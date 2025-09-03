Corbin Carroll Is Trying To Join A Club That Has Only Four Members

Corbin Carroll is just four triples shy of joining the current four-member club of players with 20 doubles, triples, home runs, and stolen bases. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images Forget Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto or Freddie Freeman. Forget Pete Crow-Armstrong or Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso. Shockingly, as of Monday night, the National League leader in extra base hits is none of the above. Rather, when Labor Day Weekend ended, the man leading the league in that category was Corbin Carroll, the diminutive (by baseball standards) right fielder playing for the underwhelming Arizona Diamondbacks. If this answer is surprising, consider that he has the fewest number of plate appearances of all the players listed above, and that he most certainly doesn't present the same type of existential threat every time he steps to the plate. Carroll just goes about his business, trying to become the fifth player in MLB history to have at least twenty doubles, twenty triples, twenty homers, and twenty stolen bases in a single season. If he were able to do it (he needs four more triples), he would join this illustrious club: Frank "Wildfire" Schulte, who accomplished the feat in 1911 for the Chicago Cubs. He had 20 doubles, 21 triples, 21 home runs, and 23 stolen bases. A center fielder from New York named Willie Mays. When he did it in 1957, he had 26 doubles, 20 triples, 35 dingers, and 38 stolen bases. It took another fifty years, and then in 2007, two players did it: Curtis Granderson for the Tigers and Jimmy Rollins for the Phillies. Granderson went 38/23/23/26, while Rollins clocked in with 38, 20, 30, and 41. Here is where Carroll stands with 23 games to go: 27 doubles, 16 triples, 29 homers, 23 stolen bases. And he…