Pepe Coin Price Prediction, Shiba Inu News & Layer Brett, The Biggest Meme Coin Since PEPE

Forget chasing the next Pepe coin price prediction or the Shiba Inu news; something truly revolutionary is bubbling up in the crypto world.
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 16:26
Cango BTC Mining: Astounding Q2 Success with 1,404 BTC Mined!

BitcoinWorld Cango BTC Mining: Astounding Q2 Success with 1,404 BTC Mined! The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with an exciting development from Cango, a company originally known for its auto trading services. In a truly remarkable turn of events, Cango announced an astounding performance in the second quarter, primarily driven by its robust Cango BTC mining operations. The company successfully mined a significant 1,404 Bitcoin (BTC) during this period. This achievement isn’t just a number; it represents a profound strategic shift. What’s even more striking is that these mining activities accounted for a staggering 98% of Cango’s total revenue, which reached an impressive $140 million for the quarter. This highlights a powerful pivot that has reshaped Cango’s financial landscape. What’s Behind Cango’s Astounding BTC Mining Performance? Cango’s journey into the world of cryptocurrency mining began with a substantial investment. The company strategically acquired $256 million worth of Bitcoin miners from industry giant Bitmain. This significant capital allocation signaled a clear intention to diversify its business model beyond traditional auto trading. This bold move has evidently paid off. By leveraging high-performance mining equipment, Cango positioned itself to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities within the Bitcoin network. The sheer volume of 1,404 BTC mined in a single quarter demonstrates the scale and efficiency of their operations. Strategic Investment: Cango invested heavily in top-tier Bitmain miners. Rapid Deployment: The company quickly scaled up its mining infrastructure. Market Timing: Effective entry into the mining sector to maximize returns. The Financial Impact: A Deep Dive into Cango’s Revenue Shift The financial figures reported by Cango for Q2 are nothing short of transformative. Out of a total revenue of $140 million, an overwhelming $137.2 million (98%) originated directly from its Cango BTC mining activities. This means Cango’s traditional auto trading business, while still present, now plays a minor role in its overall financial health. This dramatic shift underscores the immense profitability that well-executed crypto mining operations can achieve. For Cango, it has created a new primary revenue stream that far surpasses its previous core business. Investors and market watchers are undoubtedly taking note of this successful pivot. Navigating the Crypto Mining Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities for Cango BTC Mining Operating a large-scale Bitcoin mining enterprise comes with its own set of unique challenges. These include fluctuating Bitcoin prices, rising energy costs, and the need for constant hardware maintenance and upgrades. However, Cango has clearly demonstrated its ability to navigate these complexities effectively. Their success provides a compelling example for other companies considering diversification into the crypto space. The opportunities for significant revenue generation are evident, provided there is a strategic approach to investment, operational efficiency, and risk management. Cango’s experience showcases how a traditional business can successfully transition and thrive in a new, high-growth sector. Key Considerations for Successful Mining: Securing efficient and reliable mining hardware. Managing energy consumption and costs. Adapting to market volatility and regulatory changes. Building robust operational infrastructure. What Does This Astounding Success Mean for Cango’s Future? Cango’s Q2 performance strongly suggests that Cango BTC mining is not just a temporary venture but a core component of its future strategy. It is highly probable that the company will continue to expand its mining operations, potentially investing further in infrastructure and advanced mining technology. This strategic redirection positions Cango as a significant player in the global Bitcoin mining industry. It also raises questions about the long-term role of its original auto trading business. Will it be phased out, or will it find a new synergy with their crypto endeavors? Only time will tell, but the current trajectory points towards a crypto-centric future for Cango. Conclusion: Cango’s remarkable Q2 report truly stands out in the cryptocurrency landscape. By successfully mining 1,404 BTC and generating 98% of its revenue from these operations, the company has demonstrated an incredible ability to adapt and thrive. This strategic pivot from auto trading to large-scale Bitcoin mining offers valuable insights into the dynamic potential of the digital asset economy. Cango’s journey is a powerful testament to bold investment and operational excellence in a rapidly evolving market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Cango’s primary business now? A1: While Cango was traditionally an auto trading service platform, its primary business has significantly shifted to Bitcoin (BTC) mining, which accounted for 98% of its Q2 revenue. Q2: How much Bitcoin did Cango mine in Q2? A2: Cango reported mining an impressive 1,404 BTC in the second quarter of the year. Q3: What was the source of Cango’s mining equipment? A3: Cango acquired $256 million worth of Bitcoin miners from Bitmain, a leading manufacturer in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Q4: Why did Cango pivot so heavily into BTC mining? A4: The pivot was a strategic decision to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities within the Bitcoin network, aiming to diversify revenue streams and achieve higher profitability, which has been evident in its Q2 financial results. Q5: What does Cango’s success mean for other traditional businesses? A5: Cango’s successful transition demonstrates that traditional businesses can effectively diversify into the digital asset economy through strategic investment and efficient operations, offering a compelling case study for corporate adaptation. Did you find Cango’s incredible pivot into Bitcoin mining as fascinating as we did? Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about the evolving landscape of corporate strategy and cryptocurrency adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Cango BTC Mining: Astounding Q2 Success with 1,404 BTC Mined! first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/05 16:25
Deposit 701,000 USDC into a new wallet and go long on PEPE and WIF with 10x leverage

PANews reported on September 5 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, someone had just created a new wallet and recharged 701,000 USDC to Hyperliquid, and then opened a long position in PEPE and WIF with 10x leverage. Specific positions include: 258 million kPEPE (worth $2.5 million) 2.47 million WIF (worth $2 million)
PANews2025/09/05 16:25
Beginner-Friendly Betting Platforms That Accept Cryptos: Where to Bet with BTC and ETH

The post Beginner-Friendly Betting Platforms That Accept Cryptos: Where to Bet with BTC and ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Betting with Bitcoin and Ethereum brings several advantages over traditional fiat methods. First, transactions are faster—deposits and withdrawals are often processed within minutes, compared to days with banks. Second, crypto offers privacy: many platforms allow you to play without submitting KYC documents, keeping your personal data safe. Third, fees are generally lower, especially for international transfers, making betting more cost-effective. Finally, crypto betting is borderless, allowing players worldwide to access sportsbooks and casinos without banking restrictions. When choosing the best betting platforms for beginners who want to use BTC and ETH, we focused on five main factors: Ease of Use: Intuitive interfaces, clear navigation, and mobile-friendly designs. Fast Onboarding: Simple sign-up with wallet or email—no complicated steps. Crypto Support: Smooth deposits and withdrawals with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Game Variety: Access to both sports and casino games so newcomers can explore. Trust & Security: Transparent operations, audits, or licensing to give peace of mind. Here are the top crypto betting platforms for beginners in 2025 Platform BTC/ETH Support No KYC Game Volume Beginner-Friendly Features Dexsport Yes Yes 10,000+ Wallet login, on-chain transparency BC.Games Yes Yes* 6,000+ Faucet rewards, social gamification Stake Yes Partial 2,000+ Licensed, polished UX BetFury Yes Yes* 6,000+ …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 16:24
Altcoins maken comeback: dit zijn de winnaars van vandaag

De cryptomarkt laat vandaag een gemengd beeld zien. Terwijl sommige altcoins flink opleven, blijven andere achter of dalen licht. De totale liquidaties liggen met $260,74 miljoen relatief laag, wat wijst op een vrij rustige handelsdag zonder extreme volatiliteit. Bitcoin en Ethereum staan aan kop qua liquidatiewaarde, maar de markt reageert... Het bericht Altcoins maken comeback: dit zijn de winnaars van vandaag verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/05 16:20
Stripe and Paradigm join forces to enter the stablecoin market, officially launching Tempo, a dedicated chain with built-in compliance and privacy features

Compiled by: Felix, PANews As early as the beginning of August, a recruitment information revealed that Stripe was working with cryptocurrency venture capital firm Paradigm to build a new blockchain called Tempo, but the official kept it secret. Now the news has been confirmed. Payment giant Stripe and cryptocurrency investment firm Paradigm jointly announced on September 4th the launch of Tempo, a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin payments. Earlier that same day, cryptocurrency company Fireblocks also announced the launch of a stablecoin payment network. Designed specifically for stablecoins, it can process over 100,000 transactions per second. Tempo, according to official information, is built on Reth, an EVM-compatible L1 blockchain purpose-built for payments. Stripe plans to incubate Tempo internally, aiming to process over 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality, enabling real-time payments globally. Unlike general-purpose blockchains, Tempo's goal is not to replace other general-purpose blockchains, but to incorporate more design solutions that meet the needs of high-traffic payment use cases, including predictable low fees in dedicated payment functions, stablecoin neutrality, built-in stablecoin exchange, high throughput, low latency, private transactions, and compliance hooks. Transaction fees can be paid with any stable currency, supporting blacklist/whitelist Tempo claims that its blockchain is high-performance and scalable and will change the way money flows. Technical features include: Fee flexibility: Pay transaction fees using any stablecoin. Dedicated payment channels: Transfer funds reliably and at low cost within a blockspace isolated from other activity. Stablecoin interoperability: natively exchange stablecoins (including custom-issued stablecoins) at low fees. Batch transfers: Use native account abstraction to send multiple transactions on-chain at once. Blacklist/Whitelist: Meet compliance standards by setting user-level transaction permissions. Notes field: Speed up reconciliation with off-chain transactions by adding contextual information compliant with the ISO 20022 standard. At the same time, in terms of application scenarios, Tempo claims to be suitable for any payment use case: Remittances: Send money instantly, securely, across borders, at a fraction of the cost of traditional payment methods. Global Payments: Pay anyone, anywhere, in any currency, at any time, without bank delays or fees. Embedded Finance: Integrate compliant, programmable payment capabilities directly into products, supporting any stablecoin. Micro-transactions: Supports payments of less than one cent for digital goods and on-demand services. Agent Commerce: Provides low-cost, instant payments to agents, enabling them to execute transactions autonomously. Tokenized deposits: Move customer funds on-chain, enabling instant settlement and efficient interbank transfers. Operated by an independent entity, no token launch is suspected Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said at Platform X that Tempo will operate as an independent entity with a 15-person team led by Paradigm CEO Matt Huang. Stripe and Paradigm are initial investors, and partners include Anthropic, Coupang, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Lead Bank, Mercury, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered, and Visa. It is worth noting that regarding the question of token issuance, an anonymous person stated that Tempo will not launch its own token. Tempo has not yet announced an official launch date and is currently testing cross-border payments, B2B payments, and remittances with selected partners in a private test network. Tempo is Stripe's latest foray into the crypto space, following its $1.1 billion acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure firm Bridge last October. Stripe also partnered with Coinbase in June 2024 to integrate Coinbase's Base Layer 2 network into its cryptocurrency payments offering. In June of this year, the company acquired cryptocurrency wallet company Privy. Related reading: Circle and Stripe enter the public blockchain race, ushering in a full-scale battle for the stablecoin blockchain.
PANews2025/09/05 16:19
Shocking Hurdles Block User Access

The post Shocking Hurdles Block User Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australian Crypto Banking: Shocking Hurdles Block User Access Skip to content Home Crypto News Australian Crypto Banking: Shocking Hurdles Block User Access Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/australian-crypto-banking-woes/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 16:19
SEC postpones decision on 21Shares SUI ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on 21Shares’ bid to launch a spot Sui exchange-traded fund, extending the final deadline to late December 2025. In its latest filing published on Thursday, the SEC said it is…
Crypto.news2025/09/05 16:18
Why Everyone is Turning Away from Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Viral This Ethereum Meme Coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) once defined hype-driven gains, but as their momentum cools and price action stalls, many investors are looking elsewhere for tangible progress and structured growth. Now, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the fast-moving Ethereum-based project that has already advanced to stage 12 at $0.0021, marking a 110% rise from its starting price. [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/05 16:17
Bitcoin en Ethereum opties van $4,6 miljard lopen vandaag af – dit moet je weten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Meer dan $4,6 miljard aan opties op Bitcoin en Ethereum loopt vandaag af op handelsplatform Deribit. Bitcoin heeft met ruim $3,3 miljard het grootste aandeel, terwijl Ethereum $1,3 miljard voor zijn rekening neemt. Analisten waarschuwen dat de combinatie van kwartaalafwikkelingen en een historisch zwakke septembermaand voor extra volatiliteit kan zorgen. Wat betekent zo’n massale expiratie voor de koersen en de volatiliteit in de markt? Wat gebeurt er vandaag? Volgens Deribit verloopt vandaag om 08:00 UTC een totaal van $4,6 miljard aan crypto-opties. Daarvan komt $3,28 tot $3,38 miljard uit Bitcoin-contracten en $1,27 tot $1,29 miljard uit Ethereum. Het gaat om 30.447 BTC-contracten en 299.744 ETH-contracten. Het gaat bovendien om de afloop van het derde kwartaal. Dat maakt de expiratie groter dan een gewone maandafloop. Options Expiry Alert At 08:00 UTC on Friday, over $4.5B in crypto options are set to expire on Deribit.$BTC: $3.28B notional | Put/Call: 1.38 | Max Pain: $112K OI tilted toward puts, with notable clustering around $105K–110K strikes.$ETH: $1.27B notional | Put/Call:… pic.twitter.com/MUYoXboFfn — Deribit (@DeribitOfficial) September 4, 2025 Cruciale niveaus en marktsentiment Voor Bitcoin ligt het max pain-niveau volgens Deribit op $112.000. Dat is iets boven de huidige koers van $111.400. Voor Ethereum ligt de pijnlijn op $4.400, terwijl de munt rond $4.326 handelt. De put/call-ratio bij Bitcoin staat op 1,38 tot 1,41. Dat laat zien dat er meer puts openstaan dan calls. Bij Ethereum ligt die verhouding op 0,77–0,78, wat juist meer vraag naar calls aangeeft. Opvallend is dat er veel open interest zit boven $4.500. Volgens Greeks.live komt bijna 30% van het volume vandaag uit grote bloktrades in puts. Dat wijst op een defensieve houding onder handelaren. September 5 Options Data Bitcoin’s price correction has lasted nearly a month, while Ethereum’s pullback has persisted for two weeks. Both BTC and ETH have corrected over 10% from their all-time highs, with market sentiment shifting from optimism to pessimism. Weakness in U.S.… pic.twitter.com/ub1i8hOlYC — Greeks.live (@GreeksLive) September 5, 2025 Hoe expiraties voor volatiliteit zorgen Opties verlopen niet geruisloos. Grote posities trekken de koers vaak richting de pijnpunten. Dat effect zie je nu terug in de implied volatility, die opnieuw oploopt. Voor Bitcoin staat IV rond 40% na een maand correctie van meer dan 10% vanaf de top. Bij Ethereum loopt dat op tot 70%. Dat duidt op stevige verwachte bewegingen. Volgens analisten werkt dat via drie sporen: Vraag en aanbod: grote posities zetten druk op de spotmarkt. Speculatie: door leverage leiden kleine koersbewegingen tot grote winsten of verliezen. Sentiment: hogere IV maakt opties duurder en bevestigt dat handelaren volatiliteit zien aankomen. Historische context September is vaak een zwakke maand voor crypto. Rond kwartaalafwikkelingen sluiten instellingen posities of rollen ze door, waardoor de liquiditeit dunner wordt. Dat maakt markten gevoeliger voor scherpe bewegingen. Volgens Greeks.live speelt dat dit jaar opnieuw. Ze wijzen op zwakte in Amerikaanse aandelen, een lagere WLFI-index en een voorzichtig sentiment in crypto zelf. Bitcoin en Ethereum handelen nu dicht bij hun max pain-niveaus. Daardoor is de kans groot dat de koersen daar vandaag naartoe worden getrokken. Daarna volgt meestal stabilisatie, al blijft het onduidelijk of dat dit keer ook zo zal zijn. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin en Ethereum opties van $4,6 miljard lopen vandaag af – dit moet je weten is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/05 16:16
