2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Ripple and Thunes Expand Global Payments Partnership for Faster Transfers

Ripple and Thunes Expand Global Payments Partnership for Faster Transfers

TLDR Ripple and Thunes partner to integrate Ripple Payments into Thunes’ Direct Global Network. The partnership covers 130+ countries, improving speed, transparency, and compliance. Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure is now integrated into Thunes’ Smartx Treasury System. The collaboration enables faster, secure cross-border payments for businesses and consumers. Ripple has expanded its collaboration with Thunes, a Singapore-based [...] The post Ripple and Thunes Expand Global Payments Partnership for Faster Transfers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/03 21:50
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Haven’t Seen Meme Hype Like This Since PEPE’s Peak

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Haven’t Seen Meme Hype Like This Since PEPE’s Peak

Analysts say meme hype hasn’t been this strong since PEPE’s peak, with Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale, 1,100% staking rewards, and $1M giveaway fueling demand.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 21:50
Riot produced 477 bitcoins in August, bringing its total holdings to 19,309.

Riot produced 477 bitcoins in August, bringing its total holdings to 19,309.

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to GlobeNewswire, Riot Platforms released its production and operational data for August 2025. The company produced 477 bitcoins that month, a 48% increase year-over-year and a record high for the month. The company's total holdings reached 19,309 bitcoins, with total deployed hashrate increasing to 36.4 exahashes per second (EH/s) and total electricity costs remaining at 2.6 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Riot's net revenue from bitcoin sales in August was $51.8 million.
PANews2025/09/03 21:49
Trump claims anti-US conspiracy as Xi hosts Putin and Kim in Beijing showcase

Trump claims anti-US conspiracy as Xi hosts Putin and Kim in Beijing showcase

Donald Trump accused Xi Jinping of teaming up with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to quietly work against the United States. In a Truth Social post shared early Wednesday while China hosted its largest military parade in years, Trump claimed the three leaders were “conspiring against the United States of America.” “Whether or not […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 21:49
Why SWIFT Still Dominates and Ripple (XRP) Struggles for Adoption

Why SWIFT Still Dominates and Ripple (XRP) Struggles for Adoption

TLDR SWIFT continues to dominate global payments due to its widespread adoption and legacy infrastructure. Many banks still rely on outdated systems like IBM z/OS mainframes and COBOL-based platforms for core operations. Replacing core banking systems is a costly and lengthy process, taking up to seven years and requiring massive investments. Banks often opt to [...] The post Why SWIFT Still Dominates and Ripple (XRP) Struggles for Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/03 21:48
Solana Gains Momentum, But Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Crypto Presale Is Stealing the Spotlight

Solana Gains Momentum, But Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Crypto Presale Is Stealing the Spotlight

However, as Solana’s gains momentum, the ongoing Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) crypto presale has become the central focus for many crypto […] The post Solana Gains Momentum, But Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Crypto Presale Is Stealing the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/03 21:48
EU stablecoin regulations leave Europe vulnerable, says ECB chief

EU stablecoin regulations leave Europe vulnerable, says ECB chief

The post EU stablecoin regulations leave Europe vulnerable, says ECB chief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has called on policymakers to accelerate legislation targeting the risks posed by stablecoins. Speaking at the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) conference on Sept. 3, Lagarde warned that while stablecoins appear innovative, they reintroduce long-recognized financial vulnerabilities in new forms. According to her: “The categories of risk they create are not new. They are risks long familiar to supervisors and regulators.” Stablecoin risks Lagarde stressed that liquidity remains the most immediate concern of the emerging sector. She explained that stablecoin issuers often promise instant redemption at par while investing in assets that may not be liquid enough to support sudden demand. That imbalance, if unchecked, can spark destabilizing runs. [Editor’s Note: It’s worth remembering that a sudden withdrawal demand by customers amounting to 5% of assets under management from Northern Rock bank in the UK led to its collapse, while in 2022, Tether managed redemptions of almost 30% without any issue.] She also highlighted loopholes in the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation’s “multi-issuance schemes.” Under this scheme, an EU and non-EU entity could jointly issue fungible stablecoins. However, the ECB President pointed out that MiCA requirements do not apply to the non-EU issuer. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. So, if investors rush to redeem their holdings, pressure would fall disproportionately on the EU issuer reserves, which may prove insufficient in the market. Lagarde noted that this scenario mirrors problems seen in cross-border banking groups. Regulators already enforce liquidity standards such as the net stable funding ratio to prevent mismatches, but similar protections do not yet exist for stablecoins. She concluded that Europe risks becoming the weak link…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:48
Bitcoin Recovers But Hits The $112,000 Level

Bitcoin Recovers But Hits The $112,000 Level

The post Bitcoin Recovers But Hits The $112,000 Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 03, 2025 at 12:26 // Price The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen, but has remained above $108,000 since August 29. Bitcoin price long-term prediction: bearish Bitcoin is expected to fall further after falling below the moving average lines. Currently, the upside correction is rejected at the $112,000 level. Bitcoin will resume its positive momentum once it breaks the $112,000 level and rises above the moving average lines. The bearish momentum will resume once the cryptocurrency drops from its recent high and falls below the $108,000 support. This will result in Bitcoin falling to a low of $105,000. Furthermore, the price indication predicts a drop to a low of $104,974.70 or the 1.618 Fibonacci extension. BTC price indicators analysis The price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, suggesting that the cryptocurrency could fall further. Given the recent upward correction, the price bars on the 4-hour chart are now above the moving average lines. The extended candlestick wicks pointing to the $112,000 threshold indicate a strong rejection.  Technical indicators Key supply zones: $120,000, $125,000, $130,000 Key demand zones: $100,000, $95,000, $90,000      BTC/USD price 4-hour chart – September 2, 2025 What’s the next move for Bitcoin? The price of Bitcoin is rising on the 4-hour chart as it rises above the moving average lines. Currently, the cryptocurrency is rejected at the $112,000 mark. However, Bitcoin is oscillating between the support at $107,000 and the barrier at $112,000. Bitcoin will perform if the range is broken. BTC/USD price daily chart – September 2, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:47
Annie Lennox Earns New Chart Wins With An Old Collection

Annie Lennox Earns New Chart Wins With An Old Collection

The post Annie Lennox Earns New Chart Wins With An Old Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Annie Lennox Collection debuts on multiple charts in the U.K. after being issued on vinyl, and fans showed up to support the superstar. Annie Lennox at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 6, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images Annie Lennox’s The Annie Lennox Collection returns to the charts in the United Kingdom this week, as the compilation was recently reissued on vinyl. Sales spiked, and the project debuts on a trio of sales-focused tallies in Lennox’s part of the world. With fans finally able to grab a new pressing of her collection, the set becomes a hit on several lists for the first time. The Annie Lennox Collection Arrived More Than a Decade Ago Lennox issued The Annie Lennox Collection in February 2009, and the retrospective quickly proved there was an audience for a solo overview from the Eurythmics star. It peaked at No. 2 on the main U.K. albums chart at the time, but it never showed up on several format-specific rankings that didn’t factor into its original placements. A New Top 40 Vinyl Bestseller Lennox’s highest launch comes on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, where The Annie Lennox Collection opens at No. 23. The new pressing finally earns the title a proper bow on the list of the bestselling vinyl titles in the U.K. Annie Lennox Debuts on Several Sales Charts The compilation also arrives on two broader sales tallies. On the Official Physical Albums chart, it begins at No. 50, landing squarely in the middle of the ranking that counts CDs, vinyl, and cassettes together. Over on the Official Albums Sales roster — which focuses on pure purchases across formats and via download stores — it starts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:46
Billions in Ethereum Treasuries Raise Opportunity – and Risk

Billions in Ethereum Treasuries Raise Opportunity – and Risk

The strategy is reshaping how institutions think about blockchain, but critics warn that the chase for yield could expose firms […] The post Billions in Ethereum Treasuries Raise Opportunity – and Risk appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/03 21:46
