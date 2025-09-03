MEXC Exchange
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
PUMP Price Rises as Pumpfun Launches Project Ascend for Creator Incentives
TLDR PUMP surged 14% after Pump.fun announced Project Ascend with a new dynamic fee structure. Project Ascend allows creators to earn more as token market cap grows. Pump.fun completed $10.6M in buybacks last week, totaling $59M so far. The platform leads with 84% market share in Solana’s meme coin ecosystem. Pump.fun has launched a platform [...] The post PUMP Price Rises as Pumpfun Launches Project Ascend for Creator Incentives appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUN
$0.009466
+1.33%
MORE
$0.09487
-3.45%
CAP
$0.12076
+75.39%
Coincentral
2025/09/03 19:35
Alchemy Pay Partners With Swiss-Regulated Fiat24 to Launch Web3 Digital Bank
TLDR: Alchemy Pay teams with Swiss fintech Fiat24 to expand its Web3 Digital Bank with European-regulated banking access. Users can now open Swiss IBAN bank accounts and manage fiat and crypto in one regulated platform worldwide. Fiat24 brings Swiss regulatory oversight to Alchemy Pay’s service, supervised under FINMA for fintech compliance. The partnership strengthens Alchemy [...] The post Alchemy Pay Partners With Swiss-Regulated Fiat24 to Launch Web3 Digital Bank appeared first on Blockonomi.
BANK
$0.06303
+0.62%
NOW
$0.00722
-1.36%
Blockonomi
2025/09/03 19:35
World Gold Council open to digital market form of London’s $900B gold market
The post World Gold Council open to digital market form of London’s $900B gold market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The World Gold Council is preparing to trial a new digital representation of gold in London, with the aim of modernizing one of the world’s oldest and most conservative financial markets. The initiative will test pooled gold interests (PGIs), which are fractionalized digital claims on physical gold, within London’s $900 billion bullion trade. If the pilot is successful, it could change how gold is traded, settled and deployed as collateral, adding a modern layer of efficiency to a centuries-old asset. Digital claims on physical gold Under the proposed model, PGIs will represent a co-ownership interest in gold held in segregated accounts by London’s major clearing banks and trading houses. Instead of transferring whole bars, participants would be able to move digital units instantly, cutting down on settlement friction in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. Each interest would be structured via a trust and recorded digitally, enabling faster collateralization and potentially unlocking gold’s use in repo and lending markets. David Tait, chief executive of the World Gold Council, said the aim is to change how investors view the metal. According to Tait, gold is viewed as static and non-yielding by investors. However, with digitization, it can become an income-generating asset, especially for banks, where it can be used as collateral. World Gold Council trades tradition for disruption The move is seen as opportunity but there’s also tension about changing a centuries-old process in London’s gold market, which still clears trades largely through an opaque system of allocated and unallocated accounts. The WGC has already tried out blockchain technology through its Gold Bar Integrity program, which it launched in collaboration with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to track chain of custody, provenance and authenticity. Many global refiners have reportedly signed up, with about 96% of those on the LBMA’s good delivery list…
CHANGE
$0.00193199
-2.18%
TRUST
$0.000484
-2.83%
MOVE
$0.1149
-0.86%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:34
TRON selected by US Commerce Department for GDP data publication as network adoption surges after 60% fee reduction
The post TRON selected by US Commerce Department for GDP data publication as network adoption surges after 60% fee reduction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 2, 2025 – Geneva, Switzerland – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today that the U.S. Department of Commerce has selected the TRON blockchain as one of the primary networks for posting official economic data, beginning with the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) release. For the first time, a federal agency has published official GDP data to public blockchains, demonstrating how decentralized technology can safeguard transparency and provide global access to critical economic indicators. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported a Q2 2025 GDP growth rate of 3.3 percent on an annualized basis, with the data hash recorded immutably on TRON with the transaction hash: 3f05633fb894aa6d6610c980975cca732a051edbbf5d8667799782cf2ae04040. TRON’s role in securing US economic data The Department of Commerce recorded the SHA256 hash of the official GDP release on TRON, acknowledging the network’s proven ability to deliver scale, speed, efficiency, and global accessibility. Processing over $22 billion in daily settlement and more than 8.8 million daily transactions, TRON has emerged as a trusted layer of infrastructure not only for financial markets but also for the secure publication of government data worldwide. “Publishing GDP data on chain is a powerful statement about the role TRON now plays as public infrastructure, not only for payments but for safeguarding some of the world’s most important information,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “This initiative shows how blockchain can advance transparency and trust in ways that strengthen both traditional institutions and decentralized systems. It is only the beginning of how public blockchains like TRON will redefine global access to data and finance.” Publishing the GDP data hash on TRON highlights the role of decentralized networks in preserving data integrity, strengthening accountability, and ensuring open access for citizens, researchers,…
SUN
$0.021307
-2.56%
TRUST
$0.000484
-2.83%
MORE
$0.09487
-3.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:33
Walmart-backed OnePay adds wireless plans to everything app
The post Walmart-backed OnePay adds wireless plans to everything app appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart-backed OnePay offers credit and debit cards, high-yield savings accounts, buy now, pay later loans and a digital wallet with peer-to-peer payments. Courtesy of OnePay OnePay, the fintech firm majority owned by Walmart, is launching its own branded wireless plan as it seeks to become a one-stop shop for its users, CNBC has learned. OnePay Wireless will be available starting Wednesday in the OnePay app, according to Gigs, the mobile services startup that partnered with the company. The plan costs $35 a month for unlimited 5G data, talk and text on the AT&T network, Gigs said. The plans are activated in-app with a few clicks and don’t require credit checks or activation fees, the startup said. OnePay, created by Walmart in 2021 alongside venture firm Ribbit Capital, has methodically built out its offerings in a bid to become an American super app akin to overseas offerings like WeChat or Alipay. OnePay services include credit and debit cards, high-yield savings accounts, buy now, pay later loans and a digital wallet with peer-to-peer payments. The OnePay-Gigs partnership is the latest example of a fintech firm adding wireless connectivity to its product set; Klarna and Nubank have made similar announcements. Gigs CEO Hermann Frank said that embedding wireless plans into fintech services can lower AT&T’s customer acquisition costs — savings which can be shared with end users. “The average consumer largely overpays for their phone bill,” Frank said. “We can now offer a product at a price point that is about half what the typical consumer pays right now, with all the modern features that you require.” OnePay confirmed the launch and declined to comment further. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/03/walmart-backed-onepay-adds-wireless.html
STOP
$0.16251
+4.44%
T
$0.01579
-0.12%
BID
$0.07905
+2.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:31
Vanar Taps Plena Alliance Brings AI Wallet Tech to Kickstart Web3 Projects
The partnership intends to advance Web3, making it more developer-friendly, smart, and accessible with account abstraction and AI technology.
MORE
$0.09487
-3.45%
PLENA
$0.000987
+0.40%
AI
$0.1203
+0.92%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 19:30
World Gold Council to trial digital gold in London Market
The World Gold Council wants to trial a new digital representation of gold in London, with the aim of modernizing one of the world’s oldest financial markets.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/03 19:26
Saylor Outperforming Powell, Analyst Says
The post Saylor Outperforming Powell, Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Full reserve banking” Fed will not own Bitcoin Bitcoin evangelist Pierre Rochard has argued that Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor is currently outperforming Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Rochard believes that the Fed needs to own the largest cryptocurrency. “Full reserve banking” The Fed runs a fractional reserve system that allows banks to keep only a small portion of deposits while lending out the rest. The interest rate the Fed pays on reserves or Treasuries currently stands at 4.5%. Hence, Rochard argues that the Fed system carries a lot of risk while offering a relatively low return. In the meantime, STRC, Strategy’s preferred stock, is backed by Bitcoin reserves. Strategy is currently the world’s largest holder of the leading cryptocurrency with a total of 636,505 BTC. Strategy’s balance sheet has grown by roughly 580% due to its Bitcoin exposure. Rochard argues that this actually represents “full reserve banking” due to Strategy’s vast Bitcoin holdings. Strategy recently increased the STRC dividend to 10%, which is considerably higher compared to the aforementioned 4.5%. Fed will not own Bitcoin Rochard has opined that the Fed itself should hold Bitcoin after commenting on the soundness of Strategy’s treasury reserve strategy. However, Powell previously rejected the idea of holding Bitcoin, arguing that it would not be possible due to legal restrictions. Furthermore, he stated that the Fed would not be looking for a law change that would make it possible. Source: https://u.today/saylor-outperforming-powell-analyst-says
CHANGE
$0.00193199
-2.18%
BTC
$110,687.99
+0.54%
COM
$0.016175
-5.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:26
Chainlink And SUI Price Fluctuate While Remittix Presale Investors Set For Over 5,000% Gains By January
Chainlink and Sui price face volatility, while Remittix presale raises $23.4M with a Q3 wallet launch and analysts eyeing 5,000% gains by January 2026.
SUI
$3.3471
+1.79%
GAINS
$0.02667
-0.67%
WALLET
$0.02633
+1.58%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 19:20
Stablecoin, record August: volumes at 3,000 billion and market cap at 284.6 billion
According to Artemis, in August the on-chain volumes of stablecoins approached ~3 trillion dollars (approximately +92% month over month)
CAP
$0.12076
+75.39%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/03 19:17
