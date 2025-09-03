Min Sook Lee’s ‘There Are No Words’ Seeks Truth Amid Secrets And Silence

'There Are No Words' will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. TIFF Min Sook Lee is a documentary filmmaker with three decades of experience exploring topics of social justice. She covered the harsh working conditions experienced by migrant workers in El Contrato (2003), police corruption scandals in Hogtown: The Politics of Policing (2005), and the tragic separation of families mandated by the end of the Korean War in Tiger Spirit (2008). Yet her most recent film, the documentary There Are No Words (2025) was in her words, "the most intense, most creatively immersive, terrifying film to make." There Are No Words was a very personal project for the Korean Canadian filmmaker, as it seeks to know what led to her mother's suicide 40 years ago. Although that death shaped Lee's life and priorities, the facts surrounding it remained elusive, shrouded in silence and secrets. "There are so many unspoken tensions and untold stories in my family, like every family," said Lee. "But it's complicated because of migration, because of language, because of intergenerational trauma. So, the story is really thick with silence. The film allowed me to have a conversation that I probably would be unable to do without the framework of a film. I've been making films for almost 30 years. So there's a process that makes me feel very insulated, protected." Lee interviewed family and friends, most often her nonagenarian father, to find out who her mother was and what prompted her death. Her father, she admits, is an unreliable witness, often rewriting personal history. He was also an unreliable husband, drinking and seeing other women, while her mother worked the counter of their store, as well as caring for their children. He forbade her from even talking to other men. Lee remembers her…