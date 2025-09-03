2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Crypto Lawyers Push Back on “Vague” SEC & CFTC Statement

Crypto Lawyers Push Back on “Vague” SEC & CFTC Statement

The post Crypto Lawyers Push Back on “Vague” SEC & CFTC Statement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC and CFTC issued a joint statement permitting registered exchanges to trade “certain spot commodity” cryptos However, crypto lawyer Bill Morgan called it a “nothingburger,” as crypto exchanges remain unregulated The statement fails to define “commodity,” leaving the core “security vs. commodity” debate unresolved The SEC and CFTC issued a new joint statement on crypto, but prominent crypto lawyers are already calling it a “nothingburger.”  While regulators are celebrating the move as a major step forward, legal experts like Bill Morgan argue it does little to solve the core uncertainty facing the U.S. crypto industry, as it fails to provide a clear regulatory framework.  How does this help crypto exchanges? They’re all pretty much still unregulated and not registered with the SEC despite the end of the SEC lawsuits. Not sure but maybe Coinbase has some trading activities registered with the CFTC https://t.co/siRNb2Rr0L — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 2, 2025 The Official Statement: What Did the Regulators Actually Say? The joint statement, issued on September 2, appears to be a move to clarify the roles of the two agencies, but its language is deliberately vague. What does the statement permit? The regulators clarified that “duly registered” exchanges are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of “certain spot commodity products.” The statement also highlighted a “coordinated approach” to promote trading venue choice for market participants. How are the regulators spinning this? SEC Chairman Paul Atkins called the statement a “significant step forward,” while Acting CFTC Chairman Caroline D. Pham highlighted the “synergy” between the two agencies.  Both credited the Trump administration’s “collaborative approach” to making America the “crypto capital of the world,” a sign that the White House continues to push for the CFTC to lead on digital assets. The Reality Check: Why Crypto Lawyers Are Skeptical Despite the positive…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03129+0.51%
Threshold
T$0.0158-0.06%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004502+0.02%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:45
शेयर करें
CARDS token surges 200%+ as Raydium brings its tokenized Pokemon cards onchain

CARDS token surges 200%+ as Raydium brings its tokenized Pokemon cards onchain

Pokemon Raydium NFT
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125+2.45%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2655+25.59%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004531+0.02%
शेयर करें
Crypto.news2025/09/03 20:41
शेयर करें
Faster Than Solana, Cheaper Than Cardano: The ETH L2 Driving Meme Coin Frenzy

Faster Than Solana, Cheaper Than Cardano: The ETH L2 Driving Meme Coin Frenzy

Layer Brett, an ETH Layer 2, is outpacing Solana in speed and undercutting Cardano in cost, fueling meme coin mania with $2M raised and 1,000% staking rewards.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5002-0.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002458+1.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.05-1.36%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 20:40
शेयर करें
Ethereum community celebrates network resilience amid Paradigm client bug

Ethereum community celebrates network resilience amid Paradigm client bug

The post Ethereum community celebrates network resilience amid Paradigm client bug appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum community members praised the network’s resilience after a software issue in Paradigm’s Reth execution client failed to affect overall operations. On Sept. 2, Paradigm’s Chief Technology Officer Georgios Konstantopoulos disclosed on X that a bug in Reth’s state root computation had caused multiple nodes to stall. According to discussions on the project’s GitHub page, the problem appeared at block 2,327,426 and impacted versions 1.6.0 and 1.4.8 running on the Ethereum mainnet. Paradigm developed Reth, an execution layer client written in Rust, designed for modularity and high performance. Execution clients are critical components of Ethereum nodes. They process transactions, execute smart contracts, and maintain blockchain state. A malfunction in such a client can normally result in bad blocks, threatening the stability of the wider network. Yet Paradigm’s Reth disruption remained limited due to the network’s diverse clients. Data from Ethernodes shows that only 800 operators, around 5.4% of Ethereum’s execution layer, currently run Reth. The client ranks sixth by usage, well behind Geth, Nethermind, and Besu, which control more than 64% of the network. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. As a result, the bug did not spread across the ecosystem, reflecting how client diversity shields the blockchain from single points of failure. Community praises Ethereum’s resilience Several developers used the incident to emphasize why Ethereum must continue to prioritize a multi-client strategy. Blockchain developer Phil Ngo remarked that the more clients operators deploy, the safer the network becomes. He cited past events such as the Holesky testnet disruption, noting that users running diverse clients avoided downtime while others faced issues. Anthony Sassano, an educator and prominent voice in the Ethereum ecosystem, echoed that point. He…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09482-3.52%
Phil
PHIL$0.001965-0.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016188-5.38%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:39
शेयर करें
FATF President: Countries must be more transparent about the owners of shell companies, as criminals are using cryptocurrencies to transfer funds across borders

FATF President: Countries must be more transparent about the owners of shell companies, as criminals are using cryptocurrencies to transfer funds across borders

PANews reported on September 3rd that the Chairman of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) stated that countries must be more transparent about the owners of shell companies, a key issue in the new round of assessments. Criminals are increasingly using cryptocurrencies to transfer funds across borders.
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1153-0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09482-3.52%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/03 20:37
शेयर करें
Australia’s Bullock confirms central bank is studying AI’s impact on economy

Australia’s Bullock confirms central bank is studying AI’s impact on economy

The post Australia’s Bullock confirms central bank is studying AI’s impact on economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australian Central Bank Governor Mitchelle Bullock has confirmed that the bank is exploring the impact of AI on the economy. She said they are examining the potential implications for inflation and employment during the 60th Shann Memorial Lecture in Perth. Bullock urged policymakers to remain alert to all possible impacts as AI adoption increases. She acknowledged that technological change has continuously reshaped the labor market, noting that AI is no exception. According to her, some roles may be changed or displaced altogether with new ones forming.  RBA deploys AI and data tools to boost research Governor Mitchelle Bullock outlined in a speech the steps being taken at the Central Bank to explore AI’s impact on the economy. The RBA has acquired an enterprise-grade GPU that will aid the development of AI-driven analytical tools. It has also adopted a hybrid model that utilizes secure cloud and on-premise data centers. She confirmed that about 450 employees are now actively coding using AI-assistant tools. The Bank has adopted a pilot program called RBAPubChat, an internal chatbot that surfaces insights from nearly 20,000 analytical documents ranging from petabytes of data. The Governor revealed that they are conducting efficiency improvements in research and analytics, but not to make policy.  “To be clear, we are not using AI to formulate or set monetary policy or any other policy.” -Mitchelle Bullock, RBA Governor RBA’s data holdings include more than 125,000 time series data, with 5,000 being updated daily, adding roughly 100,000 new data points daily. There are also around 7.5 petabytes of structured and unstructured data covering more than 200 years, including archival records. She said a digitization program exists to preserve and search these records to generate insights.   Bullock highlighted several tools that help extract qualitative insights from quantitative indicators. She mentioned the RBA’s liaison program,…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019282-2.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09482-3.52%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2463+3.48%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:37
शेयर करें
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,743.07+0.69%
शेयर करें
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
शेयर करें
Hong Kong goes after large scale insider trading ring

Hong Kong goes after large scale insider trading ring

Hong Kong starts a big insider trading investigation involving HKEX, the SFC, brokers, and social media influencers.
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 20:35
शेयर करें
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Prides Himself On Becoming All-Around Hitter

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Prides Himself On Becoming All-Around Hitter

The post Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Prides Himself On Becoming All-Around Hitter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 31: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 3-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images Kyle Schwarber is in the National League MVP conversation for two big reasons. The Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter leads the NL with 49 home runs. The 32-year-old’s 119 RBIs top the major leagues. Last Thursday, Schwarber tied the MLB record with four home runs and set the franchise record by driving in nine runs in a win over the visiting Atlanta Braves. Little wonder that fans at Citizens Bank Park kept chanting “M-V-P” every time Schwarber stepped into the batter’s box. Kyle Schwarber Raises Batting Average However, something else about Schwarber’s season stands out. He has a .245 batting average while playing in each of the Phillies’ 138 games. Batting average is increasingly devalued in this age of advanced metrics. Most baseball people, even those not heavily into analytics, believe on-base percentage and slugging percentage are better indicators of a hitter’s production, Schwarber is a product of new-age thinking. His ability to hit home runs and draw walks offset his low batting average. However, Schwarber looks like a player right out of the old school with his stocky build. He has old-school sensibilities when it comes to statistics. Schwarber hit just .197 in 2023. It was still a productive season as he homered 47 times and drew a career-high 126 walks. However, hitting under .200 bothered Schwarber. “Nobody wants to look at the scoreboard and see the number one at the start of your batting average instead of a two,” Schwarber said. “I know batting average might not…
MemeCore
M$1.6625+20.61%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014408+1.52%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3752-5.00%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:34
शेयर करें
Strategy’s Bitcoin Strategy Defended by Benchmark Amid Equity Sales

Strategy’s Bitcoin Strategy Defended by Benchmark Amid Equity Sales

TLDR Benchmark defends Strategy’s move to issue equity for Bitcoin purchases, citing long-term benefits. Strategy purchased 4,048 BTC, bringing its holdings to 636,505 BTC. The decision to relax equity issuance restrictions was a necessary course-correction. Strategy is a top candidate for S&P 500 inclusion, though Bitcoin volatility may raise concerns. Strategy, the Bitcoin Strategy company, [...] The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Strategy Defended by Benchmark Amid Equity Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,743.07+0.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-0.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/03 20:32
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director