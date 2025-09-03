2025-09-05 Friday

Trump’s WLFI Token Burns Millions After Price Crashes Post-Launch

Onchain trackers revealed that more than 47 million WLFI tokens were destroyed this week, trimming the supply to just under […] The post Trump’s WLFI Token Burns Millions After Price Crashes Post-Launch appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/03
Bitcoin ETFs Surge with $332M Inflows, Ending Ethereum ETF Lead

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw $332.7 million in net inflows, signaling a shift in market sentiment. Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF, FBTC, led the inflows with $132.7 million in net gains. Ethereum ETFs experienced $135.3 million in outflows, driven by withdrawals from Fidelity’s FETH and Bitwise’s ETHW. The shift back to Bitcoin ETFs marks a reversal of Ethereum’s [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs Surge with $332M Inflows, Ending Ethereum ETF Lead appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/03
Dogecoin Panic Selling Drives Investors to Layer Brett as Analysts Predict PEPE-Style Gains

Dogecoin panic selling sparks investor shift into Layer Brett, the Layer 2 meme coin with staking rewards and PEPE-style breakout potential gaining momentum.
2025/09/03
$1.5 mln in Web3 bets over Trump’s death: ‘Kind of crazy,’ says much-alive Prez

The post $1.5 mln in Web3 bets over Trump’s death: ‘Kind of crazy,’ says much-alive Prez appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 3, 2025 Key Takeaways Rumors about Trump’s health ignited $1.5 million in prediction market bets, revealing both ethical and regulatory challenges in Web3 platforms.  Over the past weekend, social media was abuzz with alarming rumors surrounding President Donald Trump’s health, fueled by his unusually low public visibility. Trump death rumors hype up Since his Cabinet meeting on the 26th of August, Trump has remained out of the public eye, sparking widespread speculation about his well-being. The frenzy reached its peak on the 30th of August, when searches for terms like “is Trump dead” and “Trump dead” surged to the top of Google’s trending queries.  Adding to the intrigue, markets closely tied to Trump-related events drew attention. Source: Molly White/X Dismissing these rumors, President Trump finally made his public appearance on the 2nd of September, reaffirming his health and putting an end to the viral misinformation. Trump voiced,  “It’s sort of crazy.” However, many observers had reported the news as true even before this official confirmation. This included liberal commentator Keith Olbermann, who noted,  “Of course Trump’s not dead, on the other hand how could you be certain? And how could his own White House have possibly made it look more like he was or is desperately ill or had surgery or is having surgery or what?” How did this impact the predictions market? Trump’s death rumors triggered unprecedented activity in prediction markets, highlighting both the power and the controversy of Web3 platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket. Together, the platforms attracted over $1.5 million in wagers on whether President Trump would leave office in 2025, with more than half of the bets hinging on scenarios that could indirectly relate to his death. This was because Donald Trump Jr. serves as an advisor to both prediction market platforms —…
2025/09/03
Crypto News: Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 To Buy Before October

The post Crypto News: Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 To Buy Before October  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News One expert has recently revealed the top 4 altcoins to buy under $1. The list shows that good cryptocurrencies are not always expensive, as sometimes they come with a promising future and stability.  Let’s break down and take a closer look at the momentum of each of these altcoin projects.  Top 4 Altcoins Under $1  …
2025/09/03
Governor Bullock says the RBA is exploring AI's impact on the economy

Australian Central Bank Governor Mitchelle Bullock has revealed that AI and digitization could affect inflation dynamics and the labor market.
2025/09/03
Nasdaq-Listed CIMG Acquires 500 BTC Through $55M Stock Offering

TLDR CIMG swaps $55M in stock for 500 BTC, anchoring its crypto reserve shift. Nasdaq-listed CIMG acquires 500 BTC through $55M share issuance deal. CIMG completes $55M stock-for-Bitcoin move, reshaping its treasury model. $55M share sale secures 500 BTC as CIMG builds Bitcoin-backed reserves. CIMG pivots to digital assets with $55M Bitcoin acquisition strategy. CIMG [...] The post Nasdaq-Listed CIMG Acquires 500 BTC Through $55M Stock Offering appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/03
American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency linked to the Trump family, will be listed on the Nasdaq today.

PANews reported on September 3rd that the Wall Street Journal reported that American Bitcoin, a company associated with the Trump family, has completed its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and will be listed on the Nasdaq today. The company, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., primarily engages in Bitcoin mining and accumulation. The ticker symbol is "ABTC."
2025/09/03
Corbin Carroll Is Trying To Join A Club That Has Only Four Members

The post Corbin Carroll Is Trying To Join A Club That Has Only Four Members appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corbin Carroll is just four triples shy of joining the current four-member club of players with 20 doubles, triples, home runs, and stolen bases. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Forget Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto or Freddie Freeman. Forget Pete Crow-Armstrong or Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso. Shockingly, as of Monday night, the National League leader in extra base hits is none of the above. Rather, when Labor Day Weekend ended, the man leading the league in that category was Corbin Carroll, the diminutive (by baseball standards) right fielder playing for the underwhelming Arizona Diamondbacks. If this answer is surprising, consider that he has the fewest number of plate appearances of all the players listed above, and that he most certainly doesn’t present the same type of existential threat every time he steps to the plate. Carroll just goes about his business, trying to become the fifth player in MLB history to have at least twenty doubles, twenty triples, twenty homers, and twenty stolen bases in a single season. If he were able to do it (he needs four more triples), he would join this illustrious club: Frank “Wildfire” Schulte, who accomplished the feat in 1911 for the Chicago Cubs. He had 20 doubles, 21 triples, 21 home runs, and 23 stolen bases. A center fielder from New York named Willie Mays. When he did it in 1957, he had 26 doubles, 20 triples, 35 dingers, and 38 stolen bases. It took another fifty years, and then in 2007, two players did it: Curtis Granderson for the Tigers and Jimmy Rollins for the Phillies. Granderson went 38/23/23/26, while Rollins clocked in with 38, 20, 30, and 41. Here is where Carroll stands with 23 games to go: 27 doubles, 16 triples, 29 homers, 23 stolen bases. And he…
2025/09/03
Trimont’s Revolutionary Leap For Real Estate Efficiency

The post Trimont’s Revolutionary Leap For Real Estate Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan Blockchain Payments: Trimont’s Revolutionary Leap For Real Estate Efficiency Skip to content Home Crypto News JPMorgan Blockchain Payments: Trimont’s Revolutionary Leap for Real Estate Efficiency Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/jpmorgan-blockchain-payments-trimont/
2025/09/03
