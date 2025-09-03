2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Blockchain And Provably Fair Dice Game

Provably fair system is not existent without blockchain.
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 21:45
Somnia Slips 14% In A Day, Despite 1 Million TPS

The post Somnia Slips 14% In A Day, Despite 1 Million TPS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Somnia’s native token, SOMI, has seen strong interest since its recent launch, following the mainnet rollout of the Ethereum-compatible blockchain.  The project, capable of processing 1 million transactions per second, quickly attracted attention from investors. However, short-term performance has not reflected early hype, as SOMI is facing sharp price volatility. Somnia Is Losing Strength The Relative Strength Index (RSI) paints a cautious picture for Somnia. The indicator is currently positioned below the neutral 50.0 mark, resting in the negative zone. This suggests bearish conditions persist, and SOMI could face difficulty. Sponsored Sponsored A subdued RSI highlights the absence of strong buying pressure from traders. Without a reversal in momentum, the altcoin may remain vulnerable to price drops. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. SOMI RSI. Source: TradingView The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is hovering near the zero line, indicating weak inflows for SOMI. This suggests investor participation has not been strong enough to sustain recent price levels. Without significant capital injection, the altcoin risks struggling to maintain its valuation and could continue trending downward. Somnia’s success depends on strong market confidence, but the muted inflows highlight investor hesitation. Unless buyers step in with greater conviction, SOMI could face a challenging period in maintaining growth. SOMI CMF. Source: TradingView SOMI Price Faces A Drop SOMI’s price has dropped nearly 18% in the past six hours. After marking an all-time high near $0.579, the token is now trading at $0.475. This sharp decline highlights growing uncertainty and the pressure Somnia faces as it attempts to stabilize after its launch. Given current indicators, SOMI appears susceptible to further decline. If bearish pressure persists, the token could slip below $0.453, leaving it vulnerable to additional correction. Such a move would signal weakening demand. SOMI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:45
Lido launches GG Vault to obtain DeFi income with one click

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, the Lido Ecosystem Foundation announced the launch of GG Vault ( GGV ). Through the new Earn page , users can automatically allocate assets such as ETH , WETH , stETH , and wstETH to multiple DeFi protocols, including Uniswap , Aave , Euler , Balancer , Gearbox , Fluid , and Morpho, with a single click. This allows for diversified, high-yield strategies without the need to manually manage multiple positions. Lido also launched the Decentralized Validator Vault ( DVV ), which supports the diversification of Ethereum validators and allows users to earn additional token rewards. The new Earn page integrates these products.
PANews2025/09/03 21:44
Hyperliquid's August revenue hit a new high, exceeding $100 million.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to The Block, Hyperliquid's August revenue reached $106 million, a 23% increase month-over-month, driven by nearly $400 billion in perpetual swaps trading volume. The platform holds approximately 70% of the decentralized perpetual swaps market, ahead of Jupiter, Orderly Network, and others. Due to recent manipulation of the XPL futures market by whales, Hyperliquiquit has implemented a 10x price cap and external data integration to enhance price stability. 21Shares recently launched Hyperliquiquit-related trading products on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
PANews2025/09/03 21:43
CleanSpark produced 657 bitcoins in August and held 12,827 at the end of the month.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to PR Newswire , CleanSpark produced 657 bitcoins in August, with a peak daily output of 21.71 . At the end of the month, CleanSpark held a total of 12,827 bitcoins ( 3,026 of which were held as collateral). During the same period, the company's average hash rate was 43.3 exahashes per second (EH/s ), with a peak of 50 EH/s . CleanSpark sold 533.5 bitcoins at an average price of $ 113,800 . The company currently has a total power contract of 1.03 GW , with actual power usage of 808 MW .
PANews2025/09/03 21:40
Best Meme Coins to Buy as Traders Move Toward High-Risk, High-Reward Tokens

Crypto markets have once again entered a period of heightened volatility, with Bitcoin swinging sharply between $107,000 and $112,000, leaving investors divided between optimism and fear. Sentiment currently leans toward caution, with the fear and greed index at 52, yet seasoned traders view this turbulence as fertile ground for opportunity rather than a reason to […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 21:40
Shiba Inu Becomes First Meme Coin on Major Cross-Chain DeFi

The post Shiba Inu Becomes First Meme Coin on Major Cross-Chain DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick highlights Shiba Inu became the first meme coin to join Folks Finance and now offers cross-chain lending and borrowing services. The partnership builds on existing infrastructure within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The integration uses Chainlink technology to connect multiple blockchain networks. Shiba Inu (SHIB) achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first meme coin to integrate with Folks Finance, a prominent cross-chain decentralized finance protocol. The listing allows SHIB holders to use various blockchain networks’ lending and borrowing services. The integration is a significant achievement of meme coin utility in the DeFi space. In a post, the SHIB team emphasized the added functionality for token holders. Cross-Chain Lending and Borrowing Capabilities The integration enables Folks Finance to give SHIB holders token yields through lending protocols. The holders of SHIB can also use them as collateral when borrowing other digital assets. These services are also used on various blockchain networks, allowing investors to be more flexible. The cross-chain feature is based on the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The technology allows developers to develop apps that can transfer tokens and data across blockchains without challenges. In their announcement, Folks Finance stressed the historic nature of the listing. The protocol announced SHIB as  “the first memecoin with cross-chain lending markets,” highlighting the distinct role that such integration will play in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The partnership builds on existing infrastructure within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Various tokens in the ecosystem already use Chainlink technology, which forms a framework to support increased cross-chain functionality. Ecosystem Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships This is not the only collaboration that Shiba Inu has with Chainlink. The ecosystem previously adopted Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol for broader token accessibility. Last year, three of the largest tokens that belong to the Shiba Inu ecosystem adopted the CCIP standards. This integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:39
Min Sook Lee’s ‘There Are No Words’ Seeks Truth Amid Secrets And Silence

The post Min Sook Lee’s ‘There Are No Words’ Seeks Truth Amid Secrets And Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘There Are No Words’ will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. TIFF Min Sook Lee is a documentary filmmaker with three decades of experience exploring topics of social justice. She covered the harsh working conditions experienced by migrant workers in El Contrato (2003), police corruption scandals in Hogtown: The Politics of Policing (2005), and the tragic separation of families mandated by the end of the Korean War in Tiger Spirit (2008). Yet her most recent film, the documentary There Are No Words (2025) was in her words, “the most intense, most creatively immersive, terrifying film to make.” There Are No Words was a very personal project for the Korean Canadian filmmaker, as it seeks to know what led to her mother’s suicide 40 years ago. Although that death shaped Lee’s life and priorities, the facts surrounding it remained elusive, shrouded in silence and secrets. “There are so many unspoken tensions and untold stories in my family, like every family,” said Lee. “But it’s complicated because of migration, because of language, because of intergenerational trauma. So, the story is really thick with silence. The film allowed me to have a conversation that I probably would be unable to do without the framework of a film. I’ve been making films for almost 30 years. So there’s a process that makes me feel very insulated, protected.” Lee interviewed family and friends, most often her nonagenarian father, to find out who her mother was and what prompted her death. Her father, she admits, is an unreliable witness, often rewriting personal history. He was also an unreliable husband, drinking and seeing other women, while her mother worked the counter of their store, as well as caring for their children. He forbade her from even talking to other men. Lee remembers her…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:37
Bitcoin ETFs are crushing Ethereum ETFs

The post Bitcoin ETFs are crushing Ethereum ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a period of decreased institutional adoption, spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are once again outperforming their Ethereum (ETH) counterparts. On Tuesday, September 2, BTC ETFs saw $332.7 million in net inflows, led by Fidelity (FBTC) and BlackRock (IBIT), which reported $132.7 million and $72.8 million additions, respectively.  In contrast, spot ETH ETFs posted $135.3 million in net outflows, with Fidelity (FETH) losing $99.2 million and Bitwise (ETHW) shedding $24.2 million, according to data retrieved from SoSoValue. Overall, ETFs now hold 7% of Bitcoin’s total supply, BlackRock alone commanding 746,810 BTC, a 3.7% share worth around $82.7 billion. BTC ETF inflows. Source: SoSoValue Is Ethereum ETF dominance ending? August was remarkably strong for Ethereum ETFs, which drew $3.87 billion in net inflows compared to Bitcoin ETFs, which lost around $751 million.  Most analysts attributed the gains to the cryptocurrency’s yield potential, improving regulatory clarity, and corporate treasury adoption. The sudden shift might be due to renewed interest in hedge assets in expectation of further macro uncertainties. Indeed, compared to “digital gold”, Ethereum continues to face more regulatory ambiguity over its potential classification as a security. Still, the altcoin continues to play a pivotal role in decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and tokenization, so the brief reversal of fortune does not at all spell immediate irrelevance. Bitcoin price rebounds In light of the renewed inflows, Bitcoin price rose over 2% on the daily chart, trading at $111,630 at the time of writing on Wednesday, September 3. BTC price. Source: Finbold The uptick marks the asset’s attempt to break its two-week daily downtrend, but the market appears divided, as September is usually a period of weakness for Bitcoin. Federal Reserve policy expectations are contributing to the uncertainty, as rate cuts could lead to increased liquidity flows into risk assets such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:34
BOJ sees limits tested as long-term government bonds hit multi-decade highs

Yields on Japan’s long-term bonds just ripped through levels not seen in decades as markets pushed back hard against the Bank of Japan’s slow exit from ultra-loose policy. As of Wednesday, the 30-year bond yield reached 3.286%, its highest point in over twenty years. The 20-year yield hit 2.695%, a level last seen in 1999. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 21:33
