bitmine is currently the world’s largest corporate Ether treasury, with its ETH holdings valued at over $8.1 billion. The second-largest treasury is SharpLink Gaming, with 797,700 ETH, worth approximately $3.43 billion. A company representative told Cointelegraph that the firm leveraged no debt and no encumbered holdings, adding: “All ETH is spot purchases with cash.“ BitMine Immersion Technologies Ether holdings chart. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve The market has seemingly responded well to the announcement, with the stock trading at $44.13 at the time of writing, after a 1.12% increase on the trading day, according to Google Finance data. The stock is also up nearly 41% over the last month, from its Aug. 4 price of $31.13. BitMine Immersion Technologies’ stock price chart. Source: Google Finance Related: Who owns the most Ether in 2025? The ETH rich list, revealed BitMine on a buying spree The news follows a period of high activity for BitMine. Last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased an additional $15.6 million of shares in Bitmine Immersion Technologies, bringing its total investment in the company to more than $300 million. This follows Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner and BitMine chairman Tom Lee saying that Ether’s price was about to bottom out on Aug. 26. Still, Ether is about 2.5%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:14