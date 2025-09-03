Bitcoin Recovers But Hits The $112,000 Level
Sep 03, 2025 at 12:26 // Price The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen, but has remained above $108,000 since August 29. Bitcoin price long-term prediction: bearish Bitcoin is expected to fall further after falling below the moving average lines. Currently, the upside correction is rejected at the $112,000 level. Bitcoin will resume its positive momentum once it breaks the $112,000 level and rises above the moving average lines. The bearish momentum will resume once the cryptocurrency drops from its recent high and falls below the $108,000 support. This will result in Bitcoin falling to a low of $105,000. Furthermore, the price indication predicts a drop to a low of $104,974.70 or the 1.618 Fibonacci extension. BTC price indicators analysis The price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, suggesting that the cryptocurrency could fall further. Given the recent upward correction, the price bars on the 4-hour chart are now above the moving average lines. The extended candlestick wicks pointing to the $112,000 threshold indicate a strong rejection. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $120,000, $125,000, $130,000 Key demand zones: $100,000, $95,000, $90,000 BTC/USD price 4-hour chart – September 2, 2025 What's the next move for Bitcoin? The price of Bitcoin is rising on the 4-hour chart as it rises above the moving average lines. Currently, the cryptocurrency is rejected at the $112,000 mark. However, Bitcoin is oscillating between the support at $107,000 and the barrier at $112,000. Bitcoin will perform if the range is broken. BTC/USD price daily chart – September 2, 2025
