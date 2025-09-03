2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Bitcoin Hovers Around 112K While Gold Hits New ATH, Surpassing $3,500 Per Ounce

Bitcoin ($BTC) is fluctuating near $112K as gold surpasses $3,500 ATH, which shows shifting investor sentiment amid global uncertainties and rising ETF inflows.
NEAR
NEAR$2,386-%0,79
Bitcoin
BTC$110.640,17+%0,50
Aethir
ATH$0,03016--%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 20:20
Didn’t Catch Cat In A Dog’s World? Don’t Miss Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) – Top Meme Coins To Join For Long Term

If you missed out on Cat in a Dog’s World, now’s the perfect time to invest in Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), one of the top meme coins to join for long term growth. With its growing popularity and strong community backing, Arctic Pablo Coin is quickly becoming a top contender in the meme coin space. Now listed […]
Threshold
T$0,01576-%0,31
Simons Cat
CAT$0,000006984+%1,58
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096-%0,20
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:15
Solana Price Forecast as Alpenglow Upgrade Passes With 98% Support – Is $460 Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016175-%5,41
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:14
VivoPower Drives $30M XRP Investment as XRPL Network Surges

TLDR VivoPower has partnered with Doppler Finance to deploy $30 million in XRP for treasury yield strategies. The initial $30 million investment could scale up to $200 million over time as part of the long-term plan. VivoPower plans to reinvest returns from the XRP yield programs back into its reserves for growth. The partnership emphasizes [...] The post VivoPower Drives $30M XRP Investment as XRPL Network Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2,8087-%1,04
Particl
PART$0,1838+%1,32
Coincentral2025/09/03 20:14
Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Why Ripple's former dev chief thinks Arbitrum may have just changed Ethereum's Layer-2 game
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,5991-%3,81
MAY
MAY$0,0422-%2,49
Solayer
LAYER$0,498-%0,89
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:12
Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Begins WLFI Burn Campaign After 31% Price Drop

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-affiliated crypto venture, has initiated a token burn just days after its public debut, as the team looks to curb early volatility and revive sagging market confidence. Key Takeaways: WLFI burned 47 million tokens, or 0.19% of its circulating supply, in response to a sharp price drop after launch. The team plans a broader buyback-and-burn program funded by protocol fees, pending a community vote. Critics warn the move may offer short-term relief but highlights risks tied to celebrity-driven crypto launches. According to onchain data from Lookonchain, the project burned 47 million WLFI tokens on Wednesday, sending them to a verified burn address. The move comes amid a steep 31% decline in the token’s value since its launch on Monday, when it briefly traded at $0.331 before falling to just over $0.23. WLFI Burn Targets 0.19% of Circulating Supply as 25% of Tokens Unlocked The burn represents 0.19% of WLFI’s circulating supply, which currently stands at 24.66 billion tokens, roughly a quarter of the project’s original 100 billion supply, according to CoinMarketCap. Token burns are a common response to downward price pressure, reducing supply in hopes of increasing the value of remaining tokens. In this case, the WLFI team is using protocol-owned liquidity fees to fund a broader buyback-and-burn plan, which is still awaiting a community vote. In the proposal released Tuesday, the team argued that removing tokens held by “participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth” would benefit loyal holders by increasing their relative stake. While the burn may help offset some of the selling pressure from early investors cashing out, critics say it highlights the fragility of meme-fueled launches tied to public figures. The burn campaign may offer short-term relief, but it also raises long-term questions. As WLFI tries to pivot from hype to utility, market watchers will be looking for substance beyond token mechanics. The official vote on the burn proposal is still pending, but initial community feedback has been largely supportive. The WLFI launch followed a July vote by investors to make WLFI tradable. Until then, the tokens functioned only as governance instruments, giving holders the right to weigh in on code changes and business adjustments. Early investors are permitted to sell up to 20% of their holdings, the company said. That first 20% unlock, estimated at 3 billion to 5 billion tokens sold at presale prices of $0.015 and $0.05, triggered a wave of selling. Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Hits $6B as WLFI Token Debuts on Exchanges The Trump family’s wealth saw a sharp increase of up to $6 billion on Monday following the public launch of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token. The debut allowed open-market trading for the first time, with over $1 billion in volume recorded within the first hour across major exchanges. Prices hovered between $0.24 and $0.30, aligning with prior futures market activity. The Trump family holds just under 25% of the total WLFI supply, though their tokens remain locked and cannot yet be sold. Despite that, the market debut gave the holdings a clear valuation, making WLFI the family’s most valuable asset according to the Wall Street Journal. World Liberty Financial was launched during Trump’s presidential campaign, with his sons listed as co-founders and Trump himself as “co-founder emeritus.” Since its inception, the platform has expanded into stablecoins and decentralized finance, aiming to bring retail users into crypto markets
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,269-%0,42
WLFI
WLFI$0,1814+%8,62
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,08981-%1,34
CryptoNews2025/09/03 20:10
Cartesian Launches First Outsourced Middle-back-office Offering for Digital Asset Funds

Stamford, United States, 3rd September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 20:10
What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About?

The post What Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “South Park.” Comedy Central/Paramount+ South Park Season 27 is returning soon with Episode 4. Who or what is Trey Parker and Matt Stone going to poke fun at next? South Park Season 27 debuted on July 23 after Paramount Global came to terms with Parker and Stone to produce 50 new episodes over the next five years and make Paramount+ its home for the show’s previous 26 seasons. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 Begin On Netflix?By Tim Lammers One thing that wasn’t made immediately clear — at least to the majority of the press — was the inconsistent release schedule of Season 27. After skewering President Donald Trump in Episode 1, the show took off a week before lampooning Secretary of State Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Vice President JD Vance. After that, South Park went on hiatus again for another week. After Episode 3 — which once again made fun of Trump along with Satan and the president’s order to have the Army National Guard help clean up Washington, D.C. — Comedy Central finally shed some light on the immediate future of the schedule. At least through September, new episodes of South Park Season 27 will be released every other week, with the first episode of the month scheduled for Sept. 3. Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers As such, South Park will return with Season 27, Episode 4 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable on Comedy Central and will begin streaming on Paramount+ at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. South Park’s X account, which generally previews every upcoming episode’s main plot, was silent about this week’s target for parody until Tuesday, when a 15-second promo video was posted. Judging from what little was revealed, the…
Chainbase
C$0,21231-%0,21
DAR Open Network
D$0,03118+%0,16
MemeCore
M$1,66833+%21,16
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:10
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB Running Out of Steam? Analysts Back Layer Brett as the Next PEPE

Shiba Inu slumps 42% YTD with weak momentum, while analysts back Layer Brett as the next PEPE, blending meme culture with L2 utility and explosive presale growth.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001212-%0,16
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000544-%1,09
Solayer
LAYER$0,498-%0,89
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 20:10
Darktrace flags new cryptojacking campaign able to bypass Windows Defender

Darktrace crypto
Crypto.news2025/09/03 20:09
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director