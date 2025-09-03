2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Eric Trump Celebrates WLFI’s Success Amid 47M Token to Boost Price

Eric Trump Celebrates WLFI’s Success Amid 47M Token to Boost Price

TLDR WLFI burned 47 million tokens to help stabilize the price after its volatile public launch. The burn represents 0.19% of WLFI’s circulating supply and is aimed at reducing market volatility. WLFI surged nearly 20x from its initial offering price but has since seen a sharp decline. Eric Trump is confident in WLFI’s future, despite [...] The post Eric Trump Celebrates WLFI’s Success Amid 47M Token to Boost Price appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.301-0.03%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1819+8.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125+2.45%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/03 20:54
शेयर करें
Paradigm resolves block production bug in Reth Ethereum client

Paradigm resolves block production bug in Reth Ethereum client

Paradigm chief technological officer Georgios Konstantopoulos has disclosed a bug in the firm’s Ethereum execution client Reth. In a post on X, Konstantopoulos stated that the bug is causing several nodes to stall while offering a solution to the problem. According to Konstantopoulos, users can fix the issue by running a set of commands that […]
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06608+17.12%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 20:54
शेयर करें
Bank Of America Predicts 155 Target Amid US Data Surge

Bank Of America Predicts 155 Target Amid US Data Surge

The post Bank Of America Predicts 155 Target Amid US Data Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial USD/JPY Forecast: Bank Of America Predicts 155 Target Amid US Data Surge Skip to content Home Forex News Crucial USD/JPY Forecast: Bank of America Predicts 155 Target Amid US Data Surge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usd-jpy-forecast-surge/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016188-5.38%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06316+0.78%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:54
शेयर करें
Market Expert Explains Why Cardano Could Reach $15

Market Expert Explains Why Cardano Could Reach $15

A prominent market expert has provided several reasons he believes a Cardano rally to $15 is not out of reach. Currently, Cardano (ADA) has faced heavy selling pressure in recent weeks as the crypto market continues to wrestle with uncertainty. At press time, ADA trades near $0.835, almost 18% below its recent five-month peak of $1.02.  Despite the downward pressure, analyst Dan Gambardello believes ADA holds massive long-term potential, and he believes a possible rally toward $15 is not out of reach. In his recent analysis, Gambardello admitted that the call is bold, considering ADA has not managed to hold above a dollar in the current market. However, he argues that a combination of factors like governance milestones, decentralization, and improving fundamentals makes the prediction more realistic than many assume. Factors That Make an ADA to $15 Rally Feasible One of the key points in his outlook is governance. For context, Cardano recently ratified a new constitutional committee, and none of the founding entities hold a seat.  He noted that this development makes Cardano a completely community-driven project, something that sets it apart from most other major blockchains still influenced by founders or venture capital groups. He believes this move strengthens ADA's value proposition, especially for long-term investors who prioritize decentralization. Gambardello also highlighted Cardano's strong performance against Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past year. Specifically, ADA has gained more than 150% year-over-year, compared to Bitcoin's 93% and Ethereum's 79%.  Also, from its bear-market low, Cardano is up around 276%, outperforming Ethereum's 163% recovery in the same period. This performance shows that Cardano has continued to prove skeptics wrong by consistently keeping pace with or surpassing its larger rivals. Gambardello further called attention to institutional interest. Notably, data from Polymarket shows ADA's chances of securing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in 2025 sit near 87%. He believes such approval would attract significant inflows from large investors, just as Ethereum's ETFs have already done. How Cardano at $15 Would Look He then analyzed what a $15 ADA price would look like despite confirming that it is actually not his target for this cycle. At this value, Cardano's market cap would reach roughly $547 billion, a level comparable to Ethereum's current $522 billion. He believes this scenario is not far-fetched since Ethereum itself could climb well beyond the trillion-dollar mark in the next market cycle. Cardano 1W Chart Dan GambardelloCardano 1W Chart | Dan Gambardello Still, Gambardello confirmed that he does not present $15 as his only forecast. The market analyst has consistently predicted a range between $5 and $10, which he considers more realistic given Cardano's history and growth trajectory.  For context, a $10 price would place its market cap around $300 billion, still a massive leap but one he believes lines up with past market cycles. During the previous bull run, ADA surged nearly 3,000% from lows of around $0.10. A similar move from today's levels could bring a rally of roughly 1,600%. Speaking further, Gambardello pointed to proprietary risk models he developed to guide investors on when to buy, sell, and take profits.  These models show ADA currently at a risk score of 37, almost identical to where it stood in November 2020 when it traded for just $0.09. The fact that the same score now aligns with a much higher price suggests to him that the upside could be even greater this time around. Cardano Risk ModelCardano Risk Model
NEAR
NEAR$2.396-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09482-3.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12076+75.26%
शेयर करें
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 20:53
शेयर करें
State Bank of Pakistan Maintains Crypto Trading Ban

State Bank of Pakistan Maintains Crypto Trading Ban

The post State Bank of Pakistan Maintains Crypto Trading Ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Pakistani Ministry of Finance reaffirms its ban on cryptocurrency trading. The launch of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve indicates a shift in government interest. Discussions about the future of digital assets and central bank digital currencies continue. On September 3, the Pakistani Ministry of Finance announced intentions by the State Bank of Pakistan to potentially ease cryptocurrency trading restrictions, signaling possible future policy changes. This potential shift could position Pakistan as a significant player in the digital currency space, influencing both domestic and international crypto markets if implemented. Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions Historically, market reactions have been mixed, with industry stakeholders eyeing potential policy shifts. As yet, key market figures have not publicly commented on Pakistan’s approach. Sohail Jawad, SBP Executive Director, reiterated the guidance to refrain from public cryptocurrency trading. Insights from government institutions underscore ongoing enforcement of current regulations. Current policy prohibits general public trading in cryptocurrencies, yet a strategic Bitcoin reserve suggests a shift in government interest toward recognizing crypto’s potential on a national scale. Pakistan aims to leverage its youth-driven demographic, with over 70% of its population under 30 years. Imdadullah Bosal, Finance Secretary, reaffirmed that a legal framework for crypto will only be established following a formal government decision. “There will be a legal framework only when the government formally takes a decision, but the current legal status is that crypto is not a legal tender in Pakistan.” — Imdadullah Bosal, Finance Secretary Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? Pakistan’s strategic reserve approach reflects a nuanced stance, similar to El Salvador’s adoption but without legalization for public use despite the ban. Bitcoin, at a current price of $111,586.95, dominates the market with a 57.77% share, amassing a market cap of $2.22 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past…
Capverse
CAP$0.12076+75.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016188-5.38%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000759-1.68%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:51
शेयर करें
Cardano, Chainlink, and Sui Eye Q4 Upside, While Analysts Expect Layer Brett to Deliver 14,675% Gains

Cardano, Chainlink, and Sui Eye Q4 Upside, While Analysts Expect Layer Brett to Deliver 14,675% Gains

Cardano, Chainlink, and Sui target Q4 gains, but analysts tip Layer Brett’s presale for explosive 14,675% upside with L2 speed, staking rewards, and hype.
SUI
SUI$3.3563+2.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.84+3.44%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02667-0.67%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 20:50
शेयर करें
Bitcoin ETFs See Inflows as Ether ETFs Drop

Bitcoin ETFs See Inflows as Ether ETFs Drop

The post Bitcoin ETFs See Inflows as Ether ETFs Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin is regaining its safe-haven status amid global uncertainty, with analysts predicting continued inflows. Bitcoin trades near $111,000, with analysts eyeing the 20-week SMA as key support. Ethereum ETFs see outflows as ETH struggles below $4,400, with a potential drop toward its 21-week EMA at $3,400. Amid the broader crypto market correction, Bitcoin BTC $111 596 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $46.00 B is once again emerging as a safe haven asset, regaining the “digital gold” narrative amid the global macro uncertainty. Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs surged on September 2, recording a total of $332.7 million. On the other hand, Ethereum ETH $4 363 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $526.57 B Vol. 24h: $32.41 B ETFs have seen outflows of $135 million on September 2. The shift follows a strong August for Ethereum funds, which recorded $3.87 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs faced $751 million in outflows. Fidelity Leads Bitcoin ETF Inflows Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped the inflow charts with $132.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT at $72.8 million. Other major issuers, including Grayscale, Ark 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco, also reported additional inflows, as per data from SoSoValue. Bitcoin ETF inflows are on the rise again. | Source: SoSoValue The latest uptick in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows coincides with the resurgence of Bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative. Crypto investment products saw a strong rebound last week, recording $2.48 billion in net inflows following $1.4 billion in outflows the week before. Bitcoin price took a dive under $107,500, before recovering once again to $111,000, which is its 20-week simple moving average (SMA). Bitcoin made it to the bull market support band a couple of days before September began, but regardless here we are This is where the bulls would like…
NEAR
NEAR$2.396-0.37%
B
B$0.60255-2.19%
Threshold
T$0.0158-0.06%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:48
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Raises Over $13.6M as Presale Continues Going Viral

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Raises Over $13.6M as Presale Continues Going Viral

Bitcoin is a titan, an absolute legend in the world of finance and technology. It’s the OG digital gold and the most secure, decentralized asset on the planet.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29048-0.15%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009839-0.07%
OG
OG$13.748--%
शेयर करें
Brave Newcoin2025/09/03 20:47
शेयर करें
Bitcoin Defies Expectations with Surge

Bitcoin Defies Expectations with Surge

The post Bitcoin Defies Expectations with Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising turn of events for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin has reversed its downward trend after dipping to $107,256 at the beginning of September. This bounce has reinvigorated discussions about its potential trajectory, especially as altcoins struggle to reach the desired peaks. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Defies Expectations with Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-defies-expectations-with-surge
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016188-5.38%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:47
शेयर करें
Crypto Funds Attract $2.5B — Profitable Mining Ensures Stable Passive Income

Crypto Funds Attract $2.5B — Profitable Mining Ensures Stable Passive Income

The post Crypto Funds Attract $2.5B — Profitable Mining Ensures Stable Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has once again faced heavy turbulence in recent weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) both declined sharply under selling pressure, with altcoins such as XRP and DOGE following the downtrend. For short-term traders relying on market swings, this meant heavy losses and even negative returns. Yet, institutional data shows a surprising trend: over $2.5 billion in net inflows into crypto funds during this same downturn. This indicates that while market prices fell, investors are increasingly shifting capital toward long-term and stable income models—with cloud mining standing out as one of the most resilient options. Why are Funds Still Flowing in? Traditionally, falling prices lead to capital flight. But the current trend highlights three important dynamics: Long-term accumulation — Investors see BTC and ETH dips as entry opportunities. Hedge against inflation and macro risks — Institutions still treat crypto as an alternative to “digital gold.” Search for stable yield models — Instead of pure speculation, investors prefer structured, predictable returns such as cloud mining contracts. This backdrop explains why platforms like Profitable Mining are drawing more global attention. Profitable Mining at a Glance Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, Profitable Mining is a leading global cloud mining platform. Unlike speculative trading, the company provides stable, long-term passive income through hashrate contracts. Its mission is simple yet powerful:“To make blockchain wealth opportunities accessible to everyone.” With AI-driven hashrate allocation, renewable energy mining, and a secure, transparent architecture, Profitable Mining has attracted millions of users across 180+ countries. Why Cloud Mining Stands Apart? Unlike spot or futures trading, Profitable Mining cloud mining model is not directly tied to volatile token prices. Hashrate contracts — Users purchase processing power, not tokens. Block rewards — Returns come from network rewards and optimized mining efficiency. Stable daily payouts — Even if…
Bitcoin
BTC$110,743.07+0.69%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001483-4.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09482-3.52%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 20:46
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director