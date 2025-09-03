2025-09-05 Friday

The post The Beatles Surge As Multiple Classic Singles Mount Comebacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three Beatles smashes return to the charts, including "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "Now and Then" and "From Us To You – 2 March 1964." 1963: Rock and roll band "The Beatles" pose for a portrait in 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty The Beatles see five songs land on the U.K. charts this frame. That's a huge showing for an older act, one that hasn't issued much brand new music in years. A compilation or two is common for legacy names like The Beatles, or maybe one specific album or another, but five hits at once — with several tracks returning — is a rare feat, and one reserved for only the biggest of all time. "I Want To Hold Your Hand" Leads the Charge "I Want To Hold Your Hand" is this week's highest-rising win for the band. The cut reenters two lists — the only Beatles tune to manage that feat this time — and even finds its way back into the top 40 on one of them. The classic returns at No. 38 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart and also comes back at No. 48 on the Official Physical Singles tally. "Now And Then" and "From Us To You – 2 March 1964" Two more titles quietly return to the same tally, and they sit close to one another. "Now And Then" reenters the Official Physical Singles chart at No. 58, while "From Us To You – 2 March 1964" reappears at No. 63. Neither reaches the top 40 this frame, but each enjoys another stretch on the sales list. A No. 1, Two Near-Misses, and a Rarity Among the five Beatles cuts that are present on the U.K. charts this week, "Now And Then" stands alone as the only track to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
Newsom Goes Full Meme: ‘Corruption Token’ Aims to Out-Grift $TRUMP Coin

Newsom Goes Full Meme: ‘Corruption Token’ Aims to Out-Grift $TRUMP Coin

Speaking on the Pivot podcast, Newsom said the project, dubbed "Trump Corruption Coin," will directly challenge Trump's Solana-based $TRUMP token.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/03
The Impact of Cryptocurrencies on Australian Online Gambling

The Impact of Cryptocurrencies on Australian Online Gambling

In recent years, Australia has seen a remarkable shift in its economic landscape with the incorporation of cryptocurrencies across various industries, notably in online gambling. This digital shift is revolutionizing how transactions are conducted, enhancing the overall user experience for players. The Digital Currency Revolution in Australia As Australia embraces a digital transformation, sectors across the board are turning to cryptocurrencies to streamline operations and secure customer trust. The growth in the cryptocurrency market has been particularly significant in Australia, with estimates suggesting it reached 49.9 AUSD billion in 2024 and is projected to hit 114 AUSD billion by 2033. Such growth is largely due to the increased acceptance and understanding of digital currencies amongst Australians. The Australian government's proactive stance in regulating cryptocurrencies has also played a crucial role. This regulatory framework has encouraged a safe and innovative environment for individual and institutional investors alike. This is evident in the surge of Australian online casinos embracing cryptocurrencies for secure and efficient transactions. Gaming review sites have become essential in guiding players to suitable platforms that align with their preferences. Enhancing the Gaming Experience with Cryptocurrencies The integration of digital currencies like Bitcoin and others listed on this resource within the gambling industry has provided Australian players with several advantages, significantly enhancing the online gaming experience. Faster and More Secure Transactions One of the standout benefits of using cryptocurrencies in online casinos is the speed of transactions. Unlike traditional banking methods, which can be slow, especially for international transactions, cryptocurrencies provide instant transfers. This efficiency allows players to deposit and withdraw funds swiftly, keeping the game moving without unnecessary delays. Cost-Effectiveness of Digital Transactions Moreover, the transaction fees associated with cryptocurrencies are significantly lower. By minimizing the intermediaries involved in each transaction, as detailed on Investopedia, casinos can offer their services at a reduced cost. This saving is often passed on to the players, allowing them to maximize their winnings without worrying about high transaction fees. Unmatched Security and Privacy Security is another critical area where cryptocurrencies shine. Blockchain technology, which underpins these digital currencies, provides robust security and transparency, as highlighted on resources like CryptoDaily. For players, this means enhanced security and privacy, safeguarding against fraud and identity theft, and ensuring that all transactions are transparent and tamper-proof. Looking Ahead: The Future of Crypto in Australian Gambling The future of cryptocurrencies in the Australian gambling market looks promising. As more online casinos incorporate blockchain technology, the benefits of game fairness and operational transparency are likely to create a more trusted gambling environment. However, with the rapid adoption of these technologies, maintaining stringent regulations will be crucial to mitigate potential risks and ensure player safety. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/03
How Crypto is Transforming the Online Gambling Experience for Australian Players

How Crypto is Transforming the Online Gambling Experience for Australian Players

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular all around the world in key markets like the US, Europe, and especially Australia.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/03
Stellar Whisk Upgrade Goes Live—A New Era of Speed, Efficiency, and Developer Freedom

Stellar Whisk Upgrade Goes Live—A New Era of Speed, Efficiency, and Developer Freedom

The Stellar Whisk upgrade aims to improve developer and user experience, reduce fees, increase throughput, and prepare the network for real-world financial applications. XLM price outlook remains uncertain, currently around $0.36 after a 12.75% monthly decline; analysts suggest a rebound is possible if the breakout support holds. The Stellar Foundation has announced that its latest [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/03
Moca Network unveils MocaPortfolio with $20 million in token allocations for community

Moca Network unveils MocaPortfolio with $20 million in token allocations for community

The post Moca Network unveils MocaPortfolio with $20 million in token allocations for community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moca Network, a project by Animoca Brands, has announced the launch of MocaPortfolio, designed to provide MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFT holders with access to token allocations from Animoca’s investment and partnership portfolio, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 3.  New program moves beyond one-off airdrops Through MocaPortfolio, community members will be eligible for token allocations valued at a combined US$20 million, subject to vesting terms. Unlike traditional one-time airdrops, the initiative is structured to offer ongoing exposure to projects within Animoca Brands’ ecosystem. “MocaPortfolio represents an evolution in how we reward and involve our community,” said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands. Rather than focusing on singular airdrop events, we are offering an ongoing, structured opportunity to share in the growth of promising projects across the Web3 landscape.This approach reflects our commitment to value creation together with the Moca community.” Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, added:  “MocaPortfolio is about growing together with the projects in Animoca Brands’ portfolio, while empowering our community to build financial literacy and long-term value through active participation. MocaPortfolio serves as a new layer of value accrual for MOCA, complementing what’s to come with Moca Chain’s tokenomics and reinforcing our mission to build a sustainable digital identity ecosystem.” Participants will be able to access a curated pipeline of tokens through MocaPortfolio. The first registration event is planned for Q4 2025 and will feature the Magic Eden token (ME), with further projects from Animoca Brands’ portfolio expected to follow. Preview of MocaPortfolio’s dashboard, available soon on mocaverse.xyz A preview of the MocaPortfolio dashboard will soon be available on mocaverse.xyz. To take part, community members can stake MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs on the Mocaverse staking platform to build up “Staking Power.”  This can then be burned at the start…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
European Firm Treasury to Buy 1,000 Bitcoins With Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto

European Firm Treasury to Buy 1,000 Bitcoins With Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto

Treasury, a Euro-denominated Bitcoin firm, raised $147 million in a private funding round led by Nakamoto Holdings and Winklevoss Capital, to build Bitcoin reserves. The post European Firm Treasury to Buy 1,000 Bitcoins With Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/03
Bitcoin’s New Layer-2 Continues Viral Presale: Bitcoin Hyper Raises $13.6M

Bitcoin’s New Layer-2 Continues Viral Presale: Bitcoin Hyper Raises $13.6M

The post Bitcoin’s New Layer-2 Continues Viral Presale: Bitcoin Hyper Raises $13.6M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is a titan, an absolute legend in the world of finance and technology. It’s the OG digital gold and the most secure, decentralized asset on the planet. Its brand recognition is second to none, and it’s the benchmark by which all other cryptocurrencies are measured. However, every hero has its flaws, take Achilles and his heel for instance. The Bitcoin network, in its original design, is slow and cumbersome. It can only process a handful of transactions per second (TPS), a rate that’s entirely impractical for the modern digital age. When network traffic increases, Bitcoin transactions can become incredibly expensive and take minutes, sometimes even hours, to confirm. This inherent lack of speed and scalability has long relegated Bitcoin to a simple store of value, a passive asset to be held. But what if you could make it better and use it for everyday payments, trading, or a wide array of decentralized applications? That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) enters the heroic fold. The Hyper Solution: Unlocking Utility with Speed Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the vital upgrade, the super serum if you will, that upgrades the whole Bitcoin ecosystem. It’s a Layer-2 network designed to solve Bitcoin’s biggest problem without compromising its core principles. The solution is elegant: it combines the unshakeable security of Bitcoin with Solana’s lightning-fast performance. The core of this solution is a decentralized Canonical Bridge that lets you lock your native $BTC on the main chain and ‘mint’ an equivalent, wrapped version on the Bitcoin Hyper network. You can then use this wrapped Bitcoin on a high-speed, low-fee network that leverages the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This isn’t just about faster transactions; it’s about unlocking Bitcoin’s massive, multi-trillion-dollar value for the world of DeFi, NFTs, and high-frequency trading. It transforms Bitcoin from a slow-moving asset into…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
ArbitrumDAO launches its first quarterly DeFi incentive program, distributing 24 million ARB

ArbitrumDAO launches its first quarterly DeFi incentive program, distributing 24 million ARB

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, ArbitrumDAO announced the launch of the first season of its $40 million DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), distributing up to 24 million ARB to drive growth in the Arbitrum Network's DeFi ecosystem. The first season will focus on ETH and stablecoin leveraged recycling strategies, incentivizing mainstream lending protocols such as Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo. Users can earn ARB rewards by staking designated ETH and stablecoins. The DRIP will be divided into four seasons with a total budget of 80 million ARB. Each season will target different DeFi scenarios, and high-performing strategies will receive continued support.
PANews 2025/09/03
Experts Explain XRP Path to Triple Digits and the Perfect Storm That Could Take It There

Experts Explain XRP Path to Triple Digits and the Perfect Storm That Could Take It There

Analysts are pointing to unique liquidity dynamics as the major driver behind a conceivable XRP climb into triple digits. In a recent podcast hosted by Paul Barron, media personality Zach Rector explained that XRP’s explosive potential comes down to liquidity multipliers. Using data from Coinglass, Rector observed that inflows of only tens of millions of dollars were able to drive XRP’s market cap up by tens of billions during its November run. Specifically, over a 30-day sample, multipliers ranged from 50x to as high as 900x, according to him. Rector argued that this demonstrates why XRP doesn’t need trillions of dollars to hit $100. Instead, net inflows of $100–300 billion could be enough to push the asset into triple-digit territory. His analysis challenges the view of those who suggest that $100 is far-fetched for XRP, as it would require its market cap to rise to around $6 trillion, given its circulating supply of $59.45 billion. The big question is: where would XRP see the suggested $100–300 billion in inflows needed to drive its price to $100? ETFs to the Rescue To answer this, Rector pointed to XRP ETFs as a major accelerator, echoing earlier comments from Digital Ascension Group CEO Jake Claver, who discussed similar long-term possibilities. Rector believes first-year ETF inflows could reach $10–20 billion, well above JPMorgan’s conservative estimate of $4–8 billion. Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg has even suggested that $5 billion could arrive in the first month alone. Based on these projections, Rector maintains a $20–30 base case for XRP by 2026. He sees ETF demand opening the door to much higher prices over time. “The Perfect Storm” Meanwhile, host Paul Barron added that multiple catalysts could converge into a “perfect storm” for XRP’s valuation. Beyond ETF flows, factors such as a U.S. market structure bill and Ripple’s pursuit of a banking license could each serve as triggers. Barron suggested that in such a scenario, XRP could not only surpass $50 but potentially push toward $100. Even after a sharp correction, Barron argued that XRP could still stabilize at levels far above today’s range of $2.80, potentially maintaining a $30–40 floor. “The $12 Trillion Unlock” During the podcast, Rector cited that leading advisors like Ric Edelman are now recommending crypto portfolio allocations of 10–40% to clients. This marks a significant change from their previously cautious stance. Some advisors remain hesitant. Yet, the entry of Wall Street firms is reframing crypto as a "safer" investment with professionally packaged and widely accessible products. Rector estimates that between $8 and $12 trillion in retirement funds (e.g., 401(k)s) could eventually be tapped. He suggested that a 10–40% allocation range could bring trillions into the crypto market, with XRP being one of the top assets to benefit from this influx. https://twitter.com/RizXRP/status/1963008722005065858 "I'm 90% in XRP" Rector emphasized his conviction in XRP by revealing that more than 90% of his personal portfolio has gone to the asset. He said he’s treating XRP as a reserve asset for the long term rather than a short-term speculation. Meanwhile, Rector also acknowledged the inevitable volatility along the way. He warned that the journey to higher valuations will not be smooth. “The day that XRP goes to 50 bucks, don’t run and tell your wife that your net worth is now 10, 20 million, because in short order, that could be cut in half again,” he said.
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/03
