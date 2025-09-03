2025-09-05 Friday

The secret weapon for starting a company

The secret weapon for starting a company

"Give First" breaks down the meaning of mentorship and reveals how mentors and mentees benefit from the relationship, especially when the mentor has a give-first mindset. I wanted to test this theory in the field, and seeing as the London-based BlockDojo has a thriving mentor pool, this global venture builder seemed like the perfect place to start. Alex Ball, Block Dojo Investment Director (also former TechStars), was the first person I caught up with, and he confirmed mentorship is a powerful tool many founders overlook. "A great mentor will be able to help you, be able to guide you, be able to open up doors, be able to share some of those lived experiences," he said. "But it's not just that; a good mentor can almost be somebody to talk to [who] understands you, understands what you're going through, can almost be like a therapist. There [are] masses of opportunity," Ball emphasized. Jan McGinley, partnership director for Block Dojo, manages the mentorship program and describes the mentor/mentee relationship as a "lovely thing." "It's not telling people what to do, and it's not really showing them what to do; it's like being a sounding board and really helping them decide how to navigate. I think it's just someone that you can turn to and somebody that you…
Billionaire Warns of Dollar Weakness, Calls Crypto a Real Alternative

Billionaire Warns of Dollar Weakness, Calls Crypto a Real Alternative

He argues that the global financial system has reached the tail end of what he calls the "big debt cycle,"
Will Cardano's Price Crash With Stocks or Rally as a Hedge?

Will Cardano’s Price Crash With Stocks or Rally as a Hedge?

ADA is stuck at 83 cents, but a US tariff ruling could decide whether it crashes to 70 cents or rockets back to $1.
Solowin Revolutionizes Global Strategy With $350M AlloyX Deal

Solowin Revolutionizes Global Strategy With $350M AlloyX Deal

Stablecoin Infrastructure Acquisition: Solowin Revolutionizes Global Strategy With $350M AlloyX Deal
6 Steps to Experience RWAs Onchain with Trust Wallet

6 Steps to Experience RWAs Onchain with Trust Wallet

No bank or broker needed — with just a few taps, Trust Wallet now lets you access tokenized stocks and ETFs directly onchain, putting global markets within reach of anyone with a smartphone.
Bank of England Governor Bailey: The Fed's situation is very serious and I am very worried

Bank of England Governor Bailey: The Fed's situation is very serious and I am very worried

Bank of England Governor Bailey stated: "The situation at the Federal Reserve is very serious and I am very worried." He stated: "I take threats to central bank independence very seriously. Trading central bank independence for other objectives is extremely dangerous."
BriefedSwap Integrates StealthEX to Unlock Instant Swaps for Over 2,000 Cryptocurrencies

BriefedSwap Integrates StealthEX to Unlock Instant Swaps for Over 2,000 Cryptocurrencies

BriefedSwap, the intuitive crypto portfolio management platform, today announced a landmark integration with StealthEX, a leading instant non-custodial crypto exchange.
Paradigm offers solution to bug in its Reth Ethereum client

Paradigm offers solution to bug in its Reth Ethereum client

Paradigm chief technological officer Georgios Konstantopoulos has disclosed a bug in the firm's Ethereum execution client Reth. In a post on X, Konstantopoulos stated that the bug is causing several nodes to stall while offering a solution to the problem. According to Konstantopoulos, users can fix the issue by running a set of commands that will get them past the bug without causing any major impact on their operations. He added that the fix would take about 45 minutes to complete, but he noted that the incident remains under investigation. He said: "We are still investigating root cause, but the above gets you past the issue. This is safe to run on both pruned & archive nodes, won't lose you any RPC information, and will take ~45m to rebuild the trie before it continues syncing." The bug was in the state root computation for Reth, which meant the client could not validate new blocks, effectively failing to synchronize with the Ethereum network. According to Paradigm, the issue reared its head at block 2327426 and affected Ethereum mainnet versions 1.6.0 and 1.4.8. Reth is a client on the Ethereum mainnet, which was built using the Rust language. Like other execution clients, including Geth, Nethermind, Go-ethereum, and others, it is responsible for running smart contracts and transactions on the mainnet. Meanwhile, Konstantopoulos described the incident as a brutal moment for the crypto research firm while adding that it will also serve as a learning curve. Paradigm has been pushing for accelerated development on Ethereum and presents its Reth client as a software development kit for building EVM-core nodes in a post earlier this year. Interestingly, the incident has also ignited conversations around Ethereum client diversity and decentralization. The Paradigm-built Reth is the newest execution client on Ethereum and is one of the…
SharpLink Gaming CEO Warns of Risks for Public Ethereum Treasury Holders

SharpLink Gaming CEO Warns of Risks for Public Ethereum Treasury Holders

SharpLink's Joseph Chalom warns Ethereum treasury firms chasing yield face major risks. Yield-chasing Ethereum treasury firms risk credit, counterparty, and smart contract issues. Chalom fears reckless actions by late Ethereum treasury entrants could hurt the sector. SharpLink Gaming holds $3.6B in Ethereum, second only to BitMine Immersion Technologies. Joseph Chalom, co-founder of SharpLink Gaming,
Haotian International used HK$35.75 million to purchase Ethereum

Haotian International used HK$35.75 million to purchase Ethereum

Haotian International Construction Investment Group (1341.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it would divert approximately HK$35.75 million originally intended for a data center development in Malaysia to purchase Ether. The company stated that due to economic conditions and financial resource constraints, the data center project has been temporarily suspended. The board of directors believes that Ether has potential for appreciation and has resolved to complete the purchase within one month.
