World Gold Council open to digital market form of London’s $900B gold market

The World Gold Council is preparing to trial a new digital representation of gold in London, with the aim of modernizing one of the world's oldest and most conservative financial markets. The initiative will test pooled gold interests (PGIs), which are fractionalized digital claims on physical gold, within London's $900 billion bullion trade. If the pilot is successful, it could change how gold is traded, settled and deployed as collateral, adding a modern layer of efficiency to a centuries-old asset. Digital claims on physical gold Under the proposed model, PGIs will represent a co-ownership interest in gold held in segregated accounts by London's major clearing banks and trading houses. Instead of transferring whole bars, participants would be able to move digital units instantly, cutting down on settlement friction in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. Each interest would be structured via a trust and recorded digitally, enabling faster collateralization and potentially unlocking gold's use in repo and lending markets. David Tait, chief executive of the World Gold Council, said the aim is to change how investors view the metal. According to Tait, gold is viewed as static and non-yielding by investors. However, with digitization, it can become an income-generating asset, especially for banks, where it can be used as collateral. World Gold Council trades tradition for disruption The move is seen as opportunity but there's also tension about changing a centuries-old process in London's gold market, which still clears trades largely through an opaque system of allocated and unallocated accounts. The WGC has already tried out blockchain technology through its Gold Bar Integrity program, which it launched in collaboration with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to track chain of custody, provenance and authenticity. Many global refiners have reportedly signed up, with about 96% of those on the LBMA's good delivery list…