Chainalysis Report Reveals India and U.S. Lead in Global Crypto Adoption
The post Chainalysis Report Reveals India and U.S. Lead in Global Crypto Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Sep 02, 2025 19:47 The 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index highlights India and the U.S. as leaders in crypto adoption, with significant growth observed in APAC and Latin America. According to the latest report from Chainalysis, India and the United States are leading the world in cryptocurrency adoption, based on the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. The report, which has been published annually, examines both on-chain and off-chain data to identify countries that are at the forefront of grassroots crypto adoption. Methodology of the Global Crypto Adoption Index The index is composed of four sub-indices that assess countries based on their use of different cryptocurrency services. These sub-indices are adjusted for factors like population size and purchasing power, providing a comprehensive ranking of 151 countries. The methodology includes analyzing web traffic patterns to estimate transaction volumes, though it acknowledges the limitations of such data due to the use of VPNs and other privacy tools by crypto users. Significant Changes in the 2025 Methodology This year, Chainalysis made notable changes to its methodology, including the removal of the retail DeFi sub-index to avoid overemphasizing niche behaviors and the introduction of a new institutional activity sub-index. This change reflects the growing participation of traditional financial institutions in the crypto market, especially following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. Regional Insights and Growth Trends The report highlights that the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has emerged as the fastest-growing area for on-chain crypto activity, with a 69% year-over-year increase. Countries like India, Vietnam, and Pakistan are driving this growth. Latin America also saw a significant rise in crypto adoption, growing by 63% over the same period. In contrast, North America and Europe remain dominant in absolute transaction volumes, driven by renewed…
Shiba Inu Now Available for Cross-Chain Lending on Folks Finance
TLDR Shiba Inu has been integrated into Folks Finance’s cross-chain lending markets through Chainlink’s CCIP. Users can now deposit Shiba Inu to earn yields or use it as collateral for borrowing other assets. Folks Finance becomes the first flagship project to adopt Shiba Inu in its new cross-chain form. Chainlink’s CCIP enables Shiba Inu to [...] The post Shiba Inu Now Available for Cross-Chain Lending on Folks Finance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Best Cryptos to Buy Now: VeChain, HBAR, Litecoin, and Layer Brett Set for a Strong September Run
VeChain, HBAR, Litecoin, and Layer Brett emerge as the best cryptos to buy now, with September momentum, utility, and presale hype fueling investor demand.
Ethereum Foundation dumps 10K ETH as price struggles at $4,300
The Ethereum Foundation is set to sell 10,000 ETH, worth about $43 million, as prices hover around $4,300.
Remarkable Stability Signals Gradual Growth
The post Remarkable Stability Signals Gradual Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price Outlook: Remarkable Stability Signals Gradual Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Price Outlook: Remarkable Stability Signals Gradual Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-outlook-stability/
Bitcoin Faces Pump-and-Dump Risk As Fed Rate Cuts Near
The post Bitcoin Faces Pump-and-Dump Risk As Fed Rate Cuts Near appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin price consolidates despite Fed rate cut odds for September near 90%. Past cycles, like 2019, saw BTC pump into cuts and dump after. High bond yields, slower ETF inflows, and gold at record highs show BTC risk is rising. Bitcoin price is moving into September with some uncertainty. At press time, Federal Reserve rate cut odds for this month were close to 90%. Traders are watching closely because history shows rate cuts can spark both rallies and sharp sell-offs. BTC has often pumped into Fed meetings, only to fall once easing begins. The risk this time is that the same setup is showing up again. But weaker liquidity and credit market stress make the backdrop even harder than before. Bitcoin’s reaction to Fed rate cuts has not been the same in every cycle. In 2019, BTC price climbed from $3,000 to $13,000 ahead of the first cuts. Each cut triggered a short rally, but the price weakened later. Traders call this the “pump into, dump out” setup. Bitcoin Risk And Fed Cuts | Source: X In March 2020, the Fed cut rates to zero during the COVID-19 panic. Bitcoin crashed first along with stocks, then bounced when stimulus programs started. That was a crisis case, not a normal cycle. In 2024, the story was different. Spot BTC ETFs drove record inflows. More so on hype. Political events also brought crypto into the election spotlight. BTC extended higher even after cuts, breaking the old pattern. However, any BTC price pattern following the rate cut isn’t set in stone. This history shows that Fed rate cuts do not guarantee steady gains. The market reaction depends on liquidity, credit, and investor appetite. Weak Liquidity and Bond Market Stress Also Have Roles To Play The overall Bitcoin price setup in 2025…
VivoPower, Doppler Finance Drive $30M XRP Investment as XRPL Activity Spikes
The post VivoPower, Doppler Finance Drive $30M XRP Investment as XRPL Activity Spikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VivoPower and Doppler Finance have announced plans to deploy $30 million in XRP as part of their treasury yield strategies. This also comes at a time when network activity of XRPL is surging. VivoPower and Doppler Finance Launch $30M XRP Initiative In a recent press release, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has finalized an agreement with Doppler Finance to develop advanced XRP yield programs for institutional investors. The deal begins with a pilot deployment of $30 million, with the potential to scale up to $200 million over time. The plan is to reinvest returns directly into the firm’s reserves. This would create a compounding loop for long-term growth. Executives from both sides hailed the partnership as transformative. Rox Park, Head of Korea at Doppler Finance, emphasized the strength of South Korea’s XRP community. He also noted the country holds nearly 20% of the circulating token supply. “We are proud to have signed this definitive partnership agreement with VivoPower and look forward to working closely with them…We are confident that our platform will be able to deliver on their yield enhancement objectives with regards to XRP, and in the future, the RLUSD stablecoin as well,” he noted. VivoPower’s CEO, Kevin Chin, described the alliance as a significant step in the company’s digital asset strategy. He also highlighted opportunities in payments, stablecoins, tokenization, and decentralized lending. We are very pleased to have entered this partnership with Doppler Finance, which has rapidly become a leader in the South Korean XRP ecosystem…With an estimated 20% of the circulating supply totaling $30 billion of XRP held in South Korea, it is strategically a very important market for our overall digital asset treasury. The action comes after VivoPower bought Ripple shares worth $100 million, increasing its XRP-centric treasury strategy. XRPL Activity Confirms Strong On-Chain Momentum On-chain metrics indicate that…
Ray Dalio publishes rebuke of FT article, offers keen insights into crypto
Dalio FT
TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million
PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Yu Jin, TechnoRevenant had previously profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations, and subsequently went long on XPL with 1x leverage through 15+ addresses. It currently holds 38.17 million XPL in Hyperliquid, worth approximately $26 million, and has turned from a floating profit of $10 million to a floating loss of $3.67 million.
Cardano Weakness Pushes ADA Holders Toward Layer Brett, Branded the ‘Dogecoin Slayer’
Cardano weakness drives ADA holders toward Layer Brett, dubbed the Dogecoin Slayer, with presale buzz, L2 utility, and 10,000% ROI potential sparking hype.
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director