Solana Passes Alpenglow Upgrade Proposal to Enhance Network Performance

TLDR Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade passed with 98.94% support to improve speed and reduce network congestion. Alpenglow replaces Solana’s existing consensus with a new, faster protocol to increase block finality. The upgrade reduces validator communication overhead and boosts network efficiency. Solana’s focus on speed, now enhanced, cements its position as a top-performing blockchain. Solana’s validators have [...] The post Solana Passes Alpenglow Upgrade Proposal to Enhance Network Performance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/03 20:08
U.S. Bank: Reopening cryptocurrency custody services for institutional clients

PANews reported on September 3rd that U.S. Bancorp has resumed cryptocurrency custody services for institutional clients and expanded its product range to include a Bitcoin ETF.
PANews2025/09/03 20:08
Bitcoin ETFs See $332.7M Inflows While Ethereum ETFs Experiences $135M Outflows

Highlights: Bitcoin ETFs drew significant investment and outperformed Ethereum ETFs in recent market activity. Ethereum faced outflows as investors shifted preference toward Bitcoin amid cautious sentiment. Corporate Ethereum holdings grew substantially and hit new highs by the end of August. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) outperformed Ethereum ETFs in investment activity on Tuesday. According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $332.7 million, while Ethereum ETFs experienced net outflows totaling $135.3 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led the inflows with $132.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at $72.8 million. Significant contributions also came from other major issuers, including Ark 21Shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Invesco. Ether ETFs Face $164M Outflows Ether ETFs experienced significant outflows. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) led the decline, losing $99.2 million, while Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) fell by $24.2 million. Overall, Ether ETFs recorded $164 million in outflows on Friday. The sharp turnaround in ETF flows highlights how rapidly institutional sentiment can pivot between Bitcoin and Ethereum.  On September 2, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $333M in net inflows, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $133M. Spot Ethereum ETFs posted a total net outflow of $135M, with none of the nine ETFs recording a net inflow. Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow was Fidelity’s FETH,… pic.twitter.com/Lgb3LIuYmg — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 3, 2025 Ethereum Soars in August Before September Faces ETF Outflows Ethereum’s upward trend carried through August, reaching a record high of $4,953.73. Corporate Ethereum positions expanded significantly, with 71 companies disclosing combined holdings of $119.68 billion by the end of August, up from 67 firms reporting $98.97 billion the prior month. Last month, Ethereum ETFs saw substantial net inflows of $3.87 billion, while Bitcoin experienced outflows totaling $751 million. Trading volumes highlighted this contrast: Ethereum ETF activity jumped to $58.37 billion in August, almost twice July’s $33.87 billion, whereas Bitcoin ETF volume slightly decreased to $78.14 billion. However, a single trading session in September reversed the trend entirely. $ETH has the the 5th largest ETF in the US by inflows. $3.85B flowed into $ETHA in August alone. It's a new fund, just 14 months old, achieving inflows that typically take decades for most ETFs. Wall Street is coming for your Ethereum. pic.twitter.com/NsHWpX2ofF — Milk Road (@MilkRoadDaily) August 31, 2025 September Trends Favor Bitcoin Over Ethereum Analysts indicate that September could once again benefit Bitcoin. Historically, this month tends to be slower for crypto. Ethereum often lags due to weaker seasonal flows and lower risk-taking. Bitcoin, regarded as a safer benchmark, usually attracts inflows when market volatility increases. Broader economic factors are influencing this trend as well. Global central banks have signaled caution, and steady bond yields are prompting investors to cut higher-risk Ethereum holdings. This is shifting preference toward Bitcoin, which continues to be seen as the preferred digital reserve asset. Analysts view Bitcoin’s growing coverage to be related to its “digital gold” status. With ongoing economic instability around the world, funds are flocking to assets perceived to be safe. Institutional demand for Bitcoin is rising once again, in the view of the chief investment officer at Kronos Research, Vincent Liu, with its potential to be a digital substitute for gold gaining further traction. The recent record-breaking surge in gold prices further emphasizes the increasing demand for hard assets. This trend positions Bitcoin as a compelling choice for portfolio diversification. Liu says Bitcoin may stay preferred while market volatility is high. Its stability attracts investors, unlike Ethereum, which faces profit-taking after August gains. Overall, the crypto market is recovering, with digital asset funds adding $2.5 billion last week, contributing to over $4.3 billion in inflows for August. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:08
600 US Economists Make a Big Debut! "Rest Trump, Support the Fed!"

600 US economists have signed a letter supporting Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook against the impeachment attempt of Bitcoin supporter Donald Trump. Continue Reading: 600 US Economists Make a Big Debut! "Rest Trump, Support the Fed!"
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:07
PEPENODE’s Viral Presale Hits $700K Amid Mining Craze

PEPENODE raises $700K in presale, as its gamified, virtual mine-to-earn system sparks interest.
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:05
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear – U.Today

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear – U.Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) entered September without its largest players making a move — a phenomenon spotted by analyst Ali Martinez. According to his on-chain data review, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE — basically the most influential Dogecoin investor group there — have been reducing exposure since mid-July, now sitting near 24.19 billion coins. The balance line, usually more reminiscent of a cardiogram, has flattened into something close to indifference. You Might Also Like That lack of activity really stands out on the price chart. DOGE hit above $0.27 in July before dropping off, and since then it’s been hanging around the $0.21 mark, not too much movement. What used to be a cycle of whales accumulating and distributing and DOGE’s price following is now broken, so the market is just drifting without the same weight behind it. When will Dogecoin go “to Moon”? The monthly chart makes it clear how the situation is still up in the air. For most of the year, DOGE hasn’t broken out of its $0.14-$0.25 range, even after last spring’s rally toward $0.45. September’s opening candle is barely green, and so far it doesn’t look like the range is about to change. You Might Also Like This situation might be good for everyday holders, though, because there is no whale pressure, but there’s also no liquidity support. Dogecoin’s price action right now is an example of a holding pattern within small trading activity dictated majorly by broader market moods. In practical terms, it means that unless those sidelined DOGE whales return, Dogecoin’s next decisive swing may take longer to arrive than retail alone is able to deliver. Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-doge-whales-disappear
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:05
600 ABD’li Ekonomistten Büyük Çıkış! “Trump’a Rest, FED’e Destek!”

Bilindiği üzere ABD başkanı Donald Trump geçtiğimiz günlerde FED üyesi Lisa Cook‘u mortgage sözleşmelerinde yanlış beyanlarda bulunduğu gerekçesiyle görevden aldığını açıkladı. Bunun üzerine Lisa Cook, Başkan Donald Trump’ın kendisini görevden alma kararına karşı bugün dava açtı. Cook, Beyaz Saray’ın böyle bir yetkisi olmadığını savunarak görevini korumak istediğini belirtti. İkili arasındaki gerilim devam ederken, ABD’li yaklaşık […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:05
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Stablecoin infrastructure company Utila completes $22 million financing round, led by Red Dot Capital Partners

PANews reported on September 3rd that CoinDesk has reported that stablecoin infrastructure company Utila has secured $ 22 million in funding led by Red Dot Capital Partners , with participation from Nyca , Wing VC , DCG , and Cerca Partners . Utila provides a digital asset operations platform for businesses, with clients including payment providers and neobanks. The company processes over $ 15 billion in monthly transactions, and its customer base has doubled since March. Utila plans to accelerate its expansion into emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
PANews2025/09/03 20:03
Venus Protocol restores all services, recovers funds stolen after $27M exploit

The post Venus Protocol restores all services, recovers funds stolen after $27M exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain lending platform Venus Protocol resumed full operations after an exploit on Tuesday forced an emergency vote to suspend withdrawals and liquidations. The platform confirmed later that it had restored services and recovered the $27 million worth of digital assets compromised in the incident. The disruption began when Venus identified suspicious activity linked to a phishing scam, which was also flagged by several cybersecurity firms. As reported by Cryptopolitan, blockchain analysts had mentioned irregular transactions in the platform’s Core Pool Comptroller contract, which routes user assets vUSDC and vETH. Venus called for an emergency vote to pause services in order to limit losses and allow security teams to assess whether the exploit compromised Venus’ infrastructure.  Although users were unable to withdraw or liquidate positions during the hiatus, the protocol partially restored some functionality later the same day for them to repay debt and supply funds, actions that helped them protect their positions until normal operations could resume. Venus Protocol’s proposed plan for restoration approved Venus Protocol proposed a plan to its community to determine the immediate steps for handling the crisis. The four-stage plan was outlined as follows: partial restoration within five hours, recovery of stolen funds within seven hours, a full security review within 24 hours, and the eventual resumption of all services once checks were completed. Voting ended at around 5 PM UTC, with the community voting “100% to proceed,” the protocol announced. “We are so thankful for your support, and will proceed with the execution,” the team wrote on X. By 9:58 PM UTC, Venus confirmed that the plan had been completed successfully.  “Venus Protocol has been fully restored, withdrawals and liquidations resumed. The lost funds have been recovered under Venus’ protection,” the platform said. Update: Venus Protocol has been fully restored (withdrawals and liquidations resumed)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:01
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director