Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Hit ATH Again, But Avalon X Can Given Double The ROI By Q4

Crypto investors keep one eye on blue chips and the other on early projects with asymmetric upside. Solana looks ready to test its ceiling again as core upgrades tighten finality and expand throughput. At the same time, Avalon X (AVLX) presents a clean RWA play with a live presale. Both sides of the barbell could [...] The post Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Hit ATH Again, But Avalon X Can Given Double The ROI By Q4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/03
The Only List You Need: Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 Includes BDAG, HBAR, NEAR & XLM

When it comes to finding the top crypto to buy in 2025, investors are looking beyond hype. They want proof of product, performance, and potential. With presale numbers climbing, hardware shipping, and ROI stats turning heads, a few projects stand out. And one of them is not just promising the future. It’s delivering it.  Here’s a look at the top picks for 2025, starting with the one already making noise before launch.  BlockDAG (BDAG): Real Hardware, Real Earnings, Real Momentum BlockDAG has set itself apart from typical presale projects by doing the unthinkable: selling over 19,000 mining units before its token even launches. This isn’t retail FOMO. These are miners, tech builders, and investors betting on return, not just potential. The X Series hardware, X10, X30, and X100, offers plug-and-play ASIC mining built specifically for DAG mining. The X10 is projected to earn around $10/day, while the X100 could bring in $100/day, all based on the expected launch price of $0.05 per BDAG. Units are already being shipped, proving BlockDAG is not just promising infrastructure, it’s actively delivering.   The presale metrics back it up. So far, the project has raised $395 million, sold over 25.5 billion coins, and reached Batch 30 for $0.03 per BDAG. That represents an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. But the price has been locked at $0.0013 for a limited time, allowing buyers to get more ROI, making it one of the best-performing presales in recent memory. Add in the fact that BlockDAG has confirmed listings on 20 exchanges, boasts over 3 million users on its X1 mobile miner app, and offers powerful referral and gamified systems like Buyer Battles, and it’s easy to see why BlockDAG is widely viewed as the top crypto to buy in 2025. Hedera (HBAR): Steady Growth and Growing Enterprise Adoption Hedera has always taken a different approach by using its unique Hashgraph consensus instead of traditional blockchain structures. As of August 2025, HBAR is trading around $0.12, with market watchers taking note of consistent movement above major support levels. Recent announcements about partnerships with global enterprises in supply chain, tokenization, and government systems have further boosted confidence. The Hedera Governing Council, which includes companies like Google, Boeing, and IBM, continues to support long-term adoption across regulated industries. While HBAR isn’t as flashy as meme coins or Layer-1 competitors, its real-world integrations and institutional backing make it a solid long-term play in 2025.  NEAR Protocol (NEAR): AI Tools Meet Chain Efficiency NEAR Protocol has been in the headlines throughout 2025 due to its integration of AI-driven developer tools and improvements in network speed. Trading at approximately $2.75 in August, NEAR has seen renewed interest from dApp builders and NFT platforms looking for an efficient and low-cost environment.  Its shift to chain abstraction and focus on developer UX is paying off. New ecosystem grants have brought in talent from Ethereum and Solana, with several high-profile projects migrating to NEAR for its simplified smart contract deployment process. While it doesn’t promise explosive gains like presale projects, NEAR offers a well-rounded mix of tech, traction, and trust, placing it among the top cryptos to keep an eye on in 2025. Stellar (XLM): From Remittances to Real-World Utility Stellar has been known for cross-border payments for years, but 2025 has seen the project push into broader financial applications. With XLM currently trading around $0.14, the price has remained stable even during broader market corrections. XLM’s involvement in CBDC pilots and partnerships with money transfer giants like MoneyGram and Circle have expanded its utility. The launch of smart contract capabilities via Soroban is drawing DeFi builders and institutions alike.  For investors seeking tokens with real-world partnerships and slow-but-steady expansion, Stellar offers a strong case as a reliable buy for 2025. Final Thoughts  Finding the top crypto to buy in 2025 means looking past noise and toward action. BlockDAG has quickly climbed to the top of the list, not by making promises, but by executing on them, shipping hardware, building users, and engineering returns before mainnet is even live. With a 2,900% ROI, mining-ready infrastructure, and a thriving presale community, it’s hard to overlook. Meanwhile, HBAR, NEAR, and XLM continue to show what long-term growth looks like with real-world partners, improved tech, and steady market support. Together, these four represent a strong balance of speculative upside and grounded development, ideal for any investor looking to make smart moves in 2025. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post The Only List You Need: Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 Includes BDAG, HBAR, NEAR & XLM appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/09/03
Ripple and Thunes Partnership Expands: What This Means for XRP Holders

A Significant Step in Blockchain-Powered Finance. The cooperation between Ripple and Thunes partnership has made great progress, altering how money transfers across borders. Ripple, a major blockchain payments company, and Thunes, a Singapore-based payment infrastructure provider, have announced an extension of their partnership to make international payments quicker, cheaper, and more accessible. This revitalized collaboration is more than simply a financial agreement. It’s a strategic move that places Ripple as a significant player in connecting traditional banking with blockchain, while also allowing Thunes to expand its network into new areas. Why This Expansion Matters Individuals and corporations frequently experience delays, high costs, and frustration while making cross-border payments. The relationship between Ripple and Thunes partnership addresses these issues directly. By combining Ripple’s blockchain-powered infrastructure with Thunes’ SmartX Treasury System, the cooperation enables real-time payments in local currencies in over 130 countries. Ripple’s Payments network now processes over $70 billion yearly and serves over 90 payment markets. With Thunes’ access to 4 billion bank accounts and 80 currencies, the alliance establishes a new benchmark for worldwide financial transactions. Analysts point out that this integration addresses long-standing concerns with botched transfers and compliance delays. Financial analyst Marcus Tan stated, “This partnership strengthens efficiency and trust in an area where customers demand both speed and transparency.” Impact on XRP and Global Adoption While Ripple stresses its technology, the increased relationship may indirectly help XRP adoption. As more banks, fintechs, and enterprises adopt Ripple Payments, the need for XRP liquidity may rise. Historically, agreements like these have resulted in increases in XRP market activity. Experts believe that Ripple’s expanding presence in Asia, Africa, and Latin America will encourage more people to adopt digital assets. The Ripple and Thunes partnership promotes financial inclusion by addressing last-mile payout issues in underprivileged communities. Looking ahead: Predictions Market experts believe that increased collaboration will accelerate the institutional adoption of blockchain-powered payments. Ripple’s emphasis on regulatory compliance and transparency enhances its position as governments and central banks explore tokenized finance. Analysts predict that if adoption develops at the predicted rate, the Ripple and Thunes partnership will process twice as much as it does now within the next three years. This would establish Ripple as a global leader in digital settlements. Conclusio The extended Ripple and Thunes partnership marks a watershed moment in global banking, combining blockchain innovation with established payment rails. By removing inefficiencies and increasing access, the alliance is poised to determine the future of international payments. For cryptocurrency traders, investors, and institutions, this development indicates that blockchain will play an increasingly important role in regular financial systems. Also read: Ripple’s RLUSD Push Into Japan Could Spark the Next Stablecoin War Glossary Ripple – A blockchain company focused on real-time cross-border payments. Thunes – A global payment infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore. Cross-Border Payments – Transactions involving two parties in different countries. XRP – The native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger, often used for liquidity in Ripple’s ecosystem. Liquidity – The ease with which assets can be converted into cash or other currencies. Financial Inclusion – Expanding access to financial services for underserved populations. FAQs for Ripple and Thunes partnership What is the Ripple and Thunes partnership about?It is a collaboration between Ripple and Thunes to expand blockchain-powered cross-border payment services globally. How many countries are included?The partnership spans over 130 countries, with access to 4 billion bank accounts and 80 currencies. Will this affect XRP price?While not directly tied to XRP, greater use of Ripple’s payment infrastructure could boost liquidity demand, which may influence XRP prices. Why is this important for global finance?The partnership addresses high costs, slow processing, and failed transfers, making global payments faster, cheaper, and more reliable. Read More: Ripple and Thunes Partnership Expands: What This Means for XRP Holders">Ripple and Thunes Partnership Expands: What This Means for XRP Holders
2025/09/03
ICOs: Why Regulators Worry About and Investors Can’t Get Enough

Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and airdrops are two common methods blockchain projects use to raise funds and attract users. ICOs sell tokens to investors, similar to company IPOs, but often without clear regulation, raising both opportunities and risks. Airdrops, on the other hand, distribute free tokens to reward early adopters and boost adoption. Both events are taxable in most jurisdictions, meaning investors must account for income or capital gains when receiving or selling these assets.
2025/09/03
Crypto Scams in 2025: How to Spot Them and Protect Yourself

Crypto scams continue to claim billions in losses — and today’s attacks are more targeted than ever. In 2024 alone, Americans lost more than $4 billion to crypto fraud, according to the FTC. But these scams don’t break into wallets; they convince people to hand over access themselves. A hardware wallet like Trezor keeps your […]
2025/09/03
Bonk Price Holds Strong at $0.0000188, Is a Breakout Coming?

Bonk is attracting strong interest as major buyers continue to accumulate the memecoin, reflecting growing confidence in its potential. Analysts caution that it remains in a support zone, indicating the possibility of a pullback. However, a breakout above resistance may signal the beginning of a recovery. At the time of writing, BONK is trading at […]
2025/09/03
GAIA Initiates Pre-Sale for Limited AI Smartphone, 7,000 Units Available Worldwide

GAIA opens pre-sale for its limited AI smartphone with 7,000 units worldwide by merging decentralized artificial intelligence, Web3 access, and user privacy.
2025/09/03
Shiba Inu Price Analysis and the Rise of Layer Brett: Are Meme Investors Changing Course?

The post Shiba Inu Price Analysis and the Rise of Layer Brett: Are Meme Investors Changing Course? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu price has seen its fair share of highs and lows, but lately, it’s been stuck in a frustrating sideways grind. Meanwhile, a new player—Layer Brett—is pulling attention, users, and liquidity. As meme coin investors look for the next explosive opportunity, the question is whether the original meme darlings still hold the crown, or whether the next 100x could come from a much smaller, leaner token. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Big Ecosystem, But Shiba Inu Price Can’t Keep Up It’s hard to argue that Shiba Inu hasn’t built something real. The launch of Shibarium, its Ethereum Layer 2 solution, was a major milestone. The ShibaSwap DEX still operates, and SHIB has expanded into DeFi, NFTs, and even gaming. The ecosystem is impressive—no longer just a meme, but a full-stack project. But despite all that, the Shiba Inu price has remained sluggish—and that’s starting to weigh on retail enthusiasm. The main issue is supply. Even with ongoing burn campaigns, there’s still an eye-watering amount of SHIB in circulation. Meanwhile, price action is flat, volume is muted, and social media buzz is down from its 2021 peak. Analysts no longer talk about explosive upside—they talk about “patience” and “slow growth.” That’s a hard sell in a market obsessed with momentum. Yes, Shiba Inu has moved beyond meme status. But that evolution hasn’t translated into returns. The token’s infrastructure is solid, yet investor sentiment is shifting. For many traders, especially those late to SHIB’s original run, the search is on for something with lower supply, higher yield, and more immediate potential. Even loyal holders are exploring new options—looking for the next SHIB-style story, without the baggage of overexposure and a bloated token count. Layer Brett (LBRETT): The Meme Coin That’s Actually Moving Layer Brett isn’t just another meme coin—it’s one that actually…
2025/09/03
Brazil’s Federal Police Seize Crypto in Billion-Real Laundering Crackdown

TLDR: Brazil’s Federal Police carried out raids in São Paulo and Araçatuba, arresting a suspect in a crypto laundering case. Authorities froze accounts and seized assets, including cars, weapons, and crypto, linked to a billion-real laundering network. Investigations found the group used shell companies and crypto exchanges to move more than R$1 billion in one [...] The post Brazil’s Federal Police Seize Crypto in Billion-Real Laundering Crackdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/03
Making The Definitive List Of The World’s Top Private Cloud Companies

The post Making The Definitive List Of The World’s Top Private Cloud Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since 2016, The Cloud 100 has recognized and celebrated the world’s top 100 private cloud companies and is a collaboration by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Forbes. Companies named to the list are recognized within the industry as top-tier private ventures leading the cloud and AI technology revolution. Category leaders such as Rubrik, Snowflake, ServiceTitan, and Toast, have joined the Cloud 100 ranks, scaled into enterprises, transformed their given industries, and gone on to IPO. Here’s how these esteemed companies, the definitive cohort of top-performing cloud businesses, end up on the list. Bessemer dedicates months to gathering, validating, and examining submission data that forms the foundation of The Cloud 100. Our comprehensive ranking methodology unfolds through four distinct phases of rigorous evaluation. Each spring, we launch the Cloud 100 nomination period with open submissions, welcoming any individual or organization to recommend cloud companies worthy of recognition. Eligibility requires companies to maintain their independence, meaning they haven’t undergone majority strategic acquisitions, private equity buyouts, or gone public. The nomination process requires participating companies to provide detailed responses covering their market segment, performance metrics and financial trajectory, organizational culture, workforce composition, strategic priorities, and future goals. We also factor in insights from prior year Cloud 100 and Rising Stars placements when evaluating returning candidates. Nominations are sorted into the following 10 categories of cloud companies: AI; Data and Infrastructure; Fintech; Design, Collaboration, and Productivity; Sales, Marketing, and CX; Security; Finance and Legal; HR; Developer; and Vertical Software. As the nature of the cloud ecosystem has broadened over time, these categories have also taken on more expansive definitions themselves (e.g., the AI category now includes compute startups, the Fintech category has grown as financial services startups release more and more cloud software products as part of their platform). Following compilation, our expert…
2025/09/03
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director