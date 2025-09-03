2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Fed Rate Cuts Might Delay Altcoin Season Instead of Fueling It: Here’s Why

Fed Rate Cuts Might Delay Altcoin Season Instead of Fueling It: Here’s Why

The post Fed Rate Cuts Might Delay Altcoin Season Instead of Fueling It: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: The Altcoin Season Index at 61 shows altcoins are getting stronger but still below the 75 mark needed to confirm a full cycle. Past cycles show rallies often slow once Fed rate cuts begin, and September’s cut odds near 90% may bring a similar delay. Charts on market cap, Bitcoin dominance, and gold point to resilience, but the first wave of liquidity may bypass altcoins. The crypto market is again talking about altcoin season. The Alt Season Index is now at 61, its highest in eight months. That level shows altcoins are getting stronger, but it has not confirmed a full cycle yet. At the same time, traders are watching the United States Federal Reserve. The chance of a September rate cut is near 90%. In past years, cuts pushed crypto higher, but this time the outcome is harder to read. Charts on altcoin market cap, Bitcoin dominance, and bond yields tell one story: the Alt season may still come, but it might not start right away. Alt Season Index Shows Movement, but History Warns of Delay The Altcoin Season Index is at 61. That means the players are getting stronger against Bitcoin. This move makes sense, as a lot of whales have already moved from BTC to ETH. But that’s only one part of the story The last time it was here was late 2023. After that, alts had a big run. But traders say the real altcoin season starts only when the index is above 75. Right now, it is not confirmed. Altcoin Season Is Warming Up | Source: X The TOTAL3 chart, which tracks market cap without Bitcoin and Ethereum, tells the same story. Market cap is around $1.03 trillion with strong support near $993 billion. The next hurdles are $1.13 trillion and $1.35 trillion.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.398-0.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.06032+1.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,920.02+0.86%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:25
शेयर करें
Prezzo di Ethereum Più Influenzato dai Mercati Off-Chain Rispetto a Bitcoin

Prezzo di Ethereum Più Influenzato dai Mercati Off-Chain Rispetto a Bitcoin

Secondo l’analisi di Glassnode, il prezzo di Ethereum sembra dipendere più dai mercati dei derivati (strumenti finanziari che “scommettono” sull’andamento futuro) e da operazioni esterne alla blockchain, piuttosto che dagli acquisti e dalle vendite dirette come avviene per Bitcoin. Differenze tra Bitcoin ed Ethereum Gli analisti hanno osservato un indicatore chiamato Cost Basis Distribution (CBD), […]
DAI
DAI$0.9995-0.01%
शेयर करें
Bitcoinist2025/09/03 21:22
शेयर करें
Crypto.com CEO Bets on Fed Rate Cut to Power Crypto Assets This Fall

Crypto.com CEO Bets on Fed Rate Cut to Power Crypto Assets This Fall

TLDR Kris Marszalek predicts the Fed’s September rate cut will boost Q4 for crypto markets. Crypto.com CEO expects better 2025 performance with increased institutional adoption. Marszalek teases IPO as Crypto.com sees $1.5B revenue, with a strong Q4 forecast. Prediction markets and CRO token surges are part of Crypto.com’s growing strategy. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek is [...] The post Crypto.com CEO Bets on Fed Rate Cut to Power Crypto Assets This Fall appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01253+2.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016198-5.29%
Cronos
CRO$0.26519--%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/03 21:21
शेयर करें
Best Altcoin To Buy Now in 2025: Investors Bet $100K on Tapzi, Memecoins Inflows Reduce

Best Altcoin To Buy Now in 2025: Investors Bet $100K on Tapzi, Memecoins Inflows Reduce

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005628--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722-1.50%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 21:20
शेयर करें
Fed Rate Cuts Could Send Crypto Soaring in Q4, Says Crypto.com Chief

Fed Rate Cuts Could Send Crypto Soaring in Q4, Says Crypto.com Chief

The post Fed Rate Cuts Could Send Crypto Soaring in Q4, Says Crypto.com Chief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin Crypto.com’s boss, Kris Marszalek, is placing his chips on the Federal Reserve. He believes that a long-awaited rate cut in September could flood markets with fresh liquidity and set the stage for a strong crypto rebound before the year ends. The timing matters. Just a year ago, when the Fed trimmed rates from 5.5% to 4.5%, the crypto market surged more than 50% in four months. Now, futures markets are pricing in a near certainty of another cut after Jerome Powell hinted at easing during his Jackson Hole speech. For Marszalek, history could repeat itself in the final quarter of 2025. Beyond macro forecasts, the exchange has other moves in play. A public listing remains on the table, though Marszalek says the firm is comfortable staying private. With $1.5 billion in revenue last year and most of its profits reinvested, he insists the company has nothing to prove to investors just yet. Instead, attention is turning to new business lines. Crypto.com is preparing to push into prediction markets, a sector Marszalek calls “massive” and underdeveloped. He wants the platform to serve as a liquidity hub in the U.S., directly challenging incumbents like Polymarket and Kalshi. The company also made headlines after teaming up with Trump Media, the owner of Truth Social. That deal briefly sent its native token, Cronos (CRO), soaring 150% to $0.38 before cooling back near $0.27. Even so, it underscored how strategic partnerships can stir market sentiment almost overnight. For Marszalek, the bigger prize is still ahead: if the Fed follows through with cuts, he sees Q4 not as a question of “if” crypto will bounce, but “how much.” The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any…
NEAR
NEAR$2.398-0.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.304+0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04018+11.14%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:16
शेयर करें
Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 Bull Run: Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 Bull Run: Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Which crypto meme coin could take the lead in the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again in the spotlight as the new cycle begins. In the last bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) created millionaires and showed the strength of meme-powered tokens. Now traders are asking where the next big opportunity […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001218+0.57%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544-1.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002252-19.31%
शेयर करें
Tronweekly2025/09/03 21:16
शेयर करें
Spot Gold Surges, Hinting at Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Spot Gold Surges, Hinting at Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/gold-surges-federal-reserve-hint/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016198-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005379-3.98%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/03 21:15
शेयर करें
Crypto.com deletes Chinese checkers post after antisemitic response

Crypto.com deletes Chinese checkers post after antisemitic response

The post Crypto.com deletes Chinese checkers post after antisemitic response appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com’s X account was forced to delete a post featuring a crypto-themed Chinese checkers board after users began comparing it to the flag of Israel and making antisemitic remarks. The “commentary” account @trading_axe, which itself frequently shares antisemitic posts, used Crypto.com’s tweet to refer to the international Jewish conspiracy — the notion that there’s a powerful Jewish force running the world — and claim that the exchange was under Jewish control. After the post was deleted, @trading_axe claimed, “Crypto dot com just deleted their Jew symbology tweet after I quote tweeted them. Diabolical work.” The intended symbology, however, was nothing to do with any shadowy Jewish plot, but rather referenced the game of Chinese checkers. A game of Chinese checkers sourced from Wikimedia. Crypto.com’s caption read, “Strategy always beats luck.” Read more: US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report The game, first invented in 1892 in Germany, is played on a six-sided star-shaped board where players compete to get their pieces to the opposite side. In Crypto.com’s post, players are depicted as different cryptocurrencies, namely solana, bitcoin, ether, doge, XRP, and the exchange’s own cronos token.  Crypto.com’s Australian account also uploaded the post, but this particular image still remains up at the time of writing. It has, however, been inundated with X users comparing it to the Star of David and making antisemitic remarks. Protos has reached out to Crypto.com for comment and will update if we hear back. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel. Source: https://protos.com/crypto-com-deletes-chinese-checkers-post-after-antisemitic-response/
SIX
SIX$0.02138-0.27%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09479-3.56%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:15
शेयर करें
Early Bitcoin Holder Selling: Unveiling Crucial Insights, Not Cause for Alarm

Early Bitcoin Holder Selling: Unveiling Crucial Insights, Not Cause for Alarm

BitcoinWorld Early Bitcoin Holder Selling: Unveiling Crucial Insights, Not Cause for Alarm The cryptocurrency market often generates headlines that can spark both excitement and apprehension. One such topic that frequently catches attention is early Bitcoin holder selling. It’s natural to wonder if these early adopters cashing out signals trouble for the market. However, recent analysis suggests that while some profit-taking occurs, the broader trend among these long-term investors is far from alarming. In fact, it paints a picture of growing conviction and stability within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Understanding Early Bitcoin Holder Selling: A Deeper Dive Reports from CoinDesk, leveraging data from Glassnode, offer a reassuring perspective on the current state of early Bitcoin holder selling. The data indicates that while a segment of early investors is indeed realizing profits, a significant majority continues to hold their positions or even increase their Bitcoin holdings. This behavior suggests a mature market where strategic decisions, rather than panic, drive actions. Let’s break down the key observations from this insightful data: Seven to Ten-Year Cohort: Investors who have held Bitcoin for this duration now control 8.1% of the total supply. This represents the highest level for this group since 2019, showcasing remarkable resilience and belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value. Ten-Year Plus Cohort: The most seasoned investors, those holding for over a decade, account for an impressive 17% of the total supply. Crucially, this group has been steadily accumulating more Bitcoin, reinforcing the idea that conviction grows with time. Five to Seven-Year Cohort: In contrast, the share held by this group has seen a decline, falling to 5% from 10% at the beginning of 2023. This specific cohort is likely responsible for much of the observed early Bitcoin holder selling, indicating targeted profit-taking rather than a widespread exodus. This nuanced view is vital for anyone trying to understand Bitcoin’s market dynamics. It moves beyond simple headlines to reveal the underlying strength of the asset. The Nuances of Early Bitcoin Holder Selling: Who’s Holding, Who’s Selling? When we talk about early Bitcoin holder selling, it’s important to distinguish between different types of long-term investors. Not all ‘early holders’ behave the same way. The Glassnode data clearly illustrates a divergence in strategies: The Unwavering HODLers: Those who bought Bitcoin over seven or ten years ago have witnessed multiple market cycles, including significant crashes and spectacular rallies. Their continued holding and accumulation demonstrate a profound belief in Bitcoin’s fundamental value and its role as a long-term store of wealth. They are likely unfazed by short-term price fluctuations. The Strategic Profit-Takers: The five-to-seven-year cohort, having seen substantial gains, might be taking profits for various personal or investment reasons. This is a normal and healthy part of any asset market. It allows for capital reallocation and can even inject liquidity, which is beneficial for market health. This strategic behavior contrasts sharply with panic selling. It shows a thoughtful approach to portfolio management rather than a loss of faith in Bitcoin itself. Therefore, the observed early Bitcoin holder selling from specific groups should be interpreted within this broader context of market maturity. Why Early Bitcoin Holder Selling Isn’t Causing Alarm The fact that the oldest cohorts are accumulating Bitcoin, while only a specific middle-aged cohort is taking profits, suggests a robust and stable market. This isn’t a signal of impending doom; rather, it indicates a healthy, functioning market where different participants act according to their investment horizons and financial goals. The increasing supply held by the most seasoned investors provides a strong foundation for Bitcoin’s price stability. What does this mean for the broader market? Reduced Volatility Risk: A large base of committed long-term holders tends to absorb selling pressure, preventing drastic price drops. Market Maturity: It signifies that Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as a serious, long-term asset, moving beyond its earlier perception as a speculative gamble. Confidence Indicator: The accumulation by ten-year-plus holders sends a powerful message of confidence to newer investors and institutions. Ultimately, the narrative around early Bitcoin holder selling needs to reflect these deeper insights. It’s not a uniform act but a multi-faceted trend with different implications. Strategic Insights on Early Bitcoin Holder Selling for Investors For current and prospective investors, understanding these dynamics is crucial. It provides a clearer lens through which to view market movements and make informed decisions. Here are some actionable insights: Focus on Long-Term Trends: Don’t get swayed by short-term price movements or isolated selling events. The bigger picture, as shown by long-term holder behavior, points to increasing stability. Diversify Your Information Sources: Rely on data-driven analyses from reputable sources like Glassnode, rather than sensational headlines. Consider Your Own Investment Horizon: If you believe in Bitcoin’s long-term potential, occasional profit-taking by others shouldn’t deter your strategy. Understand Market Cycles: Profit-taking is a natural part of any asset’s lifecycle. It doesn’t necessarily signal a fundamental problem. By adopting a data-centric perspective, investors can navigate the complexities of the crypto market with greater confidence, understanding that not all early Bitcoin holder selling is created equal. In conclusion, while the topic of early Bitcoin holder selling might initially raise questions, a closer look at the data from Glassnode provides a remarkably positive outlook. The unwavering conviction of the longest-term holders, coupled with strategic profit-taking by others, paints a picture of a maturing and resilient asset. This analysis suggests that Bitcoin’s foundation remains strong, supported by a significant base of committed investors who continue to see its immense long-term value. Therefore, there is no widespread cause for concern. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What does “early Bitcoin holder selling” mean? It refers to instances where individuals who acquired Bitcoin in its earlier years decide to sell some or all of their holdings. This often happens after significant price appreciation, allowing them to realize substantial profits. Why is this not a cause for concern, according to the analysis? The analysis shows that while some early holders are selling, the vast majority of the longest-term holders (7-10 years and 10+ years) are actually increasing their positions. This indicates strong long-term conviction and market stability, rather than a widespread loss of faith. Who are the long-term Bitcoin holders mentioned in the article? The article specifically refers to two key groups: those who have held Bitcoin for seven to ten years, and those who have held for more than ten years. These cohorts collectively control a significant portion of Bitcoin’s total supply. What data supports this analysis? The insights are derived from Glassnode data, as reported by CoinDesk. Glassnode is a prominent on-chain analytics firm that provides detailed information about cryptocurrency market behavior and trends. Should I be worried about Bitcoin price drops due to selling? While individual selling events can contribute to short-term price fluctuations, the overall trend of long-term holders accumulating suggests underlying strength. This makes significant, sustained price drops solely due to early Bitcoin holder selling less likely to be a cause for long-term concern. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable, data-driven content about the cryptocurrency market. Spread the word and help others understand the true dynamics of Bitcoin. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Early Bitcoin Holder Selling: Unveiling Crucial Insights, Not Cause for Alarm first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01583+0.25%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01682+1.26%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/03 21:15
शेयर करें
AI Verdict: ChatGPT-5, Perplexity & Deepseek All Agree on the Same ‘Next Dogecoin’ Pick

AI Verdict: ChatGPT-5, Perplexity & Deepseek All Agree on the Same ‘Next Dogecoin’ Pick

Since early 2023, AI tools have influenced how investors approach the crypto market. Recently, ChatGPT-5, Perplexity, and Deepseek were asked to identify the next Dogecoin. Interestingly, all three pointed to the emerging Layer Brett, despite using different models and analysis methods. With meme coins proving their ability to create unexpected winners, the agreement across these [...] The post AI Verdict: ChatGPT-5, Perplexity & Deepseek All Agree on the Same ‘Next Dogecoin’ Pick appeared first on Blockonomi.
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000402-3.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+1.59%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5011-0.19%
शेयर करें
Blockonomi2025/09/03 21:15
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director