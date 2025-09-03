2025-09-05 Friday

GitHub Updates License-Based Budgets to Use License Counts

The post GitHub Updates License-Based Budgets to Use License Counts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 02, 2025 16:57 GitHub has revamped its license-based budget system, transitioning from dollar amounts to license counts, simplifying license management for enterprises and organizations. GitHub has announced a significant update to its license-based budget management system, shifting from dollar amounts to license counts. This change aims to streamline the management of enterprise and organizational licenses, according to a recent GitHub blog post. Simplifying License Management The update is designed to simplify the process of handling licenses, allowing administrators to manage licensing and billing more efficiently. For existing license-based budgets, the transition to license counts will occur automatically, requiring no additional actions from users. Importantly, the scope of budgets and any pre-configured alert notifications will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and ease of use. Impact on Enterprises and Organizations This update aligns with the way administrators typically manage licenses, providing a more intuitive and effective approach to budgeting. By converting budgets to license counts, GitHub seeks to enable organizations to focus on their core activities without being encumbered by complex billing procedures. Further Resources and Documentation For users seeking more detailed guidance on setting up and managing budgets under the new system, GitHub offers comprehensive documentation. This resource provides step-by-step instructions and tutorials to help organizations adapt to the updated budget management framework. This change reflects GitHub’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience and operational efficiency for its enterprise clients. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-updates-license-based-budgets-license-counts
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse financiële markten zetten een grote stap richting integratie van cryptovaluta. De toezichthouders SEC en CFTC hebben in een gezamenlijke verklaring duidelijk gemaakt dat grote beurzen als de New York Stock Exchange en Nasdaq spot handel in Bitcoin en Ethereum mogen aanbieden. In het kort SEC en CFTC publiceren zeldzame gezamenlijke verklaring NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE en CME mogen spot Bitcoin en Ethereum aanbieden Regulators benadrukken innovatie, keuzevrijheid en concurrentie Analisten zien doorbraak voor liquiditeit en institutionele adoptie Verenigde Staten willen leidende positie behouden in cryptohandel Zeldzame eensgezindheid De Securities and Exchange Commission en de Commodity Futures Trading Commission gaven in een gezamenlijke verklaring aan dat geregistreerde beurzen voortaan spot handel in bepaalde digitale activa mogen faciliteren. Het gaat daarbij onder meer om Bitcoin en Ethereum. The NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, CME, etc, will soon have spot trading for BTC, ETH, and more. https://t.co/qZo3YsYDQA — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) September 2, 2025 De stap past in het bredere Project Crypto van de SEC en de Crypto Sprint van de CFTC, twee initiatieven die meer duidelijkheid en consistentie in de regelgeving moeten brengen. SEC-voorzitter Paul Atkins benadrukte dat marktpartijen de vrijheid moeten hebben om zelf te kiezen waar zij crypto verhandelen. “Vandaag zetten we een grote stap om innovatie weer terug naar de Verenigde Staten te brengen,” aldus Atkins. Breuk met verleden Caroline Pham, waarnemend voorzitter van de CFTC, wees op het verschil met het beleid onder de vorige regering. “Toen gaven onze instanties tegenstrijdige signalen en was de boodschap duidelijk: innovatie was niet welkom. Dat hoofdstuk is voorbij.” De gezamenlijke verklaring wordt door marktkenners gezien als een keerpunt. Voor het eerst trekken de twee belangrijkste Amerikaanse toezichthouders op in eenzelfde lijn, waarmee onzekerheid over regelgeving grotendeels wordt weggenomen. NEW: In a rare show of unity, SEC & CFTC staff just issued a joint statement clarifying that SEC and CFTC-registered exchanges are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said: “Market participants should have… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 2, 2025   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Wall Street-giganten omarmen Bitcoin en Ethereum document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Integratie met traditionele markten Als de plannen worden doorgezet, zullen Bitcoin en Ethereum binnenkort verhandeld worden op dezelfde platforms waar ook blue chip aandelen en traditionele futurescontracten staan genoteerd. Voor institutionele beleggers betekent dit een forse verlaging van de drempel om in digitale activa te stappen. De verwachting is dat dit de liquiditeit in de markt aanzienlijk vergroot en dat de handel professioneler en transparanter wordt. Analisten wijzen erop dat dit een belangrijk signaal is richting de rest van de wereld. Terwijl Europa en Azië al stappen zetten met duidelijke kaders voor crypto handel, laat de VS nu zien dat het niet achter wil blijven. Strategische timing De timing van het besluit is opmerkelijk. Wereldwijd woedt een strijd om de koppositie in digitale financiële technologie. Met dit besluit willen de Amerikaanse toezichthouders duidelijk maken dat de VS een leidende rol ambiëren. Volgens analisten vormt het groen licht voor spot handel op Wall Street een katalysator voor verdere integratie van crypto en traditionele kapitaalmarkten. “Dit zou weleens het moment kunnen zijn waarop crypto definitief de stap maakt naar de mainstream,” aldus marktvolgers. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Wall Street-giganten omarmen Bitcoin en Ethereum is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Crypto Tax Net Tightens: India Locks Into OECD Framework for Offshore Assets

TLDR: India will enforce OECD crypto reporting rules from April 2027, covering offshore wallets and foreign exchange accounts. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework enables global tax authorities to automatically share data on cross-border crypto activity. India will sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement in 2026 to begin implementing OECD’s surveillance framework. Past offshore crypto holdings may [...] The post Crypto Tax Net Tightens: India Locks Into OECD Framework for Offshore Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethereum Foundation Plans 10,000 ETH Sale for Grants and Research Funding

Highlights: Ethereum Foundation plans major ETH sale to support research, grants, and community growth. The company plans gradual ETH sales in line with its treasury strategy. Ethereum gains as institutions increase holdings, which boosts market confidence. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) intends to sell 10,000 ETH, roughly $43 million, to fund research, grants, and charitable initiatives. The company will sell its ETH gradually over the next few weeks on regular exchanges. This comes as the foundation pauses its Ecosystem Support Program to make internal improvements. The program, which funds community initiatives, is being revised to improve the grant allocation process and ensure better long-term results. 0/ Transparency Notice: Over several weeks this month, EF will convert 10K ETH via centralized exchanges as part of our ongoing work to fund R&D, grants, and donations. Conversions will take place over multiple smaller orders, rather than as a single large transaction. — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) September 2, 2025 At the beginning of the year, the Ethereum Foundation distributed over $32 million in grants to developers, researchers, and educators.  The foundation also stopped open grant applications for now so it can improve project quality and focus on long-term growth instead of short-term price changes. Ethereum Foundation Follows Treasury Policy The plan to sell 10,000 ETH is part of EF’s larger treasury strategy. In the past, it has made similar moves, including selling $25 million worth of ETH to SharpLink Gaming in July and making two more sales worth $12.7 million. These were done under its treasury policy, introduced in June, which sets rules for how much ETH can be converted into fiat over time to support EF’s mission. The policy allows the foundation to use up to 15% of its funds each year for expenses and also requires it to keep a multi-year reserve to make sure there’s always enough money for operations and promises. It also says the foundation must regularly check its assets in fiat value to decide how much ETH can be sold in the next three months. ETH has gone up more than 23% in the last month and is now trading at about $4,326, showing strong investor confidence.  Ethereum Gains Momentum as Institutions Boost Holdings On the very day the Ethereum Foundation disclosed its 10,000 ETH sale plan, Yunfeng Financial Group announced buying a comparable amount from the market. The company made this investment independently, without any connection to the foundation’s planned sale. Moreover, Ether Machine announced it bought 150,000 ETH to build a corporate treasury before its planned Nasdaq listing. The firm now owns over 345K ETH, worth about $1.5 billion. These moves show that big financial firms and companies outside the crypto world see ETH as an important reserve asset. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin also said ETH could one day overtake Bitcoin as the main global “monetary base” if Wall Street fully adopts it. His comments came after ETH reached a record high of over $4,870 last month. The surge was also supported by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who hinted at possible policy changes that boosted investor confidence in riskier assets. The treasury policy, rising interest from big investors, and remarks from leaders like Lubin show that Ethereum is becoming a stronger and more useful asset in the crypto world.  I am 100% aligned with almost all of what Tom @fundstrat says here. Yes, Wall Street will stake because they currently pay for their infrastructure and Ethereum will replace much of the many siloed stacks they operate on (e.g. JPMorgam probably operates on several siloed stacks… https://t.co/bW93kkX1gW — Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) August 30, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
5 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now in 2025 as BullZilla Presale Powers Ahead

What happens when lightning strikes twice in crypto? Investors call it destiny. The meme coin market has already minted legends like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, turning pocket change into life-changing fortunes. Yet history shows each bull cycle brings fresh icons, tokens that rise from obscurity to define the season. The search for the best new [...] The post 5 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now in 2025 as BullZilla Presale Powers Ahead appeared first on Blockonomi.
BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Low Cap Altcoin Turning Traders Into Crypto Millionaires

The world of finance is no longer divided. Stocks, forex, crypto, and commodities all move together, yet most traders are still juggling multiple platforms. You can’t time a crypto pump while waiting on a clunky brokerage app. You can’t hedge against oil futures while keeping one eye on meme coins like PEPE. This chaos costs
Sky Sports To Introduce Multiview In Coverage Of Women’s Super League

The post Sky Sports To Introduce Multiview In Coverage Of Women’s Super League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 24: A Sky Sports Womens Super League branded presneitng table in preparation for the live coverage ahead of the FA Women’s Super League match between Everton FC and Liverpool at Goodison Park on March 24, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images Sky Sports will reinforce its position as the lead broadcaster of the Women’s Super League (WSL) this season with three times as many live matches beginning on Friday. The opening game of the campaign between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge will be the first of 118 games shown by Sky. 78 of those will be broadcast exclusively and the company will have 75% of the top picks on matches. Of the 132 games played during the entire WSL season, Sky Sports will show 90% of them. After its introduction in the men’s Premier League last month, Sky Sports will also use a new Multiview feature to allow fans to view up to four games simultaneously. They are promising it will provide “a dynamic new format that moves between grounds for every goal and big moment, with dedicated commentary and analysis – ensuring fans never miss a moment.” Similar to the NFL’s RedZone, it allows coverage to move to where the action is. A single commentary team will work across all the games, which will also be broadcast individually. Multiview will be used on Sunday to simultaneously show the four midday kick-offs – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Everton, Manchester United vs Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United. Those games will be shown in the new Sky Sports dedicated broadcast slot for the WSL which they hope will create for supporters “a regular and accessible appointment to watch…
Coinbase to Launch Mag7+ Crypto Equity Index Futures

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-launches-mag7-futures/
‘World Liberty Financial will make it way harder’ for crypto legislation – Why?

The post ‘World Liberty Financial will make it way harder’ for crypto legislation – Why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  The expected passage of the crypto market structure bill in September could face headwinds after the Trump family reportedly made over $5 billion from WLFI. World Liberty Financial [WLFI] has hit headlines after its token became tradable to the public, and the latest update could impact the entire sector. According to Jake Chervinsky, Legal Chief at crypto VC Variant Fund, the President Donald Trump-backed WLFI could make it ‘harder’ to pass the crypto market structure bill. “World Liberty Financial will make it way harder to get market structure legislation done in the Senate, where we need 7 Democrats to vote YES.” Source: X He added that it would be “politically challenging” to convince the seven Democrats to support the crypto market structure, currently in the Senate, to vote for it.  Chervinsky’s caution was linked to reports of conflict-of-interest concerns linked to the Trump family.  Trump’s family WLFI stake hit $5B According to a Fortune report, Trump-affiliated firms control about 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, or nearly a quarter of the total supply of 100 billion. As of press time value of about $0.23 per token, Trump’s family stake surged to about $5 billion, the report added.  World Liberty Financial markets itself as a “new era of finance” and a DeFi project that some speculate will be like the Aave [AAVE] lending platform. So far, the project has made a successful stablecoin product, USD1.  But Trump’s crypto interest also includes the controversial Official Trump [TRUMP] memecoin and others. ‘It’s corruption, plain and simple’ As a result, his pro-crypto regulation push has been met with scrutiny and doubt, especially amongst Democrats. In fact, Senator Elizabeth Warren said that the recent paper profit from Trump’s WLFI holding was “corruption.” Source: X In May, Democrats led by Warren strongly opposed the stablecoin bill,…
Cardano Price Faces Renewed Selling Pressure As Analysts Predict Remittix Will Outperform With Astronomic ROI Potential

Cardano price struggles near $0.80 under selling pressure, while Remittix presale hits $23.4M with analysts forecasting astronomic ROI and mass adoption.
