Dogecoin Gets Its 1st Foundation-Backed Treasury Worth $175 Million

Dogecoin’s backers moved quickly this week to create what they call the first official DOGE treasury, pushing $175 million into a vehicle aimed at buying Dogecoin and bringing more institutional muscle to the token. Related Reading: Mastercard Stresses Crypto Is An Enhancement, Not A Substitute According to reports, the fund was set up through a private placement that issued 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants priced at $1 each, a structure meant to provide immediate capital for purchases. The plan has drawn big-name crypto firms and traditional investors. Funding And Structure Based on reports, the financing raised $175 million in total. Over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors are said to have taken part, with names like Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Mythos and Borderless listed among participants. The offering is expected to close around September 4, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the formal listing of the new warrants. CleanCore Solutions $ZONE is converting to become the first ever Dogecoin Treasury company in partnership with the House of Doge. Stock immediately plummets 59%. What a world. pic.twitter.com/xqHYHXixYu — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 2, 2025 The company tied to the move is CleanCore Solutions, which will house the program alongside a commercial arm called House of Doge. Markets reacted fast. CleanCore’s share price fell about 60%, sliding from roughly $6.85 to near $2.69 after the arrangement was disclosed. That drop reflected investor worries about dilution, execution risk, and how public markets would view a corporate play centered on a meme token. Trading in the warrants and the conversion mechanics were flagged by analysts as key details investors will watch closely. Leadership And Governance Reports have disclosed a noteworthy lineup of people and advisors. Alex Spiro, who has been publicly identified as an attorney for Elon Musk, is named to serve as Chairman of the Board at CleanCore. Timothy Stebbing, Director at the Dogecoin Foundation and CTO of House of Doge, will join CleanCore’s board, while Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, is slated to act as CleanCore’s Chief Investment Officer. Related Reading: Scam Tokens Prompt Shiba Inu Team To Issue Emergency Alert – Details The crypto-ETF firm 21Shares will advise on governance, capital allocation and strategy for the treasury. Those moves were described in filings and press releases tied to the deal. The effort aims to move Dogecoin from pure meme status toward something that can be held in a corporate reserve and used for payments, tokenization efforts, and other financial uses. According to statements circulating with the financing documents, the treasury would buy DOGE with the raised capital and could help create institutional-grade products around the token. Details about custody, trading rules and how purchases will be executed were not fully spelled out in initial disclosures. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView