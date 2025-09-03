Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Begins WLFI Burn Campaign After 31% Price Drop

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-affiliated crypto venture, has initiated a token burn just days after its public debut, as the team looks to curb early volatility and revive sagging market confidence. Key Takeaways: WLFI burned 47 million tokens, or 0.19% of its circulating supply, in response to a sharp price drop after launch. The team plans a broader buyback-and-burn program funded by protocol fees, pending a community vote. Critics warn the move may offer short-term relief but highlights risks tied to celebrity-driven crypto launches. According to onchain data from Lookonchain, the project burned 47 million WLFI tokens on Wednesday, sending them to a verified burn address. The move comes amid a steep 31% decline in the token’s value since its launch on Monday, when it briefly traded at $0.331 before falling to just over $0.23. WLFI Burn Targets 0.19% of Circulating Supply as 25% of Tokens Unlocked The burn represents 0.19% of WLFI’s circulating supply, which currently stands at 24.66 billion tokens, roughly a quarter of the project’s original 100 billion supply, according to CoinMarketCap. Token burns are a common response to downward price pressure, reducing supply in hopes of increasing the value of remaining tokens. In this case, the WLFI team is using protocol-owned liquidity fees to fund a broader buyback-and-burn plan, which is still awaiting a community vote. In the proposal released Tuesday, the team argued that removing tokens held by “participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth” would benefit loyal holders by increasing their relative stake. While the burn may help offset some of the selling pressure from early investors cashing out, critics say it highlights the fragility of meme-fueled launches tied to public figures. The burn campaign may offer short-term relief, but it also raises long-term questions. As WLFI tries to pivot from hype to utility, market watchers will be looking for substance beyond token mechanics. The official vote on the burn proposal is still pending, but initial community feedback has been largely supportive. The WLFI launch followed a July vote by investors to make WLFI tradable. Until then, the tokens functioned only as governance instruments, giving holders the right to weigh in on code changes and business adjustments. Early investors are permitted to sell up to 20% of their holdings, the company said. That first 20% unlock, estimated at 3 billion to 5 billion tokens sold at presale prices of $0.015 and $0.05, triggered a wave of selling. Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Hits $6B as WLFI Token Debuts on Exchanges The Trump family’s wealth saw a sharp increase of up to $6 billion on Monday following the public launch of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token. The debut allowed open-market trading for the first time, with over $1 billion in volume recorded within the first hour across major exchanges. Prices hovered between $0.24 and $0.30, aligning with prior futures market activity. The Trump family holds just under 25% of the total WLFI supply, though their tokens remain locked and cannot yet be sold. Despite that, the market debut gave the holdings a clear valuation, making WLFI the family’s most valuable asset according to the Wall Street Journal. World Liberty Financial was launched during Trump’s presidential campaign, with his sons listed as co-founders and Trump himself as “co-founder emeritus.” Since its inception, the platform has expanded into stablecoins and decentralized finance, aiming to bring retail users into crypto markets