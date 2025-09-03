2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Navigating Crucial Fiscal Concerns And Rate Cut Bets

The post Navigating Crucial Fiscal Concerns And Rate Cut Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar Outlook: Navigating Crucial Fiscal Concerns And Rate Cut Bets Skip to content Home Forex News US Dollar Outlook: Navigating Crucial Fiscal Concerns and Rate Cut Bets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-dollar-outlook-analysis/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:51
Pakistan Central Bank Revises Cryptocurrency Trading Stance

The post Pakistan Central Bank Revises Cryptocurrency Trading Stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Pivotal policy change in Pakistan regarding cryptocurrency regulation and potential CBDC action. Pakistan central bank rethinks crypto trading warning. Market reactions mixed amid policy clarification. Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance announces the State Bank’s plan to withdraw its cryptocurrency trading warning, hinting at a shift toward digital currency initiatives as of September 3. This initiative could reshape Pakistan’s financial sector, introducing a government-backed digital currency and affecting cryptocurrency market dynamics with potential regulatory changes. Pakistan Central Bank Approves Regulatory Shift in Crypto Trading Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance announced that the Central Bank will retract its previous warning against cryptocurrency trading, following consultations within the government. The Central Bank is also working on plans to launch a potential central bank digital currency. This shift represents an unprecedented policy change in Pakistan’s stance on digital assets. By considering a digital currency, the country signals a remarkable pivot toward integrating digital financial technologies within its economic framework. Responses from the crypto community are diverse, with optimism about potential regulatory clarity, yet cautious skepticism remains. Noor Ahmed, the SBP spokesperson, emphasized: “We hope to complete the pilot within the current fiscal year… Tech partner and other details will be announced in due course.” Cryptocurrency’s Economic Impact: Historical Context and Forward-Looking Insights Did you know? Pakistan’s evolving stance on cryptocurrency could significantly impact peer-to-peer trading, similar to changes seen in countries like Nigeria. As of September 3, 2025, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price stands at $111,440.40, with a market cap of $2.22 trillion. Despite a 2.54% decline over the past 30 days, the 90-day growth remains positive at 6.55%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights a potential transformation in the regulatory framework, which may introduce enhanced transparency and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:48
Meta faces $775K penalty as Singapore cracks down on Facebook scams

Singapore orders Meta to enforce stricter anti-scam measures on Facebook under its new Online Criminal Harms Act or face a US$775,600 fine.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 18:47
AlloyX Group merges with Huaying Holdings at a valuation of US$350 million

Hong Kong, September 3, 2025 – AlloyX Group ("AlloyX"), a Hong Kong-based fintech company specializing in stablecoin infrastructure for cross-border payments and institutional-grade asset tokenization, today announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Huaying Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN, "Huaying"). This merger will leverage the strengths of both parties in traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem to jointly build a new financial ecosystem centered around stablecoins, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and digital assets. Prior to this merger, AlloyX had already received recognition from numerous internationally renowned investment institutions. Top institutions including Fenbushi Capital, Longling Capital, Kiln, Arbitrum Foundation, and Offchain Labs all participated in AlloyX's latest round of financing, demonstrating the industry's strong recognition of AlloyX's development prospects. Peter Lok, Chairman of Huaying Holdings, said: "The global market for stablecoins has already reached hundreds of billions of dollars. We will go all out to build a world-leading, compliant, stablecoin-based new financial super platform. It is worth noting that all shareholders have voluntarily committed to a 12-month lock-up period, which fully demonstrates the AlloyX team's unwavering confidence and commitment to our shared long-term vision." Dr. Zhu Haokang, Co-founder and CEO of AlloyX Group, said: "AlloyX is focused on innovation and practice in stablecoin payment infrastructure and RWA asset tokenization. We believe that the integration of compliance and technology-driven approaches will usher in a new era for digital finance. This merger will bring more secure, efficient, and convenient financial services to users around the world." About AlloyX AlloyX Limited is a technology company specializing in global stablecoin payments and asset tokenization, committed to deeply integrating traditional banking with blockchain services. Backed by several renowned investment institutions, the company aims to become a leading global and Asia's largest stablecoin service provider. For more information, please visit: https://www.alloyx.com/ .
PANews2025/09/03 18:47
Защо мистериозните кутии на JemLit са толкова успешни?

През последните години мистериозните кутии придобиха огромна популярност. С оглед на нарастващия интерес, много платформи, предлагащи такива кутии, се оказват ненадеждни. Също така обаче, често потребителите се сблъскват с разочарование, когато продуктите не оправдават очакванията, а доставката отнема месеци. На пазар, предлагащ разнообразие, където всеки ден се появяват нови проекти, купувачите започват да се отнасят […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 18:45
Presale Hype Building — LYNO’s AI Arbitrage Engine Could Disrupt Crypto Trading Forever

The post Presale Hype Building — LYNO’s AI Arbitrage Engine Could Disrupt Crypto Trading Forever  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Early Bird presale is underway, with the chance to invest at $0.050 per token and the following step at 0.055. Having sold 403,418 tokens and raised 20,170, LYNO is set to change the face of arbitrage trading by eliminating the traditional barriers. Arbitrage Like You’ve Never Seen Before Do you remember when Uniswap killed centralized exchanges? LYNO does the same to arbitrage, no capital, no bots, no barriers. Its artificial intelligence engine is able to scan 15 or more blockchains at once and facilitate lightning-fast trades previously only accessible to multimillion-dollar organizations. This brings retail investors (zero manual monitoring) and true cross-chain capability level-playing. The Power of AI Meets Cross-Chain Profit Neural networks at LYNO automatically identify opportunities with profitable arbitrage on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and 12+ other networks. It is an innovative system based on secure and audited smart contracts and Chainlink price oracles to guarantee fair real-time execution. The multi-layered risk management of the protocol maximizes gas charges, manages slippage, and executes the complete scheme in milliseconds. Stake, Govern and Earn With LYNO. Owners of the $LYNO token do not just get access to arbitrage: they determine protocol upgrades, fee models and supported networks via community governance. LYNO produces a sustainable ecosystem with 30% protocol fees paid out to stakers and a buy and burn program. Early presale purchasers who invest more than 100 also join a giveaway to win 100K, divided between ten lucky investors, which provides additional motivation to join now. Do Not Waste Your Opportunity Before LYNO Blasts. Investors must act quickly and grab up thousands of $LYNO tokens at this Early Bird presale phase before prices increase. LYNO will change the face of arbitrage trading forever with its unprecedented AI-powered technology and a community-oriented approach. Cyberscope audited and constructed on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:42
Bitcoin ETFs Pull $332.7M in a Day as Ethereum Sees $135M Outflows — Rotation Back into BTC?

Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) roared back into the spotlight on Tuesday, attracting $332.7 million in net inflows, even as Ethereum funds posted sharp withdrawals. The move suggests a potential rotation back to Bitcoin after Ethereum dominated ETF flows throughout August. According to SoSoValue, Fidelity’s FBTC led the charge with $132.7 million in inflows, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT at $72.8 million. Other issuers, including Grayscale, Ark &amp; 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco, also logged gains.Source: SoSoValue In contrast, Ethereum products recorded $135.3 million in daily net outflows, weighed down by Fidelity’s FETH shedding $99.2 million and Bitwise’s ETHW losing $24.2 million. Ethereum’s August Surge vs. Bitcoin’s September History August had been Ethereum’s month. Analysts described a “rotational shift” toward ETH, driven by yield-bearing staking, improving regulatory signals, and rising adoption by corporate treasuries. Ethereum ETFs attracted $3.87 billion in net inflows last month, compared to Bitcoin’s $751 million in outflows. Trading activity showed the divergence, with Ethereum ETF volume surging to $58.37 billion in August, nearly doubling July’s $33.87 billion, while Bitcoin ETF volume dipped slightly to $78.14 billion. The price action reinforced that enthusiasm. Ethereum notched a new all-time high of $4,953.73 in August, and public company holdings of ETH swelled dramatically. 71 companies disclosed a combined $119.68 billion in Ethereum by August 31st, up from 67 firms with $98.97 billion the prior month. Bitcoin, by contrast, saw outflows and lagged in performance despite maintaining a far larger total ETF inflow base of $54.24 billion cumulatively. But September tells a different story. Historically, Ethereum has stumbled during the month: in September 2024, ETH ETFs saw $46.54 million in outflows, registering redemptions in three out of four weeks. Bitcoin ETFs, meanwhile, posted a $1.26 billion inflow over the same period, benefiting from risk-averse positioning as markets cooled. What’s Fueling the Rotation from Ethereum to Bitcoin? Market watchers suggest this September may again favor Bitcoin. Historically, September has been a “cool-down” month for crypto, with ETH often underperforming due to weaker seasonal flows and lower risk appetite. Bitcoin, seen as the safer benchmark asset, typically regains inflows when volatility rises. Macro forces are also at play. With global central banks signaling caution and bond yields holding firm, investors appear to be trimming higher-risk ETH exposure in favor of Bitcoin, still viewed as the digital reserve asset of choice. The derivatives market shows the shift. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum futures saw $1.22 billion in outflows, nearly double Bitcoin’s $646.7 million in outflows, according to Coinglass. Also, Bitcoin treasuries remain a magnet for institutional flows. As of Sept. 1, weekly bitcoin net inflows totaled 3,102 BTC (about $335.8 million), with Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy adding 4,048 BTC worth $449 million on Sept. 2 alone. By contrast, Ethereum treasuries have lagged, with fewer corporate balance sheets disclosing significant ETH allocations despite August’s record price run-up. The gap shows a key reason for the rotation: while ETH may offer yield and programmability, Bitcoin continues to dominate as the go-to institutional treasury asset. That hunt for yield is exactly where the danger lies, according to Sharplink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom. Speaking on Bankless, Chalom warned that companies piling into Ether to squeeze out extra returns could expose themselves to cascading risks if markets turn. “There will be people just like in traditional finance who want that last 100 basis points of yield and think it’s riskless,” Chalom said, noting that double-digit ETH yields often carry credit, counterparty, duration, and smart contract risks. The greater concern, he added, is that firms already behind the curve may double down imprudently in an attempt to catch up. “The sector could be tainted by people that do imprudent things—whether in how they raise capital or in the kind of yield strategies they chase with their ETH holdings,” he cautioned. As of late Tuesday, Bitcoin rose 0.55% to $110,943, while Ethereum slipped 1% to $4,327. Whether this marks the start of a sustained September rotation back into Bitcoin or just a short-term rebalancing remains the key question hanging over crypto markets
CryptoNews2025/09/03 18:40
HBAR Price Under Fire as Retail Exit Meets Institutional Pullback

The post HBAR Price Under Fire as Retail Exit Meets Institutional Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s native token HBAR has extended its bearish streak, losing 12% of its value over the past 30 days.  As September begins, both on-chain and technical indicators point to further weakness, with little sign of recovery on the horizon. The question now is whether the altcoin can withstand growing bearish pressure or if a deeper decline is imminent. Sponsored Sponsored Retail Disinterest Meets Smart Money Retreat According to Santiment, HBAR’s social dominance has plummeted steadily over the past month, indicating the limited interest in the altcoin. It currently stands at 0.74%, noting a 55% dip in the past 30 days.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR Social Dominance. Source: Santiment Sponsored Sponsored The social dominance metric measures how frequently an asset is mentioned across social platforms, forums, and news outlets relative to the rest of the market. When it climbs, it signals that the token is attracting greater attention and discussion.  Spikes like this usually precede rallies as more chatter around an asset tends to draw in new buyers and fuel upward momentum. Conversely, when it drops, the asset is fading from the broader market conversation. This decline reflects disinterest from retail traders, which can translate into lower demand for HBAR and reduced price support. Meanwhile, HBAR’s Smart Money Index (MSI) is also trending downward, indicating that key holders are reducing their exposure to the altcoin. At press time, this is at 1.108. HBAR SMI. Source: TradingView An asset’s SMI measures the activity of experienced or institutional investors by analyzing market behavior during the first and last hours of trading.  Sponsored Sponsored When the indicator rises, it indicates increased buying activity by these investors, signaling growing confidence in the asset.  On the other…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:39
PayPal Bets on Crypto AI Startup Kite in $18M Push for Autonomous Payments

TLDR: Kite secures $18M Series A led by PayPal Ventures and General Catalyst, reaching $33M total funding for agentic web infrastructure. Kite AIR introduces programmable identity and stablecoin payments for AI agents to transact across platforms like Shopify and PayPal. PayPal Ventures said Kite closes gaps in agent-to-agent payments with low fees, no chargebacks, and [...] The post PayPal Bets on Crypto AI Startup Kite in $18M Push for Autonomous Payments appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/03 18:38
H100 Group Adds 47 BTC, Surpasses 1,000 BTC Holdings

The post H100 Group Adds 47 BTC, Surpasses 1,000 BTC Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News H100 Group has purchased an additional 47.16 Bitcoin at an average price of SEK 1,058,103 per BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56 BTC. This move marks a significant milestone for the Swedish company, highlighting its strong confidence in Bitcoin as a digital asset. The continued accumulation solidifies H100’s position among public companies investing heavily …
CoinPedia2025/09/03 18:33
