Husky Inu (HINU) Registers Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00020271

Husky Inu (HINU) has registered the latest price jump of its per-launch phase, rising from $0.00020212 to $0.00020271. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of the presale.
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 21:01
Don’t Miss These Best Crypto Coins in 2025: BlockDAG Leads with $395M Raised, Litecoin, Polkadot, & HBAR Follow

If you’re searching for the best crypto coins worth adding to your list, this breakdown highlights the ones that matter. Altcoins have moved past being experimental projects, and the strongest ones today deliver community traction, real-world use, and measurable utility. BlockDAG is leading this shift by checking every box. From on-chain learning to gamified mining and confirmed exchange listings, it is designed for scale.  Here’s a closer look at BlockDAG and three other major coins shaping the second half of 2025.  BlockDAG (BDAG): Blending Learning with Earning BlockDAG goes far beyond being another Layer 1 coin. It has positioned itself as a full-stack platform combining education, mining, and network participation. One highlight is the direct link between BlockDAG Explorer and BlockDAG Academy. Users who complete courses on staking, contract deployment, token creation, and more earn blockchain-based credentials that are permanently tied to their wallets and displayed live in the Explorer. This approach solves a long-standing issue in crypto: unverifiable credentials. BlockDAG ensures proof of learning is permanent, on-chain, and transparent, turning education into active participation. The presale figures reinforce its traction. BlockDAG has raised $395 million, sold over 25.7 billion coins, and attracted more than 200,000 holders. Now in Batch 30, BDAG is priced at $0.03, though for a limited time until October 1, the coin is offered at $0.0013. Early buyers from Batch 1 are already up 2,900%, and with a $0.05 launch target, the opportunity window is closing. The ecosystem also includes the X1 mobile miner with 3 million users, Buyer Battles for gamified rewards, and physical mining devices that can yield between $10 and $100 per day, depending on the unit. Everything from Academy credentials to governance runs on-chain, making BDAG one of the best crypto coins for long-term adoption.  Polkadot (DOT): Expanding Modular Infrastructure Polkadot is steadily positioning itself among the best crypto coins for infrastructure. In August 2025, the network successfully launched five new parachains covering DeFi, gaming, and identity services. These additions reignited interest after a quieter second quarter. DOT is currently trading at $8.60, up nearly 30 percent since June. Developer activity remains strong, with over 1,200 projects building across parachains and testnets. Governance updates, such as asynchronous backing and improved staking systems, are adding to its appeal for long-term participants. By focusing on modular growth, Polkadot is attracting specialized projects that benefit from shared security and flexible scaling. While it doesn’t generate meme-level buzz, it is laying the groundwork for the next wave of decentralized applications.  Litecoin (LTC): Payments and Privacy Keep It Relevant Litecoin is back in focus in 2025, boosted by new adoption and technical progress. The Litecoin Core update released in July introduced Mimblewimble extensions, giving LTC improved privacy layers and renewed relevance as a payment coin. While Bitcoin continues to dominate, Litecoin is carving out its role as a faster, cheaper choice for everyday transactions. The price has shown strength, recovering from an early-year dip and stabilizing around $107, reflecting a 22 percent gain over two months. Institutional platforms are taking notice again, with mid-tier fintech companies reintroducing LTC to default wallets. Though not as headline-grabbing as new altcoins, Litecoin’s consistency, coupled with its technical improvements, makes it a reliable choice. For those who want both upside and resilience, LTC continues to prove its value. Hedera (HBAR): Real-World Enterprise Progress Hedera has gained momentum in 2025 through enterprise adoption. Key partnerships include integrations with logistics companies and financial institutions, most notably its trial with SWIFT for cross-border settlements using Hedera’s consensus services. If expanded, this could firmly position HBAR in the global finance infrastructure. HBAR trades at $0.128, marking an 18 percent rise in the past month. While growth is modest compared to other coins, it is grounded in real business activity rather than speculation. The Hedera Governing Council has expanded to 39 global enterprises. With its emphasis on energy efficiency, predictable transaction fees, and enterprise-grade consensus, Hedera is strengthening its pitch to governments and corporations. It may not thrive on retail hype, but its institutional foundation is solidifying. Utility Is the Deciding Factor Speculation may drive headlines, but the best crypto coins in 2025 are those tied to real use cases. BlockDAG leads with its on-chain education system, 3 million mobile miners, and nearly $400 million presale. Litecoin is reclaiming its role in payments with stronger privacy. Polkadot is pushing forward with modular upgrades, while Hedera is embedding itself into enterprise networks. Together, these four projects showcase the different paths to growth, scaling education, payments, infrastructure, and enterprise adoption. For anyone seeking to diversify or expand their portfolio, starting with BDAG offers significant upside, while LTC, DOT, and HBAR provide balance and depth. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Don’t Miss These Best Crypto Coins in 2025: BlockDAG Leads with $395M Raised, Litecoin, Polkadot, & HBAR Follow appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/03 21:00
SpherePay Now Supports Aptos for High-Speed, Low-Cost Stablecoin Transfers

Wilmington, Deleware, September 3rd, 2025, Chainwire Sphere Laboratories and the Aptos Foundation today announced a new integration that brings Aptos support to SpherePay, Sphere’s stablecoin payments platform. The integration enables faster, lower-cost cross-border transactions for fintechs and platforms that rely on stablecoins for global operations. Now live across SpherePay’s Dashboard and API products, the Aptos routing option offers sub-second finality (~400ms) and ultra-low fees, making it well-suited for high-frequency flows where cost and speed materially impact financial outcomes, including scenarios like global supplier disbursements, liquidity rotation between operating entities, and platform-based stablecoin transfers to end users. “SpherePay has quickly become a powerhouse in redefining financial infrastructure using blockchain technology, and we’re thrilled that Sphere is bringing its comprehensive toolkit to the Aptos network,” said Ash Pampati, head of ecosystem at Aptos Foundation. “With sub-second finality and near-zero fees, Aptos is uniquely positioned to make micropayments and high-frequency treasury operations economically viable for the first time. This is how true financial inclusion becomes reality—through purpose-driven partnerships and infrastructure that actually works.” SpherePay works with emerging fintechs, global payout platforms, and infrastructure builders– teams that care about cost efficiency, operational resilience, and compliance as they expand across markets and chains. SpherePay provides the orchestration layer (supporting on- and off-ramps, multi-chain transfers, and compliance controls), while the Aptos Network delivers the underlying performance through its Move-based virtual machine. Aptos has seen usage surge across its ecosystem, reaching 15 million monthly active users in Q1 2025 and processing over $200 million in stablecoin volume that quarter. “Aptos brings the performance layer; SpherePay makes it usable for teams that care about trust, coverage, and control,” said Dan Cartolin, Head of Business Development at Sphere Labs. “Together, we’re enabling a better experience for fintechs operating across borders.” SpherePay facilitates billions in stablecoin transactions annually, with a focus on corridors traditionally underserved by legacy financial infrastructure, including Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. ABOUT SPHERE LABORATORIES Sphere Labs builds stablecoin payment infrastructure designed to expand access, reduce friction, and power participation in a more connected global economy. Its flagship product suite, SpherePay, enables near instant, compliant money movement through APIs, no-code tools and a high-touch OTC desk. From emerging fintech platforms to established financial institutions, teams use SpherePay to send, receive, and convert stablecoins with speed, transparency, and compliance. Users can learn more at spherepay.co. ABOUT APTOS FOUNDATION Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosfoundation.org ABOUT APTOS NETWORK Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users. Contact Cameron Crowecameron.crowe@aptoslabs.com
Coinstats2025/09/03 21:00
Fed Governor Waller: We should cut interest rates at the next meeting, and the 10-year Treasury yield has basically stabilized

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller stated: "I have made it clear that I believe we should cut interest rates at the next meeting." He also stated that the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has essentially stabilized. Board Governor Cook's case is currently before the courts, and we will not comment on it. The court will soon decide how Cook's case will proceed. [The text then abruptly shifts topics.] ...
PANews2025/09/03 21:00
Solana outperforms rivals! – Here’s why $218 could be next

Can the upgrade push beyond resistance or will whale exits drag momentum back into caution?
Coinstats2025/09/03 21:00
This Company Plans To Go Public With An Ethereum Treasury — Here’s How Much ETH They Bought

The Ether Machine, a crypto infrastructure firm, is preparing to go public with one of the largest Ethereum (ETH) holdings in the sector. Over the last few months, the company has added more ETH to its balance sheet, positioning itself as the third-largest Ethereum treasury company in the market, ahead of its planned Nasdaq listing.  […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 21:00
XRP and BTC are both under pressure, OPTO Miner helps holders stabilize their income.

At the start of September, the cryptocurrency market came under renewed pressure. Bitcoin continued to fluctuate around $27,000, with trading volume down over 15% from the previous week, lacking momentum for a breakout. XRP fell below $2.80, experiencing a short-term drop of over 4%, and is now testing support at $2.70. Some analysts suggest that […] The post XRP and BTC are both under pressure, OPTO Miner helps holders stabilize their income. appeared first on Telegaon.
Coinstats2025/09/03 21:00
Crypto Games Expands Online Casino Options With Bonuses, Bitcoin Jackpots, and Mobile Access

This content is provided by a sponsor. Discover Crypto Games Casino, offering up to 20,000 USDT in bonuses, a VIP loyalty program, and a 1 BTC jackpot. Play slots, live casino, and crypto games on mobile. Crypto Games Casino: Welcome Bonuses, VIP Club, and a 1 Bitcoin Jackpot The global shift toward cryptocurrency has reshaped […]
Coinstats2025/09/03 21:00
Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Spot gold stands above $3,550/ounce

PANews reported on September 3 that spot gold reached $3,550 per ounce for the first time, with a cumulative increase of more than $925 so far this year.
PANews2025/09/03 20:57
