2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Emirates choisit le XRP pour 2026

The post Emirates choisit le XRP pour 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto et aviation : Emirates choisit le XRP pour 2026
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:32
New Solana Meme Coins; Why Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is Positioned to Generate More Profits Than Solana Memecoins Now

Solana (SOL) has been booming in 2025. With daily decentralized exchange volumes nearly twice that of Ethereum, its ecosystem has become a magnet for new meme coins. From BONK to countless fresh tickers, Solana meme projects are being minted almost weekly. But with this flood of supply comes saturation. Analysts warn that while Solana meme
Blockonomi2025/09/03 18:30
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is currently trading at $1.03; the coin has fallen 1.42% in the last 24 hours, signifying a bigger slump in altcoins in general. Despite that dip, action has remained robust, with 24-hour volume reaching $119.15 million, having risen 31.76%. In the previous seven days, however, it has fallen 10.81%, reflecting investor doubt. […]
Tronweekly2025/09/03 18:30
World Liberty Financial burns 47M tokens — will WLFI price recover?

World Liberty Financial has burned 47 million tokens on Sept. 2, trimming supply in a bid to revive momentum after a 55% plunge from its post-launch high, but WLFI price has yet to show signs of recovery. Summary 47 million WLFI tokens, equivalent to 0.19% of circulating supply, have been burned. WLFI price trades near $0.23, down 55% from its post-launch high, consolidating above $0.21 support. A community-backed plan to fund ongoing burns with protocol fees could revive WLFI price if approved. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency launched by the Trump family's crypto venture, executed a token burn of 47 million WLFI tokens on Sept. 2, sending them to an irrecoverable burn address, according to Lookonchain. This burn represents approximately 0.19% of the current circulating supply, which was just over 24.66 billion tokens, and trims the total supply to around 99.95 billion. The burn was executed about 15 hours ago, but has had little to no effect on price so far. WLFI price is still trading at $0.23, around the same level it closed yesterday, after plunging about 55% from its post-launch all-time high of $0.46. After that drop, the coin has been consolidating sideways above support established at around $0.21. The major resistance level is around $0.25–$0.26, which corresponds to the post-launch peaks following the initial sell-off. It's unclear whether WLFI price will recover in the near term, as the token's 1-hour chart continues to print small-bodied candles that reflect market indecision. In addition, trading volume has dried up significantly since yesterday, highlighting weakening momentum and lack of participation. Source: TradingView Buyback plan could lift WLFI price Although the recent token burn has yet to impact WLFI's price, there is cautious optimism among holders who entered post-launch. Yesterday, the team has introduced a proposal for an ongoing buyback-and-burn program, funded through protocol-owned liquidity fees. If approved,
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:27
Best Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets in September 2025: Secure, Smart & Self-Custodial Options Compared

The post Best Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets in September 2025: Secure, Smart & Self-Custodial Options Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best Bitcoin and crypto wallets in September 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets Are Evolving in 2025 After the collapse of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/best-bitcoin-crypto-wallets-in-september-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:26
Pakistan's central bank will withdraw its warning against cryptocurrency trading and is working to launch a digital currency.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Jinshi, Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance stated that the Central Bank of Pakistan will withdraw its warning against cryptocurrency trading. The Central Bank of Pakistan is working to launch a digital currency.
PANews2025/09/03 18:22
H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

PANews reported on September 3rd that Swedish listed company H100 Group announced it had purchased an additional 47.16 Bitcoins at an average price of approximately SEK 1,058,103 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56 Bitcoins. The company stated that it had reached the first 1,000 Bitcoin milestone and would continue to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
PANews2025/09/03 18:21
Top Shiba Inu Holders Allocate SHIB Profits to New meme-economy positioned to make more profits than Shiba Inu and Pepe

Top Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders — many of whom rode the 2021 rally to unimaginable wealth — are beginning to diversify. According to reports from crypto tracking forums, SHIB whales are allocating portions of their profits into the Pepe Dollar (PEPD) presale, positioning for what they believe could be the next meme-coin breakout. Their motivation
CoinPedia2025/09/03 18:20
Crypto Sector Enters Recovery as Sentiment Shifts from Fear to Neutral

Crypto sector rebounds with $1.22T market cap as sentiment shifts neutral, as Bitcoin ($BTC) climbs, DeFi and NFT volumes rise, boosting market optimism.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 18:20
Emirates ouvre ses vols aux paiements XRP et Bitcoin

Emirates veut faire décoller la crypto avec ses avions. Dès 2026, vous pourrez réserver vos billets directement en XRP, Bitcoin ou stablecoins. Une annonce qui secoue à la fois le monde crypto et celui de l'aviation. Avec l'aide de Crypto.com Pay, la compagnie promet une réservation fluide, sans passerelle bancaire, juste un wallet et quelques
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 18:18
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director