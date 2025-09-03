2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
US Crypto Adoption on the Rise Following 'Regulatory Momentum': Chainalysis

The U.S. has jumped from fourth to second place in Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index—but the APAC region leads growth.
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:01
Dogecoin Gets Its 1st Foundation-Backed Treasury Worth $175 Million

Dogecoin’s backers moved quickly this week to create what they call the first official DOGE treasury, pushing $175 million into a vehicle aimed at buying Dogecoin and bringing more institutional muscle to the token. Related Reading: Mastercard Stresses Crypto Is An Enhancement, Not A Substitute According to reports, the fund was set up through a private placement that issued 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants priced at $1 each, a structure meant to provide immediate capital for purchases. The plan has drawn big-name crypto firms and traditional investors. Funding And Structure Based on reports, the financing raised $175 million in total. Over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors are said to have taken part, with names like Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Mythos and Borderless listed among participants. The offering is expected to close around September 4, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the formal listing of the new warrants. CleanCore Solutions $ZONE is converting to become the first ever Dogecoin Treasury company in partnership with the House of Doge. Stock immediately plummets 59%. What a world. pic.twitter.com/xqHYHXixYu — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 2, 2025 The company tied to the move is CleanCore Solutions, which will house the program alongside a commercial arm called House of Doge. Markets reacted fast. CleanCore’s share price fell about 60%, sliding from roughly $6.85 to near $2.69 after the arrangement was disclosed. That drop reflected investor worries about dilution, execution risk, and how public markets would view a corporate play centered on a meme token. Trading in the warrants and the conversion mechanics were flagged by analysts as key details investors will watch closely. Leadership And Governance Reports have disclosed a noteworthy lineup of people and advisors. Alex Spiro, who has been publicly identified as an attorney for Elon Musk, is named to serve as Chairman of the Board at CleanCore. Timothy Stebbing, Director at the Dogecoin Foundation and CTO of House of Doge, will join CleanCore’s board, while Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, is slated to act as CleanCore’s Chief Investment Officer. Related Reading: Scam Tokens Prompt Shiba Inu Team To Issue Emergency Alert – Details The crypto-ETF firm 21Shares will advise on governance, capital allocation and strategy for the treasury. Those moves were described in filings and press releases tied to the deal. The effort aims to move Dogecoin from pure meme status toward something that can be held in a corporate reserve and used for payments, tokenization efforts, and other financial uses. According to statements circulating with the financing documents, the treasury would buy DOGE with the raised capital and could help create institutional-grade products around the token. Details about custody, trading rules and how purchases will be executed were not fully spelled out in initial disclosures. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/03 20:00
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Galaxy Digital Tokenizes Nasdaq Shares on Solana: What To Know

TLDR: Galaxy Digital tokenized its SEC-registered Nasdaq-listed shares directly on Solana through Superstate’s Opening Bell platform. The launch marks the first instance of a Nasdaq company placing its official equity on a major public blockchain. Tokenized shares remain compliant, with ownership updated onchain by Superstate in real time after transfers. Approved investors can hold and [...] The post Galaxy Digital Tokenizes Nasdaq Shares on Solana: What To Know appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/03 20:00
US rises to 2nd in crypto adoption as APAC sees most growth: Chainalysis

The US climbed to second in Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Adoption Index rankings, with India taking out top spot and Pakistan, Vietnam and Brazil rounding out the top five. Regulatory momentum in Washington and crypto exchange-traded funds have pushed the US up two spots into second place for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis.The US trailed only India, which maintained the top spot for the third year in a row, and contributed to the Asia Pacific region being crowned the fastest-growing between July 2024 and June 2025, Chainalysis said in its 2025 Global Adoption Index published on Wednesday.Chainalysis chief economist Kim Grauer told Cointelegraph that crypto adoption is mostly accelerating in mature markets with clearer rules and institutional rails, and in emerging markets where stablecoins are transforming how people manage money.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:00
Utila ‘triples’ valuation with $22 million Series A extension round as stablecoin infrastructure demand surges

The crypto infrastructure provider focused on stablecoins said it's nearly tripled its valuation in six months.
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:00
Best Crypto Presale: Ethereum and XRP Price Drops Send Investors Racing Into Layer Brett

Ethereum and XRP prices slide near key supports, while investors pile into Layer Brett’s presale at $0.0053, tipped as the best crypto presale with 300x potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 20:00
new purchasing strategy on Ethereum

The post new purchasing strategy on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astrid Intelligence, a company specializing in the development and distribution of autonomous AI agents for marketing in the wellness sector, has announced the purchase of its first share of Ethereum, thereby strengthening its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. A New Chapter for Astrid Intelligence: Welcome Ethereum Astrid Intelligence has formalized the acquisition of 1,377.98 ETH, with a total value of 4.5 million pounds. This operation represents a decisive step in the strategy of diversifying and consolidating its digital assets treasury. The investment in Ethereum adds to the already substantial holdings in Solana (SOL), Bittensor (TAO) and Bitcoin (BTC), confirming the company’s intention to oversee the main emerging digital assets. Migration from the London Stock Exchange to the Aquis Growth Market In parallel with the purchase of Ethereum, Astrid Intelligence announced its migration from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to the Aquis Growth Market (AQSE). This choice reflects the growing trend among small and medium-sized British enterprises to seek regulated but more flexible environments to support innovation.  AQSE is indeed establishing itself as the go-to platform for companies focused on digital assets, offering a regulated environment that promotes growth and operational agility. AQSE: a new hub for digital innovation The Aquis Growth Market is one of only two regulated exchanges in the United Kingdom, and it is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for companies looking to develop innovative solutions in the field of digital assets. Astrid Intelligence’s decision to delist from the LSE and list on AQSE places it among the most dynamic and forward-looking entities in the British technological and financial sector. The Return to Trading Starting today, shares of Astrid Intelligence are once again tradable on AQSE, with the ticker ASTR, starting from 8:00 AM. This transition marks the beginning of a new phase for the company, which aims…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 19:57
Will the Fed Buy Bitcoin? Analyst Says Saylor’s Strategy Beats Powell

The post Will the Fed Buy Bitcoin? Analyst Says Saylor’s Strategy Beats Powell appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin advocate and CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, Pierre Rochard, has stirred the pot with a bold claim: Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-heavy approach is outperforming Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policies.  In a post on X, Rochard compared the Fed’s low-yield system with Strategy’s high-dividend Bitcoin reserves. “The Federal Reserve: 0% fractional reserve banking yielding …
CoinPedia2025/09/03 19:57
Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

BNB Chain lending platform Venus Protocol resumed full operations after an exploit on Tuesday forced an emergency vote to suspend withdrawals and liquidations. The platform confirmed later that it had restored services and recovered the $27 million worth of digital assets compromised in the incident. The disruption began when Venus identified suspicious activity linked to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 19:56
