2025-09-05 Friday

Michael Saylor diluted MSTR by $735.2 million after saying he wouldn’t

The post Michael Saylor diluted MSTR by $735.2 million after saying he wouldn’t appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor has diluted common shareholders of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) by $735.2 million just two weeks after he promised not to. On July 31, 2025, Saylor and his executives delivered Strategy’s Q2 earnings presentation, assuring shareholders that the company wouldn’t dilute MSTR to buy bitcoin (BTC) between a multiple-to-net asset value (mNAV) of 1x and 2.5x except to service interest or dividend payments. On August 18, however, Saylor revoked that guidance entirely and the company rewrote a slide to remove the promise from its presentation. Saylor took advantage of the revision, immediately diluting MSTR shareholders. Read more: Strategy loyalists sell MSTR, say Michael Saylor lied about dilution Another $735.2 million of MSTR diluted As of September 1, Strategy had diluted MSTR by $425.3 million between 1-2.5x mNAV. Last week, Strategy diluted MSTR by another $309.9 million, also between 1-2.5x mNAV. For context, the current basic mNAV of MSTR is 1.38x and its enterprise value mNAV is 1.59x. For the past few weeks, MSTR has traded within the precise range that Strategy originally promised to protect from ongoing dilution. The company has clearly reneged on that promise. Unlike most companies that are valued by investors using discounted cash flow analysis, Strategy investors mostly value the company based on its BTC holdings and the probability that the company will utilize, invent, and sell financial products derived from them. In other words, Strategy is the world’s largest so-called BTC treasury company. For example, Saylor claims to be “building out the yield curve for BTC credit” at Strategy by inventing and selling preferred shares like STRK, STRF, STRD, and STRC. The company also has $8.2 billion in notional debt outstanding, a long options chain, and a global web of funds that hold MSTR as a constituent. Got a tip? Send us an email securely…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 19:09
$HYPER Next Crypto to 1000x as Presale Turns Parabolic

The post $HYPER Next Crypto to 1000x as Presale Turns Parabolic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $HYPER Next Crypto to 1000x as Presale Turns Parabolic Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/btc-to-hit-250k-hyper-next-1000x-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 19:08
FLAMGP Launches Fleet Miner Cloud Mining: One-Tap BTC/XRP Participation, Powered by the USD1 Multichain Ecosystem

BitcoinWorld FLAMGP Launches Fleet Miner Cloud Mining: One-Tap BTC/XRP Participation, Powered by the USD1 Multichain Ecosystem USD1 — Latest Updates (as of today) On Aug 22, the team announced USD1 is now available on Coinbase, adding another compliant on-ramp and distribution channel. This week, USD1 went live on Solana with a confirmed $100M pre-mint to support DeFi integrations such as Raydium, advancing its multichain strategy. Meanwhile, as the ecosystem token WLFI began trading and listed on multiple exchanges, the market is closely watching USD1’s liquidity coverage and the cadence of reserve/information disclosures. Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) stated it will continue to track developments in stablecoins and multichain infrastructure. In line with this, the Fleet Miner cloud-mining platform will optimize contract pacing, risk prompts, and mobile UX, aiming to provide a low-barrier, daily-settlement participation path within a compliant and transparent framework.   What is “Fleet Miner”? Fleet Miner is a mobile cloud-mining platform from FLAMGP that abstracts away miner procurement, data-center operations, and energy management into a one-tap hashrate subscription on your phone. With a smooth mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and clean-energy hashrate, Fleet Miner sets a new benchmark for service quality and risk control in cloud mining. You can activate cloud hashrate with assets you already hold (e.g., BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE). Contracts are USD-denominated with daily settlement (per platform rules)—helping you move from “holding” to “operating” within a compliant, transparent framework.   How does it work? Order hashrate: Choose a contract (term/rate/asset) on iOS/Android. Fund & activate: Pay with supported assets; cloud deployment is instant—no local hardware. Daily settlement: Earnings are credited every day with withdraw/reinvest options. Visual dashboard: Track hashrate, output, and contract progress in one place.   How is it different from traditional mining? Zero hardware: No miner purchases, cooling setups, or power-bill swings. Mobile-first: Open → track → reinvest/withdraw, all on your phone. Clean-energy base: Data centers use 100% renewables and AI to optimize PUE. Compliance & security: Follows BSA/KYC/AML and OFAC screening; securities/derivatives activities align with SEC/CFTC frameworks (per latest disclosures); high-grade encryption, layered risk controls, 24/7 observability and runbooks.   Who is it for? Individuals/institutions seeking low-barrier access to the hashrate economy Users who want to convert holdings into more predictable cash flow Those who prefer not to bear hardware ops and power-cost volatility   Four steps to start (no hardware) Register: Open an account by email and complete basic KYC. Choose: Match contract term/rate/asset to your needs. Fund: Activate hashrate with BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE, etc. Start mining: Instant cloud deployment, zero local ops; daily settlement with flexible withdraw/reinvest.   Featured contract plans (examples) (Please log in to the Fleet Miner platform for detailed contract information.)   Get Started Website: https://fleetmining.com Email: info@fleetmining.com This post FLAMGP Launches Fleet Miner Cloud Mining: One-Tap BTC/XRP Participation, Powered by the USD1 Multichain Ecosystem first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
Coinstats 2025/09/03 19:06
Dogecoin Whales Disappear, Causing Stagnant Price

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently experiencing a period of price stagnation, largely due to the inactivity of its most influential investors, often referred to as “whales.” According to an analysis by Ali Martinez, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have been reducing their exposure since mid-July. This lack of engagement is evident in … Continue reading "Dogecoin Whales Disappear, Causing Stagnant Price" The post Dogecoin Whales Disappear, Causing Stagnant Price appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats 2025/09/03 19:06
Kite Raises $18M Series A to Build Agentic Web Infrastructure With Stablecoin Payments

The post Kite Raises $18M Series A to Build Agentic Web Infrastructure With Stablecoin Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kite has raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Paypal Ventures and General Catalyst, bringing total funding to $33 million, the San Francisco–based startup announced. Formerly Zettablock, Kite builds foundational trust infrastructure for the “agentic web,” and today launched Kite AIR, a suite providing programmable agent identities, native stablecoin payments and policy […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kite-raises-18m-series-a-to-build-agentic-web-infrastructure-with-stablecoin-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 19:05
How Software Leaders Need To Adapt To AI — Or Risk Going Extinct.

The post How Software Leaders Need To Adapt To AI — Or Risk Going Extinct. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a decade, The Cloud 100 grew from $99B to $1.1T — proof of the cloud’s compounding power, and just a preview of how AI will shape the next generation of software leaders. As we celebrate 10 years of The Cloud 100, we’re telling every SaaS leader: evolve or you risk obsolescence. For those who can’t adapt, AI is a “mass extinction” moment for software. That’s not because the tech is dazzling, but because it is now everywhere, fundamentally transforming human work. For SaaS CEOs, the AI imperative is no longer optional — it’s existential. Leaders must rethink not just the technology beneath their products, but the value they deliver, and the models that sustain them. Since ChatGPT’s breakout in 2023, we’ve seen how AI has impacted infrastructure, code generation, applications across all industries, and the sheer pace of growth. The new Cloud 100 benchmarks are astonishing: on average, where cloud companies take 7.5 years to reach Centaur status ($100M ARR), AI startups are hitting the same milestone in 5.7 years–or even less in some instances. While the pace of change is faster, we can still anticipate the trajectory of AI’s commercialization by looking at past paradigm shifts. The cloud era showed us how technology reshapes delivery and monetization — lessons SaaS leaders can study in order to adapt. “Evolve or die” may sound stark, but it’s the reality: within the next one to two years, businesses that fail to cross the chasm from pure SaaS to AI risk irrelevance. As investors in both Cloud 100 honorees like Canva, ServiceTitan, Twilio, and Toast as well as new AI leaders like Anthropic, Abridge, and Perplexity we see a clear truth: chips and compute are the new steel, and the companies that harness them will define the AI future. What the Cloud…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 19:04
An Analysis of $BANANA & $GOOD

The post An Analysis of $BANANA & $GOOD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi isn’t the Wild West anymore. The yield farming boom of 2020-2021 was wild, with projects offering huge APYs. But those yields were often fueled by simply printing more tokens. This approach was unsustainable and led to market instability and big collapses. The 2022 implosion of Terra Luna, which erased over $40 billion in value, was a brutal lesson: a business built on infinite inflation is a house of cards. By 2025, the market has matured. A “flight to quality” has led to a more resilient model: revenue-sharing tokens. Instead of printing tokens out of thin air, these projects function like real businesses. They earn revenue from their products – like trading fees or service charges – and distribute those profits directly to people who hold their tokens. It creates a healthy cycle: more platform usage means more revenue, which increases demand for the token and creates long-term stability. This is the shift from shaky “Ponzinomics” to sustainable tokenomics. This new era requires a smarter way to evaluate projects. As detailed in this foundational research on profit-sharing tokens by CoinLaunch, you have to ask the right questions. Does a project generate any revenue? How well are profits shared? Is the product actually being used and growing? Is the project diversified across different blockchains? What’s the potential for the token price to go up? And how many people are the profits being split between? Banana Gun ($BANANA), a popular Telegram-based trading bot, has become a benchmark for this model. But a new contender, goodcryptoX and its $GOOD token, is emerging with a model designed to improve on what came before. Let’s compare them. Banana Gun ($BANANA): Performance and Revenue Mechanics Source: https://dune.com/whale_hunter/banana-gun-supply-tracker Banana Gun is a multi-chain Telegram bot built for DeFi trading. It offers tools like token sniping, copy trading,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 19:02
How Central Bank Liquidity Affects Bitcoin

The post How Central Bank Liquidity Affects Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Assessing the correlation between Bitcoin and macroeconomic data is a key step in identifying long-term trends. A recent analysis suggests that monitoring central bank balance sheets can provide deeper insights instead of focusing solely on global M2 money supply. However, the macro picture is more complex than charts may suggest. The following analysis highlights intertwined factors from expert perspectives. Sponsored Sponsored What Does the Correlation Between Global Central Bank Liquidity and Bitcoin Price Indicate? A recent study by Alphractal argues that central bank liquidity flows into the economy—stocks, gold, and crypto—much faster than global M2 supply. Therefore, comparing central bank liquidity data with Bitcoin’s price reveals how the correlation works. Central Bank Global Liquidity vs BTC Price. Source: Alphractal Sponsored Sponsored Data shows that global central bank liquidity fluctuated between $28 trillion and $31 trillion from 2023 to 2025, moving through four expansion-and-contraction cycles. Each time liquidity increased, Bitcoin rose about two months later. “Global central bank liquidity tends to rise before BTC. Usually, when liquidity is in its final stage of decline, BTC enters a period of sideways movement. In other words, central banks inject money first, and part of that liquidity later migrates into risk assets—like BTC,” Alphractal explained. This observation helps explain Bitcoin’s fluctuations between $100,000 and $120,000 in Q3, as liquidity has stabilized below $30 trillion. Zooming out the chart since 2020, analyst Quinten noted that Bitcoin’s four-year cycle aligns closely with the four-year liquidity cycle. These findings reinforce the critical role of central bank liquidity injections in shaping asset performance, including Bitcoin. They also suggest the possibility of a new liquidity cycle emerging in the next four years. US Debt Growth Outpacing Liquidity Signals Jamie Coutts, Chief Crypto Analyst at Realvision, added another layer to the discussion. Financial stress could emerge if debt continues to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 19:01
‘You have to be kidding me’

The post ‘You have to be kidding me’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer came in with another eye-catching stock take early on Wednesday, September 3. Namely, the former hedge fund manager expressed optimism for Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) ‘nearing the pack on the far run.’ “You have to be kidding me, is that Palantir sneaking nearing the pack on the far turn, coming from the outside? Gamer,” wrote Cramer on X. The software company entered September on quite a volatile note, slipping to $156 after an August peak of $190, and despite a nearly 400% year-over-year gain, the market is now debating its sky-high valuation.  You have to be kidding me, is that Palantir sneaking nearing the pack on the far turn, coming from the outside? Gamer — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 3, 2025 Investors unsure about Palantir Several things have complicated the picture and muddied Palantir’s autumn outlook, most notably CEO Alex Karp’s $63 million stock disposal in 2025. Persistent insider sales have also contributed to already high concerns caused by the company’s premium trading multiples relative to competitors such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Receive Signals on SEC-verified Insider Stock Trades Stocks This signal is triggered upon the reporting of the trade to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Enable signal Nonetheless, fundamentals remain strong. For instance, second-quarter revenue climbed 48% to $1.09 billion, with operating margins hitting 46%, and government contracts still cement Palantir’s role in the defense sector.  The broader artificial intelligence (AI) momentum is likewise there, so the swings are unusual in what is to be called an AI hype cycle. Will the stock really rebound in the coming weeks, or are we in for another inverse Cramer case? Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/jim-cramer-on-palantir-stock-you-have-to-be-kidding-me/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 19:01
Underground Market Pays $20K a Month for Crypto ‘Vishing’ Scams

Cybercriminals are pivoting to AI-driven voice phishing scams on crypto executives for big payouts, according to a new GK8 report.
Coinstats 2025/09/03 19:01
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director