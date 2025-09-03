Annie Lennox Earns New Chart Wins With An Old Collection

Annie Lennox's The Annie Lennox Collection returns to the charts in the United Kingdom this week, as the compilation was recently reissued on vinyl. Sales spiked, and the project debuts on a trio of sales-focused tallies in Lennox's part of the world. With fans finally able to grab a new pressing of her collection, the set becomes a hit on several lists for the first time. The Annie Lennox Collection Arrived More Than a Decade Ago Lennox issued The Annie Lennox Collection in February 2009, and the retrospective quickly proved there was an audience for a solo overview from the Eurythmics star. It peaked at No. 2 on the main U.K. albums chart at the time, but it never showed up on several format-specific rankings that didn't factor into its original placements. A New Top 40 Vinyl Bestseller Lennox's highest launch comes on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, where The Annie Lennox Collection opens at No. 23. The new pressing finally earns the title a proper bow on the list of the bestselling vinyl titles in the U.K. Annie Lennox Debuts on Several Sales Charts The compilation also arrives on two broader sales tallies. On the Official Physical Albums chart, it begins at No. 50, landing squarely in the middle of the ranking that counts CDs, vinyl, and cassettes together. Over on the Official Albums Sales roster — which focuses on pure purchases across formats and via download stores — it starts…