Real Estate Lender Trimont Taps JPMorgan’s Blockchain to Automate Loan Payments

Trimont LLC, a commercial real estate loan servicer, has started using JPMorgan’s blockchain platform to speed up and automate loan payment processing.
RealLink
REAL$0.06032+1.42%
Coinstats2025/09/03 22:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana: Who will lead September’s crypto rally?

Bitcoin’s premium demand, Ethereum’s accumulation, and Solana’s DeFi growth define September’s leadership battle.
DeFi
DEFI$0.0016+1.39%
Coinstats2025/09/03 22:00
AlloyX Merges with Solowin Holdings at $350 Million Valuation

The post AlloyX Merges with Solowin Holdings at $350 Million Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong, September 3, 2025 – AlloyX Group (“AlloyX”), a Hong Kong-based fintech company focused on cross-border payments and institutional-grade asset tokenization through stablecoin infrastructure, today announced it has reached a definitive merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN, “Solowin”). This merger will fully leverage the strengths of both parties in traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem, jointly building a new financial ecosystem centered on stablecoins and driving deep integration between traditional finance and digital assets. Prior to this merger, AlloyX had already gained recognition from several leading global investment institutions. Top investors such as Fenbushi Capital, Longling Capital, Kiln, Arbitrum Foundation, and Offchain Labs all participated in AlloyX’s latest financing round, underscoring the industry’s strong confidence in AlloyX’s development prospects. Peter Lok, Chairman of Solowin Holdings, stated: “Currently, the global market size of the stablecoin ecosystem has reached hundreds of billions of dollars. We are fully committed to jointly building the world’s leading compliant stablecoin-powered financial super platform. Notably, all shareholders have voluntarily agreed to a 12-month lock-up period, which fully demonstrates the AlloyX team’s firm confidence and commitment to our shared long-term vision.” Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder & CEO of AlloyX Group, said: “AlloyX is dedicated to innovation and practice in stablecoin payment infrastructure and RWA tokenization. We believe that the integration of compliance and technology-driven approaches will open a new chapter in digital finance. This merger will enable us to provide global users with safer, more efficient, and more convenient financial services.” About AlloyX Limited AlloyX Limited is a technology company that specializes in global stablecoin payments and asset tokenization, merging traditional banking with blockchain services. Backed by notable investors, AlloyX aims to become the world’s leading and  Asia’s largest stablecoin service provider. For more information: https://www.alloyx.com/. Media Contact:Tracy ZhangHead of PR, AlloyX[email protected] Disclaimer: The information presented…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09486-3.48%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20966-0.05%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130741+1.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:00
XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Popular crypto analyst Nick Anderson believes XRP current trajectory resembles Amazon’s (AMZN) performance just before its explosive rally.  Anderson shared this view in a recent episode of his Bullrunners show. Notably, he compared XRP’s recent price action to Amazon’s stock history. He emphasized that AMZN traded sideways for about 3,800 days—more than 10 years—starting from the year 2000.  Anderson pointed out that Amazon’s stock finally broke out in a massive cup-and-handle pattern in 2010. Following the breakout, AMZN entered a consolidation phase before skyrocketing from $5 to $200—a staggering 3,900% rally. He noted this explosive run unfolded over 15 years, from 2010 to 2025.  XRP to Hit $100 - $200 Interestingly, he suggested that XRP has mirrored AMZN’s performance over the years and that the third-biggest token is currently in a similar consolidation phase. Like AMZN did before its massive rally, Anderson claims XRP is using its previous high as support.  With XRP trading around $2.75 at the time of the analysis, he emphasized that the token is not far from the point — $5 — where AMZN began its rally. As XRP continues to mirror Amazon’s performance, Anderson speculated that the token could theoretically reach $100-$200, just like Amazon.  However, he noted that it would take years for XRP to achieve this milestone. Notably, the analyst believes many long-term holders, particularly those within the age of 30, could become wealthy if XRP climbs to a minimum target of $100. He assumes that by the time XRP reaches $100, these young investors will have turned 45 to 50 years old. He estimates that if XRP reaches $100, a holding of 10,000 tokens would be valued at $1 million.  XRP Short-Term Target  While expecting the forecast to take several years to materialize, Anderson predicted that XRP could soar to around $5 to $30 in the current cycle.  After this cycle’s rally, Anderson anticipates a major crash, which would eventually pave the way for “true adoption.” By 2030 and beyond, he expects to see strong price appreciation that will ultimately propel XRP’s price to the $100-$200 level.  According to him, XRP could attain the ambitious $100-$200 target faster than expected, especially if it sees massive liquidity – similar to what happened before the 2017 surge.  Meanwhile, the $100 price target is not new to XRP. As reported earlier, community commentators such as Linda Jonas and Moonshilla have predicted XRP’s spike to a lofty target.  In the meantime, the price of XRP is up 0.94% over the past 24 hours as it trades at $2.83. It has once again overtaken USDT and now ranks as the third-biggest cryptocurrency globally. To reach the $100-$200 target, XRP must soar by 3,433% and 6,967%.
Boom
BOOM$0.00969-5.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09486-3.48%
XRP
XRP$2.8212-0.42%
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 21:59
Japan’s long-term government bonds hit multi-decade highs as markets test BOJ limits

The post Japan’s long-term government bonds hit multi-decade highs as markets test BOJ limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yields on Japan’s long-term bonds just ripped through levels not seen in decades as markets pushed back hard against the Bank of Japan’s slow exit from ultra-loose policy. As of Wednesday, the 30-year bond yield reached 3.286%, its highest point in over twenty years. The 20-year yield hit 2.695%, a level last seen in 1999. The 10-year benchmark bond is sitting at 1.633%, marking its highest level since 2008, while the 40-year yield rose to 3.506%, almost 90 basis points up since January. What’s driving this brutal surge? The Bank of Japan is trying to cool things down. But three years of consumer prices staying above the 2% inflation target have made that job nearly impossible. The central bank has started to raise short-term policy rates and cut back its bond-buying, but it’s not working fast enough. The real policy rate in Japan is still buried at -2.6%, meaning inflation-adjusted interest rates remain far below zero. Foreign investors unload bonds while BOJ tries to maintain stability Foreign demand for Japanese bonds is falling fast. Japan Securities Dealers Association data showed that total foreign bond purchases dropped 6% in July, down to 7.66 trillion yen compared to April. Many overseas investors are backing away from bonds and pouring into Japanese equities instead, chasing big gains in the stock market. The appeal of long-term bonds is weakening fast, especially when inflation is still hanging around and the BOJ hasn’t made its next big move clear. At the same time, domestic politics is adding more noise. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition got slapped in the July upper-house elections, as opposition parties calling for consumption tax cuts made gains. Ishiba, speaking Tuesday, told reporters he has “no intention at all of clinging” to his position. If he steps down, Japan could face multi-party gridlock…
Threshold
T$0.01583+0.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06032+1.42%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1633+0.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:58
US Judge Orders Google to Share Chrome Data, Avoids Breakup

TLDRs; Judge spares Google a breakup but orders Chrome data sharing to help rivals compete in online search. Google can keep Android and continue Apple deals but must stop blocking competitor apps through exclusivity contracts. Judge Mehta highlights AI firms as new competitors, noting massive investment reshaping the search market. Alphabet stock jumped 7.2% as [...] The post US Judge Orders Google to Share Chrome Data, Avoids Breakup appeared first on CoinCentral.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16477+5.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1206+1.51%
Coincentral2025/09/03 21:58
Billy Joel Reaches A New Career Peak After Stepping Away From Touring

The post Billy Joel Reaches A New Career Peak After Stepping Away From Touring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 brings the piano player to a new all-time high on the Official Vinyl Albums chart as the compilation debuts at No. 18. UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Billy Joel performs live on stage during his 1980 US tour (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Redferns Billy Joel stepped away from the stage earlier this year when he canceled all of his upcoming tour dates. He shared that he’d been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which prevents him from performing, at least for the time being. Shortly after that sad revelation, Joel’s long-in-the-works docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes premiered on HBO in July. Ever since then, the singer’s music has enjoyed strong sales and a healthy performance on streaming platforms. This week, the star’s Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 debuts on one tally in the United Kingdom, four decades after its release and returns to several others at the same time. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 Arrives on Vinyl Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 starts on the Official Vinyl Albums chart this week, opening at No. 18. The compilation was newly issued on wax for its fortieth anniversary, and that pressing helps the set find a home on the format-specific roster for the first time. Billy Joel Lands a Second Win on the Vinyl Ranking With Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2, Joel scores his second career hit on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. The Stranger debuted at No. 35 in April 2024 and spent one week on the tally. Now, he claims a higher entry with the blockbuster anthology establishing a new career peak. New Peaks on Several Charts The same compilation also rebounds on a pair of sales-focused lists, and improves…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03138+0.77%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3752-4.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016198-5.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:55
K33 Research Director: Bitcoin may face downward pressure in September due to macro factors

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to The Block, K33 Research Director Vetle Lunde warned that tariff pressure and the release of US economic data could trigger a price decline in Bitcoin in September, with support levels at $101,000 and $94,000 in focus. Lunde noted that perpetual contracts are highly leveraged, making the market vulnerable to liquidations. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 15,399 coins in August, and participation in CME futures fell to a historic low. Despite short-term pressure, Lunde believes the long-term logic for Bitcoin remains unchanged and plans to re-enter the market after September.
MAY
MAY$0.0422-2.49%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06603+16.95%
PANews2025/09/03 21:54
Solana Relases Alpenglow Upgrade and Pumps in the Charts, Dogecoin Prepares for Rally, and More…

The post Solana Relases Alpenglow Upgrade and Pumps in the Charts, Dogecoin Prepares for Rally, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Solana Relases Alpenglow Upgrade and Pumps in the Charts, Dogecoin Prepares for Rally, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-3-2025/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09486-3.48%
READY
READY$0.003353-0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016198-5.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 21:53
Mint Miner Cloud Mining™ removes barriers for profit in crypto amidst volatile markets

Crypto investors are familiar with the situation: a sharp rise on Monday, a sharp drop on Wednesday, and weekend portfolio fluctuations. With Bitcoin fluctuating by thousands of dollars overnight and US stocks remaining under pressure from high levels, one platform…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.43%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08212-5.04%
Crypto.news2025/09/03 21:51
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director