Mentorship: The secret weapon for starting a company

One of my favorite CoinGeek Weekly Livestreams with host Kurt Wuckert Jr. is the June 2, 2025, episode with Brad Feld, co-founder of TechStars and author of "Give First," as the guest. Feld came across as informed, kind, funny, and sincere, all qualities that inspired me to read his book, which I did, and I loved it.

"Give First" breaks down the meaning of mentorship and reveals how mentors and mentees benefit from the relationship, especially when the mentor has a give-first mindset. I wanted to test this theory in the field, and seeing as the London-based BlockDojo has a thriving mentor pool, this global venture builder seemed like the perfect place to start.

Alex Ball, Block Dojo Investment Director (also former TechStars), was the first person I caught up with, and he confirmed mentorship is a powerful tool many founders overlook. "A great mentor will be able to help you, be able to guide you, be able to open up doors, be able to share some of those lived experiences," he said. "But it's not just that; a good mentor can almost be somebody to talk to [who] understands you, understands what you're going through, can almost be like a therapist. There [are] masses of opportunity," Ball emphasized.

Jan McGinley, partnership director for Block Dojo, manages the mentorship program and describes the mentor/mentee relationship as a "lovely thing." "It's not telling people what to do, and it's not really showing them what to do; it's like being a sounding board and really helping them decide how to navigate. I think it's just someone that you can turn to and somebody that you…